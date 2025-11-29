This is a follow-up to this piece below:

How Norway Has Changed in 15 Years

In Norway, the share of people with an immigrant background has almost doubled in 15 years. From 11.4 per cent to 21.4 per cent.

In Ullensaker [this is a suburb in the Oslo metro area, and where Gardamoen Int’l Airport is located; Wikipedia], the population with an immigrant background has increased by 311 per cent in 15 years.

By Kristian Skardålsmo et al., NRK, 26/27 Nov. 2025 [source; archived]

Statistics Norway describes ‘people with an immigrant background’ as people who have immigrated to Norway themselves, or who were born in Norway to immigrant parents.

If you look at the population under 50, more than one in four has an immigrant background.

And the proportion has increased the most in Ullensaker municipality, a half-hour drive northeast of Oslo. Almost four out of ten now have an immigrant background.

Progress Party [that would be your run-of-the-mill ‘right-wing populists™] mayor Ståle Lien Hansen says he is committed to including all Ullensaker residents, regardless of background and ethnicity, adding:

But the demographic development with such a large proportion of immigrants with a non-Western background challenges both the municipal economy and the problem of exclusion.

[NRK] Do you have any demands for the national politicians?

[Hansen] They must get down to the ground and see what is happening. They must meet the municipality on the premises in which we actually live [reality-as-is has a nasty habit of catching up with everyone, eventually].

Based on Statistics Norway’s definition, at the beginning of the year [per 1 Jan. 2025] there were 1.2 million people with an immigrant background in Norway, out of a population of 5.6 million [me and my family among them].

From 2010 to this year, there has been more than a doubling in numbers, from 550,000 to almost 1.2 million, according to Statistics Norway researcher Lars Østby.

77,000 have immigrated from Ukraine during this period. This means that the number [of immigrants] has doubled, even [sic] if Ukrainians are excluded.

[in the original piece, one finds an interactive table listing all municipalities and their percentage changes from 2010 vs. 2025, which I omit here]

70% With Another Mother Tongue

NRK recently visited Sarpsborg municipality in Østfold [that’s the top-linked piece in my translation].

Local politicians there are sounding the alarm and fear, like the Ullensaker mayor, that the immigrant population is growing so fast that the municipality’s services are unable to keep up.

In Ullensaker, the share of residents with an immigrant background has increased the most, from 13.9 per cent in 2010 to 37 per cent this year—an increase of 23 percentage points [I’m quite certain they can’t do math, as the immigrant’s share increased by the factor of 266%].

The number with an immigrant background has increased from 4,053 to 16,662 people, an increase of 311 per cent [that’s more non-math here: the increase is 411%, and do note the sleight-of-hand here: we’re given percentages in the preceding paragraph and numbers here; according to Wikipedia, Ullensaker had 43,814 inhabitants in 2023, and its population rose by 34.5%, which indicates that, relative to population growth, the change may not be that pronounced, that is, if said overall population increase wasn’t ± all immigrants].

Unit manager Bodil Aglen at Kløfta kindergarten notices this as well:

We have just over 70 per cent of children who have a mother tongue other than Norwegian. Then both parents have a mother tongue other than Norwegian. It works well. We organise and operate around the fact that we have a great diversity.

[NRK] Do you get more staffers because you have such a high proportion with a mother tongue other than Norwegian?

[Aglen] No, we don’t. We have normal basic staffing according to the Kindergarten Act. That’s what we have to deal with.

See how much the number of residents with immigration background changed in Norwegian municipalities in the past 15 years [I’ve added the locations and percentage changes for Sarpsborg (the featured municipality from the top-linked piece), Ullensaker (the municipality featured here, albeit with the corrected percentage change), and highlighted two of the municipalities with way, way higher increases of immigrants’ shares among residents, notably Rindal and Beiarn, yet for some strange reason™, the intrepid journos™ did not consider going there…]

End of ‘Open Hall’

Mayor Ståle Lien Hansen describes himself as ‘woolly socks-wearing and devoted Ullensaker patriot’ [many Norwegians wear woollen socks all year long].

The municipality has extensive [perhaps it is meant ‘expensive’] experience with relocation, a separate bilingual centre, several language teachers in kindergartens, and a all-party focus on preventive work in youth environments, according to the mayor.

