It’s the time of year—again—when authorities, politicians, and legacy media are pushing yet another pharmaceutical intervention. This time, we’re not talking about Covid injections but HPV jabs.

As with the former injections, there are considerable doubts about the safety and efficacy of these pharmaceutical interventions.

As with all matters ‘Covid’, here’s a piece in legacy media outlet Kurier (3 March 2023) that shills for Big Pharma (my emphases):

HPV Vaccination: How We Can (Almost) Eradicate a Type of Cancer Since February [2023], vaccination against HPV has been available free of charge up to [Austrians’] the 21st birthday. However, many parents and young people still do not know how well it works. No, not HIV. It is about HPV. In Austria, the virus is still far from being as well known as the AIDS virus. Unlike the AIDS virus, however, there is already an effective vaccination against HPV. Since 1 February, it has been administered free of charge in Austria not only to children up to the age of twelve, but also to young people up to 21. The problem: one third of the parents of young people do not know that this vaccination exists or how well it protects against certain types of cancer.

‘Free’ jabs, even though neither ‘parents and young people’ actually ‘know how well it works’.

Here we go again. Sigh.

So, please venture over to Celia Farber’s Substack and get her book on the HIV/AIDS shenanigans.

There’s so much that’s wrong about this piece of corporate shilling, where to start?

First, there’s no ‘AIDS virus’, as claimed by the article’s author, Elisabeth Hofer.

Luc Montagnier, the scientist who received the 2008 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his work on HIV/AIDS, reversed his position and became an adamant opponent of injections; needless to say, he also spoke out against the Covid madness, which earned him, according to French daily Le Figaro, the reputation of a ‘slow scientific shipwreck’. Montagnier died not long ago, and you may read, e.g., this obituary by France24.

Even though Ms. Hofer admits that ‘many parents and young people still do not know how well it works’ while also calling it ‘effective’.

If you’d like to learn more about it, here’s the European Medicine Agency’s website; if you’re US-based, here’s the CDC’s website.

On Gardasil and its Safety

According to the EMA, this is how Gardasil’s efficacy was measured:

The main measure of effectiveness was the development of antibodies against HPV types 6, 11, 16 and 18 one month after the last dose.

Does that remind you of something else? If anything, are antibody titers indicative of efficacy? Recent experience with the Covid injections would suggest a big question mark, at the very least.

On safety, the EMA holds:

The study testing Gardasil given as 2 doses in girls aged 9 to 13 showed that that the two doses given six months apart were no less effective than the three-dose vaccination: all subjects had developed sufficient amounts of antibodies against HPV one month after their last dose.

Two or three doses of this product, what’s the difference? (Apart from the bottom line of Gardasil’s manufacturer, Merck…)

On risks associated with Gardasil, the EMA explains:

In studies, the most common side effects with Gardasil (seen in more than 1 patient in 10) were headache and reactions at the site of the injection (redness, pain and swelling). For the full list of all side effects reported with Gardasil, see the package leaflet. Patients who show signs of an allergy after a dose of Gardasil should not receive further doses of the vaccine. Vaccination should be postponed in patients who are ill with a high fever. For the full list of all restrictions, see the package leaflet.

So, with Gardasil, if a vaccinated individual ‘shows signs of an allergy after a dose’, one ‘should not receive further doses’.

But with the Covid injections, side-effects are to be disregarded and one should just roll up one’s sleeve to get another one.

Oh, here’s the list of ‘the most common (≥10%) local and systemic adverse reactions

reported’ (as detailed in the package leaflet):

In girls and women 16 through 26 years of age: injection-site pain (89.9%), injection-site swelling (40.0%), injection-site erythema (34.0%) and headache ( 14.6%).

In girls 9 through 15 years of age: injection-site pain (89.3%), injection-site swelling (47.8%), injection-site erythema (34.1%) and headache ( 11.4%).

In women 27 through 45 years of age: injection-site pain (82.8%), injection-site swelling (23.3%), injection-site erythema (16.9%), and headache (13.6%).

