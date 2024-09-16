And now this happened—the shape of things to come is moving ever closer into view. At first, what transpired over the past few days had been envisaged by a few, daring truth-tellers.

The dreadful implications of mandatory vaccination laws were derided as ‘deranged’ or ‘hyperbolic’.

And now, bit by bit, it turns out that many of these warning signs were, in fact, visionary (but not in a good way) and quite correct, including my very own assessment of the totalitarian qualities characteristics of Austria’s harsh, first-in-the-West general vaccination mandate (Impfpflicht).

As I wrote back in—the seemingly age-old days of—December 2021, the ultimate beneficiary of such crappy pieces of enabling legislation would be those cabinet-level officials who arrogated themselves the role of primary, if not ultimate, arbiter of what ‘the science™’ means:

Back then, I wrote that ‘this is a power grab by the Health Minister who will obtain tyrannical powers that exceeds anything seen in Central Europe since 1945’. Based on my reading of the vaxx mandate, I concluded the following:

The key sections are §3 (5 and 6) and §4 (7) that authorise the Health Minister the singular authority to decree any changes to the vaccines to be used, the number of jabs, and to the assessment of the ‘scientific basis’ for these measures. Then there are §8 (2) that affords the Health Minister to decree the amount of fees as he or she sees fit, as well as §10 (2) that empowers health insurance providers to similarly alter payment amounts and reimbursement schemes for any of these administrative measures. Finally, §12 (2 and 3) reaffirm the authority claimed by federal (Health Minister) and state executives (governors) to ‘enforce’ all and any part of the Act.

This is, of course, insanity bordering on megalomania, which is morphing into a new totalitarian régime before our very eyes.

Today, I shall provide two pieces of evidence for this claim, in turn focussing on the—perhaps unwitting—admission by ‘the science™’ in the person of one Ulrich Elling, Ph.D. (a molecular biologist working at the Austrian Academy of Sciences) and the head of the Upper Austrian health insurance corporation.

Their comments about the true function of the poison jabs and the future role of social/health insurance is revelatory. As always, all non-English content comes to you in my translation; emphases, [snarky commentary], and bottom lines mine.

‘Not Preventable’—Expert Says When Corona Will Arrive

Via Heute.at, 15 Sept. 2024 [source]

After a long break, the next coronavirus wave is expected sooner than last year. The numbers are already rising.

Corona infections are continuing to spread. As in previous weeks, the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (Östereichische Gesundheitskasse [remember this one, it’ll play a big role below]) recorded a significant increase in Covid-19 sick days. While there were 4,455 reports in calendar week 34, the number rose to 5,382 in calendar week 35. There was a similar jump in calendar week 36 with 6,041 coronavirus cases [whatever that means].

‘After the longest break since the beginning of the pandemic, things are now starting to heat up again’, explains [sic] molecular biologist Ulrich Elling in an interview with Heute. However, this is not surprising due to seasonality. ‘Like every autumn, we can expect another winter’, says the expert with a wink: ‘and the correspondingly cooler and wetter weather will force us back indoors’. [speak for yourself, you wimp]

All the Necessary Factors are in Place

There will definitely be another coronavirus wave, and very soon: ‘We already had a higher level over the summer than last year, so we can expect a wave sooner.’ This can be predicted based on four main factors.

New variants that can circumvent immune protection

Temporal distance to the last wave

Seasonality and the corresponding behaviour of people

Viral interference (viruses influence each other, which can have an inhibiting or amplifying effect on the spread) [note the absence of ‘vaccines™’]

[Elling] The last wave was in December 2021 and was therefore a very long time ago. The antibodies have already degraded after the time that has passed. Currently, no completely new variants have developed, but the currently dominant FLiRT variants, such as KP3.1.1, are significantly different from the predecessors with which we were last infected or vaccinated [surely the molecular biologist knows that infection and vaccination aren’t the same]. Seasonality is playing against us, bad weather and winter are approaching, it’s getting crowded on the tram and train. And then there's the interference with the rhinovirus [are you implying that cold viruses are to blame now?].

However, the fact that a coronavirus wave does not occur during another virus wave, for example with a cold, is only a theory.

Herd Immunity Necessary

The only question that remains is when the wave will come and how we can prevent it? ‘Probably in October, after it broke out in November last year’, says Elling [note that he bases this on…no data but the fact that Oct. comes before Nov.]. There’s nothing [sic] we can do about it, adds Elling:

We won’t be able to prevent the infections. Everyone will be infected until there is enough immunity throughout the country again [would that non-prevention include, you know, the poison jabs?].

Only when we reach the peak of the wave will the numbers go down again.

However, it is up to everyone to decide ‘who joins the party’. You can also dive under the wave and you don’t necessarily have to lock yourself up at home. ‘I would probably skip the Praterdome [a promient clubbing location] in November, for example. But you can also prepare yourself by refreshing your immunity.’ [but if ‘we won’t be able to prevent infections’, how would ‘refreshing you immunity’ work?]

