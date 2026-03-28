And just like this—we are permitted a glimpse behind the curtain of the powers-that-be.

Remember when oil hit US$ 147 per barrel in 2008? Remember that fuel prices were about a dollar less per litre then than they are now?

If so, congrats, here’s the long game in this one—the price differentials are best explained by a) inflation (due to the money-printer going brrrrrrrr) and b) higher taxes levied on the populace since 2008. Both of these are, of course, gov’t-made aspects.

And now Norwegian state broadcaster permits the hoi polloi a bit of insight into what’s behind this (drum roll)—a lot of it has to do with speeding up the so-called ‘Green Transition’.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Believes Iran War Can Speed up Green Transition

The war against Iran is a ‘sad lesson’ in the dangers of relying on fossil fuels, says UN climate chief Simon Stiell [wasn’t the UN’s original mission to prevent war?].

By Kristian Elster, NRK, 26 March 2026 [source; archived]

For the second time in four years, war has turned the world’s energy supplies upside down.

In 2022, there was Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine [which, as former NATO sock muppet Jens Stoltenberg told the world in 2023, ‘started in 2014’]. It eventually led to a large halt in gas supplies to Europe [lol, sure, that’s what stopped it—except for the Nord Stream attack (by the US, likely in cahoots with Norway, whose gov’t is benefitting by having replaced Russian gas with Norwegian gas)].

[note that this weird header/sentiment isn’t expressed for the first time here, as this piece—similarly by Kristian Elster—from 2023 shows: ‘Believes the Ukraine war has accelerated the green transition’]

Now almost no ships come out through the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important bottleneck for oil and gas.

At the same time, parts of Qatar’s gas production have been bombed and will be out of service for 3-5 years [funny that this happened ‘after Israeli attacks’ on Qatari oil, gas, and LNG infrastructure, as reported by Reuters (and others, which excludes NRK).]

Prices have skyrocketed. In Europe, gas prices have doubled since the war began, according to figures from Trading Economics.

An image from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps shows a rocket launched across the Strait of Hormuz during an exercise on 16 Feb. [2026, presumably]. Such rockets launched from trucks can be hard to locate and destroy [yay for objective journo-dom].

Want More Renewable Energy

Now several people say that the war shows that oil and gas are not secure energy sources.

‘Fossil fuel dependency is eroding national security and independence, replacing it with subjugation and rising costs’, Simon Stiell told EU leaders in Brussels on Monday [Mr. Stiell is the UNFCCC’s 'executive secretary', by the way].

Nordea’s chief sustainability analyst Thina Saltvedt says high oil and gas prices are reminding major energy-importing countries of how vulnerable they are [fun factoid: Nordea was designated ‘a Significant Institution since the entry into force of European Banking Supervision in late 2014’, and it is therefore ‘directly supervised by the European Central Bank.[14][15]’, according to Wikipedia; needless to say, this sooper-dooper Nordic too big to fail financial institution is also totally clean and trustworthy:

The company has been embroiled in numerous scandals involving money laundering and tax evasion. In 2024, Danish authorities indicted the bank for the most extensive violation by a bank of Denmark’s anti-money laundering act in the country’s history.[16]

Plus there’s this advertorial, which shows you who Ms. Saltvedt is—a rooftop gardener in high heels and a green™ dress; to be fair, she holds a doctorate in economics from the U of Manchester, launched her career with the Norwegian central bank (2001-04) and spend her career thereafter with Nordea; since 2021, she’s also on a gov’t-appointed panel on ‘climate-friendly investments’ (no conflict of interests may ever exist as long as stuff is sustainable™):

Looking into the future: Thina Saltvedt with a mini greenhouse and bee hives behind her.

But, hey, trust Nordea because they put up a pretty face in a green dress]

Saltvedt points out that previous oil and gas crises have accelerated the transition to other forms of fuel:

The 1973 oil crisis helped reduce the world’s oil dependency by helping to develop energy efficiency standards and the development of alternative energy sources [that’s mostly nuclear generation we’re talking about here, as the French ‘Messmer plan’ illustrates, which came about as a direct consequence of the 1973 oil shock].

