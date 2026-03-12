This is a longish piece, hence I’ll delimit myself to noting that the below piece appeared in 2008, and since we don’t seem to learn from history, we’re doomed to repeat past failures.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

The Medical Profession: Medicine Is Becoming Female

By Birgit Hibbeler, M.D., and Heike Korzilius, Deutsche Ärztezeitschrift 12 (2008) [source; archived]

Two-thirds of medical students are now women. To prevent the shortage of doctors from worsening, the framework for medical education must be adapted to female physicians.

No significant benefit for patients, more harm than good for the women themselves, at least no benefit for German universities and science, a decline in the prestige of the medical profession—the 26th German Medical Assembly in Wiesbaden in June 1898 was opposed to admitting women to medical school. The gentlemen had even dedicated an entire agenda item to the looming incursion of women into this male-dominated field. But the resistance of the medical representatives proved futile.

Prestige Declines

Just over a hundred years later [remember, this piece was penned in 2008], more women than men are studying medicine: in 2006, the share of women was 63 per cent [it crept upwards to 64.9% in 2025, according to official data]. Meanwhile, 40 per cent of practicing physicians are also women [as per Der Tagesspiegel, this share is now 49.5%.].

Fewer and fewer men want to become doctors. Prestige and salaries have plummeted. Women are filling the gap. The result: even lower wages, less research, and staff shortages.

Thus journalist Barbara Lukesch analysed the situation in Switzerland in a late 2007 article for the magazine Die Weltwoche. Women struggle to fight for better wages, partly because high incomes mean less to them than to their male colleagues [now that’s a gem: wasn’t there a recent Chicago Fed working paper that ‘splained something about sex differentials and wages? Now, if higher wages decrease fertility, the recent (female) medical school graduate has perhaps ‘other’ ambitions on her mind around age 30?]. They also place more value on regular working hours and part-time options. As a result, three young female doctors will need to be trained to replace two retiring male doctors [good luck with AI™ optimising™ procedures and thus becoming anti-women in certain professions]. The conclusion: to prevent entire medical specialties from being decimated, working conditions must be created that attract women [here’s the core problem: what kind of personality does such a framework attract most?].

This analysis from Switzerland is certainly applicable to the German situation. ‘High school graduates see that they can earn more money in other professions with less responsibility’, says Dr. Cornelia Goesmann, Vice President of the German Medical Association [orig. Bundesärztekammer, or BÄK]. The fact that the originally male-dominated medical profession has lost its appeal is due to the poor working conditions [so, the situation may be summed up as follows: the massive influx of female students/graduates has drastically changed the field; as men are doing something else, working conditions are further changed to ‘attract women’, which, of course, will result in more men leaving: here’s a thought—what about sex parity in admissions?—But, epimetheus, you’re advocating a planned economy here, and you’re surely against that!—Of course I am, but your objection against that policy shows how biased your comment is, for you’re perfectly fine with adjustments for women].

‘A lot of work, a lot of responsibility, little money—word gets around’, confirms Dr. Heidrun Gitter. But the paediatric surgeon, who recently became Vice President of the Bremen Medical Association, remains optimistic: ‘The pendulum will swing back again. The shortage of doctors and new reimbursement regulations will ensure that.’ However, working conditions in hospitals need to improve. It’s not easy to balance work and private life—neither for women nor for men. A survey conducted last year by the Marburger Bund [that would be the German Association of Salaried Physicians] on the professional situation of its members supports this assertion. It also demonstrates the different priorities of women and men and the still significant influence of traditional gender roles. While a reduction in working hours was “most important” for 27 per cent of female doctors, but only 19 per cent of male doctors, 35 per cent of men, but only 30 per cent of women, considered higher pay a top priority. The figures diverged even more sharply when it came to the question of how important a family-friendly hospital is to doctors. 46 per cent of women said it was ‘most important’. Only 24 per cent of men shared this view.

Gitter pursued further training in a field where women are still a rarity—the share of female surgical assistants is around 20 per cent. Thanks to tolerant employers and colleagues, she managed to combine starting a family with her work as a paediatric surgeon. After the birth of her daughter, she shared a senior physician position with a colleague. ‘He was on duty one week, then I was. This allowed me to work much more relaxed’, says Gitter, adding:

What we need are more regulated working hours. Part-time work also needs to become the norm.

