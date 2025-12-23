Die Fackel 2.0

Dan
9h

I don’t disagree with your thesis, but one point to note is in relation to razor blades. These aren’t always made from stainless. Feather, for example, makes carbon steel blades, and a lot of cheaper single-sided razor blades (intended for scraping and similar tasks, as opposed to shaving) are plain carbon steel. Carbon steel is also cheaper, and likely more common in poorer countries.

More importantly though, it is a common misconception that “stainless” means “doesn’t rust”. It is not true. This is especially the case with those grades of stainless which are used for blades. In order to be heat-treatable for hardness, these grades tend to have less chromium and a great deal less nickel than the stainless used in your kitchen sink, and as a result their resistance to corrosion is really not that high. It does need a reasonable degree of maintenance (mainly keeping it clean and dry) to eliminate any rusting.

Blood is also quite bad for promoting rusting too, if not thoroughly and fairly promptly cleaned off the steel.

Apologies for the pedantry.

Cheers