In boys and men 16 through 26 years of age: injection-site pain (63.4%), injection-site swelling (20.2%) and injection-site erythema (20.7%).

In boys 9 through 15 years of age: injection-site pain (71.5%), injection-site swelling (26.9%), and injection-site erythema (24.9%).

There are references to section 6.1 in the package leaflet (pp. 4-10), which I recommend reading for further particulars; the below excerpt is found on p. 8 (my emphases):

Serious Adverse Events in Clinical Studies

So far, so good, eh?

On p. 9, there’s also a brief paragraph on possible associations of adverse reactions to Gardasil in relation to two other vaccines, namely Menactra (Meningococcal [Groups A, C, Y and W-135] Polysaccharide Diphtheria Toxoid Conjugate Vaccine] and

Adacel (Tetanus Toxoid, Reduced Diphtheria Toxoid and Acellular Pertussis Vaccine Adsorbed [Tdap]).

In other words: Gardasil has a known potential of complications when these two injections are administered in close temporal proximity (ibid.):

The rates of injection-site adverse reactions were similar between the concomitant group and non-concomitant group (vaccination with GARDASIL 9 separated from vaccination with Menactra and Adacel by 1 month) with the exception of an increased rate of swelling reported at the injection site for GARDASIL 9 in the concomitant group (14.4%) compared to the non-concomitant group (9.4%). The majority of injection-site swelling adverse reactions were reported as being mild to moderate in intensity

What hasn’t been assessed is the potential for complications with literally all other injectable products, most notably the modRNA Covid injections.

On ‘drug interactions’ (p. 10), we learn the following:

Immunosuppressive therapies, including irradiation, antimetabolites, alkylating agents, cytotoxic drugs, and corticosteroids (used in greater than physiologic doses), may reduce the immune responses to vaccines [see Use in Specific Populations (8.6)].

Gardasil and Pregnancy

On the use of Gardasil in ‘specific populations’ (pp. 10-1, my emphasis), we read the following:

There are no adequate and well-controlled studies of GARDASIL 9 in pregnant women

So, absence of evidence is somehow akin to evidence of absence. Really?

Yet, a bit further down there is the following (again, my emphases):

Subjects who were determined to be pregnant were instructed to defer vaccination until the end of their pregnancy

That last paragraph concludes with a lie, by the way. On p. 10, the estimated background rates are given as follows:

In the U.S. general population, the estimated background risk of major birth defects and miscarriage in clinically recognized pregnancies is 2% to 4% and 15% to 20%, respectively.

According to Merck, the five-year pregnancy registry contains information on rates of miscarriage and major birth defects of 6.8%—which is considerably higher than the cited estimate of 2-4%.

About breast-feeding, the package leaflet holds (p. 11):

Available data are not sufficient to assess the effects of GARDASIL 9 on the breastfed infant or on milk production/excretion.

19yo Student Dies after HPV Shot

If you’ve made it so far, here’s a tragic story as reported by Österreich back on 13 Jan. 2008 (my translation and emphases):

Student Died After Cancer Vaccination

A sad story. May Jasmin rest in peace.

Connections Between HIV/AIDS, Gardasil, and Gaslighting

For the aftermath, we turn to David Gorski, MD (Assoc. Prof. of Surgery and Oncology, Wayne State U), who frequently writes at Science-Based Medicine, an outlet co-owned by the New England Sceptical Society.

The NESS also has its own Wikipedia entry, whose protagonists often write about wide variety of topics (see, e.g., chairman Steven Novella’s ‘topics of interest’), including HIV/AIDS denialism, which Novella dismisses as follows:

Denialists are pseudoskeptics—they pretend to apply the principles of skepticism (doubt) but they are dedicated to a final conclusion, and so they twist the process to their desired outcome.

Never mind the decades of work put in by Montagnier.

Also, the NESS is the company Dr. Gorski keeps, which brings us back to what he wrote, among others, about the tragic death of Jasmin Soriat back in 2018. In a piece, entitled, ‘Death by Gardasil? Not so fast there…’ he relied on a piece in The Daily Mail that appeared in 2017, i.e., nine years after the above-related piece appeared in Österreich (my emphases):

Here’s Gorski on how he learned about the late Jasmin Soriat (whom he encountered first in a since-removed youtube video):

I’ve learned that her name was Jasmin Soriat. Her death was described in—surprise! surprise!—

The information is, in fact, ‘a rough translation from a German document’, according to the linked content over at ‘SaneVax Inc.: The First International HPV Vaccine Information Clearinghouse’.

Judging from the content cited, its proximate source appears to be the above-related piece in Österreich.

I’m unsure Dr. Gorski ever read the original article, but if he—or whoever put up the piece on Ms. Soriat over at SaneVax Inc.—did, the ‘first and foremost’ claim about the ‘tenuous at best temporal association between HPV vaccination and death’ falls apart instantaneously. As a reminder, here’s the key passage from the above-cited Österreich article from 2008:

The parents say: ‘

This, though, is how Dr. Gorski spins it (my emphases):

After you’ve examined a few of them, you’ll rapidly find two main themes among the stories of ‘death by Gardasil’ circulated in the antivaccine underground that make them unconvincing evidence for vaccine injury.

In Ms. Soriat’s case, ‘symptoms commenced immediately after the first [dose]’, with her tragic death following around three weeks after a subsequent jab.

I’ll close this long posting by letting Dr. Gorski explain this (my emphases):

Don’t get me wrong.

Thus Spoke The Medical Expert in 2008

Here’s what one Dr. Johannes Loibner, the medical expert Jasmin Soriat’s parents have approached, published five days after the above-related piece ran in Österreich:

The temporal connection 3 weeks after vaccination already suggests a connection.

I’ll bring up Dr. Gorski once more to ‘explain’ what happened here:

We humans are also pattern-forming creatures; it’s hard-wired into our brains that, when something happens, particularly something that provokes such a strong emotional response in us like the death of a child, there

Yesterday, I wrote about ‘The World We Left Behind’; elsewhere, I’ve documented the swiftness how, back in 2009/10, in the context of the WHO-declared ‘Swineflu Pandemic’, Norwegian authorities stopped the mass vaccination campaign after one (!) case of narcolepsy of an 8 year-old girl was reported in Norway.

The World We Left Behind, apparently, also includes partially competent and responsible people in public health authorities who did the right thing and stopped the injection campaign.

Almost exactly a year ago, I reported on this notion extensively, and for the piece, please refer to the below-linked content (and note that it’s the same people who, back in 2009/10 stopped the injection campaign after reports of a total of 25 narcolepsy cases surfaced across Norway, Sweden and Finland):

Bottom Lines

Fast-forward 10 years, the late Jasmin Soriat’s parents are suffering this kind of condescending online abuse replete with the same markers: ‘HIV/AIDS denialism’, intense value-judgements, lack of linguistic capabilities and effort to read original content (such as the Österreich piece), and, apparently, claims to ‘represent The Science™’.

Fast-forward 15 years, the same people are still running things in Norway; as of 22 Nov. 2022, the officially-admitted Covid injection-associated death toll stands at 265. The next report isn’t due before mid-April 2023.

It’s all happened Before Covid, and it is happening again before our eyes.

Public health ‘authorities’ should have acted in 2007/08.

In the past, public health authorities had at least a few people with a conscience who did what they were actually supposed to do and worked to stop iatrogenic mayhem.

This, too, is part of the world we’ve left behind.

If you’re a parent, do pass the HPV jabs. If there’s a meaning to Jasmin Soriat’s tragic death, try to spread the word and keep the children safe by avoiding these products.

If you’re planning to become a parent, do avoid these untested and potentially dangerous products.

May you rest in piece, Jasmin Soriat (the below picture is from the SaneVax, Inc., website and I’m republishing it here to pay my respects to her and her parents).

May you rest in piece.