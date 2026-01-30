Imagine this: Germany has been experiencing double-digit sub-zero temperatures for weeks, and precisely during this period, the gas supply in Germany becomes scarce. Once again, a ‘horror scenario’, highly unlikely but nonetheless conceivable. This was precisely the starting point for LÜKEX 18, which once again simulated nationwide crisis management under the assumption of a ‘worst-case scenario’ in Germany.

These are the opening lines in a crisis preparedness report on the exercise LÜKEX 18, which took place before Covid, was hosted by the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (orig. Bundesamt für Bevölkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe, or BBK), is part of the Federal Ministry of the Interior, and essentially Germany’s FEMA equivalent. (See their website in German only.)

Funny, isn’t it, that Germany’s FEMA conducted an exercise on what they ought to do if ever, God forbid, natural gas was in short supply. Hence, we’re following up what transpires in Germany right now; background via the linked content below (look at these dates, though, it’s not as if this wasn’t known months ago):

First things first, a brief update on how much natural gas is left (source):

It is Thursday, 29 Jan. 2026, and the ‘last update’ was on 28 Jan. 2026; the last entry occurred on 26 Jan. 2026, with storage at >36% (but mind you that these are overall numbers, and that some storage units are at less capacity, as reported™ by the Stuttgarter Zeitung, for example, on the very same 26 Jan.

The situation is particularly precarious in Bavaria: the Wolfersberg gas storage facility in the Ebersberg district south of Munich, which Minister-President Markus Söder and his deputy Hubert Aiwanger visited in a media-friendly tour as recently as 2022, has a fill level of less than six per cent and is therefore practically empty. The situation in Inzenham-West is hardly better, with less than 19 per cent. Even Breitbrunn, Bavaria’s largest storage facility, contains only about 20 per cent of its capacity—and no countermeasures have yet been taken at the state level.

Yep, people are starting to notice, including the folks who perform journo™-dom, yet the two major issues in virtually all legacy media are:

Questions as to who is responsible—the Berling gov’t nationalised the Russian company Gazprom in 2022, i.e., the German gov’t is—are carefully avoided, and

there is a curious™ disinterest into asking why, despite gov’t-mandated minimum storage volumes—back in 2022, then-Economy Minister Robert Habeck (Greens, now moonlighting as a visiting professor in Copenhagen and UC Berkeley [keep him, California]) mandated 80% storage by 1 Oct. would be good enough, to be achieved by May 2022, by the way; as per the above graph, we note that German gas inventories peaked at 76.31% on 1 Oct. 2025.

So, while you already had some non-English content in my translation (as will be the rest thereof), I merely note that emphases and [snark] are mine, too.

There’s plenty of empty space in these rabbit holes now, so, why don’t you trod along for a walk down memory lane as regards the natural gas supply emergency preparedness (which, obviously, is working as well as the pandemic preparedness plans—by which I mean, of course, that politicos™ switched from complacency to panic mode while throwing all planning overboard).

LÜKEX 18, a Gas Supply Crunch Exercise

Here is the original file, and below you’ll find excerpts from the English language summary on pp. 75-83, but I’ll encourage everyone to read ‘more’ to understand the utter depravity and gross (treasonous) negligence of the German gov’ts, past and present.

the eighth interstate and interministerial crisis management exercise LÜKEX 18 titled ‘Gas Supply Shortage in southern Germany’ took place 28th and 29th November 2018. LÜKEX is the acronym for regular strategic interstate and interministerial [cross-departmental] crisis management exercises that specifically target administrations especially at the upper political level to improve cooperation between authorities of the federal government and the Länder (federal states) as well as the private sector in crisis situations.

In case you don’t believe that the German gov’t, then led™ by Angela Merkel, wasn’t aware of any of the potential problems, here’s a listing of the LÜKEX 18 participants:

The main participants of LÜKEX 18 at the federal level were the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community (BMI) with its subordinate Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) and the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) with its subordinate Federal Network Agency (BNetzA [these are the people who, since the nationalisation of Gazprom’s assets in 2022, are running the gas acquisition and storage stuff]). Other federal authorities participated to a lesser extent. Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria participated as ‘Intensively Exercising Länder’ [german: Intensiv Übende Länder (IÜL)] while ‘Exercising Länder’ [Übende Länder (ÜL)] were Berlin, Brandenburg, Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia. At the Länder level the responsible ministries for energy and those of the interior were involved, often others as well. On the part of critical infrastructure providers (CIP), especially the transmission system operators (TSOs) bayernets GmbH, terranets bw GmbH, Open Grid Europe GmbH and GASCADE Gastransport GmbH participated.

Basically, everybody knew. Back then. Then 2022 rolled around, the Scholz gov’t lost its head (which wasn’t that full to begin with), and stuff began to break down. Now, four years later, here we are.