[well, yes and no: I fail to see how more gov’t regulation would improve the lot on average here, for the medical profession belongs to the so-called ‘free professions’ (Wikipedia), which come with several trade-offs, such as higher autonomy relative to employment in general, hence a licensed physician arguing for more state intervention is effectively calling for significant chances to these professions; it seems to me that having such schemes as outlined above is preferable, and while that doesn’t require massive new regulations, it does require a spouse who’s willing and able to put up with such arrangements]

Children and Career—It’s Possible

‘In the past, we were made to feel guilty if we tried to juggle children and career’, says Dr. Gisela Dahl. The 64-year-old established herself as a general practitioner in a group practice in 1974. ‘I’m an independent person and wanted to have my own business’, she emphasises. ‘But I had a harder time than the men.’ [back then, you had to be very good at what you do to build a career as a female physician]. Back then, the prevailing attitude was that women had to figure out how to balance career and family on their own [well, pray tell how that should be within the state’s purview, that is, without recourse to literally all collectivist arguments™]. To increase the attractiveness of the medical profession, Dahl, who has been a board member of the Baden-Württemberg Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians [orig. Kassenärztlichen Vereinigung, or KV] since 2005, is calling for comprehensive access to childcare facilities. The KV also offers re-entry courses for female physicians who have taken extended breaks. However, what is lacking is a practice establishment consultation specifically for women, which would also discuss the more flexible options available, for example, from the amended law governing contracted physicians [I’m kinda torn between the good stuff offered by the KV, such as consultations and lobbying efforts to change regulations—for there’s also the call for ‘comprehensive access’ to daycare, which is the desire of high-earning individuals (doctors) to get subsidised childcare].

‘The fact that more and more women are entering the medical profession is an opportunity for the entire medical profession’, emphasises Dr. Astrid Bühren, President of the German Association of Women Physicians [orig. Deutscher Ärztinnenbund, or DÄB]. Not only women, but the entire younger generation of doctors today has higher expectations regarding the compatibility of work and private life [that is a stunning claim, which actually may be more true than it is not, and it is revelatory in regard to the increasing ‘softness’ of our social formations; lest I forget, not the womansplaining here, for that good female doctor speaks for ‘the entire younger generation’, incl. men: if that was the other way ‘round, certain quarters would be enraged]. Due to the shortage of physicians, the demand for a better work-life balance has a good chance of being heard. In the future, hospitals will no longer say, ‘if you want to work here, then figure out how to manage your private life’. Instead, they will say, ‘We are interested in your work. What can we do for you?’ [here’s an early example of much-taunted labour shortages, which allegedly underwrote the decision to open the borders in the 2010s]. Offering childcare not only attracts male and female doctors but also increases employee satisfaction and provides financial advantages for the institutions (see German Medical Journal, issue 49/2006) [because, you know, the gov’t covers a good deal of these costs, hence it’s a win-win for employees and hospitals while the children enrolled there are the losers as their parents are replaced with staffers; and then there’s the potential for abuse, which is meant literally:

and now back to the piece].

Mentors as Career Role Models

Medicine is becoming more female. That much is certain. However, this only holds true up to a certain hierarchical level. Women in chief physician positions are still the exception. Only eleven per cent of senior hospital physicians are women. ‘Men have better networks than women’, says Bühren. Furthermore, men tend to promote other men—their ‘younger selves’ [that all may be true, and there’s a ton of sexism involved, for sure, but here’s a thought: are men better physicians?]

The study ‘Career Obstacles for Women in Management Positions.’ by the Steinbeis Technology Transfer Center in Villingen-Schwenningen and Furtwangen University confirms that female physicians rate their career advancement opportunities lower than female academics in other disciplines. 57 per cent of female physicians believe that men are given preferential treatment in promotions. Among non-medical women, this figure is 44 per cent [that’s a hard one to evaluate; the piece doesn’t have footnotes or linked content in the online version, and while I found the study (click here), I cannot verify its content as there’s no online version; here’s the essential part of the abstract:

We defined women in leadership positions as those in top and middle management. Contacts with these women were established via email through women’s networks, companies, administrative bodies, clinics, universities, etc. In total, more than 300 women agreed to complete our 50-question questionnaire, and we received completed questionnaires from all 300 women [I’m unsure how these two numbers are related]. The results show that there are women in leadership positions in Germany, both in society and in companies. (Excerpt). The study covers the period from 2006 to 2006.

And then there’s the notion of the sample not being representative, I think, and while that may be explained in the full study, it’s hard to say here; do note, however, that such studies based on self-reported sentiments hardly count as hard empirical evidence (in academese, this is what’s called ‘qualitative research’ whose results, however interesting they may be, are hardly considered representative or hold much explanatory value for fields/society at-large].

