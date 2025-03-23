Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Corona Five Years On: the Enemies of Freedom have not Disappeared, They are Just Waiting for Their Next Opportunity

On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organisation classified the spread of Sars-CoV-2 as a pandemic. A heyday of paternalism followed. The excesses may be over, but the tendency to marginalise dissenters and the overbearing state remains.

By Marc Felix Serrao, Neue Zürcher Zeitung, 11 March 2025 [source; archived]

The human brain’s ability to make negative memories appear in a milder light over time is a blessing for coexistence. Take the coronavirus period, which officially began five years ago this Tuesday; on 11 March 2020, the World Health Organisation classified the spread of Sars-CoV-2 as a pandemic. The authoritarian restrictions on freedom that the self-declared ‘Team Caution’ [orig. Team Vorsicht] subsequently imposed in many countries should still infuriate liberal people today [note that ‘liberal’ in a Swiss context does not mean the same as it does in the US today (where it means leftist-progressivism); in Switzerland, it’s still the ‘old’ kind of liberalism: small gov’t, personal liberty, and individual responsibility]

But even people who were stunned at the time by the absurd tables listing the number of customers allowed in shops, police checks on private gatherings, masked toddlers, and night-time curfews often look back with amusement today. Along the lines of: ‘Remember those crazy times…’

Authoritarianism is Still Here

On the one hand, this is a good thing; social rifts must be able to close again. Nevertheless, it would be naive to believe that authoritarianism, which flourished during the coronavirus years, would have disappeared again with the end of the pandemic [a very fair point; to me, this explains two things—on a personal level, I’m still thinking about what did this person do or didn’t do during the Covid shitshow whenever I talk to people I meet; on a societal level, closing these kinds of large-scale rifts takes way more time than (less than) five years]

The tendency towards herd mentality and an overbearing state is still there [it’s called collectivism (socialism) coupled with the idolisation of ‘the state’ (which was one of the hallmarks of both bolshevism and fascism—as well as of liberalism from the Great Depression onwards)]. It can be seen in the willingness to linguistically marginalise those who think differently (from the ‘lateral thinker’ to the ‘Putin-understander’ to the ‘Nazi’), or in the political will to combat criticism of prevailing convictions as ‘disinformation’ [Switzerland’s political culture is quite distinct from its neighbours, in case you haven’t noticed].

There is no patent remedy against such illiberal tendencies. But a few lessons can be learnt from the experience of the pandemic:

journalism should be there to critically accompany the work of governments. It should not be there to ridicule unruly citizens on behalf of the executive. there is no such thing as ‘the’ science, and talk of scientific ‘teams’ is anti-intellectual. There is knowledge developed by experts, which is provisional, must be constantly scrutinised and can be falsified. those who warn against ‘hate’ and ‘agitation’ often only want to exclude certain opinions from the discourse. there is ‘disinformation’ that is circulated by authoritarian states and their supporters in order to destabilise free societies. That is a problem. But even more problematic is the expansion of the term to silence people who simply question dominant narratives. children and young people need more advocates. As a rule, politicians are primarily interested in older people because they make up the largest group of voters in Western countries. This is why they pile up mountains of debt and delay the reform of dysfunctional pension systems [here’s a quick and easy fix: split active from passive voting rights and deny the latter to those men who didn’t do military (or civil substitution) service as well as childless women; it won’t solve all problems, but it will make a big difference].

The Scandalisation of Dissenting Opinions

The pandemic is thankfully over. But the guards from ‘Team Caution’ haven't gone away. They are just waiting for the next opportunity to scandalise other opinions and interfere in other people’s lives by invoking ‘the common good’ [which shows their true—deep red—colours, adorned with hammer and sickle].

You have to make it as difficult as possible for these people.

Bottom Lines

There’s hardly anything in this op-ed that I disagree with—and I’m offering Mr. Serrao’s piece here to indicate the quite big differences in foreign reporting in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung. (As anyone who’s lived in Switzerland knows, their domestic pages are substantially different in terms of criticism of the powers-that-be.)

I do find myself constantly pondering what this person or that one did during the Covid Mania; most were on ‘Team Caution’, hence I’m mildly disinterested in most of them (which isn’t the same as being unfriendly or the like); I do get agitated about the willing executioners—like Austria’s short-term chancellor, committed friend of Alex Soros, and Branch Covidian Alexander Schallenberg.

Or his fellow party hack, despicable Branch Covidian, and former gov’t minister for constitutional (sic) affairs Karoline Edtstadler who, in early 2022, infamously declared ‘the unvaccinated’ to be ‘illegal residents’ (in their own country):

Now that the Covid Mania is receding ever further, and with no judicial review of any kind forthcoming, we’ll need to ponder what to do with this shameful situation.

‘No justice, no peace’ is a powerful slogan here, and it may serve as an apt reminder in these absurd times where the West’s young—who are increasingly obese, often drug-addled and addicted to porn, decadent, and frequently incapable of using a hammer—are supposed to wage relentless war against Mordor Russia.

