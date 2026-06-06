I’ve been travelling this week, dear readers, to Aix-en-Provence to attend a conference, which was nice enough, but I also wish to share my notes with you. In addition, there’s a brief couple of quotes from a legacy media item I found to connect to a posting from earlier this week, specifically this one:

That media item is originally in German, hence I’ve translated it, added some emphasis and [snark]. Enjoy, if you will.

Trippin’ to France (and back)

As I’ve mentioned, I went to Provence in southern France on Tuesday evening; due to a thunderstorm at my layover (Amsterdam), my first flight was delayed by about an hour, which had the potential to jeopardise my connection to Marseilles, the closest place to my destination.

While all went well in the end, the prospect of spending an extra night at any airport hotel is never pretty, in addition to being quite soaked when I made it to the gate—as there’s no AC running at Schiphol airport. They are refurbishing, of course, but you can imagine warm, sunny weather hitting these steel-and-glass structures making this quite … a thing. Incidentally, most European airports come without AC or the like, which is fine enough, typically, for Norwegian airports, but once one ventures south from here, it becomes more than a nuisance. At Schiphol, gigantic, construction site-grade machines were positioned throughout the airport, but the sticky, humid, and inconvenient air never went away.

Speaking of idiotic things, mention shall be made of the little factoid that I spent about an hour sitting in the aircraft while not moving in Bergen: no AC was switched on because, as the cabin crew ‘splained™ this, due to (drum roll),

we cannot, unfortunately, switch on the AC due to environmental regulations applicable here in Norway.

The AC situation was the same at Marseilles airport, by the way.

Pride™ Cometh Before the Fall

O’er here in Norway, it’s Pride™ month again, which means—madness galore.

Like in earlier years, state and corporate media is saturated with insane amounts of Pride™ agit-prop, and I’ll present you with a few snippets I find particularly appalling in due course of the month, but the insanity ranges from, e.g., the head of child protective services (barnevern) to call on schools to ‘hoist the rainbow flag’ last weekend to distinct pro-Pride™ BS everywhere. For last year’s account of my three days in Oslo just before the Pride™ march, please see here:

On my trip to Bergen from the countryside, I passed by schools with the rainbow flag, all public transport in the city sports little rainbow flags, and at the lounges at the airport these were there, too. Plus, if you venture to, say, the accounts of public institutions on social media or even my humble LinkedIn account, all public and private logos are sporting the Trans™ flag.

There were some critical voices, incl. in the local Bergens Tidende, which published an op-ed earlier this week advocating against Pride™ flags on public schools on grounds of gov’t violating both the ban against proselytising unilaterally on public grounds while, at the same time, pushing one narrative down the throat of minors (no pun intended).

Needless to say, sidewalks, logos (of commuter trains and apps), and all kinds of nonsensical things (such as lanyards or key chains gifted™ by employers to workers) are Pride™-themed. There’s no escaping this shitshow—that is, until you leave Norway.

There was nothing like this either at Amsterdam airport nor, perhaps more representative, in France. I’ve not seen or noticed a single Pride™-themed thing in Aix-en-Provence, and while sojourn was both brief and delimited to the city centre, the contrast was striking; perhaps, there’s something to look forward to as the share of Moslem/Mohammedan residents increase beyond a certain threshold …

… then again, the city centre of Aix-en-Provence was also 95% European and North Americans, with way, way fewer people of non-European ancestry being visible. It was, for all intents and purposes, a trip back in time, so to speak.

Prices in France were ambivalent: main courses in restaurants were between 20-25 euros, tapas ranged from 7-12 euros in the one place I enjoyed them at the Place des Cordeliers, and a pint of beer hovers around 7-10 euros (which is about the same as in Norway, by the way); in the hotel I stayed (Le Concorde), a single room with breakfast was around 110 euros (booked in late April or early May), and I saw fuel prices for both gasoline (2.05 euros per litre = around US$ 8 per gallon) and diesel (1.95 euros per litre) on gas stations etc. By contrast, a litre of petrol in Norway hovers around 16 crowns or around 1.4 euros per litre.

Returning to Bergen airport on Friday night, the very first thing one sees upon disembarking is, of course, a rainbow flag.

When Will the Crisis Come?

This is the part where I’ll be citing a few lines from this piece (archived) that I saw at the website of Austrian state broadcaster ORF early on Saturday morning, 6 June 2026.

Entitled, ‘last-minute bookings instead of early bookings for summer’, the un-named, press agency-originating piece talks about the upcoming vacation season:

The war in the Middle East and concerns about the availability of kerosene have also cast a shadow on summer bookings at travel companies. Austria’s largest tour operator, TUI, is now seeing a trend reversal. Demand is picking up noticeably: ‘Last-minute bookings are complementing early bookings.

The main reason I’ll cite this piece, however, is the following section:

‘Concerns have proven to be unfounded’ Most recently, TUI recorded a decline of around three per cent for the German-speaking market compared to the previous year. ‘The concerns of the past few weeks have proven to be unfounded’, as [TUI Austria CEO Gottfried] Math now tells the Austrian Press Agency: ‘There is neither a lack of flight capacity nor a lack of kerosene for Austrians’ summer vacation.’ [I guess it’s time to break out the champagne, then]. The positive assessment is also confirmed by the aviation industry: ‘Our guests can plan their summer vacation with a good feeling—we will take them safely and reliably to their vacation destination and back home’, the travel company quoted Austrian Airlines boss Annette Mann as saying in a press release. Lufthansa board member Dieter Vranckx recently explained that there are no signs at our own hubs or at other airports that fuel supplies are at risk in the summer [never-mind thinking of autumn, I suppose]. Lack of fuel deliveries through the Strait of Hormuz would [orig. würden, i.e., an expression of hope in the future] be compensated for by imports from the USA and Africa. In addition, European refineries have increased their kerosene production to the maximum level.

Are you re-assured yet? Go, sheeple, back to slumber, there’s nothing to see here.

This is also quite a different picture relative to the piece from earlier this week about Norwegian media talking about falling inventories of petroleum products across (drum roll) the United States.

Personally, I don’t know when we’ll cross into panic mode; so far, Mr. Market steadfastly refuses to price-in the consequences of the situation—with the below screenshot of Brent crude futures (August 2026) hovering around US$ 93, which I consider either delusional or oil traders know more than you and I:

So, what gives and when?

Bottom Lines

My guesstimate is this: gov’ts and big business will strive to keep the current situation (prices) from spiralling out of control now so as to keep the hoi polloi distracted: go on vacation, it’s all well.

Norway’s fuel subsidies, by the way, are set to expire at the end of August, and I fully expect prices to rise significantly in autumn; at the same time, rising prices for virtually everything will usher in demand destruction, esp. for things such as flights—and then there’s going to be a relative glut of kerosene, which will bring cheaper flights in autumn, too.

In the medium-term, however, this will cause major problems for carriers, hence we may very well expect a new wave of mergers and acquisitions, thus further firing the recent waves of cartelisation, or sectoral monopolisation.

As regards my own itinerary, I’m scheduled to attend another conference in Italy in mid-June, and I’ll be back with another update before too long.