Rikard
1m

Seems the meaning of the word "economy" is now "that which is measured in amount of money created", and not what it really means.

Solving the energy-demands is easy. Allow populations to decline to their new natural equilibrium, and by the 1990s or so we'll have plateued on a level allowing both for industrial growth and scientific progress as well as having energy enough for households without making it punitively expensive.

Of course, this means capitalists must accept making profits at a slower pace, and at lower levels of return on investments than the theoretical optimum, for the sake of the nation and the continent as a whole, and unions must work to curb the excessive demands of agitators while the educational system must strive for ever-higher standards; meanwhile, the state will ensure that there will be the kinds of jobs available that the less gifted or able can perform to earn a living instead of being dependent on handouts.

...

Or we can just import tens of millions of foreigners to keep demand high and supplies low in order to ensure ever-increasing profits at an exponential rate.