The main goal of the LÜKEX 18 was to improve cooperation between federal ministries, the Länder and gas untertakings in the event of a gas supply shortage. The exercise was designed based on existing plans and acts such as the Energy Industry Act [german: Energiewirtschaftsgesetz (EnWG)], the Act to Ensure the Supply of Energy [german: Energiesicherungsgesetz (EnSiG)] and the National Emergency Plan for Gas [german: Notfallplan Gas]… As stipulated by the National Emergency Plan for Gas, three crisis levels of a gas supply shortage are defined, based on the intensity of the gas supply shortage (early warning level, alert level and emergency level) [ze Germans were so well-prepared that the last scenarios available on the competent [sic] authority’s website hail from 2023/24]. As all three crisis levels and the underlying processes and responsibilities levels were supposed to be addressed in the exercise, the gas supply shortage had to progressively worsen over the course of the exercise. The scenario comprised an extreme and long cold spell as well as low levels in gas storages [ah, that would never-ever happen, right? Right]. During the course of the exercise the storage levels sunk continuously and several supply deficits were simulated. The causes of these supply deficits, the link between the gas supply shortage and blackouts and the international gas transit were not addressed in the exercise [can’t have that one, I suppose, as these things are totally un-related to politicking™ à la Berlinoise…]

And here’s the main take-away in terms of what that darned exercise showed:

Once the emergency level was declared, the BNetzA [the Federal Grid Authority that also runs the storage system] became the federal load distributor and was tasked with ensuring the distribution of gas for those demands of vital importance. To this end, the BNetzA used instruments that are legally based in the EnSiG and the Ordinance to Ensure the Supply of Gas in a Supply Crisis [german: Gassicherungsverordnung (GasSV)]. The scope of the fictional supply deficits meant that the gas supply needed to be completely shut down in some regions [just so that you know, dear Germans: you gov’t *hearts* you so very dearly that they’ll leave you in the cold, for you cannot, by definition, make an omelette without breaking a few eggs, or freezing parts of your citizenry to death]. Accordingly, so-called ‘protected customers’ [that would be ‘vulnerable groups’ in Covid shitshow lingo]– in the exercise those were households and district heating systems supplying household customers – were also without gas. Civil protection then came into focus. At the end of the exercise a pressure increase at the affected gas transit points was simulated that perspectively defused the supply shortage. However, this would not necessarily mean the immediate end to a gas supply shortage such as the one in the LÜKEX 18 scenario. Recommissioning the supply grid and the reconnection of all customers would be time-consuming and technically complex [remember: these aspects were consciously left out of the exercise™]

See, all relevant actors, negative impacts, and necessary responsive measures ‘were identified’, hence I’ll put them up here just in case we all wish to juxtapose these lessons learned™ with what the headless chicken Berlin gov’t is doing next.

First up, administrative/staff issues:

I’ll delimit myself to noting ‘issues’ revolving around ‘communication’ deriving from ‘differing interpretations’—which is boilerplate BS for no-one’s in charge.

As an aside, the last sentence (‘Further development of the administrative regulations is recommended.’) must be a sick joke of pseudo-Hašekesque proportions, but I suppose since it derives, logically, from there not being anyone in charge, it’s obviously the way to go.

Next up, ‘crisis communication’, which may be shortened to ‘flood the zone’ (Avril Haynes during the ‘Event 201’ pandemic™ exercise in 2019):

Thirdly, gas storage-related stuff (and remember that, back in 2022, Berlin nationalised gas storage operations):

Yep, the gov’t desired liability protection—for themselves, as it now turns out:

It must be specified whether the gas storage operator or the gas owner should be the addressee of instructions by the federal load distributor and how liability claims should be handled. Steps must be taken to review ways of enforcing instructions in cases where the addressees of these instructions refuse to comply - for instance, the prerequisites and possibilities for police assistance [remember: the gov’t in Berlin now owns the gas storage stuff]. It is almost impossible to realise a completely discrimination-free disconnection and/or reduction of supply to unprotected customers and might even be at odds with the efficiency of these measures. It needs to be examined whether system-relevant gas power plants should be disconnected before protected customers.

Here are the receipts:

So, here’s the quick’n’dirty part of this EU Regulation 2017/1938:

EU Regulation 2017/1938, a joint undertaking ‘of the European Parliament and of the Council of 25 October 2017 concerning measures to safeguard the security of gas supply’, as EUR-Lex informs the reader.

Art. 9 (3): The preventive action plan shall be based primarily on market-based measures and shall not put an undue burden on natural gas undertakings, or negatively impact on the functioning of the internal market in gas.

Translation: no changes to our policies, but if push comes to shove, ‘no undue burden on natural gas undertakings’ means: bail-outs by either the EU and/or national governments.

