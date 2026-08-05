As some of you, dear readers, may have noticed—I’ve been a tad less active in the comment section last week. All is well, it’s merely that I’ve taken a few days off (the first since September 2017) and went to the Mediterranean, specifically, Montenegro.

As you may also remember, I’ve been doing this trip notes for some time, and you can find them easily by simply perusing the search bar and look for terms like ‘travel update’ or the like, with the most recent one linked here:

So, why did I go to Montenegro? I went there last year in spring on a work-related trip and greatly liked it: good food, relatively reasonable prices, and outside the EU, what’s there not to like?

One of the core features of going to Montenegro from Croatia was—it’s kinda ‘old-school’ experience: the former country is outside the EU/Schengen area (but unilaterally introduced the euro in 2002), hence there were passport controls upon leaving Croatia and when entering Montenegro. Due to the Schengen Agreement, this is totally unknown in the EU/Schengen area, that is, if one excludes the insanity masquerading as public health policy (a.k.a. Covid Passports) … The Bay of Kotor (Boka kotorska) is a lovely place, it almost looks like Norwegian fjords, and it has the same issues: mass-tourism, incl. cruise ships vomiting out thousands of passengers at-once, there’s a massive hospitality industry with all the accoutrements: huge population swings between summer and winter, almost no employment outside tourism (excl. gas stations and supermarkets), and prices that are but a tad lower than in Western Europe.

Further particulars from that trip are found here:

Int’l Travel w/Children, c . 2026

This year, our sojourn took us a bit further south than Herceg Novi, for we endeavoured to a place called Budva, or Budua, of which Wikipedia reports:

Budva (Cyrillic: Будва, pronounced [bûːdv̞a] or [bûdv̞a]) is a town in the Coastal region of Montenegro. It had 17,479 inhabitants as of 2023,[2] and is the centre of Budva Municipality. The coastal area around Budva, known as the Budva Riviera, is the center of Montenegrin tourism, renowned for its well-preserved medieval walled city, sandy beaches, and diverse nightlife. Budva is 2,500 years old, which makes it one of the oldest settlements on the Adriatic coast.[3]

It’s a quite small old town, there are lots of abandoned mega hotel projects from 20 years ago (that will never be finished), and the most interesting thing about staying there are the incredibly nice people and the impeccable service (granted, we stayed at a 5* hotel, but still …).

The view from our room, with the old town barely visible in the background (see also below).

Getting there is a bit tricky: the best option would be direct flights (c. 1:20 hours) from Vienna to Tivat and either get a rental car there or arrange for the hotel to pick you up; if you’re planning to simply hang out at the beach, it’s cheaper than a rental car. In our case, we flew from Norway, via Copenhagen, to Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Croatia, as we talked about last week, though, is both highly expensive and extremely degraded in terms of experiences. Sure, roads are in quite good a state, but everything else is absurd: I remember paying like 5 euros for a cup of coffee at 5 a.m. at Dubrovnik airport last year, but this year, upon returning the rental car, we had to wait for a bit to check in and sat down at a café™:

The company ‘Newrest’ ( Wikipedia ) runs all these cafés at Dubrovnik airport and charges horrible prices for shitty coffee.

If one disregards the factoid that online check-in was unavailable (because, though we booked through a regular carrier, SAS, the return flight from Dubrovnik to Copenhagen was ‘operated by Jettime’, a subsidiary of SAS), everything was fine enough. Flying, though, is a hassle if done alone/for work-related reasons; with children, it’s a massive absurdity that becomes more insane every year.

Remember when airlines would ‘ask families with small children’ to skip the queue while boarding? No such thing (my kids aren’t that little, but there were a few young parents with toddlers), ‘even’ (sic) the oh-so-family-friendly SAS staffers no longer do this.