We have spent 30-40 million Norwegian Crowns a year on that for a long time, much more than the municipalities around us do.

But budgets are tight, here too. Next year, cuts are coming.

‘We have had a project with an ‘open hall’ [orig. åpen halle], where young people have been able to come, eat, and stay in the sports hall in the evenings. We have not found funds for that in next year’s budget’, says Hansen [basically a free meal and the opportunity for esp. immigrant families who live in small quarters to have the kids run around; it’s not a bad thing per se, but this doesn’t do much for integration as Norwegians pay for their kids to join sports clubs].

In addition to being a short distance from Oslo, Oslo Airport Gardermoen is located in the municipality with 45,000 inhabitants. This was one of the reasons why Labour politician Jalil Vahedi moved to Ullensaker in 2010.

He thinks the influx is positive and sees no problems for the municipality:

We plan and operate around the fact that we have great diversity. But language and jobs are linked. If you don’t know the language, you won’t get a job. At the same time, we have to think that the private sector must also contribute by employing people [you’re likely not surprised by the factoid that a Labour politico™ muses about mandating private sector companies to employ immigrants, eh?]

Vahedi is originally from Afghanistan [which isn’t a surprise either, eh?] and came to Norway in 2001 [but it’s further evidence of a red/socialist & green/Moslem alliance].

Three Main Groups [of Immigrants]

'If you exclude those born in Norway, the growth in the number of immigrants was around 500,000 in Norway, from 460,000 to 965,000, says senior researcher Lars Østby at Statistics Norway [I find it quite shocking that about half of all immigrants in Norway are second-generation migrants].

‘It is for this group that we can say something about why they come and what they want to achieve by moving here’, he tells NRK, adding:

The number of Norwegians born to immigrant parents is a consequence of immigration, depending on the immigrants’ age and marital status, whether they marry ‘countrymen’ or not, how long they have been in the country, and many other factors that are not related to immigration [divide and conquer is the game™]

Østby divides [see?!] the growth into three groups:

140,000 have immigrated from ‘new’ EU countries , such as Poland (60,000), Lithuania (33,000), and Romania (14,000). Most in this group are labor immigrants [many of whom will go back as purchasing power of the Norwegian Crown declines and income levels in these countries rise].

At the same time, 77,000 have immigrated from Ukraine , the vast majority under collective protection after the full-scale invasion almost four years ago [add the numbers: that’s 184,000 in total, which is about 18-20% of the total increase of about 1m: where do all the other immigrants come from?].

The third large group has come from Syria, with an increase of almost 40,000 in the wake of the civil war and the refugee crisis in 2015/2016 [comparatively speaking, that’s 3-5% of the total of 1m, and all three of these groups combined make up a joint quarter (give or take) of the 1m increase: do I need to spell out that I wonder™ as the why that dude from Statistics Norway doesn’t mention the elephant (750K immigrations) in the room?].

‘In addition to these three large groups, many have also arrived from Africa during the period, from 50,000 registered residents with a country background in Africa in 2010 to 110,000 this year’, says Østby [that number—and we can be sure that the numbers for the years in-between range somewhere between 50K and 110K annually—make up the remaining 750K].

The countries in Africa with the largest growth in Norway during the period are Eritrea (20,000) and Somalia (10,000). However:

‘There will be 1,000 fewer immigrants from Somalia in Norway in 2025 than there were in 2018’, says the Statistics Norway veteran [as if this changes a damn thing].

Secondary Migration

In Oslo, people with an immigrant background now make up 35 per cent of the population. Also in central and populous municipalities in the east of Norway such as Lillestrøm and Drammen, one in three have an immigrant background.

Local politicians point in particular to so-called secondary migration. This means that refugees settle in another and often more central municipality after having lived elsewhere in the country for the first five years after settling [I discussed this at length in the top-linked piece, and this means that these ‘secondary migrants’ were living off the public trough for these five years, having made entitled (sic) to twice the amount of welfare subsidies relative to ethnic Norwegians who work for a living].

‘We see that we are getting more and more children moving in from the surrounding areas that are multilingual. Some children are moving out of Groruddalen in Oslo and coming to Ullensaker’, says Bodil Aglen, adding:

Some of the families that are coming may not be working, some of them are single and may be struggling to enter the labor market [this is ‘coded’ lingo for ‘on welfare’ after having been on welfare for the effective equivalent of 10 tens worth of transfer payments (as they received twice the amount of welfare benefits relative to ethnic Norwegians in the first five years)].

