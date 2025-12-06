Time to revisit some history, which has the power to ‘splain some of the more pressing concerns of the present: given enormous resource constraints, human and material, what does the near future hold?

In October 2019, French president and paid globalist shill Emmanuel Macron made a few waves by declaring NATO ‘brain-dead’, which is about as much as anyone should remember about the present situation. As quoted by The Economist,

Europe stands on ‘the edge of a precipice’, he says, and needs to start thinking of itself strategically as a geopolitical power; otherwise we will ‘no longer be in control of our destiny’.

That interview—and in particular this blunt admission (a gaffe?)—is very telling on two accounts: first, the neuro-degenerative consequences of all matters Covid-19 have quite effectively memory-holed Mr. Macron’s opinion, as evidenced by the massive upsurge in media reports suggesting NATO’s increasing popularity among wide cross-sections of the EUropean population.

This is insane on the face of it, but even more so it shows both the decay of historical consciousness across the board and the degeneracy of the EUrocratura in particular. Here, I shall restrict myself to mentioning NATO’s aggression against Yugoslavia in 1999 and the subsequent misadventures in central and western Asia (Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria) as well as in Africa (Libya) to make the point that all the hyperventilating BS coming from our betters is just that: huffing and puffing, but ultimately it is inconsequential.

What matters in geopolitics are the following three facts, and you’re herewith warmly invited to disagree with any or all of them:

Military capabilities matter most, and in this regard no EUropean country is more than a dwarf. Yes, high-tech weapons are all nice, but basically no NATO country has much to offer in terms of mechanised armour; there’s a lot of fighter jets and close air support (helicopters), but NATO membership essentially makes governments invest heavily in high-tech gimmicks and ‘smart’ devices for light infantry. It’s immensely costly, which is to say that it’s a boon for the highly integrated and class-conscious armaments manufacturers, but it’s hardly a winning argument in a war. Remember in this context that the general public is highly averse to any combat engagement anywhere and balks at even the prospect of potential casualties (hence the preponderance of UN peacekeepers from the Global South in real hotspots, such as Eastern Congo).

Economic power, of course, underwrites military capabilities, and there’s a lot to say about this (for starters, see Michael Hudson’s recent piece), and here, too, ‘Western’ planners must, in effect, face the uncomfortable truths of a mainly goods-and-service-oriented economy with limited manufacturing capabilities (which also cannot be scaled up rapidly to meet, say, increased military demand, in part due to EU/EEC trade and competition policies). In addition, esp. Germany and a few of its exporting neighbours are not only highly integrated economically with each other (which, by the way, further betray the ultimately inconsequential legal niceties of ‘neutrality’ claimed by both Austria and Switzerland), but their economic model—export high-value goods, such as BMWs or other expensive stuff ‘made in the EU’—is heavily dependent on customers. Many of whom are high net-worth individuals in China and Russia, hence the ludicrous follies in terms of the entirely expectable economic fall-out (to say nothing about EUrope’s energy security).

Credibility, or what Joseph Nye (in-) famously called ‘soft power’, is the third main ingredient, which is heavily contingent on both military and economic power-political potentials. Yet, I’d argue that being taken seriously also matters in both war and peace, as well as everywhere in-between. Take, say, the illegal US invasion of Iraq in 2003—and, by the way, if you don’t like that description, you may resort to the term ‘special operation’—which may be considered as an international engagement that everyone who’s watched The Godfather is able to understand. ‘Walk softly, and carry a big stick’, in Teddy Roosevelt’s famous dictum, is what matters, and being in a superior position typically conveys the considerable advantage of not having to resort to economic and/or military coercion. The fact that the collective ‘West’ has taken that particular road vis-à-vis Russia tells you everything you need to know about international relations: it’s not only that Russia is simply ‘too important and big’ to be pushed around, but the refusal of the US-led bloc to actually do anything meaningful beyond huffing and puffing shows the ‘West’s’ essential weakness.

Sidenote: there’s nothing the ‘West’ will—or can—can actually do about the Russian operations against Ukraine (that is, short of nuclear war), and while the entire Maidan-instigated misadventure was an outright folly, one shall also remember that whatever in terms of military hardware the ‘West’ is trying to funnel into Ukraine now will only prolong the agony of the people suffering in this conflict. It’s a shame that all the ‘Western’ leaders are like that, as in, totally irresponsible and careless with respect to the lives of others.

As regards the larger points made above, I shall conclude this post with a brief reminder from none other than Paul Kennedy’s memorable and very much readable The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers (1989), p. xv (Italics in the original):

The triumph of any one Great Power…or the collapse of another, has usually been the consequence of lengthy fighting by its armed forces; but it has also been the consequence of more or less efficient utilization of the state’s productive economic resources in wartime, and, further in the background, of the way in which that state’s economy had been rising or falling, relative to the other leading nations, in the decades preceding the actual conflict. For that reason, how a Great Power’s position steadily alters in peacetime is as important to this study as how it fights in wartime.

And on that particular matter, I refer you to a selection of manufacturing capabilities since the 1970s—do you notice something?

And these graphs are telling you the same as the below two pictures, which show Shanghai in 1990 and 2010, respectively (for orientation, I’ve added a blue arrow to show the one large building that didn’t change):

And 2010:

So, today’s question for you may thus be summarised as follows:

How do you think the present situation will play out?

Bottom Lines

While the current conflict in Ukraine has certainly shifted some of the particulars in regards to military matters and war-fighting capabilities—esp. the era of big armoured vehicles (and vessels, for that matter) appears to over, as is, apparently, the costly and tricky-to-employ use of both traditional (conventional) close-air support in the form of choppers and fighter jets—both Mr. Kennedy’s consideration of economic power and credibility has stood the test of time.

As regards the military aspect, the (tactical) shift from combined arms operations (masses of tanks, APCs, close-air support, etc.) to small, very light teams equipped with drones carried out by esp. Russia’s advancing forces in Ukraine merely shows that, as has historically been the case, the most adaptive and innovative side tends to succeed in that most democratic human endeavour, war. (By ‘democratic’ I mean: the opposing side has a say, too, which is very different from stage-managed conflicts preferred by the West for the past couple of decades.)

If you consider the economic trajectories shown above (which, sadly, end in around 2010), the best moment in time to militarily impose whatever régime desired by Western politicos™ may have been in the early-to-mid- 1990s, and we also know why this wasn’t done: nuclear weapons.

Here’s the one overarching lesson of history, then: nuclear weapons are the hallmark of sovereignty in the post-1945 era, and only those who both possess them and the freedom of action to use them are truly sovereign (which excludes the UK, by the way, for they must ask the US for permission).

Here’s a tentative listing of de facto sovereign states/gov’ts with elevated levels of freedom of action:

first tier: US, PR China, Russia, mainly due to delivery systems of global reach

second tier: India, Pakistan, Israel, North Korea, UK, France, mainly due to limited stocks and/or limited means of global reach

third tier: countries that may, within a short period of time, build such weapons but will have a hard(er) time to come up with delivery systems, e.g., Iran, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Italy, Brazil, Taiwan (I do maintain reservations about most Western countries on that list here for the potential US meddling)

That’s kinda it; no nukes plus delivery systems, no sovereignty.

Change my mind.