Airports are quite run down now in Europe, with Copenhagen surely counting among the better options (hi there, Amsterdam, which is quite a shithole these days, with many others quite worse in my experience; don’t ask me about the US, I haven’t been there since 2018—but it wasn’t that different, perhaps a tad worse than Europe now). Plus one sees only one social group—the remainder of the middle class—and there’s the noticeable absence of children.

Airports have become places for young adults, couples w/o children, and seniors, with food™ and other amenities tailored to these demographics: there’s more (sports) bars and cafés than one needs, and more than once I got into unfriendly conversations as we merely wanted to grab a coffee but waiters gave us a spot for eating (which we told them we’d rather not).

Montenegro, July 2026

None of this was a thing in Montenegro. We got to Dubrovnik around lunchtime, got the rental car ready (though we booked online, of course, some pre-booked stuff—most notably the booster seat for my 9yo—was initially unavailable), and started driving to Budva, which is some 60km away from Dubrovnik.

The main feature of venturing outside the EU is—old-school border crossings, which can be a pain in the proverbial on a late Sunday afternoon: reduced staff and, given both the immigrant-invasion issues (we went there before the Ceuta shitshow), render passport controls totally insane: why bother if I could just, you know, ignore that kind of shit if I’m the right™ demographic? On top of it, not all passports were scanned, no-one bothered to check the faces or people (fine by me), and the border control had a distinct performative taste.

We lost some 2 hours going to Budva, and there’s not motorways in Montenegro: it takes about 2 hours of driving time to get there from Dubrovnik, albeit in peak summer travel season.

Once at our destination, things were fine: good food at reasonable prices (2-course meals at the 5* hotel-restaurant clocking in at some 80-100 euros for two adults and two children, incl. drinks), with main courses ranging from 12-26 euros (though some ‘chef’s specials’, such as fancy venison or specialty seafood would be between 35-40 euros).

Most noticeable was the widespread use of cash (euros) in everyday interactions, and people would regularly use 50 or 100 euro bills to pay, which, after six years in Scandinavia, looks and feels like, well, my childhood (I liked it at lot). Sure, cashless payment is also available, but most prefer cash.

What was exceptional was the attention and care *everybody* afforded to children: so unlike the West today, even (sic) at our hotel-restaurant, staffers would go out of their way to treat children as a normal, expectable, and totally fine part of life, incl., most notably, toddlers running between the waiters’ legs. It was very different to what one experiences as a parent in oh-so-family-friendly Scandinavia, esp. when it comes to children (still) having a place in society.

As regards the other patrons at the hotel we stayed at, well, socially, they were, expectably, all middle-class; ethnically, there were veiled Mohammedans sitting in the same rooms as Hebrew-speaking Israelis (I presume; also: nobody cared), Italians, Russian-speakers, second-or-third generation immigrants from the Balkans to Switzerland, etc. One of the core features one would see, esp. at the seaside beach, would be what once was a quite normal behaviour: people looking after each other, no littering, certain behavioural standards that have long-disappeared from the West at-large: there were no topless sunbathers, relatively few tattooed patrons (or staffers), and, on top of it, there was also a noticeable absence of unsolicited antics and behaviour. Granted, we stayed at a 5* hotel, but all things considered, it was a good decision.

As one aside, there were quite a few Russian tourists (identifiable via license places), which also tells you another thing: Montenegro is one of the few European destinations that’s still open to Russians.

We booked in February or early March, and the price tag for the hotel was around US$ 2,000 for 5 nights for two adults and two children; pool, spa, breakfast, parking, and, most importantly, beach towels were included.

