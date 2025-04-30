Die Fackel 2.0

AJLG
7h

I lived in Tivat for a couple of years. I used to go to Herceg Novi to sort out my visas. That was 2018/19. It’s definitely way different down there to the rest of Europe. As you say most of the jobs are in tourism and low paid. I did hear the sentiment quite a bit that things were better under Tito. There were industrial jobs, the government paid towards your apartment, you drove around in your Yugo and things were generally ‘better’. Obviously these were the locals reflections and not mine but I took them at face value.

