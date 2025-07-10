Die Fackel 2.0

Rikard
I got a headache and a twitch in my left eyebrow from reading that stuff. Funny that it is 100% identical to such articles from the early 1990s; equally retarded reasoning and equally stupid avoidance of the real issue:

Stuff needs doing, and comes with different priorities dep. on circumstances, and said stuff doesn't care about ideology or anything, and the objectively best way of doing stuff is that the one most skilled at it does it, because then it gets done in the fastest and most economical way.

I can't stand - I get so riled I raise my voice - when people equate "equality" with doing the mathematical mean of chores. "I've washed and rinsed six table spoons, now you have to wash and rinse six forks, and the I'll wash and rinse six knives and then..."

That's retarded in extremis.

People sometimes asked (when we lived in the city) how we "got our marriage to work/function" as if it was some kind of machine, relating to chores and such. "We do it the way our grandparents did it" was the reply. The one best suited to the task does it; if it's not obvious who that is, hash it out and decide. You can always re-do who does what as needed, when needed.

But the true problem is the women. Age 50 and younger, they have been brainwashed to think in the way referred to above, that equality means doing the mathematical mean of things. (Except for the heavy, dirty and dangerous stuff, of course.)

I mean, I /could/ technically bake a cake - I'm not too stupid to follow a recipe. But my wife can do it without, because she knows cooking for real, from the basic principles of it. So she does it.

She could, with a lot of effort, swap the tyres of the pickup truck. Sure, she'd need a lot of WD-40, a long lever and mallet to loosen the nuts and maneuvering the tyre into place would be difficult for her, but she could do it if needed.

But since we're not retarded, she bakes a cake and I swap the tyres.

The people in the article, the "philosopher", NRK, and so on - I can only describe them as retarded. Certainly brainwashed, but as a shorthand, retarded - using the original meaning of development into a functioning adult human having been stunted for whatever reason - is the best one I think.

If Kindergartens weren't for indoctrinating, then private such wouldn't have been outlawed when the system of public ones was established. Now, with the islamic invasion it's gotten a bit muddled of course. Moslems may have their own, and you can run a zero-profit parental collective one, but pure for-profit ones are still de facto outlawed, and seen as morally wrong and suspicious.

York Luethje
I think I have identified the problem: that cordless drill is comically tiny.

