As mentioned in yesterday’s posting, here’s how Swiss legacy media writes about the new ‘extended essay’ that we discussed and which appeared in the British Medical Journal, specifically, Fuambai Sia Nyoko Ahmadu et al., ‘Harms of the current global anti-FGM campaign’, Journal of Medical Ethics 2025;0:1–8. doi:10.1136/jme-2025-110961.

Remember: that study™ is an ‘extended essay’ (in BMJ taxonomy), has no data foundation, and, above all, purports to ‘critically examine the harms produced by the anti-FGM [female genital mutilation] discourse and policies’, that is, the essay’s authors are ‘critically examining’ whatever ‘harms’ derive from ‘discourse’, i.e., from words.

As the below quotes come from legacy media pieces discussing the ‘critical examination’ of ‘anti-FGM discourse’, they are a secondary discourse analysis, with my contribution here being, thus, a kind of tertiary one. Or whatever.

Non-English content comes to you in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added.

Mutilation as Cultural Heritage: Researchers Downplay Female Genital Mutilation

The demand for a ban on female genital mutilation is racist and unjust. This is the conclusion of a group of anthropologists and sociologists in a strangely convoluted document.

By Judith Blage and Georg Rüschemeyer, Neue Zürcher Zeitung, 20 Dec. 2025 [source; archived]

Female genital mutilation is a phenomenon that we in Europe usually hear little about. However, for at least 200 million women and girls, it is a reality: In around thirty countries worldwide, the practice of amputating the external genitalia, such as the clitoris and labia, of young girls is regularly done.

Many women are affected, particularly in Africa, but also in the Middle East, including Iraq, Malaysia, and Indonesia. In Egypt, Somalia, and Sudan, virtually no woman retains the genitals she was born with.

The United Nations, the WHO, UNICEF, and virtually all major international human rights organisations classify the practice of genital mutilation as a human rights violation and call for a ban [I suppose we could have a discussion about the presumed universality of so-called human rights, but, alas, we can’t, hence we won’t].

A Quarter of the [Mutilated] Girls Die.

The reasons are quickly explained: according to estimates by the World Health Organization, 25 per cent of girls die from the procedure or its consequences. Medically untrained individuals cut off the children’s genitals without anaesthesia under unhygienic conditions, often using rusty razor blades or shards of glass [so, if these razor blades are made of stainless steel, how do they get rusty? I’m not splitting hair about this, but let’s not forget that the WHO also used estimates™ during the Covid shitshow]. Many women later suffer from chronic pain and psychological trauma, can only urinate and menstruate in small amounts, suffer from infections, and are more likely to die from complicated childbirth [obvious and clearly, these are the consequences of cutting one’s body parts].

The practice is based on various local traditions, but the underlying reason is almost always similar: women are expected to be submissive and pure wives who experience little sexual desire and are therefore considered particularly faithful. In some regions, a corresponding beauty standard has developed. For example, women who urinate with a strong stream are considered vulgar.

Now, a research group appears to be defending female genital mutilation: a group of 25 anthropologists, ethnologists, sociologists, and psychologists have published an essay in the Journal for Medical Ethics, which is part of the prestigious [sic; remember what they published during Covid] British Medical Journal. In it, they describe the international call for a ban as harmful, racist, stigmatising, and generalising.

[here follow two paragraphs summarising the essay; see my piece, for I’m hopping over it]

Two statements in the essay are particularly striking: first, research by gynaecologists and others has shown that mutilated women generally do not experience any limitations in their sexual pleasure. Secondly, medical reports about significantly increased maternal mortality and complication rates during childbirth are exaggerated and not scientifically proven.

High Numbers of Unreported Cases

Sources? None. Scientific studies that claim the opposite? There are plenty, and virtually none of them are controversial. Experts even suspect high numbers of unreported deaths and complication rates because many of the affected countries lack both a healthcare system and population statistics [but the UN knows, just knows, how high whatever indicator rate is, how low vaccination rates rate, and the like—gimme a break]. It is interesting that the authors call for a more evidence-based discussion but provide no evidence for their main claims [lol, that’s so true, and it’s heartening that a legacy media outlet finally discovers the ugly face of much of what passes for the Science™].

Instead, they offer many buzzwords borrowed from the woke intellectual [sic] universe: the campaign to ban female genital mutilation is a kind of ‘racial profiling’—a kind of racial campaign against migrants and Africans.

Brian Earp, one of the co-authors, does not defend the practice of female genital mutilation; in fact, he rejects it:

On the contrary. We should reject any form of genital mutilation that is not medically necessary, whether for girls, boys, or in the case of gender-affirming surgery.

[Brian Earp (Wikipedia) is, actually, a co-author who consistently writes about bodily autonomy, informed consent, and the like; oh, we should mention his seemingly un-ending narcissism—he refers to his activities on his website as follows:

I direct the Oxford-NUS Centre for Neuroethics and Society at the University of Oxford and NUS, and the EARP Lab (Experimental Bioethics, Artificial Intelligence, and Relational Moral Psychology Lab) at NUS. I’m also Associate Director of the Yale-Hastings Program in Ethics and Health Policy at Yale University and The Hastings Center.

