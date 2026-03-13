It’s long been a staple in polite society to discuss problems in economic terms, and population growth is certainly no outlier in these notions.

For virtually all of documented human history, a realm’s or country’s power was intimately connected to population size, and that single fact has endured across all the upheavals in the annals of history: neither wars nor revolutions, natural disasters, or pestilence (or their combination) have managed to permanently dampen mankind’s procreative urges.

And then, around the 1960s, trends that were in the making for about a century before, became apparent to the masses: the ‘baby boom’ was over, hormonal birth control and the legalisation of abortion infanticide did to mankind what no adverse set of circumstances managed to induce in the past: persistently low, and falling, birth rates.

By the turn of the millennium, these issues suggested to policy-makers in the West that the way to do something™ about their social insurance programs Ponzi schemes—which is obvious when you think about it as the system only keeps working if new inductees are readily available: hi there, Bernie Madoff—was to switch to mass immigration in order to stave off the inevitable:

Yet, the main problem, it would appear, isn’t that a fraction of recent arrivals isn’t exactly too compatible with their destination societies (most thankfully are), but that these masses aren’t paying their required shares into the Ponzi scheme:

And then there’s the additional problem that fertility rates among recent arrivals are falling even faster than among the native-born (ethnic) populations, which shows, albeit on a somewhat less obvious level (yet), that mass immigration may actually turn out as the single-worst policy blunder of all time (as it was predicated on the logic of the above-noted Ponzi scheme):

Where does this leave ‘us’? If ‘replacement migration’ was Plan A, it foundered quickly on the shoals of fiscal reality before demographers revealed it to be no solution™ to fertility decline as birth rates among recent arrivals are quickly falling; at best, mass/replacement immigration bought the Ponzi scheme a few (single-digit) decades of breathing space.

So, what now? Well, fear not, the Science™ has the next answer:

Persistently low fertility does not inevitably lead to adverse economic outcomes and, under certain conditions, may align with improved societal well-being.

Thus a new commentary by demographers Guillaume Marois and Wolfgang Lutz, which appeared in Nature (the journal), to which we now turn.

I’m reproducing that short piece in full due to the fact it’s otherwise inaccessible to those who have no academic affiliation. Emphases and [snark] mine.

Low fertility may persist and could be good for the economy

By Guillaume Marois & Wolfgang Lutz, Nature Humam Behavior (2026). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41562-026-02423-6 [pub. 2 March 2026]

Fertility well below the replacement level of 2.1 is increasingly common in high-income countries, and this trend is often discussed as a source of concern. Here, we argue that persistently low fertility is not only likely but, under plausible economic and demographic conditions, may also be socially and economically advantageous. The demographic transition describes how populations move from initially high mortality and fertility to low and controlled levels of both. As mortality typically declines first, this process initially leads to population growth, which ends when fertility falls to very low levels. Beginning in nineteenth-century France, the transition is now well advanced around the globe, although sub-Saharan Africa lags behind. Originally, it was expected that at the end of the transition life-expectancy gains would level off and fertility would stabilize around the replacement level of 2.1 children per woman, and result in long-term population stability in the absence of migration1. This assumption also underpinned UN population projections for many decades [oh, look, another major UN-endorsed model that foundered on the shoals of reality; you know what this reminds me of? (It’s the IPCC, stupid)].

Empirical evidence, however, shows that fertility declines did not stop at the replacement level. After an interruption in the West during the baby boom of the 1960s, fertility resumed its decline and has reached unprecedentedly low levels across much of the developed world. Rates at or below 1.3 (also termed ‘lowest-low fertility’2) were long viewed as temporary overshooting that would reverse with further development as gender equity improves and social development continues3 [re-read the highlighted segments again if you must, but this is a veritable bombshell that puts any credibility of social engineering to rest (bye-bye Marxian musings about human nature)]. Based on the cross-sectional relationship between the total fertility rate (TFR) and the Human Development Index (HDI) around the year 2005, Myrskylä et al.3 showed that the negative association at lower levels of HDI seems to turn positive beyond a threshold HDI of approximately 0.86 [the key word here is ‘seem’—and that note, too, is an indictment of such models].