She points out that the use of natural gas, nuclear power, and coal for electricity increased. More money was spent on research into renewable energy, such as solar and wind power:

A sharp jump in oil and gas prices in 2022 as a result of the war in Ukraine triggered an energy crisis in the EU: this became a catalyst for accelerating the pace of the energy transition or the transition to renewable energy.

Saltvedt is joined by Bjørnar Baugerud, head of the Climate Investment Fund at Norfund:

History shows that when fossil energy prices skyrocket, a new breakthrough for solar and batteries often follows. It could happen again.

[at this point, we’ll depart from the corruption-infested Nordea folks and travel to (drum roll) unlikely, as well as unexpected, places, presumably in climate-neutral row-boats or whatever]

Solar Investment in Cuba

Some countries have already invested heavily in solar energy as a replacement for oil and gas before the Iran war started [because, you know, Norway didn’t (/sarcasm)].

Cuba had major problems with its energy supplies even before President Trump in February put an end to almost all oil deliveries to the island, writes The Economist [yep, since around 1991/92, to be precise, for the majority of Cuban oil imports came from the former USSR (much like in North Korea, by the way, which cannot be mentioned here, though)]

Now the situation is critical. The power is disconnected for several hours every day. People cook on old-fashioned coal stoves [huhum, what about, say, hospitals and patients? Are they o.k.? The good humanitarians over at NRK cannot be bothered about such things as that would screw up the narrative pushed here].

Buses are not running due to a shortage of gasoline. A litre of gasoline costs 80 Norwegian crowns on the black market [be happy, Nordic peons, that you pay but 40% of these costs]. Planes cannot refuel when they land in Havana [I suppose Cuba will become the biggest retailer for used planes in April 2026].

Last week, the country was hit twice by nationwide power outages [once again, how many people who were in, say, ICUs survived?].

But as bad as it is, it could have been even worse [see what I mean? Mentioning such things is bad for the story being pushed here (drum roll)]:

Money from China has helped the Cubans develop large amounts of solar power [this is from the dedicated Wikipedia entry on the situation:

According to The New York Times later in February, this is the "United States' first effective blockade [of Cuba] since the Cuban Missile Crisis".[13] In January 2026, US president Donald Trump called on Cuba to "make a deal before it's too late".[17] Trump subsequently said the US could implement "a friendly takeover of Cuba".[18]… On 16 March, Cuba's power grid collapsed leaving the country without power.[36]

But there’s a silver lining here, for sure].

In the past year alone, Cuba has installed solar panels that can produce almost 1,000 megawatts of solar power, writes Reuters.

[that’s nothing to sneeze at, if compared to Cuban generation potential prior to the current hard times]

In the twelve months to April last year, imports of solar panels from China increased 34 times.

The government says that the goal is now for 24 per cent of Cuba’s electricity to be renewable by 2030, up from 5 per cent in 2024.

The 65 year-old Mohammad Naseem stands in front of solar panels he had installed on his farm in the Punjab to power a well. Pakistan places a premium on solar energy.

Solar Cells in Pakistan

Two of the countries that have been hit hard by the war in Iran are Pakistan and India.

Pakistan gets almost all of its oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz, writes the New York Times.

However, as in the case of Cuba, it could have been even worse [sure, like, a nuclear exchange between Pakistan and India?]

The think tank Crea writes on X [citing a piece in The Guardian, of all places] that since 2022, Pakistan has invested large sums in Chinese solar panels [fun factoid: Crea was founded in Helsinki in 2019, self-identifies as ‘independent’, and doesn’t feature any financial information about funding on its website; oh, by the way, it’s co-founder Lauri Myllyvirta used to work™ at Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace before while his brain-child, CREA, was quickly cited by all the major Western legacy media outlets from around 2021 onwards (as per its Wikipedia entry)].

The result is that imports of fossil fuels fell by 40 per cent between 2022 and 2024.

Millions of newly installed solar panels mean that Pakistan has saved tens of billions in reduced fossil fuel imports.

Crisis in India

While Pakistan’s investment in solar panels helps during the war, India is the country that is perhaps the hardest hit.

India imports more gas through the Strait of Hormuz than any other country, writes The Economist. Now deliveries have virtually stopped [what do you think will happen within a few weeks? I suppose changes in gov’t are coming soon].

