With the Covid shitshow masquerading as a public health™ event fresh on everyone’s mind, I suppose the topic we must explore further is this: since Big Pharma didn’t do any placebo-controlled (vaccinated vs. unvaccinated) trials or studies, what do we know about the products (snake oil) they’re selling?

The most seemingly absurd one is the polio vaccine story—which revealed how Big Pharma, the WHO, and regulatory agencies rewrote the diagnostic definition to make it look like Dr. Salk’s concoction worked™. It’s the story of Forrest Marready’s The Moth in the Iron Lung, which I’d highly recommend.

Not that long ago, we enquired about personal care products, and it became obvious that many creams, lotions, and other potions aren’t exactly very healthy and, not infrequently, rather bad for you:

And thus we shall talk about—IUDs, or intrauterine devices—and, dear readers, if you think what’s below shouldn’t concern you, please read on and let me know if I wasted your time.

Just before we get started, here’s a bit more ‘officialese’ via the above-linked Wikipedia piece, which I’m citing to show you the approved™ lingo (emphases mine):

A previous model known as the Dalkon shield was associated with an increased risk of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). However, current models do not affect PID risk in women without sexually transmitted infections during the time of insertion [here is footnote 5, which leads to this study (the original, Wikipedia-provided link is broken)]… IUDs are safe and effective in adolescents as well as those who have not previously had children.[footnotes 14 and 15]

Of course they are safe™ and effective™, sayeth both The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (via footnote 14) and the European Journal of Contraception & Reproductive Health Care (via footnote 15).

With the stage thus set, we now may move on.

Non-English content comes in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added.

Became Seriously Ill on a Dream Holiday: ‘It felt like these were my last days’

For Solveig Hernandez Vråle (25), what was supposed to be three dream weeks of palm trees and warmth ended with a contraceptive nightmare that could have ruined her running career.

By Ida Nysæter Rasch and Magnus Gamlem, NRK, 1 May 2025 [source]

‘I was in hospital and felt like these were my last days.’

This is how athletics hopeful Solveig Vråle describes the weeks in October, when she was seriously ill after having a hormonal IUD inserted.

‘I was so lonely. I was scared, and it was really scary lying there’, she says candidly, before adding:

‘It was really horrible’

The 800-metre specialist, who had high sporting ambitions for this year’s athletics season, was in Australia for a few long-awaited weeks with her younger sister Carolina.

They were going to enjoy the sun and warmth, while international student Carolina was going to complete some exams.

But it was never the idyll the sisters had hoped for.

Solveig already felt unwell on the flight, and by the time she arrived in her sister’s temporary home country, she was exhausted. The first few days were spent bedridden.

On day three, she fought her way out of the apartment and went to a shopping mall. She ended up throwing up in a flower pot:

My sister was like that: ‘Should I call an ambulance? [for throwing up?] Do you need help? Should we get something?’ But I was like: ‘No, dear Lord, it’ll pass.’

That’s where she was wrong.

‘Oh my God, you’re so sick!’

Because her condition only got worse, Solveig ended up in hospital, where a number of tests were carried out.

And then the doctor came back with the test results, and he was like: ‘Oh, my God, you’re so sick’. So then I had over 400 in CRP. That probably doesn’t say much to many people, but it’s certainly insanely high.

In healthy people, CRP [C-reactive protein] is usually below five, according to the Store Medisinke Leksikon [the go-to Norwegian-language medical encyclopaedia; i.e., the higher the level of this protein, the more inflamed you are].

The days passed, and the athlete did not get better. The doctors couldn’t find the cause of the 25-year-old’s sky-high CRP, despite countless tests [we’re talking Australian hospitals here]. It was the uncertainty that made her fear the very worst.

Eventually, she was moved to another hospital.

They noticed that she had had a hormonal IUD inserted a few days before travelling to Australia, and they suspected that this could be the triggering factor.

According to the Norwegian Health Information System (NHI), the insertion of an IUD slightly increases the risk of pelvic infection during the first three months.

‘It turned out that it was a pelvic infection from the IUD, which had become very, very infected’, says the 25-year-old.

Vråle says she had been really unlucky, and that she was told by the doctors that they had few such cases annually [remember, these things are all safe™ and effective™].

