Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Markker's avatar
Markker
11h

Fuel prices in UK down to £1.55 ltr for petrol now, with diesel around £1.70. However, food prices are rising and if they stay same, it's because of shrinkflation. Butter/fats were sold by the half pound, decimalised to 250g. One needs to check brands as some are now 230g or even 200g. Instant coffee is 10g less on some brands. I think visas are back for UK travellers to some european countries too. Here, everyone is carrying on as normal, motorhome trips, motorbike hols, or flights abroad to wherever. No-one mentions ME, Covid, or anything apart from small talk.

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3 replies by epimetheus and others
Hele's avatar
Hele
7h

Here in Canada-another Woke outpost"

-"Pride month!" is full on

-Motor home travel in full swing

-A lot of us have full-on 'tip fatigue"-suggested tip functions that come up on payment processors start at 18%,20% 25% for pouring a coffee at a take away counter

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2 replies by epimetheus and others
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