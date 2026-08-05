Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
13h

Passport controls are a real thing between Sweden and Denmark, EU or no EU, and has been for 10+ years at the very least: if you look foreign enough, or if you look sketchy in other ways, police can and will demand you show your passport and possibly other forms of documentation.

Sure, you can make a fuss. That'll earn you a six hour stay in the slam for starters. The one in Malmö usually keep the temperature in the temporary holding tanks at about 14C, plus the AC creates a constant draft, and the light-fixtures are twitchy the way old-style light-fixtures used to be.

This is all done to try and catch illegals and smugglers. That the odd legal traveller/migrant/whomever sometimes is inconvenienced is of no matter; "real people" go by plane or helicopter to Kastrup anyway, not by train or car across the bridge.

The dodge around the EU-rule is, the police board the train at Hyllie Station, the one directly after the bridge - thus, it's not a real border control or crossing, but an internal security check.

Nifty, no?

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