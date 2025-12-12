Oh my, there’s no good way to introduce the Neue Zürcher Zeitung’s most recent foray into the Covid shitshow in Germany.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

As is the verdict: morons.

100,000 COVID-19 deaths in Germany? Or 200,000? Or More? Nobody Knows.

How many people have actually died in Germany during the pandemic? [sic] Exclusive hospital data casts doubt on the official statistics from the Robert Koch Institute.

By Elke Bodderas, Neue Zürcher Zeitung, 9 Dec. 2025 [source; archived]

When it comes to Covid-19, the pandemic, and death in Germany, even death itself is no longer a fixed figure. The German Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has recorded 188,510 Covid-19 deaths to date [sigh; of/with?]. This places Germany near the bottom of the global death toll ranking, in the middle of the pack, behind Sweden, which managed with a significantly less restrictive Covid-19 policy.

The death toll was even more devastating in Italy and the USA, which shocked the world, especially in early 2020, with graphic images of catastrophes from Bergamo and New York [as to Bergamo, it was clearly staged as the military trucks reportedly carried but one casket each; and then there’s the comparison between Bergamo and literally any other place but NYC; as to the latter, the explanation is given further below]:

Narrative: w/o lockdowns, Bergamo would have been the norm. Fact.

I do rest my case (for now)]. For the German government, the matter is therefore clear. ‘Germany has come through the pandemic well’, praised the responsible health ministers of the Corona years, Jens Spahn and Karl Lauterbach, in unison with Franziska Hoppermann, the chairwoman of the Bundestag’s Enquete Commission [meant is what in US parlance is a ‘blue ribbon’ commission, i.e., something that’s stagecrafted but without the implications of a formal enquiry]. But is that really true? [kudos to the NZZ whose editors aren’t letting go of this nonsense]

Other calculations arrive at different death figures than the RKI (Robert Koch Institute) [perhaps there’s something wrong with the calculations? *wink*wink*]. Politically, however, these figures could represent a disgrace [orig. Blamage] for Germany’s pandemic policy, a plunge to the level of countries like Brazil, Italy, or Great Britain [ah, the non-German brain will never be able to comprehend this: since well before 1945, German attitudes revolved around their place in the sun; thereafter, Germans had to suppress most of this, hence, the pride they take in outdoing the most deranged Covidian nonsense is, of course, the way to go]. And this despite the fact that Germans were subjected to incomparably longer and stricter measures and enormous government spending [note that, of course, no-one has any idea why debt and inflation are exploding to such degrees that, e.g., Saxony is looking at billions of budget shortfalls and is now mulling to lay off state-level bureaucrats].

The NZZ (Neue Zürcher Zeitung) has obtained the number of Covid deaths that hospitals billed to statutory health insurance funds [remember: the way these things work is this: doctors note the cause(s) of death in ISO codes, which admin—at the hospital, with healthcare insurance companies [public/private, tho it doesn’t matter], and over at the gov’t use these codes to reimburse providers; in other words: if one cause of death is ‘worth’ more in reimbursement terms, it will outcompete reality every damn time]. Approximately 90 per cent of all fatally ill Covid patients lost their lives in German hospitals [if that’s not an indictment of hospital care™, I dunno what ever will convince you to stay as far away from these death places as possible]. According to hospital billing data (Institute for the Hospital Remuneration Portal Inek), around 216,000 Covid deaths were claimed between 2020 and 2024 [remember the once-hot debate of dying of/with Covid? I’m old enough to do so, hence I cannot take seriously any institution or individual who doesn’t discuss this]. In addition, there are almost 28,000 officially [sic] confirmed deaths in nursing homes, homeless shelters, or prisons [the billing issue is the same for coroners officially certifying the cause-of-death outside the hospital system].

Ultimately, this calculation brings the total to 244,000 Covid-19 deaths in Germany. Adding in the deceased privately insured individuals, the number of deaths from SARS-CoV-2 in Germany would be estimated at 265,000 to 270,000. That’s 83,000 more deaths than the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) count. The RKI explained this considerable difference to the NZZ by citing differing ‘definitions of a COVID-19 death’. The figures, they claimed, were not comparable [I call BS, for the above-related reason (of/with) and because neither the definitions of a ‘case’ nor an ‘infection’ were clear-cut either—it’s in the name of Sars-Cov-2, which is a motley collection of symptoms so generic in winter that it’s hard to make sense of anything, esp. as this paper suggests a false-positivity rate of 86% of all PCR tests carried out in Germany].

