Time to check in with the insanity clown car crew in Austrian establishment media as regards the ongoing demographic storm:

Before you read on, consider the following excerpt from that posting:

The only post-war cohort of women who gave birth to more than two children on average was the 1946/47 cohort with 2.05 births. Younger cohorts from the early 1970s, who have not yet completed their reproductive phase, are currently at around 1.65 children per woman...

Translation from the demographese: our entire ‘understanding™’ of recent history is bunk because ‘we’ have not exceeded replacement fertility rates since the Second World War. To raise the alarm over declining birth rates now is both warranted and undertaken mostly for the wrong reason (yes, mass immigration is a problem, but it is a symptom of an underlying societal problem):

The average fertility age (DFA) has risen steadily since the end of the 1970s and reached 30.0 years for the first time in Austria in 2011. Since then, it has increased nationwide by just over a year to 31.1 years by 2022. The regional range is currently 0.9 years, with a maximum in Vienna (31.7 years) and a minimum in Carinthia (30.7 years). In the second half of the 1970s, the average fertility age across Austria was 26.2 years, five years lower than at present...

So, age at first birth plays a huuuuuuuuge role in all of this, and if you look at that paragraph, you’ll immediately notice the proximate cause as having nothing to do with mass immigration since the late 1990s.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Is it Really So Bad if the Population Shrinks?

There are good reasons why birth rates are declining. Politicians should start facing demographic reality.

By Karin Krichmayr, Der Standard, 5 June 2026 [source; archived]

Access to contraception in ever larger parts of the world also means fewer births—but that is only one aspect of a long-term trend towards a shrinking world population.

It’s a bogeyman that’s regularly conjured up: if people (specifically, women [lol, here Der Standard, which is a leftoid-woke rag paper whose journos™ pushed that kind of genderianism without end for decades, remembers high school-level biology]) stop producing offspring, humanity will come to an end [note that the term ‘humanity’ here is in line with the paper’s politics; personally, I’d prefer ‘mankind’, but note also that it was in 1984 (as per Google’s ngrams viewer that the former overtook the latter for good].

But the panic surrounding declining birth rates misses the point [so, is it a ‘bogeyman’ (orig. Schreckgespenst), i.e., something that’s not real—or is population decline a real concern deserving of the term ‘panic’?]. The trend actually has very good reasons. Wherever women live self-determined lives, have access to education, the labor market, and thus economic security, they have children later and fewer of them. Seen in this light, declining birth rates worldwide are an expression of societal progress [hi there, Hegel and your dialectic, I’ve missed you (not)].

Demographers have long predicted that the world’s population will reach its peak around the 2060s and then begin to shrink. Even if the consequences will be profound, from an ecological perspective, slowing down humanity’s growth is unavoidable. Even today, our resource consumption is equivalent to 1.7 planets.

There’s no question that our social security and pension systems will have to adapt [i.e., cutbacks]. The gaps can be filled by providing even better support for the children who remain [that’s already been pondered: if there’s but a fraction of people with children, why pay into social security/pensions for those without?]; by increasing the qualifications of women and immigrants [won’t work, for it’s counter-productive as immigrants’ fertility rates declined even faster than Austrians’]; and by using AI to boost productivity [replacement of bullshit jobs by (drum roll) AI slop will save the day]. We also need an environment in which everyone who wants children can fulfil that desire, where children once again represent a hopeful future [that’s the only reality-based sentence here].

But policymakers must also begin to confront demographic reality instead of spreading alarmism and guilt [nice try; politicians have zero agency due to (drum roll) EU membership].

Bottom Lines

The proximal origins of the current predicament is—politics, specifically, the ‘progressive’-socialist domestic politics introduced in the 1970s: the expansion of public higher education, daytime care (what an Orwellian term, come to think of it), and, as a catch-all term, feminism: making women move into the labour market en masse is the issue here.

This is a simple fact that the demographers also noted (it’s actually hard to escape notice, come to think of it):

The current relatively low fertility level is closely linked to the increase in the fertility age [same as in, say, Norway, or elsewhere in the West]. Increased participation in education and higher employment among women, the associated career plans, but also the difficulties in reconciling work and family life are leading couples to postpone their desire to have children until a later age. As described above, this manifests itself in the long-term increase in the average fertility age. The forecast assumes that the DFA will rise to 33.5 years across Austria in the long term.

I’ve written this up in long-form in September 2024, if you’re interested:

It’s easy to blame mass migration, but that’s the symptom.

Yes, I consider the UN’s hand in this nefarious, as is the collaboration by Western governments, academia, and legacy media.

Yet, the debate™ is so piss-poor that it’s hard to escape the conclusion it’s no wonder that we’re running around like a proverbial headless chicken.

As a consequence of generous, mainly left-wing policies since the 1960s, both gov’t indebtedness and the number of public employees has shot up, as well as the age of mothers giving birth.

This is clearly a lot of things, but it ain’t sustainable, hence it won’t continue much longer.

Mass immigration was, in part, undertaken to address these demographic woes that came about as a result of disastrous policies. We also know that this is perhaps an even bigger blunder (time will tell), as innovation—the traditional Western way of addressing such predicaments—might save our societies, but if one also imports the Third World at the same time, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out what will follow: chaos.