Touched by Her Boyfriend’s Reaction

She was lonely [her sister was there, remember] and scared, and she was also struggling with the time difference [jet-lags aren’t nice, no two ways about this—but bringing this up here instead of, say, the risk profile of IUDs?]:

I remember counting down until it was half past two in Australia, because then it was half past six in Norway, and then I knew my partner would wake up and call me.

[NRK] What was it like here for your partner? [which is, you know, the most absurd and irrelevant question to ask]

He was very worried back home in Norway. We’d only been dating for a few months, and I’d never seen him cry [I’m going out on a limb here, but that’s weak shit; there’s nothing wrong with being concerned but crying on the phone?]

‘He told me that he had been crying like a baby. I think that’s kind of sweet, which is perhaps a little strange’, she says with a laugh.

The 25-year-old appreciated that her boyfriend arranged for flowers to be delivered to the hospital, and not least: That her mum made the long journey to Australia to be with her sick daughter.

Identity Crisis

Nine days in hospital, three weeks in Australia without a trip to the beach, and then several months out of action at home in Norway.

The experiences have left her confused. She feels that she is in an identity crisis:

I’ve always been ‘Solveig the runner’, and right now I don’t really know who I am, or how to define myself.

The season she had great hopes and dreams for has been ruined. She is working to find the joy of training and sport again:

That’s been my dream since I was little. It’s kind of been my passion.

[NRK] How do you see your future as ‘Solveig the runner’ now?

I think it’s nice to realise that female athletes often ‘peak’ in their [early] 30s. I feel that applies to several, such as Amalie Iuel, Karoline Grøvdal and Hedda Hynne.

The Bislett Games will be without Vråle this time round, but she is optimistic about the future, even though the point of departure is different now. She has started working as a running and strength instructor, and she enjoys teaching running techniques and spreading the joy of running.

And now I’ve agreed to be a ‘hare’ [pace-maker] at a meeting in mid-May, so it’s time to put my trainers back on and get out and run.

[NRK] If you get back into full training, what can you dream of in the future?

If I’m motivated to do so, it’s the Olympic Games in 2028. So I’d like to try to get there. Train like crazy for it. But if not, then maybe I’ll go down the coaching route a bit more, because I enjoy sharing the joy of running. Give what I’ve learnt all these years to others.

Very Important and Good

Tina Engseth, associate professor at UiT in Alta [faculty profile], praises Vråle’s openness:

It’s good that such stories are coming to light, and that the athletes themselves are taking the initiative to shed light on both the menstrual cycle and hormonal contraception.

Engseth has researched how the menstrual cycle and the use of hormonal contraceptives affect training and performance, and she is clear that it is not ‘straightforward’ [isn’t it awesome (ahem) that despite Ms. Vråle’s obvious ‘not “straightforward” experience, the thing that is way more important is…(drum roll)]

We have many different experiences, and showing that people have individual experiences related to both cycle-related problems and the side effects of hormonal contraception helps to provide a greater understanding. And not least, individual stories and openness lead to us becoming accustomed to the fact that this is a theme that should be included in the everyday training of top athletes [i.e., that’s perfectly normal, you know, as opposed to—contradicted by Big Pharma/Wikipedia agit-prop, as well as the usual claims of safe™ and effective™ stuff].

She is supported by Øyvind Sandbakk, sports director at the Norwegian National High School for Elite Sports and professor at the Arctic University of Norway (UiT):

Women’s health in general and in a sporting context are topics that have been little researched, little talked about, and in many cases have been a bit taboo. So I think it’s very important and good that people are open about it and raising it.

Sandbakk explains that good professional environments related to menstruation, contraception, and other women's health challenges in sports are emerging, but that the topic of hormonal contraception is complex because it affects the user individually:

When you take an artificial product, it will interact with your normal cycle. And when different women have slightly different hormone profiles to begin with, the effect will be slightly different [how on God’s green earth doesn’t this kind of statement lead the NRK journos™ to consider asking about such ‘artificial products’ in general?]

A Bit ‘More’ Information About IUDs

That was painful, for Ms. Vråle—and for me reading this kind of reporting™.

I’ve shown you how the normies write about IUDs and its risk profile (‘safe and effective’), and the exepctable manner in which journos™ and experts™ alike treat all these kinds of episodes as—singular.

When you take an artificial product, it will interact with your normal cycle.