Number of Covid deaths remains unexplained: no. of deaths of and with Covid (blue line = data from Inek, black line = data from the RKI) [note the conflation of dying of and with Covid]

However, upon closer inspection, the differences are hardly significant [I don’t think it’s wrong to note that this sentiment chimes nicely with the quip attributed to Joseph Stalin, ‘A single death is a tragedy, a million deaths are a statistic’]. The RKI counts cases ‘where there is laboratory-confirmed evidence of SARS-CoV-2 and who died in relation to this infection’ [and I shall quote from the above-referenced paper: ‘we show that…only 14% of those who were tested PCR-positively actually became infected with SARS-CoV-2’]. Hospitals operate similarly: they recorded in their billing records all those who tested positive and died shortly thereafter [of course they did, for near the core of the Covid Op is a gargantuan instance of insurance-cum-reimbursement fraud].

What the government and the RKI presented as exemplary data collection was, in reality, a chaotic mess of dysfunctional, even conflicting, administrative bureaucracies during the pandemic. That, at least, was the perception in the public health offices.

When asked by the NZZ, they spoke of a high number of unreported cases [lol, I’m sure that not knowing you’re a case™ certainly confounds that particular variable]. Representatives from the Frankfurt public health office, one of the largest in Germany, laid their cards on the table at a specialist conference. A report from the office, dated the pandemic year of 2023, states:

With an increasing trend over the course of the pandemic, 25 to 40 per cent of the deaths recorded on death certificates that occurred due to Covid-19 or in temporal proximity to it were not reported [*clutches pearls’ how are you no record anything properly?]

Suspiciously Low Number of Pneumonia Deaths

This could explain why the Robert Koch Institute statistics list so many fewer deaths. Among the more reliable calculations of Covid deaths in Germany is a statistic that shows a surprisingly lower coronavirus mortality rate. This calculation is based on the lessons pathology has learned from the pandemic. One of these lessons holds that most people in the pandemic died from fatal lung damage, from ‘Covid-19 pneumonia’ or ‘Acute Respiratory Distress Symptom’, ARDS [ooopsie, now what ‘bout that? You know what this admission™ reminds me of? The time when, back in 2008, Morens, Taubenberger, and Fauci (yep, that would be Tony) authored a paper entitled ‘Predominant Role of Bacterial Pneumonia as a Cause of Death in Pandemic Influenza: Implications for Pandemic Influenza Preparedness’, which appeared in Infect Dis. 2008 Oct 1;198(7):962–970. doi: 10.1086/591708 and contained this gem about the fatalities of the 1918 ‘Spanish Flu’:

Bacteriologic and histopathologic results from published autopsy series clearly and consistently implicated secondary bacterial pneumonia caused by common upper respiratory–tract bacteria in most influenza fatalities. Conclusions The majority of deaths in the 1918–1919 influenza pandemic likely resulted directly from secondary bacterial pneumonia caused by common upper respiratory–tract bacteria…If severe pandemic influenza is largely a problem of viral-bacterial copathogenesis, pandemic planning needs to go beyond addressing the viral cause alone (e.g., influenza vaccines and antiviral drugs). Prevention, diagnosis, prophylaxis, and treatment of secondary bacterial pneumonia, as well as stockpiling of antibiotics and bacterial vaccines, should also be high priorities for pandemic planning.

And there you have it; if you want to have a good, if absurd, laugh about that paper, have a go at this AP ‘fact check’ that consistently misleads about the above findings]

It is astonishing that these diagnoses are rarely found in hospital billing data [it’s absolutely not ‘astonishing’ but rather entirely expectable as hospitals get reimbursed for the correct™ billing codes; this works the same in the US, by the way)]. Only 38,000 deaths from Covid-19 pneumonia were recorded for 2021, just under 20,000 cases in 2022, and only a few thousand in 2023. According to this data, only about 100,000 people in Germany would have died from Covid-19, including those who died in nursing homes. Why is this number so low? The search for the reasons leads to an extremely sensitive question: could it be conceivable that financial motives played a role in this suspiciously low death toll for chronically cash-strapped hospitals? [this level of naivité is rarely found outside 1970s porn flicks]

During Covid, there were only marginally more pneumonia deaths (in thousands); dark blue-ish bar (2021) = cases with pneumonia as leading cause; black bar (2021) deaths, incl. Covid Pneumonia (I dunno what that is)

‘Pneumonia isn’t a particularly lucrative diagnosis; the real money only comes in with ventilation’, explains Thomas Voshaar, a lung specialist from Moers. Voshaar knows what he’s talking about; he’s chairman of the Association of Lung Clinics in Germany:

Inpatient treatment costs average around 5,000 euros, while mechanical ventilation in intensive care can cost up to 38,500 euros, and in some cases even 70,000 euros [apply the same logic to arms procurement, and there is the ‘splanation for the military-industrial complex: if (insert expensive treatment or weapon system) is that profitable, you’re going to see and get ‘more’ of it (and now I also ‘splained the massive NYC fatality spike in spring 2020 to you: you’re welcome)]

Furthermore, mortality in German intensive care units was up to three times higher than in other EU countries [sick in Germany? Try getting across the border to a different country, I suppose, is the moral of that story]. According to Voshaar, the excessive use of ventilators and early mechanical ventilation were to blame [works, as mentioned before, for the NYC fatality spike]. ‘Germany has certainly invested heavily in both finances and technology’, says Voshaar, ‘yet we are no better off in terms of treatment outcomes in hospitals than less well-equipped countries like France or Great Britain’ [ah, we Germans are so much better than the Frogs and Brits, but results are comparable].

Voshaar believes that the exact number of people who have actually died from Covid-19 in Germany will probably never be definitively known; ‘excess mortality is more meaningful than hospital figures’. However, even these figures don’t give a true picture of the sheer size of the Covid-19 graveyard [would that include fatalities associated with the poison/death juices? Asking for a friend because the NZZ journos™ don’t mention it]. Because even after the pandemic, deaths from Covid-19 or its consequences haven’t stopped [huhum, see what I mean? As long as experts™, politicos™, and journos™ remain in lala-land, no real-world conclusions can be drawn]. While excess mortality in Germany—that is, the number of deaths compared to the pre-pandemic period—ranged between 30,000 and 68,000 additional deaths annually from 2021 to 2022, it rose to 100,000 in 2023 [Houston, we’ve got a problem, I suppose; then again, since no-one among the juste milieux is interested in the rough doubling of excess mortality from one year (2022) to the next (2023), we must proceed from the assumption that everything is going according to the plan].

The reasons for this drastic increase in the number of deaths after the end of the pandemic remain unclear. Experts speculate [everything after such an inane opener is irrelevant] that flu or heat waves [really, lol; also: morons] may have played a role, or that heart surgeries and preventative checkups were postponed due to lockdowns.

In Germany, the Federal Statistical Office expects that the investigation into the causes of death will take years:

There are currently no publications available that could provide more clarity.

In England, historian Lord Jonathan Sumption summarised the situation in The Times:

Little by little the truth of lockdown is being admitted: it was a disaster.

Bottom Lines

That gargantuan amount of BS was hard to read, and I’m the first one to admit this.

Basically, the NZZ’s Elke Bodderas is to commended to not have let go of the Covid shitshow as an issue to report™ on; at the same time, she’s apparently either totally out of her depth or gaslighting her readers on purpose. I submit that both aspects may be true at the same time.

For the record, I’ll link to two pieces from earlier this autumn that ‘splains that ‘heat waves’ aren’t the same thing across jurisdictions, and neither are they things that were defined alike across time:

That changing of the definition occurred in 2022, hence it’s impossible to compare, empirically speaking, whatever transpired before that year with stuff that went down thereafter.

Literally the same shenanigans were at-play with respect to the Covid shitshow:

So, where does this leave those of us who aren’t batshit insane?

In a way, we’re now left with a ton of individuals and most, if not all, institutions we cannot trust. This pertains to doctors, experts™, journos™, and politicos™, with massive bouts of distrust in state-level and most private organisations to boot.

Yet, reality has a certain tendency to re-assert itself, even if that means massive shocks to those (insane enough) who still (!!!) believe many of these lies.

I recently spoke to a good friend of mine, a micro-biologist and geneticist, who deplores the warmongering over Ukraine and distrusts the gov’t so much he now may be considered a ‘prepper’—yet, in a casual conversation, he still added, perhaps without thinking about it, the quip, ‘that’s kinda like with the antivaxxers’ to denote those who are insane. Perhaps I should mention he’s been working on gene therapy for twenty or so years, but that’s kinda besides the point.

Multiple personas are possible, as are multiple ‘all of the above’ notions.

One day, eventually, everybody sits down at a banquet of consequences, and when, not if, reality-as-is reasserts itself, some will awaken from their slumber with a gigantic hangover.

Many will stammer in disbelief and go right back to sleep.

And some will never awaken.

You cannot run a democratic republic with such levels of dissonance, hence the natural outcome will be: tyranny, run by those—drawn from all three of these meta categories—who are the most ruthless and most psychopathic.

Hope, dying last, indicates we should not give up fighting for a better world, if only for our children and grandchildren.

Perhaps prayer isn’t a bad thing to add given that we’ll incur massive amounts of damages along the way.