As to some of the prices:

two beach spots at the hotel beach (also included): 35 euros

main courses: 12-26 euros (pizza was around 10-12 euros), a scoop of ice cream would be between 1-3 euros (location-dependent), fresh-made lemonade clocked in at 4.50 euros and a large beer would be 5 euros

a litre of gasoline was 1.77 euros (EuroSuper 95, last Friday, 31 Aug.), with diesel clicking in at 1.90 or so; multiple by 3.54 for US gallon prices (hovering around US$ 8)

I did a little trip to Montenegro’s former capital, Cetinje, which is about 35 minutes away from Budva by car, to meet a friend of mine: parking on the streets is 1 euro/hour there, with food prices being lower than in Budva by some 30-40%

there is no road pricing or the like, but the ferry across the Bay of Kotor costs 5 euros (one-way)

As you’ve made it so far, here’s a few pictures I took in Budva’s old town last week (we arrived on 26 Aug., which was a ‘bad weather’ day with some 28 degrees and overcast skies):

You can walk on the restored city walls, built and maintained over centuries, by the Venetians who governed the area for around 400 years from the fifteenth to the late eighteenth century (admission: 4 euros for adults, 2 euros for children aged 12-18, younger kids are free):

Bottom Lines / Concluding Remarks

I understand travelling with kids is never easy or simple; the flights were all fine, but the way airports, airlines, and the attitude of travellers have changed, it’s bothering.

It’s merely a manifestation of Western societies gradually excluding children from all walks of life, and it hit me quite a bit travelling this summer:

You’re supposed to deposit your child at age 1 (or less) in a kindergarten or daycare

from ages 6 through 17/18, mostly state-run institutions brainwash (schooling™) you child; until then, you’re not considered a member of society but increasingly a burden and/or cost

young adults (sic), which I’d put at ages 18 through 30 or so, are also a kind of half-way house by now: get an education, do some travelling, and don’t think about anything else, appears to be the spirit of the age

As regards that last category, these young adults may vote, drink booze, smoke, and drive a car, but looking at them as a middle-aged cynic, well, I’m unsure about the future, theirs and mine: most people in this age bracket don’t have children, many look and behave like wayward teens, and I do have the sense that their feelings of entitlement will not benefit either.

Needless to say, they are the product, or outcome, or relentless agit-prop by the powers-that-be, state and private, to ‘be themselves’.

This was way less markedly observable in Montenegro than in ‘the West’, yet questions about non-EU futures remain; as I mused upon my return last year:

What is meant is—Western values, habits, and believes are highly corrosive to certain aspects of everyday life, and it’s most obviously visible in the strong social position of Christianity: irrespective of mostly Catholic Lithuania, Poland, and Croatia, or Orthodox Montenegro, the role of Christianity in public life is striking, esp. in comparison to its virtual total-absence in Western Europe. My take is that secularisation and the ongoing crusade (sic) of the powers-that-be (gov’t, legacy media, experts™) against Christianity in Western Europe will eventually capture Eastern Europe, too. I can easily imagine the result being a very strange Europe: there will be small communities of faith, as Benedict XVI surmised, who will continue to practice Christianity. What happens to the rest of the people? Well, I suppose that they will indulge for some more time in the most hedonistic-materialism, that is, as long as this is possible. As I was driving home yesterday, I observed the return of both cruise ships to Norway as well as the increasing number of motor homes on the roads. All of these tourists are spending a lot of money on these trips while, a few hundreds of kilometres to the east, Russia and Ukraine are fighting. It’s almost as if those who go on such extravaganzas right now are assuming the good-ol’ ostrich position: the eternal sunshine on the spotless mind. Once the realities of economic depression, blackouts (hi, Spain), and the accompanying features—here’s hoping it won’t be a wider war—kick in, it’ll make for a rather rude awakening.

Oh, last thing I forgot to mention: I haven’t seen a single EV in Montenegro, ‘despite’ (sic) these comparatively higher fuel prices. Yeah, there’s a lot of traffic and congestion, and, yeah, I do wonder about how Montenegrins afford the fuel, but somehow™, the Green™ grift-cum-madness hasn’t fully engulfed them (yet).

In any way, the future of Montenegro—already a NATO member—looks locked in for grand change: my friend told me it’ll be about two years before Montenegro will join the EU, adding:

Since we introduced the euro some time ago, at least things won’t get any more expensive over night.

Regular content will resume tomorrow.