Yep, he is in charge of a ‘lab’ that is named after (drum roll) himself.

With Lucy Frith and Arianne Shahvisi, I am co-Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Medical Ethics, published by the BMJ.

So, Professor EARP is the co-author of a study appearing in a journal he co-edits. I thought you’d better know that, too]

Lifestyle Vulvas vs. Child Mutilation

Earp emphasises above all the lack of justice: ‘Whatever rule we deem correct for determining when it is permissible to alter a child’s genitals—the same rule must apply to all children, regardless of their physical sex characteristics, their gender, their origin, or their parents’ religion.’ [so, it’s either genital cutting, including circumcision for Moslems and Jews, or none at-all].

For the young professor of bioethics at the University of Singapore, the issue is also that the discussion surrounding female genital mutilation fails to differentiate sufficiently between various practices [that doesn’t make any sense in light of the foregoing]. The statements in the essay, however, go significantly further. The Sierra Leonean lead author, Fuambai Sia Nyoko Ahmadu, is also known for her advocacy against the prohibition of female genital mutilation in her country.

From a cultural-theoretical perspective, the essay becomes particularly interesting when it addresses double standards. The researchers emphasise that genital surgeries on minors are considered evidence-based and morally right in the West when performed on transgender children or intersex children—that is, those who do not exhibit a clear biological sex at birth due to developmental disorders. Furthermore, labiaplasty for cosmetic purposes is accepted in the ‘global North’, while it is demonised in the ‘global South’—representing a kind of continuation of postcolonial hegemonic thinking [setting aside the insanity of treating an elective, costly medical procedure one undergoes as a choice as the same of cutting a newborn’s genitalia].

Woke Double Standards

The authors do have a point: if one takes woke thinking seriously, this double standard is indeed present [remember: this is the NZZ]. However, the authors seem to underestimate the fact that this prevailing standard of opinion in certain cultural circles has nothing to do with evidence-based science [huhum, do we need to point to, say, legacy media’s stance during the Covid shitshow to appreciate this hypocrisy?].

Grounded on evidence-based science, doctors no longer operate on children with intersex characteristics to conform to certain gender expectations. Too often in the past, the psychological and physical consequences for those affected have been devastating.

Gender-affirming surgeries on children with gender dysphoria—that is, transgender children—are also extremely controversial [to say the least, but it’s heartening to see the Trans™ nonsense being considered in the same causal context as child mutilation]. It is becoming increasingly clear that evidence-based science provides no indication for them. On the contrary, it shows high risks for those affected. For this reason, more and more Western countries are moving away from them. In most, surgeries on minors are prohibited anyway.

Furthermore, a comparison between labiaplasty and female genital mutilation—that is, the lifestyle choice of adult women from a certain social class in the West and the widespread mutilation of underage girls with massive health consequences—seems clearly questionable.

However, the essay is correct about one thing: male circumcision would also be considered bodily harm according to the common definition. But here, too, the text omits a crucial distinction. There is by no means moral consensus on this issue. Even in religious circles, there is debate about whether it should be abolished. Advocacy groups are calling for a ban. Just because this form of violence is still tolerated does not mean that another—female genital mutilation—should be viewed more leniently.

Bottom Lines

What a bunch of malarkey mixed with more sane stuff, esp. towards the end.

Here’s a thought for all the moral absolutists out there: let’s have one standard, such as, no involuntary cutting of any body part; that would move the minimum age to 18, it should be enforced without any toleration (although, as always, allowing for exceptions in otherwise life-threatening conditions).

Same with the ritual killing of animals for purportedly religious reasons.

Why do I bring this up? I live on a small farmstead, we have livestock (Norweigan Short Tails, see my sheep’s social media account), and I do accompany our sheep to the slaughterhouse, incl. assisting the butcher. I don’t like to do this, but it provides me with first-hand appreciated on the savagery that ‘even’ (sic) a certified organic slaughterhouse is.

I’m also a father of two girls, and given these experiences, I cannot for the live of me imagine standing by as someone, anyone, mutilates my children (same goes for boys).

Here are a few more lines from a second piece by Bettina Wagner, which appeared in the similarly Zurich-based Tagesanzeiger on 18 Dec. 2025 (source; archived):

Criticism of Human Rights Violations is ‘Racist’? This outburst is almost unbearable. Equating the voluntary lifestyle choice of adult women with an act of violence against defenceless girls is grotesque. Equally so is the accusation that the West, with its ban, is denigrating a ‘culture’ worthy of protection. But this line of reasoning is the logical consequence of widespread thinking in academic circles. If criticism of the burka or headscarf is labeled racist, and statistics are considered racist, too, because they show that certain migrant groups commit sexual offences more frequently, then those who condemn the genital mutilation of foreign girls are also considered racist. That woke ideology thereby betrays women: apparently irrelevant.

I note, in passing, that the Neue Zürcher Zeitung is more conservative-libertarian than the leftoid Tagesanzeiger, yet it was the latter that opined more strongly here.

In closing, I’m reminded, once again, of French economist Frédéric Bastiat (my modifications):