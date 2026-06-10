Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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currer's avatar
currer
10h

There are lots of us, I think we might value each individual person and their contribution to society more if we had a lower population. We could not maintain the same economy but given that this economy is a form of wage slavery for most, that may be good too.

I do not see a problem. We will just need to cannibalise unused structures for materials and live more simply, with more space for nature and educated, valued women. Might be nice.

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richard.bieber's avatar
richard.bieber
1h

The final thought is: when will it end that humanity is not sustainable? Ask: what must happen that women are giving birth to more than 2,1 children?

One aspect might be the mostly partriarchaic structures worldwide. Women have enough of it they are on birth strike.

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