The motivation of female physicians in leadership positions also apparently differs from that of other female academics. ‘What is the most important thing your profession should enable you to do?’—When asked this question, 68 per cent of non-medical women cited ‘financial independence’, compared to only 43 per cent of female physicians. For them, however, ‘finding meaning’ was significantly more important than for other female academics. The study concludes that female physicians, in particular, are not primarily driven by power and money when they aspire to leadership positions. They are more interested in shaping their lives, giving them meaning, and expanding their knowledge [it’s all well and good, but consider this: self-interest, however enlightened it may be, in positions that are based on self-sacrifice isn’t a terribly good idea to espouse; it’s quite comparable to professional soldiering, by the way, where a career™ is similarly based on self-interest in a field (no pun intended) that is quintessentially built on self-sacrifice (in combat)—no wonder that militaries are loath to end the ‘discrimination against women’, and perhaps it’s a good point in time to add that women have been historically exempt from military service obligations (conscriptions) for some of these reasons (others being, well, that men are expendable relative to mothers)].

Female physicians are not only underrepresented in hospital management but also in academia and research. While half of all medical doctorates are still written by women, the situation is quite different for postdoctoral qualifications: only 17.6 per cent are earned by female physicians. This explains why only 11.8 per cent of professorships in human medicine are held by women [well, too bad that medical schools apparently don’t teach biological facts, such as fertility declining with age; and instead of encouraging earlier parenthood and offering the same career options for mothers whose children are no longer little, we get categorical mantras elevating ideology over reality, such as this one].

The insufficient representation of women is one of the most serious shortcomings of scientific institutions in Germany.

Thus Prof. Dr. Peter Strohschneider, President of the German Council of Science and Humanities, referring to the entire scientific landscape [which is another canard: the specifics of one field are extrapolated to all others: that’s not scientific, that’s Scientism™, and here’s the German way of doing this]. To promote female researchers, the German Council of Science and Humanities favours the so-called cascade model. This model stipulates that women must be supported until their representation at each hierarchical level is equal to that at the level below [the Soviets did such social engineering experiments, and they harvested devastating consequences in several fields; the most notorious relevant example is, I’d argue, is called Lysenkoism (Wikipedia)]. For example, if 50 per cent of doctoral candidates in a field are women, the same should be true for postdoctoral qualifications (Habilitation).

Highly qualified and talented female scientists belong in the top positions of science and research.

Thus the demand by Federal Research Minister Dr. Annette Schavan. The federal and state governments are providing approximately 150 million euros by 2012 to promote professorships for women.

Mentoring programs have proven helpful in removing career obstacles for women. Both the German Medical Association and the Marburger Bund run such programs. Universities are also striving to promote young female researchers. One example is the ‘TANDEMplusMED’ program at RWTH Aachen University [it’s still running], which provides targeted support to female physicians on their path to professorship. TANDEMplusMED connects early-career female researchers (mentees) with an experienced mentor. These mentors support the young [female] doctors in their career planning and share their own experiences regarding the rules of the academic system. The mentees also receive training to strengthen their personal and strategic skills.

‘When women aspire to top positions, they still face a multitude of obstacles’, says project coordinator Dr. Henrike Wolf. She includes external factors such as conservative gender roles, male-dominated hierarchical structures in hospitals, and a lack of professional networks [note that these are all structural issues that bear no relation to individual fields or careers]. However, there are also internal barriers: ‘Women often don’t consciously plan their careers and are less success-oriented than men.’ [and that is the more accurate reason here, I’d argue]. Experiences with the mentoring program so far have been consistently positive. Wolf considers the program essential: ‘The shortage of young doctors also stems from the fact that women don’t fully utilise their skills.’ [imagine, if you will, a day in the not-too-distant future when there is perfect parity between the sexes—what’s your estimate as to the abolition of these women-only support systems?].

This also applies to the governing bodies of the medical profession. KV board member Dahl, BÄK vice president Goesmann, and Bremen Medical Association vice president Gitter are among the few women who hold board positions in medical professional politics. Only three of the 17 presidents of the state medical associations and four of the 17 KV chairpersons are women. ‘Many women don’t aspire to a position and fail to recognise that you can only change many things if you hold one’, says Dahl. Especially between the ages of 30 and 35, many female doctors lack the time to be involved in professional politics during the family phase. Goesmann shares this view. It is demanding to work full-time, have a family and be involved in professional politics at the same time: ‘You also have to persevere for years until you have worked your way up to a position.’ [here’s some food for thought: could it be that some of these issues boil up due to resentment over one’s career™ choices? I mean, look at biology once more, for it’s way harder to conceive a child once a woman is older than 30].

