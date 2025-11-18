Found this a few days ago in German alt-media and considered it pertinent.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine, as are the bottom lines.

About half of the troops never reach the front line—drones and total surveillance have fundamentally changed warfare. An analysis.

Russian forces now control about 90 percent of the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk. The city can thus be considered lost to the Ukrainian army.

By Lars Lange, Telepolis.de, 7 Nov. 2025 [source; archived]

After months of fighting, the city in the Donbas, which once had around 60,000 inhabitants, has fallen almost entirely into Russian hands. As the Telegram channel Suriyakmaps reports, Russian units are currently conducting clearing operations in districts 8 and Dinas, having eliminated most of the remaining Ukrainian pockets of resistance. At the same time, Russian troops are attacking the Druzhba dachas—the last suburb of Pokrovsk under Ukrainian control.

Before the Russian siege, the city was an important logistics centre for Ukrainian troops in the Donbas. It lies at the intersection of several major transport routes and has railway connections that are crucial for the transport of troops, materiel, and supplies…[I’m leaving out the two paragraphs about ‘the current situation around Povrovsk, for the piece went live ten days ago and the city is in Russian hands now]

The New Reality of War: Conceptual Framework

The conflict in Ukraine demonstrates a fundamental shift in modern warfare. Classical ‘manoeuvre warfare’ with large mechanised units that rely on breakthroughs and rapid movements is increasingly being replaced by ‘molecular warfare’ at the operational level [which is also why Western armies are apparently emptying their storages of these units: it’s cheaper than recycling them, albeit only if one discounts the environmental impacts of war].

As Russian military theorist and former Chief of the General Staff Yuri Baluyevsky explains in a recent article in the Russian geopolitical journal Global Affairs, we are witnessing a ‘drone revolution’, which he refers to more broadly as ‘digital warfare’ [at the tactical level].

At the strategic level, a parallel development is ‘cybernetic warfare’, in which the focus is no longer on capturing specific sections of territory, but rather on the systematic attrition of the enemy in defined and fluctuating combat zones.

A central element of this new warfare is the concept of ‘no-contact warfare’. As the pro-Russian [sic] blogger Simplicius explains, this concept is based on ideas from earlier Soviet theorists who predicted a future in which even the concept of ‘front lines’ would disappear entirely.

The Russian military theorist Major General Slipchenko, whom Simplicius quotes in his article, emphasised that fundamental concepts such as ‘front’, ‘rear’, and ‘front line’ are increasingly being replaced by just two terms: ‘target’ and ‘non-target’ for precise long-range strikes.

The total ‘transparency’ on the battlefield provided by drones and other reconnaissance tools has virtually eliminated the traditional concept of the ‘fog of war’ and ushered in an era of complete battlefield transparency. This means that even the concept of tactical manoeuvres no longer seems essential for victory.

The Reality on the Front: The Path to the ‘Death Zone’

The practical reality for soldiers on the front lines in the Pokrovsk region is extremely dangerous. A Russian report, cited by Simplicius, details the challenges of transporting troops to the contact line.

The process begins 20–25 km from the front line, where soldiers are assembled at a rendezvous point. From there, a staggered transport takes place: first, they are dropped off at a point about ten to thirteen kilometres from the contact line, where they can remain for hours or days. This is a nearby evacuation point from which escape is still relatively safe.

The next drop-off point is five to seven kilometres from the contact line—vehicles cannot advance any further. All further progress through minefields and open terrain is guided by local experts. From there, the soldiers reach the point on foot from which the attack can begin.

Approximately half of the soldiers do not reach their designated positions—they are wounded or killed by drone strikes. The survivors, typically in pairs, hide in ruins and cellars and avoid unnecessary movement in the open. They spend weeks or even months there.

This fragmentation into isolated, molecular combat groups exemplifies the transition from manoeuvre-based to cybernetic warfare. Under these conditions, it can be assumed that only a few hundred soldiers are actively involved in the actual battles within the city at any given time [from a purely operational POV, I suppose as long as these scattered soldiers are in touch with each other and their commanders, this may actually be quite an efficient tactic].

The Discrepancy Between Western Reporting and Russian Strategy

This reality on the front stands in stark contrast to the portrayal in Western media. A remarkable phenomenon is the recurring narrative of a ‘failed Russian summer offensive’, which can be found in numerous German and international publications.

For example, on 20 October 2025 Die Zeit claimed: ‘The Russian summer offensive has failed because it did not provide the Russians with an operational breakthrough.’ Between September and October 2025, Die Welt repeatedly concluded: ‘Russia’s summer offensive has failed—What this means for the war in Ukraine.’ International media outlets such as Reuters, The Economist, and the Financial Times also disseminated similar narratives.

