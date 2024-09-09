Just a few lines as I’m in a bit of a hurry: I saw this amazingly candid X/Twitter posting by renowned MSM ‘journo™’, NATO fanboy, and vaxx diehard fanboy Thomas Mayer. He, of course, ‘works™’ for the infamous Zero Covid rag-masquerading-as-newspaper Der Standard.

Thomas Mayer: ‘This is the case with with: since 2021, I took five shots [of the Covid modRNA injections], and I got infected or sick three times. Now, it’s a light brush of disease thanks to a corresponding immune response, i.e., this is almost ideotypical, as described by the virologist Streeck, which flies in the face of stupid anti-vaxxers and Covid deniers.’ ButterDog: ‘Don’t let anyone tell you anything else, you’re doing this the right way: two jabs per year and getting sick once a year means that the immune system is well-prepared for the following year.’

I’m pretty certain ButterDog’s reply is satire (but who knows these days), and I, sadly, cannot provide ‘more’ evidence of Mr. Mayer’s mental and cognitive decay as I’ve been blocked by him for some time now (my ‘offence’ was to reply to stupid things he said). The other day I saw him posting a picture of six ‘positive™’ lateral flow tests (why he keeps doing this, I don’t know).

At this point, I think the one thing that might help all the Branch Covidian may be AA-style meetings, but then again, it would appear that some alcoholics are way more self-aware of their issues than people like Thomas Mayer.

Don’t be like Thomas Mayer.

Have a nice day.