Women on Committees

According to Gitter, women need to network better. ‘More women should be supporting other women. I also offer this to the female delegates at the Chamber Assembly. We need to create role models’, says the Bremen Vice President. ‘However, a lot has changed in recent years’, adds Goesmann. One important achievement is the availability of childcare, for example, for delegates to the German Medical Assembly. Most state medical associations have also established committees for female physicians. However, it’s important not just to debate.

Thanks to successful lobbying, the topic of ‘female physicians’ made it back onto the agenda of the German Medical Assembly in 2002. One of the most important demands at the time was the consideration of childcare periods in the physicians’ pension funds. ‘In a system based on capital funding, this is, of course, an alien element’, says Dr. Annegret Schoeller, a consultant at the German Medical Association. ‘Therefore, the proposal was strictly rejected.’ Most pension funds now recognise up to three years of childcare leave [that would be useful thing to consider, to be frank, but it’s also problematic, I’d argue, for it permits the gov’t to set a price for child-rearing]. This means that while no notional contributions are credited for the duration of the absence, the period of absence is not taken into account when calculating the average increase in pension entitlements. Only Bremen credits one year of childcare leave. Here, notional contributions lead to an increase in pension entitlements.

‘Women should participate in the working groups that deal with important issues: pension funds, finances, and continuing medical education’, emphasises Gitter. Women face disadvantages, especially in these areas. A 2007 survey by the Hessian State Medical Association shows that 77 per cent of female physicians experience delays in their postgraduate training because they have children during this time [see what I meant above? If one considers biology, these issues are understandable]. The time until the specialist examination is also extended because many only work part-time after returning to work. This, in turn, negatively impacts their career prospects [once more, this places a premium on good™ husbands, but we must not talk about men here, hence (drum roll)]. This vicious cycle might be broken if the higher proportion of women leads to changes in the framework and the image of the physician. ‘The demigod in white will certainly not become a demigoddess’, says KV board member Dahl, adding:

Medicine is both male and female. The individual who enjoys the profession should be the one who becomes a doctor. [I’ve added the Italics here to highlight, once more, the essential quality of the medical profession]

What Women Want

[this section follows the above piece, and I’m including it here to drive home a specific point: there’s no male voices in the article, which, of course, makes the piece hilariously one-sided, provides a narrative crutch for whatever argument™ is advanced, and disqualifies it virtually in its entirety: consider, if you will, a broken family of four whose attending consultant only talks to, say, one of the children]

Isabel Dietz (24), medical student, Munich:

At the beginning of my enrolment, I wanted to become a surgeon. However, based on my experiences during clinical rotations and internships, I no longer see that as my future. I consider myself assertive, but I don’t want to have to fight against resistance every day and have to justify myself if I want to have children someday. I envision more than just having a goldfish or a cat as a private life. More ‘feminine’ elements in medicine would benefit very few specialties. And I’m not just thinking about part-time options and childcare in hospitals, but also about very basic things like good communication and mutual respect among doctors.

Hannah Briesenick (28), resident physician, internal medicine, Amberg/Upper Palatinate:

At work, I feel completely respected. However, I generally think that women have to achieve significantly more than men beyond a certain hierarchical level to be as successful in their careers [why is this not labelled as a supremely sexist statement? Then again, Dr. Breisenick notes it’s her thought (feeling), which must, of course, be cherished]. Firstly, the leadership ranks are still largely an ‘old boys’ club’ [how many working hours do these old boys put it?]; there are still very few female senior physicians and hardly any female chief physicians. Secondly, women—especially in our profession with its enormous workload [as if other people don’t work either]—face the question of ‘children or career?’ It’s usually the women who take a step back professionally when they have children—partly because a ‘full-time father’ is hardly considered a ‘real man’ in our society [this is, once again, where biology meets reality; doctors, of all people, should know this]. This is where politics, in particular, needs to step up and create the appropriate framework [that’s the go-to assertion: more gov’t intervention, please, for those who are wronged by both their own feelings and choices]. There are plenty of role models, for example, from Scandinavia [I live in Norway, and I’m so tired of these references by people who apparently know little-to-nothing about this].

