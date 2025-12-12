Die Fackel 2.0

Joshua Jericho Ramos Levine
That one quote says it best: ‘excess mortality is more meaningful than hospital figures’

And I would add: follow the money.

In the US you could get death benefits and funeral expenses paid if a family member died while having a positive corona test. Of course people wanted to get that money! Hospitals want the money too, from America to Germany to the rest of the world.

How funny that we were in Nuremberg in February 2020 when Italy was starting to add restrictions, and everyday Germans were mystified by this insanity in Italy. There were many Italians in our hotel telling people in the breakfast room about how crazy Lombardy was. That really struck me, and I hope it stayed with some Germans too over the years.

I imagine many Germans also got out to less restrictive countries. We saw a fancy German motorcade in Hungary at one point, and it stopped at the restaurant we were at. Eavesdropping as these Germans got drunk (I hope the drivers didn't!), we figured out they were some, let's say, somewhat important governmental figures from Hesse. Completely ignoring their own lockdowns to have a fun time in Hungary. I wish I had taken notes or remembered their names so I could spill the beans, not that it'd matter as plenty of politicians were caught violating lockdowns and faced few consequences anyway. Point being, lots of Germans figured out through travel that this was all BS and they had no fear of getting sick!