[here’s another map that lets readers zoom in/out and look at percentage changes; I’ve omitted it, as I’ve omitted the interactive table showing the same numbers above]

[NRK] What does that do to their jobs [if they have any]?

[Aglen] We must be very aware of the families and children we get. We must be very curious about what their needs are [why? As a ‘normal’ immigrant, I don’t get the same level of attention from the gov’t (don’t get me wrong, I don’t want that level of attention or transfer payments, but I’m a sucker for equality under the law, which is decidedly not what’s happening].

[NRK] And what if the growth continues?

Then we must continue to reinforce the things that we know work. Then we must recommend to the national authorities that we manage to meet the economy.

Thus Mayor Hansen, adding:

When it comes to people moving between municipalities and becoming a burden to the municipality, I think municipalities should be allowed to say that if you are not self-financing, you should maybe not move here. That must apply to everyone [so, there you have it: internal passports and the end of freedom of movement are coming].

[NRK] Should there be an upper limit?

[Hansen] It has been said that new refugees should not be settled in areas where there is a very high concentration of foreigners. I think we are now in that category.

Correction 27 Nov. 2025 at 10.30 a.m.: In an earlier version of this story it was stated that in Ullensaker ‘the proportion of immigrants has increased the most, from 13.9 percent in 2010 to 37 per cent this year—an increase of 311 per cent’. The correct thing should be that the number has increased by 311 per cent, from 4053 to 16,662 people. [lol, no more comment but: morons]

Bottom Lines

As absurd and otherworldly, as well as totally deranged, these politicos™ and journos™ sound, here’s the big-ticket issue as I see it:

The ‘game’ is—and always has been—to divide and conquer the population.

Don’t fall for this ruse.

Yes, I’m an immigrant in Norway, too (but the place of residence doesn’t matter, actually), but here’s the rub: what these politicos™ and journos™ are doing is totally obvious—having flooded the country with ‘immigrants with a non-Western background’, their inability to integrate coupled with excessive transfer payments (incentives) has created a new underclass.

Needless to say, ‘regular’ people will look and move away from these increasingly problematic places and now insist on the introduction of more gov’t regulation (on where an immigrant on welfare may reside) and restrictions on their movement (via, most likely, internal passports, or ‘digital money’ whose use is restricted to certain ZIP codes).

Thus the gov’t—doesn’t matter if it was the centre-right™ one in power prior to 2021 or the centre-left™ one since then—has changed the status quo (thesis) by mass immigration (antithesis) and is now preparing the ground for their solution (synthesis) considered in the preceding paragraph.

It’s a classic case of the Hegelian dialectic at-work.

Once ‘internal passports’ and further restrictions on those immigrants who are ‘on welfare’ are rolled out (and any technical problems fixed), of course such things must apply to everybody, hence we’ll all be subject to expiring digital money™ and geofencing, including a social credit score through the backdoor of limits on what anyone will be permitted to spend said digital money™ on (less to no animal protein, no booze, etc.).

What, then, do we get if we extrapolate spoiled immigrants, years of free stuff (remember, refugees™ receive twice the amounts of welfare support compared to those who work and pay into the scheme), and a potential, if not very likely, change of policies? Right:

Most normies will cheer, nay, beg the gov’t to do something™, really, anything™ to continue living in their blissful ignorance, which, in the first instance, results directly from normies’ unwillingness to bear the burden of self-governance and their refusal to hold the powers-that-be to account.

As long as politicos™ prefer to smile for cameras, promise more gov’t funding to relieve pressure for the time being, and refuse to confront reality-as-it-is, this shitshow will continue.

It goes without saying—though the above-cited pols™ all spelled it out—that illiterate school graduates™ will not do very well in terms of employability later on.

Once naturalised, though, it is obvious that they will vote for those who promise to keep the handouts going. Like the Afghan Labour politico™ who ‘sees no problem’.

Meanwhile, the country goes to shit.

Also, this isn’t a piece about Norway per se.

It’s an amorality tale as well as a call to arms to change this while there may still be some time left to do so.

Yet the clock is ticking…