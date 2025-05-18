Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
3h

Tangent to this is how it is defended by the same libertarians and conservatives online, who were highly vocal critics during Covid.

They blame the regulatory agencies for failure to do their job right, while ignoring that all the actions of the private capitalist corporations are the consciously made rational choices of said corporations.

Rational choices, the free market and the invisible hand always yields best results, we have been told for a century now, mainly by naïve American apologetics for capitalism.

Well, this is the "best result": back to pre-regulation days, where getting some concoction made by what was a cross between a hairdresser and an alchemist was what counted for pharmacological science.

Because as all students of ideas of economy knows, the digma is that less regulation equals better products and lower prices.

If the developments since 1986 (Reagan's deregulation of childhood vaccines was the go-signal for what we see today, even for the EU) can't prove to them that the liberal capitalist model is as much a failure as communism, then what will it take?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture