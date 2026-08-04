Today I have a gem for you—ever wondered what happens if you dispose of a lithium-ion battery in regular, residual household waste?

Look no further, here’s the answer: garbage trucks catch fire, waste disposal facilities burn down, too (and the costs are borne by the municipal residents).

Here’s a bunch of pieces from Vienna, which has seen quite a rise in such incidents requiring even legacy media journos™ to address the issue (but, fear not, the rah-portin™ is so shitty that the main issues are left out).

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Batteries: Fires on the Rise in Garbage Trucks

Smoke and fires are occurring with increasing frequency in Vienna’s waste collection vehicles (MA 48). As the Kurier reported on Saturday [1 Aug. 2026], improperly disposed of lithium-ion batteries are primarily to blame. There have already been nine incidents this year, a significant increase.

Via wien.ORF.at, 1 Aug. 2026 [source; archived]

Lithium-ion batteries are practically ubiquitous: used in electric toothbrushes and cigarettes, children’s toys, and old cell phones. They must be disposed of with special care, yet they still repeatedly end up in regular household waste [morons]. During the emptying of the bins, and especially during the compaction process in the garbage truck, the batteries can ignite. This is extremely dangerous and, according to the Kurier report, is happening with increasing frequency [oh well, we’ll see what the Kurier actually reported below].

Total Loss of Garbage Collection Vehicle

As a spokesperson for MA 48 reported [that would be the state-level agency running garbage disposal in Vienna], there have already been nine incidents involving fires or smoke in garbage collection vehicles this year. This is a significant increase compared to last year, when only three incidents were recorded. If a garbage truck is smoking or even on fire, it is parked as safely as possible and the fire department is notified. ‘After the initial fire is extinguished, the vehicle is opened on company property and any remaining embers are extinguished’, the MA 48 spokesperson is quoted as saying.

Rechargeable batteries may be damaged during compaction on board.

Things don’t always end well: in one case this year, the fire could not be extinguished in time. ‘The garbage truck had to be forcibly opened by the fire department. The cause of the fire was indeed a defective battery’, the spokesperson stated. The damage to the vehicle was extensive, and it had to be scrapped after the incident.

Problems Also at Waste Collection Sites

The problem is also affecting waste collection sites: two small fires have already occurred in bulky waste containers this year, but both were quickly extinguished. According to the report, the municipal waste incineration plant in Pfaffenau, Simmering, is particularly affected, with fires already occurring ‘once or twice a week in the bulky waste bunker’. This is because the batteries ignite during the shredding of the bulky waste. While the fires can be quickly contained using the on-site firefighting equipment, they cannot be prevented entirely.

If lithium-ion batteries are damaged, their high energy density can lead to an unstoppable ‘thermal runaway’ [see the Intermission below]. This process generates extreme temperatures of up to 800° C and releases toxic gases. The MA 48 (Vienna’s waste management department) therefore urges that batteries (or devices containing them) should only be disposed of at waste collection points, hazardous waste collection centres, or at retailers.

Intermission

Here’s a bit from Wikipedia (source):

A bit further below, specifically in the ‘Safety’ section, we read this:

Fire hazard See also: Plug-in electric vehicle fire incidents [go ahead, ain’t my link] Lithium-ion batteries can be a safety hazard since they contain a flammable electrolyte and may become pressurized if they become damaged. A battery cell charged too quickly could cause a short circuit, leading to overheating, explosions, and fires.[154] A Li-ion battery fire can be started due to thermal abuse, e.g. poor cooling or external fire, electrical abuse, e.g. overcharge or external short circuit, mechanical abuse, e.g. penetration or crash, or internal short circuit, e.g. due to manufacturing flaws or aging.[155][156] … If a lithium-ion battery is damaged, crushed, or subjected to a higher electrical load without having overcharge protection, problems may arise. External short circuit can trigger a battery explosion.[168] Such incidents can occur when lithium-ion batteries are not disposed of through the appropriate channels, but are thrown away with other waste. The way they are treated by recycling companies can damage them and cause fires, which in turn can lead to large-scale conflagrations. Twelve such fires were recorded in Swiss recycling facilities in 2023.[169] [twelve—looks like Vienna got lucky so far] If overheated or overcharged, Li-ion batteries may suffer thermal runaway and cell rupture.[170][171] During thermal runaway, internal degradation and oxidization processes can keep cell temperatures above 500 °C, with the possibility of igniting secondary combustibles, as well as leading to leakage, explosion or fire in extreme cases.[172] To reduce these risks, many lithium-ion cells (and battery packs) contain fail-safe circuitry that disconnects the battery when its voltage is outside the safe range of 3–4.2 V per cell,[173][80] or when overcharged or discharged. Lithium battery packs, whether constructed by a vendor or the end-user, without effective battery management circuits are susceptible to these issues. Poorly designed or implemented battery management circuits also may cause problems; it is difficult to be certain that any particular battery management circuitry is properly implemented.