Prof. Dr. Katrin Engelmann (51), Chief Physician of the Eye Clinic at Chemnitz Hospital:

For my career, it was crucial that I had a female role model. I also participated in a mentoring program. Such support programs need to be expanded, because there are still too few women in top positions. Men are generally more goal-oriented and have better networks. Ideally, mentoring should begin during medical school or during residency [yes, hand women such a crutch as early as possible, all done, of course, to level the playing field]. This is a targeted and sustainable way to attract women to research [it just so happens to create whole new bureaucracies and funding streams, i.e., it’s sustainable™]. While many female medical students do earn doctorates, many shy away from the demands of a postdoctoral lecturing qualification (Habilitation) and a scientific career. Improved childcare options could also make it easier for women to choose a career in science [of course, but we might just need to eliminate the equality under the law clauses from the constitution].

Dr. Margrit Lock (42), orthopaedic surgeon in private practice, Berlin

I became an orthopaedic surgeon because I wanted to help patients get back to playing sports. I was a competitive swimmer myself and worked as a coach for many years. I would have liked to become a senior physician [Oberärztin, i.e., in charge of a hospital department], but that wasn’t possible within the existing structures. During my pregnancy and later with young children, I couldn’t perform as many surgeries, so a hospital career was no longer an option. Now I run an orthopedic practice with a colleague. To avoid having to work afternoons so often, we’ve hired another colleague. I work part-time, which allows me to balance work and family life. But hospitals also need more flexible working hours. I enjoyed performing surgery.

Bottom Lines

Isn’t it amazing that the Deutsches Ärzteblatt mused about careers in medicine without talking to a single male doctor?

Now, I’m not saying that doing so would have significantly improved the piece; what I am saying, however, is that one gets a supremely one-sided argument whose core tenets are:

I made a choice, it comes with associated costs (that were clear from the outset), and I’m unhappy with said choice as I hit 30

Instead of introspection, the tenor of the commentary is ‘I want more support, institutional and financial’ to deal with the consequences of said choice

Instead of making this a piece about owning one’s one business (practice) as a viable alternative to a career™ as a hospital-employed physician (which that last cited Dr. Margrit Lock from Berlin did), the entire piece revolves around demands for more of everything, ranging from mentorship programs to ‘targeted’, i.e., women-only fellowships, and from subsidised childcare to special treatment in a profession that is based on competence and self-sacrifice

In closing, two remarks and one anecdote stand out to your humble correspondent, and it is with the latter we shall close here:

One of my oldest friends—we went through primary school and Gymnasium together—attended medical school and became a doctor. She also became ‘unintentionally’ pregnant while in medical school, had her child, and graduated without ‘losing’ a term. Yes, she had help from both her partner-turned-husband, parents, and in-laws, but I never heard my friend complain. After her residency and a few years as a salaried physician, she quit her hospital job and opened a private practice, which has 13 employees now (as of late 2025). It’s a ton of work, and yet more responsibility, but my friend would never-ever go back to being an employee, and while her private practice consumes a lot of working hours, she doesn’t complain about it. (Needless to say, when my friend attended medical school 25 years ago, there were no dedicated women-only support systems, free childcare at the university, or mentorship options; ‘somehow’, she made it.)

That, dear readers, is the best-possible outcome.

A quarter-century of such dedicated support™ programs, by contrast, results in sentiments of entitlement sprinkled with state-sanctioned picking of winners and losers (plus the accompanying anti-male agit-prop).

Strangely, we’ve seen all of this before, which is the first of my two closing remarks, which come to us courtesy of Stalin fanboy and Marxisante historian Eric Hobsbawm’s The Age of Extremes (orig. UK ed., 1994), p. 315-16:

On the whole, the public position of women in communist countries was not notably different from that in developed capitalist ones, and, where it was, it did not necessarily bring advantages. When women streamed into a profession opened to them, as in the USSR, where the medical profession became largely feminized in consequence, it lost status and income. As against Western feminists, most married Soviet women, long used to a lifetime of paid work, dreamed of the luxury o f staying a t home and doing only one job.

Oh, how much (else) have we un-learned since the ancient year of 1994 A.D.

The second remark I’ll leave you with is the most obvious one: those who refuse to learn the proverbial lessons of history are doomed to repeat them.

And, by an entirely strange coincidence™, we are observing, in real-time over the past 20-odd years, that Our Democracy™ in the West (or what’s left of it) is threading virtually the same path as the one taken after the Second World War by the Soviet Union. And the above piece by the Deutsche Ärztezeitschrift from 2008 shows that the outcome of more state-sanctioned social engineering is, shockingly, literally the same.

Shocking, I know. But I suppose if we continue to blame men, society, or ze Rooskies for this or that evil, there’s no need to enquire about the underlying premises.

Sic transit gloria mundi.