However, research shows that official Russian statements this year did not communicate any concrete objectives with fixed deadlines, such as ‘capture of Pokrovsk by date X’. While Western media speak of a clearly defined ‘summer offensive’ with specific goals, Russia is apparently pursuing a different strategy.

The fundamental difference lies in the fact that Russia is deliberately not seeking a classic ‘breakthrough’, but rather employing cybernetic warfare—a systematic approach aimed at the continuous attrition of the enemy in defined combat zones and rear areas [historically, the former (a ‘breakthrough’) requires significant numerical superiority (a 3:1 advantage is typically taught in war colleges) due to higher casualty levels relative to a defensive posture]. This approach is regularly misinterpreted by Western observers as a ‘weakness’, although it likely [sic] represents a conscious strategic decision that takes into account the changing conditions of the modern battlefield.

The accusation of ‘failure’ thus reveals a profound misunderstanding by Western analysts regarding Russian military strategy. While Western experts continue to think in terms of large-scale offensives, breakthroughs, and rapid territorial gains, Russia is apparently pursuing a strategy of continuous, steady attrition, designed for the long term and forcing its opponent to adopt its own pace.

Conclusion and Outlook

The fall of Pokrovsk marks a significant strategic victory for Russia. As an important logistics and transportation hub, the city will now likely be developed into a forward operating base for Russian logistics and drone operations. This significantly improves Russia’s position, while Ukraine’s defensive capabilities are severely limited by the hastily constructed and substandard defensive positions behind Pokrovsk.

Contrary to Western expectations, however, Russia is unlikely to pursue a classic ‘breakthrough’ based on its success in Pokrovsk, but rather to continue its strategy of ‘cybernetic warfare’.

Bottom Lines

There you have it, in black and white: Russia does what Russia does, and the West is trapped in a quagmire of its own delusions.

One thing that immediately came to mind is this: refusal to face reality-as-it-as is the surest way to defeat. In any kind of context, with armed conflict being merely mankind’s most destructive endeavour.

I recall Alexander Mercouris labelling even (sic) the German WW2 high command in early 1945 as closer to reality than Western planners and politicos™ today (he quipped so on the weekend).

War is the most democratic of all of mankind’s pursuits, for the enemy typically gets a say in it, too; as such, the West is failing to a degree that was un-imaginable a few years ago (although the way Western institutions dealt with the 2007/08 economic crisis serves as a cautionary tale here).

Where do we go from here?

Well, I suppose that, not unlike in AA settings, the first step would be to acknowledge one has a problem. Or several.

As long as the West insists, as it does these days, that the main problem is Ukrainian ‘corruption’ (doh) and that as soon as Mr. Zelenskyy is replaced, all is gonna be fine & dandy once more, well, there’s your delusion.

The primary reason Kiyv is in this fight is the gross corruption in both Western leadership circles and their bought-and-paid-for partners™ in Ukraine. Switching window-dressing won’t change a thing about the underlying fundamentals, but it will hasten the demise of the organised armed forces of the West.

As such, we are observing, albeit in slow-motion, the creeping realisation that what matters in war isn’t strong will (Hitler found out, too) but the actualisation of strategic objectives on the battlefield.

The sad truth here is that Ukraine will be gone completely in a few years, if only due to the massive demographic changes of the past years:

According to the United Nations, Ukraine has a population of 37.9 million as of 2024.[5] In July 2023, Reuters reported that due to refugee outflows, the population of Ukrainian-controlled areas may have decreased to 28 million,[6] a steep decline from Ukraine’s 2020 population of almost 42 million.[7][8]

If expressed in visual form, this worse decline is seen to be way worse in reality:

You saw this correctly: all things considered, Ukraine is back to population levels a century ago (I’m unsure if the territorial changes are accounted for as borders shifted over the 20th century), here’s Wikipedia’s de facto-official narrative of ‘population decline’:

The population has been shrinking by an average of over 300,000 annually since 1993… A July 2023 study by the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies stated the following: “Regardless of how long the war lasts and whether or not there is further military escalation, Ukraine is unlikely to recover demographically from the consequences of the war. Even in 2040 it will have only about 35 million inhabitants, around 20% fewer than before the war (2021: 42.8 million) and the decline in the working-age population is likely to be the most severe and far-reaching.” The study examined different scenarios, from a “best case”, in which the war ended in 2023 without significant further escalation, to a “worst case”, ending in 2025 after further escalation. Flight from war particularly affects the southern and eastern regions and especially educated women of child-bearing age and their children. With an estimate of more than 20% of refugees not returning, the author of the study Maryna Tverdostup concludes that this will lead to long-term shrinking and will significantly impair the conditions for reconstruction.[31]

There you have it.

Who will re-build the country? Who will live there until reconstruction is done?

Any country requires people living there.

Ukraine is done.

The longer this insanity continues, the faster this will come about.

There’s no substitute for reality-as-is.