Easter means travel time equals road trips—and they are even more fun™ with very helpful advice by the German Federal Ministry of Transportation:

And now for the main course—a brief tour through the last of the above-mentioned websites about the charging stations in Germany, of which, of course, ‘many are already in operation’.

Just how ‘many’ are we talking about?

Well, their website shows this map with numbers:

Note, highlighted in the red elliptical emphasis in the bottom-left corner, that these numbers include those charging stations ‘planned’ ( in Planung ), ‘under construction’ ( im Bau ), and ‘in service’ ( in Betrieb ).

Looks quite impressive™, eh? This is the Best Germany of All Time™ as we know it. But is it?

Because if you de-select those charging stations that are ‘planned’ (in Planung) and ‘under construction’ (im Bau), the available number plummet:

The map is accompanied by the following explanations:

What do the statuses ‘planned’, ‘under construction’, and ‘in service’ mean for Deutschlandnetz locations? Planned: generally, the status ‘planned’ means that a location is in the planning phase. The map displays the locations for which the operator has secured usage rights. For the remaining locations, only the approximate location is defined by the search area. Under Construction: at least [sic] the power grid connection is in place at the location. The construction phase then lasts until the location is completed.

In Service: users can charge their vehicles at the location.

It’s a bit like all other advertisement, you know.

Finally, here’s a screen shot of the aesthetics, which reminds me of happy days in motoring Germany:

‘Ready, set, comprehensive. E mobility for all: the Deutschlandnetz with 9,000 charging stations is coming!’

I’m promising you, it’ß gonna be a blast, and it’ll be there very, very soon™.

Just…when is very, very soon™ and at what price?

Well, well, well, you curious reader, here are some answers—in my translation, with emphases, and [snark] added.

‘We are also engaging, to a certain degree, in structural policy’ ∽ Johannes Pallasch on the Deutschlandnetz

The Deutschlandnetz is planned to comprise over 900 charging stations; currently, a low three-digit number are in operation. In an interview with electrive, Johannes Pallasch, Head of the National Control Center for Charging Infrastructure [orig. Nationale Leitstelle Ladeinfrastruktur], provides insights into the current state of expansion, initial operational experiences, and dispels the myth of the ‘flexible price cap’ in the Deutschlandnetz.

By Florian Treiß, electrive.net, 16 Nov. 2025 [source; archived]

At the time, it was probably a kind of early Christmas present: on 21 Dec. 2023, Fastned opened the first charging park in the Deutschlandnetz in Düren—just three months after the regional contracts were awarded. This pace encouraged rapid expansion.

However, it wasn’t until summer 2024 that construction even began on further locations. The next charging parks didn’t go into operation until August 2024, almost a year after the contracts were awarded. Now, another year later, the pace has picked up considerably, with charging parks going online every week—and at the beginning of October [2025], the hundredth of a total of 900 planned regional locations in the Deutschlandnetz was already [sic] operational. This particular location, a BayWa Mobility Solutions site in Bad Neustadt an der Saale (Lower Franconia), is a size L site, meaning it has twelve fast-charging points.

As is well known, the German government is investing around 2.3 billion euros in the Deutschlandnetz. The fast-charging network, in its final expansion phase, is planned to comprise around 9,000 publicly accessible charging points with a minimum output of 200 kW [this averages out to around 250,000 euros per charging point, and note that neither the federal gov’t nor Deutschlandnetz’ dedicated website publish per-unit breakdowns beyond these general budget figures]. These will be distributed across approximately 900 regional locations in urban and rural areas, as well as 200 unstaffed motorway service areas. The expansion is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

But what is the actual status of the current expansion? Are so many locations in the planning and construction phases that they will soon be connected to the grid en masse, allowing the target to be reached by the end of 2026? Or is the completion of this prestigious project being delayed? And how are the existing charging stations actually being used? Is the proactive expansion of charging infrastructure proving successful, or are there just more unused investments due to a lack of electric vehicles?

[I’ve spared you and me most of the self-advertising hedonism and cut this down to the relevant questions; remember: the piece is from late Nov. 2025]

[electrive.net] According to the original announcement, the Deutschlandnetz was supposed to be completed by the end of 2026. Given the challenges you’ve outlined, for example, regarding network connections, will you be able to achieve this? We’re talking about a ninefold increase in regional sites to 900.

[Pallasch] The Deutschlandnetz won’t be fully operational by the end of 2026, but the majority of sites will be in place [i.e., not ‘in service’ as advertised/announced]. We anticipate that a few more sites will be added in 2027. And in regions where network connections are particularly difficult, it could—but only in very small numbers—be delayed until 2028… [meanwhile, China built (put in whatever)].

[electrive.net] The total budget for the German charging network is €2.3 billion. That averages out to around €250,000 per charging point. Are such high sums necessary to get the industry moving? [hard to say, but these are kinda sunk investments that must pay off a ton of contractors, consultants, and make these industry players a profit, too, so, why are you asking again?]