An Important Topic

Ulrich Elling is addressing an issue that may not be given enough attention ahead of the national elections: vaccination. ‘It’s not the vaccine that helps, but the vaccination itself. We shouldn't lose sight of that.’ [did you get that? Elling says the quiet part out loud: as the C-19 jab disaster has strengthened ‘vaccine hesitancy’ across the board, the near-constant heckling is designed to emphases ‘vaccination itself’; as Elling (I think unwittingly) says, if ‘it’s not the vaccine that helps’, this is all about your continued willingness to blindly trust ‘the medical community™’]

To really be prepared for the new coronavirus wave, you should ‘organise a vaccination appointment now’. Then you might still get the adapted vaccine in September and therefore in time. ‘Getting vaccinated during the wave is too late.’

‘Everyone is at the limit’—Doctor Makes Tough Announcement

Via Heute.at, 16 Sept. 2024 [source]

Precious scarce commodity [sic]: doctors and nurses in Upper Austria. Numerous patients are left without care. One doctor is now sounding the alarm.

There still seems to be no improvement in sight when it comes to staff shortages—on the contrary. Austria’s second largest hospital, the Kepler Klinikum in Linz, was recently looking for almost 60 doctors. Almost twice as many were needed at the Upper Austrian regional hospitals.

This is causing a lot of trouble for patients: they can’t get appointments, no longer have a GP, and can’t find a new one. However, the anger is often channelled in the wrong place. This is because the doctors themselves are also stretched to the limit.

Doctors at the Limit

Upper Austria’s Medical Association President Peter Niedermoser has now also vented his frustration: ‘I’m getting more and more letters from patients complaining that they no longer have a GP’, he writes on Facebook [of course, you can ‘keep your GP’, provided you (still) have one, was once the sales pitch of Obamacare].

The result: many blame the doctors for the situation. For Niedermoser, this is completely unjustified. After all: ‘My colleagues are working really hard, both in the surgeries and in the hospitals. Everyone is at the limit.’

‘The Healthcare System is Not a Vendor’s Tray’

The Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) is also responsible for providing sufficient care in the private practice sector: ‘And nobody else’, says the head of the Medical Association.

‘Dear patients—please contact the ÖGK in Vienna in future, but not the regional office, because we can’t do anything ’, he appeals. What is also needed is ‘mandatory patient guidance, because the healthcare system is not a vendor’s tray where you can pick and choose what you want’ [but you still get to pay your mandatory health insurance contributions].

Bottom Lines: The Future is Now

And there you have it in writing: in the first piece, one of the loudest ‘experts™’ and Zero Covidian cultists admits that it’s not about the C-19 poison jabs but the concept of vaccination per se.

In the second article, the head of a state Medical Association confirms the worst tidings of centralisation of health insurance (hence the above-mentioned comparison to Obamacare): while in Austria, the healthcare system has been socialised since the late 1950s, it was also thoroughly federalised until a few years ago. Now, state medical officials receive angry letters—only to shift the blame to the federal superstructure.

However accurate this may or may not be, the main problem is what this one Dr. Niedermoser now demands from the feds: ‘mandatory patient guidance’, with the emphasis resting, of course, on the term mandatory. The head of a state medical association is calling for federal regulators to impose ‘guidance’ on both state-employed doctors as well as GPs in private practice.

If you’d combine these two notions, we’ll shortly arrive at a system that reeks of the worst aspects of the past; it bears the term Lysenkoism and it will costs hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of lives, to which larger numbers of iatrogenically injured people will come, too.

In my above-linked piece about Austro-Covidistan’s C-19 vaxx obligation, I mentioned the infamous Enabling Law of 1933; my dark vision—really, a nightmare—is now becoming true before our very eyes.

Soon, perhaps aided by ‘AI’, these ‘mandatory patient guidance’ will determine whether or not you’ll receive any care at-all. Not ‘up-to-date’ on the latest C-19 poison juice? Sorry, but no dentist appointment for you.

I’ll conclude by adding another bit of disdain for these ‘experts™’, because there is a major difference, of course, between the C-19 induced medico-totalitarian tyranny and Hitler’s Germany:

In National Socialist Germany, if you belonged to the 90+ percent of what Hitler determined to be ‘Germans’, you did so by virtue of your birth, genes, and the like. You didn’t have to do anything else (conversely, if you weren’t ‘German’, you’d be in the out-group).

In our Brave New World, by contrast, you would have to (more or less) consciously submit to a medical intervention with an experimental poison juice (or else in the future) to be accepted by some faceless bureaucrat or ‘AI’ system as worthy of engagement.

Put differently, under Hitler, you were a member of the tribe; under the C-19 induced medico-totalitarian tyranny, you will have to forego your bodily autonomy and, often, better judgement to become a member of the tribe.

If that sounds bad and wrong, it is because—it is bad and wrong.

And that’s before we even considered the fact that whatever ‘the science™’ determined o.k.-ish in terms of number of ‘treatments™’ may become ‘not good enough’ tomorrow (remember the Covid Passports and their expiring validity).

One last thing to note: of course, the C-19 induced medico-totalitarian tyranny and its protagonists will still require you to render unto them thats which they demand (health insurance contributions), even if they may disqualify you from receiving ‘treatment™’ based on their demanded ‘mandatory patient guidance’.

There’s only one solution: that won’t fly, and if it does, only over your dead body.