Ask yourself: why?

This is done on behalf of the same politicos™, cheered on, incidentally, by the very same experts™ and journos™ who shittalked the ‘Covid deniers’, denigrated sceptics as loons (and way, way worse), and sought to deny civic rights and liberties to those who didn’t consent to be injected with the modRNA/DNA poison/death juices.

Ask yourself: what’s their motive?

Now it’s once again ‘all hands on deck’, and I’ll offer you my guesstimate:

Covid plus the fallout from the disastrous conflict in/over Ukraine has broken the banks, and now virtually all Western countries are bankrupt, morally and in terms of finances, too. We’re dangerously close to insolvency—just imagine: the old Bundestag, convened to rubber-stamp a trillion euros worth of ‘defence’ spending (which wouldn’t have passed the newly elected parliament), has now passed a law™ that will increase Germany’s debt in excess of all debt accrued between 1949 to 2024.

At some point in the not-too-distant future, these chicken will come home to roost.

They will look and feel like ghosts of roosted chickens past: hyperinflation, misery, and state failures will induce quite likely the same results as in the 1930s: the breaking-down of political-societal conventions, a powerful urge to ‘do something™’ (most likely tariffs, more protectionism), which will decrease international trade (imagine: today, a sizeable share of what passes for that is actually companies shipping partly-manufactured goods across borders), which isn’t the same situation as in the 1930s, but it will compound the problems.

And then there’s the terrifying twist: back then, the enemy was the Soviet Union, which was a different régime, albeit arguably ‘only’ in degree and not in kind if we consider the Western alternatives™, FDR-style Neal Deal-ism and, of course, Fascism.

I’m perfectly aware of a clear hierarchy in terms of abuses, death/kill rate, and, generally, the utterly despicable nature of these three régimes (in terms of the sheer numbers of killed until 1945, Soviet Bolshevism takes the top spot—that’s before Mao solidified that ranking, with Fascism coming in second and FDR-style New Deal-ism a distant third), and while I highly recommend the historian Wolfgang Schivelbusch’s (1941-2023) treatments, in particular:

Entfernte Verwandtschaft: Faschismus, Nationalsozialismus, New Deal 1933-1939 [the book was never translated, but its title rendered into English is, Distant Relationship: Fascism, National Socialism, New Deal 1933–1939] (Munich: Hanser, 2005).

A somewhat variegated argument was presented in his

Three New Deals: Reflections on Roosevelt's America, Mussolini’s Italy, and Hitler’s Germany, 1933–1939 (New York: Holt & Co., 2006).

Both volumes are highly recommended if you wish to gain an understanding of the West’s 20th-century history.

Obviously, these are the two pieces of Mr. Schivelbusch’s oeuvre that are omitted from his English Wikipedia profile, his lengthy NYT obituary, and his faculty profiles at the Leibniz-Zentrum for Literatur- und Kulturforschung and the New York Institute for the Humanities. Go figure.

As long as there’s no proper accounting of history, no orientation is possible, let alone an understanding of where we came from, where we are, and where we’re likely headed.

‘Team Caution’ is still around—because they were always around for almost a century.

We simply cannot see them because, not unlike fish who may be unable to perceive water, ‘Team Caution’ is all around us from cradle to grave.

When those who aren’t on ‘Team Caution’ write like Mr. Serrao above, it means quite likely participating in most shenanigans but preferring a modicum of privacy and freedom, with the Covid Mania being annoying not merely because of what happened but because it was a tad too excessive.

This is the wrong take.

The statist-collectivist impulse—often these days coming in the guise of essentially Fabianism—must be resisted, if only because New Deal-ism is the last remaining vestige of the failed ideologies of the 20th-century.

What about China, you may ask, well, that’s perhaps best related as a kind of outwardly Communist entity that has somehow ‘solved’ socialism’s inherent problems of producing surpluses.

How did they ‘solve’ this? With the shift, initiated by Deng Xiaoping’s move to ‘one country, two systems’—which doesn’t mean Hong Kong gets a slightly more different voting system or Taiwan not being a part of China. That notion means Communism (sic) is maintained as Beijing’s face shown to the world while, domestically, they run a variation of limited private property (wealth gains) for the people (no pun intended) while maintaining centralised control—and that, ladies and gentlemen, is how Hitler’s Germany boomed in the 1930s.

So, if, as the WEF/UN Sustainability loons argue, China is the role model, this explains, to a large extent, why the present moment feels like the umpteenth re-run of an old movie (that’s not even good: ‘Russia! Russia! Russia!’) while it brings just enough novelty (hypersonic rockets, drones, a theatre of conflict in Syria, etc.) to be plausiblly taken as different.

As the worn adage goes, those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

It’s largely true, and this acquired inability to learn will come to haunt us before too long.