However, over the past 15 years, further declines have challenged this expectation. New data up to 2023 (Fig. 1) show no such rebound with higher HDI. Instead, fertility has continued to decline in highly developed countries. As illustrated in Fig. 1, the 2023 cross-sectional relationship between HDI and fertility has become clearly negative again, and fertility is lowest in the most advanced economies, which implies a very different picture than the upward bend visible for 2005 [will this qualify as an ‘oopsie daisy’ moment? I do think so—for if Myrskylä et al. postulated, back in 2005, that low fertility may not be catastrophic for human development, why would Western countries begin to import poor masses of Third Worlders to stave of ‘population collapse’? Make it make sense].

Given that the expected rebound of fertility seems unlikely, the question arises of whether governments should worry about the longer-term consequences of low fertility [I think the comparison with Climatology™ is helpful as in the latter, very scary models are used to justify drastic policy decisions while the less-than-drastic 2005 model by Myrskylä et al. indicated ‘no panic’—yet Western leaders (sic) acted: either they know something we don’t or the mass importation of Third Worlders will likely constitute the single-largest blunder of all time (second, perhaps, only to Germanic tribes being invited into the Roman Empire)]. It is widely assumed that childbearing generates important externalities, including the replenishment of the labour force that sustains economic growth and innovation. Thus, low fertility has become a growing concern in public debate, and many governments have responded by promoting family and fertility-related policies4. However, it is not clear what fertility level should be considered as optimal from a societal perspective and that governments should thus hope for [this is expert™ speak for ‘we dunno, but keep the grants coming’].

The notion of ‘replacement-level fertility’ of about 2.1 children per woman is often presented as an ideal, as it leads to long-term stationarity in the absence of migration and constant mortality [a fair point, I’ll admit]. However, this level does not necessarily maximize well-being per person. Smaller populations can maintain high living standards when labour force participation and productivity per worker increase. What matters more than population size is the population structure, particularly the balance between income generators and dependents5,6,7 [that latter clause is the key: the more dependents one has to feed, the worse off one is; this is the Science™ confirming the findings of the Dutch researchers who documented this (see the above-linked piece), albeit without acknowledging this dilemma™], as well as better education as a driver of productivity and innovation [that’s a claim, not a proven fact, as is the next sentence]. If lower fertility leads to more investments per child, higher productivity can more than compensate for the smaller number of future workers, particularly under rapid technological change8. [well, perhaps, but if ‘population structure’ matters more than its size, ‘more investments per child’ may not be result in better workers but spoiled brats, plus if parents are generally older now (and in the future), this also changes how parents and child(ren) interact, which, to me at least, will counter-act some of the ‘added investment’ (e.g., men who become fathers later in life are less ‘active’ or playful than younger men)].

The time horizon also matters for the economic consequences of fertility. A smaller number of children would reduce the youth dependency ratio for the next two decades without having an immediate effect on the old age dependency ratio. For China9, projections show that under a very low fertility scenario (TFR = 0.8), the total dependency ratio remains lower than under a moderate scenario (TFR = 1.7) until around 2050. Although the age-based dependency gap widens thereafter as population ageing accelerates, incorporating changes in educational attainment and labour force participation reveals that even under very low fertility, productivity-weighted dependency shows no major increase up to 2070.

A similar conclusion, of sub-replacement-level fertility being economically desirable, has been reached by the national transfer accounts approach, which considers age-specific profiles of consumption and labour income across 40 countries5,10. When both public and private transfers and the cost of providing capital for a growing labour force are considered, fertility below the replacement level emerges as optimal for maximizing per capita consumption [this is, once more, economists talking out of their rear-ends for, let’s not forget, consumption is, of course, the root cause of the Climate Catastrophe]. Moderately low fertility and population decline can raise living standards because capital is distributed among fewer workers, which increases capital per worker and productivity [this is perhaps the only true statement here (and, incidentally, it has nothing to do with fertility per se): the fewer workers there are, the higher the premium on their labour]. Under this model, the fertility level that maximizes material well-being in high-income countries is typically well below the replacement level — often around 1.5 or even lower, depending on capital costs and intergenerational transfer patterns [and here’s the issue: fertility rates across the developed world are typically ‘even lower’, which was not modelled by the Science™].

