Rikard
1h

Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark and the Baltic states could go it alone. Together, these nations are energy-independent, and can make themselves independent on food-imports (because believe it or not, we can live without fresh kiwi-fruits).

We also have quite a lot of industry left, including world-class high-tech such

It would be our nations' best interests to start cutting ties with the EU, and to cut off the power exports to the South - or at least start demanding market price value for the electricity sent to Germany.

Especially now since Germany has started to float the French idea of a two-tier system for EU-membership. If anything is going to rip apart the Union, it is that.

I said this in '94: The EG is like when you're out drinking on a tab. No-one wants to be first to leave because the doorman will nab you, and no-one wants to be stuck with the bill.

Well, that bill is coming due.

Stephen Verchinski
10hEdited

The LNG exporting from the USA is also a drain America first policy which will increase the pressure on gas fracking and use of methane in frontier exploration areas currently off limits.

( Cascadian Subduction Earthquake fault zone, over and under sole source water aquifers serving human populations)

These places cannot afford to be contaminated or be responsible for triggering a megaquake without getting some help.

Others positioned to profit like American Waterworks, own the major water cleanup tech patents.

Populations will be further squeezed while places like the Bush family South American underground acquifer will skyrocket in value.

Sounds just like biotech when they had a series of emergencies to trigger blanket corporate immunity from Congress

