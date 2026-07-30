Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
3h

The only reason Greens even have a toehold is how the EU Parliament subsidises the party. Nice digs right around the corner from the main building too..

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