In conclusion, we challenge the assumption that replacement-level fertility is the preferred target. Persistently low fertility does not inevitably lead to adverse economic outcomes and, under certain conditions, may align with improved societal well-being [go, celebrate your techno-futurist cornucopia brought about by (drum roll) fewer people].

Legacy Media on Population/Fertility Decline

Before moving on to the bottom lines, we may as well consider how legacy media, exemplified here by Austrian state broadcaster ORF, reported™ on the above commentary on 3 March 2026 (source; archived; translation mine):

With 1.29 children per woman (Statistics Austria), the birth rate in Austria is at a historic low [we’ve become so used to new record lows every year]. A similar picture emerges in many other wealthy countries. In some Asian countries, the rate has long since fallen below 1. In South Korea, which has the lowest rate, it was recently only 0.8 children per woman…[here follows a paragraph summarising the above commentary, which I’ve omitted here] In highly developed countries, the rates have simply continued to decline. This came as a surprise to many experts, as Marois stated in an IIASA press release: ‘Even countries once considered models for balancing work and family life [omitted here in the ORF piece is ‘such as the Nordics’] have experienced unexpectedly steep fertility declines [the following sentence is also omitted in the legacy media piece]. The idea that development alone will bring fertility back up simply doesn’t hold anymore.’ [I warmly welcome pro-welfare statists weighing in on this notion]. The assumption that societal development would automatically increase rates has not been borne out. A reversal of this trend is, from today’s perspective, highly unlikely.

And now for the main, highly revelatory, punch line:

One such outdated assumption is the ideal rate of 2.1 births per woman, which, without immigration and with constant mortality, is supposed to ensure a stable population and thus stable conditions. This is an artificial construct that only delivers on its promise under unrealistic conditions. Declining mortality rates are not taken into account. Furthermore, a stable population is by no means a guarantee of social or economic prosperity. On the contrary, as Marois explained to ORF Wissen, a birth rate of more than 2 is economically and ecologically problematic in the long term: ‘If the global rate were to stabilize at around 2.35, the world population would grow to approximately 38 billion people. At a rate of 1.35, however, there would still be around two billion people, roughly the same as in the 1920s.’ [hi there, Thomas Malthus]. Even after three centuries, humanity would still be very far from extinction. And such a reduced global population would also be easier to manage [and this is the state broadcaster musing about ‘reduced global population’ that’s ‘easier to manage’—by whom and to what end?]. Furthermore, so many other influencing factors could come into play over such long periods that a discussion today would be difficult anyway [remember, this may be so for demographic projections, but climate models cannot be discussed in the same vein].

To round this off, here’s the take-away from the demographers from that press release:

Gov’ts should further encourage hedonism (consumption, or ‘economic wellbeing’) over ‘pro-natalist measures’, although the latter ‘can improve family wellbeing’.

By the way, demographers have identified the solutions™ offered here as the proximal origins (pun intended) of the massive, sustained fertility declines in recent decades:

Bottom Lines

So, here we are: gov’t policies—feminism, mass education, and social security—brought us to this point; hence, the Science™ advocating more of all of the above is clearly an exercise in doubling, or quadrupling down on stuff that has produced these conditions in the first place.

If one throws in politicking at the regional level, the conclusion that these politicos™, experts™, and journos™ care about anything other than their own survival tells you and me all that’s required to know about them.

Is there anything the likes of you and me can do?

I suspect the single-greatest thing anyone can do is getting (mentally) prepared for massive changes that are due, ranging from the collapse of social security/welfare state systems to increased strife and insecurity in your neighbourhoods.

If you can prepare in addition to your mental state, it increases the odds in your favour (but don’t ask me by how much).

There’s an old saying—if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it—but we’re getting closer and closer to the in my view inescapable conclusion that most of our meta-systems are broken, that includes governance and government; academia; legacy and part of so-called alt-media; many businesses, esp. the really big ones, are also broken, by the way, for once the state removes the many subsidies it hands to them, they’ll also go belly up; the same goes for haute finance.

And if history is any guide, these pirates will try to land one last coup before going down in a blaze of infamy. Your guess as to what shape that one might be, well, it’s as good as anyone’s.