On Monday, protesters in Kolkata [formerly Calcutta] carry placards looking like gas kegs to protest high gas prices.

The result is a crisis for ordinary people. 330 million households in India use gas to cook.

Since the war began, many restaurants have closed, writes the New York Times. Prices have quadrupled for a gas cylinder.

The Times of India website now has its own live centre about the gas crisis, which they update several times an hour.

Now India says that they will invest heavily in renewables [now, isn’t this a quite wonderful and totally unexpected coincidence?].

On Thursday, a report from an advisor to the Ministry of Energy came out, writes Reuters.

It presents a plan to quadruple electricity production from solar and triple production from wind [what they won’t tell you is—the timeframe: over the next decade—good luck with that; I suppose the following chart ‘splains, in plain visuals, why that’s rather unlikely to happen in the next couple of years:

Solar electricity generation was 7.09 TWh in 2015, it’s 136.75 TWh in 2024, wind generation was 32.74 TWh, it’s 81.54 TWh in 2024; while the former grew by the factor of 19 (which means it’s physically quite impossible to scale this up by the factor of 4 over a decade), the latter represents growth by a factor of 2.4, i.e., it’s unprecedented growth over this decade.

As an aside, and while the above chart looks (and certainly feels) awe-inspiring to the ignorant, we note that India generated 2,030.20 TWh in 2024 (source), solar was responsible for 6.73% of total generation, with wind adding another 4% of said total. That sounds fine, unless and until you consider the fact that solar, wind, and other renewables (excl. hydropower) amount for around that share of the global energy mix (via the IEA).]

Requires a Lot of Money

While Europe was hit hard by the Russian attack in 2022, it is countries in Asia that are now being hit hardest. These are largely countries that lack money [no worries, the Eurotards will run out of it before too long, too].

Thina Saltvedt says that renewable energy requires large investments before production actually starts.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that investments in developing countries must increase from 7,500 billion kroner a year to between 21,000 and 27,000 billion kroner a year by 2030 [divide by 12 to arrive at US$ equivalents; the point isn’t the currency of account, however, but rather the fact that developing and middle-income countries are expected to ramp up such investments by a factor of 3-4 within the next 3-4 years; as an aside, where should such investment—after all, it’s economically hard times now—go to? I’m glad you asked…]

Norwegian Investments

Saltvedt points out that it is not only today’s high prices that make renewable energy more attractive. In a more dangerous world, self-sufficiency is also important.

As I see it, high oil and gas prices and increased focus on energy security and self-sufficiency can help increase the pace of the transition to renewable energy.

Norfund says that they can contribute money to the transition:

‘More expensive capital is already the main challenge in developing countries, and if oil prices lead to increased interest rates, it could create further obstacles. In that case, it will again increase the need for the capital we can offer through the Climate Investment Fund’, says Baugerud.

Bottom Lines

Much like elsewhere in the energy sector, Western™ megacorporations are those who have the technology; hence, the IEA’s desire for developing and middle-income countries investing 3-4 times as much as so far in these technologies is—yet another form of colonialism.

Given that these gargantuan amounts of investments are raised in Western capital markets, you can do the math—and calculate the main beneficiaries.

Plus the long lead-up times means but one thing: rising Asian countries are to be condemned to penury once more, this time not through over colonialism like a century ago—but via the same mechanisms USUK financiers used to tame Europe after the two world wars.

Or France is using since ‘decolonisation’ in Africa.

Absurdly, US Secretary of War cosplayer and moron extraordinaire Pete Hegseth is dreaming of doing things ‘like the Romans’ (putting another slight variation on the notion of ‘going mediaeval’ on this charade).

So, this is where we are: the powers-that-be are giddy with excitement over economic hard times and, possibly, massive inflationary and food troubles in many developing and middle-income countries, because all of this favours the UN-sponsored ‘Agenda 2030’, with chaos, blackouts, and distress in these places serving as agit-prop for the more affluent countries in the West.

This doesn’t mean things aren’t going that way; it also suggests that there’s method to this madness.

Speaking of solutions, by the way, did you know about this (source):

The great un-learning must stop. How fast could one, say, lay a few more pipelines next to these (Abqaiq is a few km west of Bahrain) where all the infrastructure like streets etc. already exists?

Asking for a (Chinese) friend.