So, I’ll stop this here—for the above piece is a re-run by the Austrian state broadcaster of whatever content was compiled by someone else (here: the Kurier daily newspaper).

And the point of today’s piece is—to show and tell what these journos™ and pencil-pushers (gotta do something all day long since they’re not producing original content) leave out, hence (drum roll)

Bottom Lines

In that original reporting by Kurier journo™ Christian Mayr (source; archived), dated 1 Aug. 2026, we learn, among other things:

There was a major fire affecting a garbage sorting site in Stadlau on 3 July 2026, as reported by local newspapers (it never made national headlines), such as Mein Bezirk (archived):

‘No obvious evidence of arson or gross negligence by third parties could be found’, it was announced. The expert was able to locate the source of the fire in a storage area for bulky waste. And it was precisely there that a large number of improperly disposed items, such as batteries, battery components, electrical parts, and aerosol cans, were found, it was stated. Battery likely the cause ‘It can therefore be assumed with a high degree of probability that the fire was started by one of the aforementioned items during storage’, it was stated. This would not be the first time a fire at a waste storage facility in Vienna was caused by a battery or similar item. Just over a year ago, a large contingent of firefighters had to be dispatched to a business in Penzing. A plume of black smoke was also visible over Cumberlandstrasse at that time.

So, we knew this kind of nonsense is a problem that came with a huge price tag: parts of Vienna’s busy urban freeway, the infamous Südosttangente, or A 23, had to be closed, as well as subway line no. 2 and several railroad lines.

These problems arise, the Kurier’s Christian Mayr noted, as waste collectors don’t see if there are electronics in the garbage bags.

The procedures for fire or smoke emanating from garbage trucks were related above, and here’s the kicker:

Costs for these incidents are borne by the citizen (taxpayer) and those residents who pay for waste disposal: ‘The MA 48’s vehicles do have liability insurance [orig. Haftpflichtversicherung], but such damages as related above are not covered by the insurance policy.’

So far, so obvious, eh?

But here’s the rub: while it’s not clear if there may be ‘more’ to any of these incidents (other than, of course, stupidity).

Speaking of stupidity, the Kurier piece also notes that, while the municipal gov’t also offers free-of-charge collection points, there were two fires in such dumpsters (in Simmering, one of Vienna’s wards with the highest share of foreign residents) this year already.

Hence, the MA 48 is appealing (good luck with that) to the populace ‘not to dispose lithium ion batteries along residual household waste’.

A good point, but perhaps quite useless, too.

And since a share of residents will not comply with basic common sense, the result will be (drum roll) ‘the association of garbage collectors demands introduction of a deposit to contain the growing problem … as the amount of lithium ion batteries in household waste has increased by 300% since 2016’.

A few more lines and we’re done for now.

Here in Norway, small electronic devices and batteries may be returned at every single supermarket and grocery store.

Sure, this doesn’t resolve the problems described above, but it’s at least a good way to limit it (but I’m sure there will be issues with this, too, as certain groups and people simply don’t care).

I’m certain a form of deposit and/or disposal fee akin to refrigerators will be slapped onto every single item that contains a lithium ion battery before too long, perhaps accompanied by warning labels akin to tobacco products.

The elephant in the room, of course, is that such a policy will wreak havoc with used EVs that have, of course, the same kind of batteries:

While it’s a sensible policy in general, imagine the outcry if a small percentage of the sticker price is added to your EV for this.

I suppose it will be quite a bit later after these systems will have been introduced that some expert™ will scratch his or her head and point to yet another rather inconvenient fact:

Solid waste and recycling Main article: Battery recycling The Li-ion battery recycling rate is often misconstrued to be 5%, in reality, insufficient research exists to determine the exact figure.[203] The European Union estimates 49% of portable batteries sold were collected for recycling in 2023, whilst the UK estimates 45% as of 2026.[204][205] New EU legislation requires 70% of collected Li-ion battery material to be recovered through recycling by 2031 [so, if five per cent or less are recycled as of today, do you consider a 14X increase of that rate plausible within the next less-than-five years?], which must include recovery rates of 80% for lithium and 95% for cobalt, nickel, and manganese; however, no recycled lithium has re-entered the EU as of 2023.[206][186] These measures aim to aid sustainability efforts and reduce pressure on raw material extraction, as demand for lithium and cobalt is expected to increase 8-fold by 2040 [which is also not going to be resolved], far exceeding current production capabilities.[207] Most research focuses on the recovery of active materials [but remember—from the top of that paragraph (!)—that there’s no good research showing how much recycling is going on right now], especially lithium which is a critical raw material; however, through advanced recycling techniques and more sustainable design considerations, electrolytes, binders, and separators can also recycled.[208] Recycling is a multi-step process, starting with the storage of batteries before disposal, followed by manual testing, disassembling, and finally the chemical separation of battery components. Re-use of the battery is preferred over complete recycling as there is less embodied energy in the process. As these batteries are a lot more reactive than classical vehicle waste like tire rubber, there are significant risks to stockpiling used batteries.[209]

Now, considering all these issues with recycling of lithium ion batteries, especially the ones used in EVs, what’s your take on how this is going to play out?

Call me a cynic, but here’s my guesstimate:

more such incidents will occur, some will be blamed on Climatology™ (it’s hot in summer, so fires occur), others on Putin! Putin! Putin! (of course), and at some point, legacy media will forcefully demand something to be done™

at that point, industry lobby groups will produce a shovel-ready piece of regulation requiring retailers to set-up a collection system, garbage collectors to set-up a storage system, and dedicated recycling start-ups™ will be showered with funds to solve this problem (remember the PCR testing scams, though)

meanwhile, gov’t and/or EU funding will be poured on this problem (remember that 2031 is but a few years away) while costs will, of course, be shoved onto the customer/consumer, making everything with such batteries much more expensive

the 2030s roll around and at some point, experts™ and journos™ alike will notice that the projected 8-fold increase in input materials cannot be realised, hence prices will rise further while, in good agit-prop fashion, the populace will be called to recycle harder, those who still not do enough will be pilloried, and nothing will be done to resolve the problem of battery input materials, safety hazards, or consumerism

yet a number of lobbies, lobbyists, start-up founders, and associated lawyers got a bit richer due to public funding for such boondoggles

As I’ve written about this before (in that above-linked EV battery recycling piece), there are two problems, none of which is new or unknown:

Writing for Electric Car Wiki, Gloria E. Hughes calls it a ‘shocking truth’, the first thing she notes that while EVs may be presumed to be kinda alike, their batteries are not: ‘There’s no one-size-fits-all answer, as the cost of disposal will depend on factors like your location and the specific type of battery you have.’ In that piece, we learn that ‘the average cost of disposing of electric car batteries…can range from $200 to $500 per battery’.

The first thing that comes to my mind is—well, that’s an insignificant amount if you’re average EV costs some US$ 55K: 200-500 dollars is in the range of .36 to .9 per cent of that price tag.

The most obvious solution would be to simply do what’s been done with other industrial products, such as refrigerators: simply make these US$ 200-500 part of the retail price and the problem is solved, eh?

Doing so, however, brings us to another two issues:

First, how shitty is the business plan of car salvaging companies specialising (sic) in EV battery disposal? I mean, if you’ve failed to calculate your costs—which are likely to increase due to more gov’t and/or EU regulations—you’re going out of business before too long. It’s hardly surprising that salvaging companies are now running to the nanny state for ‘help’, because that’s what everybody does in our thoroughly collectivised Western societies.

Second, none of these problems are, in fact, ‘new’. Take, e.g., this piece by Science’s (the journal) Ian Morris. Written in spring 2021, we learn, among other things, the following:

When the battery comes to the end of its life, its green benefits fade. If it ends up in a landfill, its cells can release problematic toxins, including heavy metals. And recycling the battery can be a hazardous business, warns materials scientist Dana Thompson of the University of Leicester. Cut too deep into a Tesla cell, or in the wrong place, and it can short-circuit, combust, and release toxic fumes… Current EV batteries ‘are really not designed to be recycled’, says Thompson…analysts predict at least 145 million EVs will be on the road by 2030, up from just 11 million last year [2020]. ‘People are starting to realize this is an issue’, Thompson says.

I doubt that the gov’t here (or elsewhere) will adopt a set of policies akin to, say, fridges with respect to disposal. Yes, fridges are a bit ‘simpler’ machines than EVs, I understand that, but the bottom line is—society has dealt with such problems before, and there’s no reason at-all to believe society is now somehow incapable of doing so again.

Yet none of these issues are apparent in the above pieces. It’s so absurd it boggles the mind; then again, it’s about as predictable as day following night.

If you wish to comprehend the decline of governance, journalism, and civil society, look no further.