Thus the expert™ Øyvind Sandbakk, pointing to the potential flaws in the medical-pharmaceutical business model: ‘we’ should probably talk more about other regular and normalised applications of synthetic hormones, including oral contraceptives—oh, would you believe me if I told you that the Wikipedia entry ‘combined oral contraceptive pills’ also includes the verbatim formulation ‘safe and effective’ (in the section on ‘Accessibility’)—that are widely diffused in our environment.

From the De Souza et al., ‘Estrogenic compounds in drinking water: A systematic review and risk analysis’, in Chemosphere, vol. 360, July 2024, 142463 (it’s paywalled, but I have institutional access):

Sixteen estrogenic compounds were identified in drinking water, from the classes of hormones, pharmaceutical drugs and personal care products, plasticizers, corrosion inhibitors, pesticides and surfactants. Di-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP) [a so-called ‘forever chemical’] was the compound found at the highest concentration, reaching a value of 1.43 mg/L. Non-carcinogenic human health risk was classified as high for 17α-ethynilestradiol and DEHP, medium for dibutyl phthalate, and low for bisphenol A. The estrogenic activity risks were negligible for all the compounds, except DEHP, with a low risk. None of the estrogenic compounds presented an unacceptable carcinogenic risk, due to estrogenic activity. However, the risk assessment did not evaluate the interactions between compounds, that occurs in drinking water and can increase the risks and adverse effects to human health. Nonetheless, this study demonstrates the need for improvement of drinking water treatment plants, with more efficient technologies for micropollutant removal.

So, there you have it—the Science™ spake that we don’t really know much about the interactions and possible adverse reactions of human—and animal—bodies to the synthetic chemicals in our environment.

Back to the section on ‘Adverse Effects’ of IUDs in the top-linked Wikipedia piece (which I’m citing to relate common knowledge):

Regardless of IUD type, there are some potential side effects that are similar for all IUDs. Some of these side effects include bleeding pattern changes, expulsion, and pelvic inflammatory disease (especially in the first 21 days after insertion). The occurrence of IUD migration is rare, with reported rates in medical literature varying between 0.1% and 0.9%.

Note the sleight-of-hand here: ‘side effects…are similar for all IUDs’, with one of these conditions (IUD migration) picked out specifically and labelled as ‘rare’. The casual reader will likely skim all of this and conclude that all potential side effects are ‘rare’ (much like with the Covid poison/death juices).

Ms. Vråle’s problem—pelvic inflammatory disease (PID)—affects, according to Wikipedia, about ‘1.5% of young women yearly’. Frequently, this is due to multiple, changing intimate partners, although there are case reports of women who had PID without sex, although, according to the Norwegian Health Information System, PID is classified as a sexually transmitted disease caused by chlamydia, gonorrhoea, or Mycoplasma genitalium (bacterial vectors).

Bottom Lines

Long story short, in Norway, four such products are available: Jaydess, Kyleena, and Mirena (from Bayer AB), as well as Levosert (Gedeon Richter), and if you click on the links (provided you read Norwegian), you will see that the risk for PID is described in identical ways and called ‘ultra rare’ (svært rart), that is, according to Smith et al, ‘Estimating the number of diseases – the concept of rare, ultra-rare, and hyper-rare’, in iScience (July 2022), 1;25(8):104698

Extremely rare diseases are sometimes referred to as ultra-rare with a prevalence of <1/50,000 (Hughes et al., 2005).

While Ms. Vråle was perhaps a tad inconsiderate when she went for an IUD after having been dating ‘for a few months’, none of the above is found in the NRK piece (call me surprised—not).

As with the WHO-declared Swine Flu Pandemic vaccine disaster in 2009/10, what we’re witnessing is a massive phase shift away from expectable risk profiles to no action on part of regulatory agencies if such problems appear.

The Covid poison/death juices are the proverbial canary in the coal mine, and my expectation is that medicinal and pharmaceutical products will become progressively more dangerous in the years to come.

At the same time, legacy media™ will gaslight everyone while regulators and manufacturers will skip accountability, aided and abetted by the gov’t.

It’s best to avoid all of the above at-all, if possible: legacy media, drugs and other health™-related products, and expert™ advice.

There’s little to do about gov’t BS other than increased wariness and appropriate levels of sarcasm, consideration, and, yes, prudence when dealing with recommendations and mandates.

Stay frosty.