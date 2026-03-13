Die Fackel 2.0

Joshua Ramos Levine
3h

I perked up when the authors mentioned externalities, but was disappointed how superficially they used that phrase. I’ve seen firsthand the real externalities of an Asian-type massive fertility decline over several decades in my native Seattle. Yes, there are more resources per person I guess technically, but the external costs of a society with few children are enormous. The remaining children are lonely and the childless adults are into working and hedonism. Middle aged children I call them. The basic morality and realism that stem from having to care for children and make the world a better place for them disappears.

I think you, Epimetheus, hit the nail on the head mentioning related externalities like the parents being older and less playful with their kids. If only authors of papers like this could see how complex these topics are and that they can’t just be reduced to faulty models! No model survives contact with the real world long anyway.

1 reply by epimetheus
1 more comment...