[Pallasch] It was a competitive bidding process [for reams of public money per charging station], and the CPOs (charging point operators) who offered the best value for money were awarded the contracts [I call BS, for these units are virtually all produced in China, and they cost around US$ 60K for a 200 kWh station, which begs the question: what happened with the ‘other’ 190K per charging station?]. And of course, it costs money to build and operate a charging station for the next eight years [o.k., there’s a few pennies on the dollar, for charging costs are borne by the consumers]. This includes not only the initial construction investment but also the ongoing costs. However, the competition was designed to give a competitive edge to those with a long-term perspective: someone who only considered the project over eight years fared worse than someone who planned to maintain the site for the next 20 years and therefore calculated differently [it’s probably some kind of dynamic™ bidding or whatever]. And it was always our goal for the charging stations to remain connected to the network for longer than eight years [but you people wrote ‘eight years’ into the bid, eh?].

[electrive.net] How much do the operators have to add to the subsidies when they build the charging parks?

[Pallasch] Incorrect, this isn’t a subsidy for the CPOs, even though it’s often described that way. Rather, it was a tender for a basic supply of fast-charging infrastructure, where we largely assume the utilisation risk and pay for it [call it whatever you wish—I’m opting for gold-pooping elephant baby here—but if costs are borne by the gov’t while money for putting out a charger is paid for with the tender, what else could we call this? A private-public-partnership with a few hand-select stakeholders, perhaps?].

[electrive.net] So, as an operator in the Deutschlandnetz network, I build the charging parks on behalf of the federal government, am paid by the federal government for it, and can then profit from the electricity sold [this level of nonsense was even (sic) too transparent for the otherwise very friendly interviewer, eh]

[Pallasch] Yes, you can profit from the electricity costs, but you can’t engage in price dumping [why would I as an operator? I’d be doing the opposite, i.e., price gouging] because there’s a certain amount you have to pay to the federal government. The revenue is therefore shared between the CPO and the federal government. After eight years, we’ll see how much revenue was generated per lot [I’ll call this now: due to creative accounting, it’ll somehow™ even out]. Only then will we be able to say definitively how high the actual federal subsidy was for that lot. It’s possible that we’ll contribute 50 per cent to a lot whose charging parks are under-utilised. It’s also possible that we’ll recoup all the money. Ultimately, that depends on the utilisation rate. In the end, however, it will likely be more advantageous for taxpayers than traditional subsidies [bookmark this one and we’ll revisit this boondoggle in eight years]. With typical subsidies, everyone who receives them gets, for example, 40 per cent, whether they need it or not. In our approach, however, we determine the size of the shortfall after eight years and offset the subsidy against our share of the revenue.

[electrive.net] When the Deutschlandnetz concept was presented about four years ago, the then Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) promised a ‘flexible price cap’ of 44 cents per kWh [i.e., a subsidised maximum price per kWh]. But that never materialised. Today, the ad-hoc price fluctuates between 49 and 79 cents, depending on the operator. How did this free pricing come about, which is now causing frustration for many electric car drivers?

[Pallasch] The price cap [which doesn’t exist, but we’ll use the word to pretend it is] was modified during the process because the Deutschlandnetz sites aren’t a separate network, but rather part of the overall infrastructure. Therefore, it must be competition [add a ™ here] that drives these prices down [note that prices only increased, up to 80% from the originally envisioned 44 cents per kWh]. If this doesn’t always happen, then it’s more likely a symptom of a broader phenomenon and not of the Deutschlandnetz itself [yes, it’s a symptom of a broader phenomenon, which we may label inflation-plus-less generation, you moron].

Bottom Lines

The remainder of the interview is of about that quality™, and I’ll spare you.

We’ve seen, however, enough to note two things:

it’s yet another gigantic boondoggle, and it’s telling that the piece invokes former transportation minister Scheuer whose main accomplishment was to totally screw up road pricing for trucks, wasted tons of money (billions), and, strangely, still not standing trial for mismanagement, corruption, and the like (see here for a German summary)—without mentioning any of these shenanigans: I’m quite convinced that the Deutschlandnetz will end in about the same infamy because…

…just ponder the fact that the federal gov’t is handing out 2.3 billion euros now, is saying that they keep track of whatever happens across the entire Deutschlandnetz for the subsequent eight years—that would, by their own admission, include prices, charging stats, and accounting for each individual charger—and do double-ledger accounts thereafter: sure thing, esp. as there’s at least one federal election in-between now and then.

As with so many other things, we’ve see the wrecking crews out for blood, so to speak: whatever the intentions may be, and however absurd this ‘proactive’ construction boom is, no accounting will ever be done, let alone, should it become known, that these schemes run a deficit for taxpayers, well, I’m willing to bet the farm on the notion that no amount will ever have to be repaid.

Oh, lest I forget, the above-linked 200 kWh charging station (by Nancome) gives its life cycle as 8-10 years, in case you’re asking…