Art. 9 (7) c further explains that any ‘potential impact’ must take into account ‘the security of gas supply of neighbouring Member States, in particular for those measures that could reduce the liquidity in regional markets or restrict flows to neighbouring Member States’.

Translation: there is the need for an non-member-state arbiter to ensure ‘transparecny’ and ‘fairness’ in any kind of emergency response, or: another stab in the back of national sovereignty.

The most inane absurdities, however, are contained in Art. 11, which establishes ‘three crisis levels’: early warning (we’re at that right now), alert level, and emergency level.

As regards the early warning level, here’s how the EU ‘thinks’ (sic) about this:

Art. 11 (1) a: where there is concrete, serious and reliable information that an event which is likely to result in significant deterioration of the gas supply situation may occur and is likely to lead to the alert or the emergency level being triggered

We’re coming, again, full circle: EU leadership, in its apparent infinite wisdom, has declared an embargo on Russian hydrocarbons, hence it allows the same EU leaders to determine that there’s a ‘likely…significant deterioration of the gas supply’.

This isn’t rocket science, EU Commission—it’s like you’re shooting yourself in the foot and claim that ‘Putin did this’.

And now—we’re about to watch this absurdity to unfold—just take this kind of nonsense peddled by Austrian state broadcaster ORF on 29 Jan. 2026:

Concern over growing dependence on US LNG EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen has expressed concern about Europe’s growing dependence on liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US. ‘We are looking for alternatives’, Jørgensen told the press in Brussels yesterday, announcing negotiations with Canada, Qatar, and North African countries. Just last year, the EU pledged enormous LNG purchases to the US government. This comes against the backdrop of the EU’s legally mandated phase-out of Russian gas supplies by November 2027 at the latest. ‘We risk replacing one dependence with another’, Jørgensen warned. Deliveries from the US accounted for around 16.5 percent of European gas imports and almost 45 percent of LNG deliveries in 2024. The import volume has more than doubled within three years.

Mr. Jørgensen is, obviously, a moron.

Bottom Lines

Basically, the US gov’t has warned™ the EUroklatura for many decades to get rid of their ‘dependence on Russian energy’. At first, D.C. was scoffed at, but then 2022 rolled around—and with it the opening of the Russian ‘Special Military Operation’ in February and the US-instigated bombing of the Nord Stream pipelines.

To make up for this dual supply shock, the EUroklatura spent unknown amounts of money™ on imported LNG from elsewhere. By now, the EU is virtually totally dependent on the US (and its minions in the Persian Gulf) for what remains of its energy security™.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump goes around demanding the Anschluss of Greenland to the US, with way less justification than Hitler ever had when he demanded the unification of Austria with Germany in March 1938.

But I digress.

The EUroklatura, in its infinite wisdom, continues to blame Putin! Putin! Putin! for these woes, but it’s actually the wrong tree to bark up.

And that’s all going on well before yet another possible Israeli-instigated, US-executed aggression escalation against Iran will, most likely, complicate™ the EUroklatura’s supply lines for LNG from the Persian Gulf quite a bit.

If we go back to the late autumn days of 2022, we may re-evaluate a policy paper that, though its authenticity and authorship was denied back then, posited the US waging a Third Crusade vs. Germany (and thus the EU):

I submit to you, dear readers, that the US-Israeli posture in the Persian Gulf may be to break Germany (and thus the EU) for two main reasons:

there’s simply no way airstrikes (conventional ones, if this turns nuclear it’s game over for everybody, I suppose) and Mossad-spearheaded ground operations in Tehran will bring Iran to heel

it will, however, very likely trigger the closure of the Straits of Hormuz by Iran, which will throw a gigantic monkey wrench into the world economy, which will suffer the mother of all strokes—and, as a (for-the-US-nice-benefit), and thus also putting a gigantic squeeze on China’s energy supply other than Russia

So, I do hope I’m wrong about this, but there may be a strange alignment of interests here that renders an escalation vs. Iran more likely:

it will annihilate whatever is left of European manufacturing specifically targeting Germany for the above-related reasons

it will invite massive Iranian retaliation vs. US ground and naval assets in the Middle East

the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while driving up oil and gas prices to potentially insane levels (and thus killing the economy) will massively enrich the last supplier to China (Russia), hence I suppose if Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin cut a deal, that might be the carrot

and China will be squeezed doubly so, once by a sudden cut-off from sea-borne energy and related maritime exchange (think the Taiwan Strait and, more importantly here, the Straits of Malacca), with the second aspect being its utter dependence on—Russian hydrocarbons, which China would have to acquire at any price

Now, you may call me out as this all being totally far-fetched and insane, but I doubt that you could consider it totally outside the realm of the plausible (and hence I posit it is: possible).

Most European won’t really care all that much at this point, though, for they will be busy trying to stay warm while the lights have gone out.