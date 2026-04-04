Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
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It's a cult, is what it is. You notice it immediately talking to people who own EVs, that they reason and argue like cultists.

As long as they can charge their vehicle on the county's or their employer's dime, that is - those who have to pay real prices and find out that EVs are "slit & släng"-vehicles (use & lose, rather than replace & repair), sing a different tune.

"Well, the battery is shot, that'll be 150 000:- minimum to replace"

I asked internet about no. of EVs in Germany and it spat back:

2.8mn registered EVs (cars and such) plus 1.4 additional (scooters, kickbikes, and such). It also claimed there are 170 000 charging stations, inc. the fast-charge ones.

4 200 000 / 170 000 is 24.7 EVs per station (ignoring the geography here). Charging time it says is 20 minutes to 50 hours dep. on battery type, weather, et cetera. Let's just say a two hour charging time on average to err on the generous side.

It's kind of obvious, isn't it?

Even with power grid and production built to be able to charge a fully electrified fleet of cars (over 50 000 000 in German, counting only regular passenger cars) - you'd need millions of charging stations.

Meanwhile, Germany gets by on ca 14 000 petrol/diesel-stations.

I guess logistics is no longer taught when people take Nationalekonomi - first semester?

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