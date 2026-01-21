Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Rikard
1h

There's an even more callous explanation, than the larger scale issues:

Using up old materiel.

Every kind of ammunition has a limited shelf-life, including nuclear warheads (which is why Russia's alleged arsenal is almost certainly bogus - they simply cannot afford to maintain what they claim to have), and they must be scrapped, disposed of and when it comes to some bits and pieces recycled.

To dismantle military eplosives and weapons systems is sometimes more expensive than making them in the first place. The cheapest way to dispose of them (apart from passing the buck by selling them to some African, South American or Asian "democracy") is to use them up.

It is in no way too cynical to imagine the Rove-inspired cabinet of the Bush/Clinton years looking at it as killing several flies with one smack.

Eva
1h

I’m genuinely curious, when was the last time anyone (politician/civil servant types) were held accountable for anything like this - war, fraud, high scale corruption etc?

I can maybe think of singular scape goats thrown as sacrifices to appease and cause mass-amnesia in we the plebs but not true accountability for public actions?

