The below piece appeared a few weeks ago in Der Spiegel (where else?), and I’ve read up on the underlying planning documents in the meantime to fill out the gaps in legacy media reporting™.

How Humanity Can Escape the Water Debt Trap

The world is facing ‘water bankruptcy’, researchers warn. A UN report calls for a radical change of course and propose strategies to secure our water reserves.

By Alina Schadwinkel, Der Spiegel, 20 Jan. 2026 [source; archived]

The right to water is a human right. Yet we have long been living on borrowed time [as if a right™ and time are united in the same causal logic]. For decades, humans have extracted more water from the Earth than can be replenished [isn’t the planet a kinda closed system? Where did the water go? Would that also apply to, say, CO2 emissions?]. Natural resources—rivers, lakes, groundwater, glaciers, wetlands—are being depleted or disappearing, and soils are becoming more salty. This is often exacerbated by climate change.

The current UN report, ‘Global Water Bankruptcy: Living Beyond Our Hydrological Means in the Post-Crisis Era’, calls for a fresh start: away from a purely crisis-driven approach and toward honest ‘bankruptcy management’ [as always, who’s doing the restructuring? Though (ahem) unmentioned in the Spiegel piece, here’s the formal definition by K. Madani, ‘Water Bankruptcy: The Formal Definition’, Water Resources Management, 40 (78) doi: 10.1007/s11269-025-04484-0:

Water bankruptcy is the persistent post-crisis condition or the state of failure in a human-water system in which: Long-term average human withdrawals from surface and groundwater—the checking and savings accounts of the system—exceed the system’s renewable freshwater inflows and the safe limits of depletion of strategic water reserves and pressure on water-dependent ecosystems; and. The resulting depletion and degradation of water-related natural capital cause partially irreversible damages on societally relevant time scales, such that historical levels of water supply and ecosystem function cannot be restored without disproportionate social, economic, or environmental costs.

I submit that the reason as to why it’s unmentioned is found in the conclusions of Madani (2026), which hold, in rather unambiguous terms, that

Water bankruptcy…[has] three urgent tasks: protecting what remains of natural capital, designing fair and transparent rules for sharing a smaller pie, and reshaping economies and expectations to live within the planet’s hydrological budget. This shift is also essential for climate policy. Climate change is shrinking and destabilizing water accounts, as many growing societies discover that their savings have already been spent.

You do see that the UN’s 2022 report—which came out four years before Madani (2026) spilled these beans—is about new ‘rules for sharing a smaller pie’ and, of course, ‘reshaping economies’. Good-bye Mr. Market, hello UN Globocommunism; lso, let’s not forget that bankruptcy is a form of taxation]. This requires securing the basic needs of both people and nature, restructuring agriculture, decoupling economic growth from water consumption, and permanently aligning cities and industry with efficiency and reuse [it’s not merely that ‘you will own nothing’, but that whatever is said to make you ‘happy’ will be globally determined according to the over-arching designs pioneered, if not carried out, the UN].

The report’s message: humanity can improve its water balance if it now decisively changes course and develops a conservation plan [note the sleight-of-hand using the term ‘conservation plan’ for what Madani (2026) calls out].

An Era of Water Scarcity

In 2024, several reports were published indicating that the world is carelessly using this precious resource. The water cycle and the supply of drinking water must be understood as a global commons and protected accordingly [it’s not a national commons as it is right now, but what does this matter to these Globocommie revolutionaries?]. This was written, for example, by the members of the Global Commission on the Economics of Water. The current UN report expands on this idea.

‘The world is entering a new era characterised by water scarcity’, says author Kaveh Madani, director of the Institute of Water, Environment and Health at the United Nations University (UNU-INWEH). He writes that speaking of ‘water stress’ or a ‘water crisis’ often no longer does justice to the current situation. Rather, the world is facing a ‘water bankruptcy’ [here’s his Wikipedia profile].

The report provides numerous examples: groundwater levels are falling, glaciers are melting, and floodplains and wetlands are being destroyed. More than half of the world’s large lakes have shrunk since the early 1990s—including the Aral Sea between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the Great Salt Lake in the USA, and Lake Urmia in Iran. This affects almost a quarter of the world’s population, which depends directly on the water from these lakes.

[caption] Where water scarcity becomes a problem: index relating that vulnerability ranging from 0 (low) to 1 (high)*; [note the asterisk] * with due consideration of ecological, social, and economic conditions; sources: Water Resources Vulnerability Monitor (as of 2023) [that source is a real (sic) thing, and I don’t know what Der Spiegel did to come up with that graph, but here’s the global mean for 2023: I’m quite certain that you Mk. I eyeballs are able to spot these none-too-subtle differences; also do note that ‘water conflicts’ is the least of the current (2023) issues]

‘We are experiencing a systemic loss of resilience’, says Madani. ‘In more and more catchment areas and aquifers, water systems are losing the ability to return to their historical normal state—because we have depleted the natural “water reserves”’.

Salinisation exacerbates the situation. Excessive groundwater extraction causes salt water to rise and accumulate in the soils [that’s actually bad—that is, if you’re growing cereals and vegetables—then again, consider the Netherlands, which has had that particular problem for centuries and managed to become the second largest food exporter, according to this 2022 WaPo piece]. Global salinisation alone has already affected approximately 82 million hectares of rain-fed agriculture and 24 million hectares of irrigated farmland—an area almost the size of France and Spain combined [which, given the fact that the land area of the Netherlands is a tad less than 34K km2 vs. France’s 550K km2 and Spain’s 449K km2 land surface area, is totally misleading]. The consequences: soils become less fertile and yields shrink, threatening global food security.

[caption] Fighting Over Water: number of world-wide, water-related conflicts per year [which, I submit, should be correlated with the Water Resources Vulnerability Monitor (as of 2023) discussed above]

As a result, people are increasingly struggling to find water. Small-scale farmers, rural communities, indigenous peoples, women, and young people bear the brunt of the burden—increasing the risk of social unrest. In Ethiopia, for example, more than 150,000 people were displaced in 2016 after nearly all the livestock belonging to herders in the Somali region perished from thirst following three failed rainy seasons. It was the worst drought in 50 years and also foreshadowed an even more devastating drought from 2020 to 2023.

What Needs to Change

The diagnosis is bleak, but it would be wrong to give up. The UN researcher [that would be Madani] calls for a radical change of course, but makes it clear: the old normal cannot return everywhere.

The reorientation they propose is based on four strategies:

Non-negotiable minimum standards : in times of crisis, sufficient clean water for drinking, hygiene, healthcare, and nutrition, as well as vital ecosystems, must be secured first—even if other uses have to be restricted. Particularly disadvantaged groups and essential public services have priority [as always, power rests with those who determine such ‘minimum standards’ and the exceptions]

Transformation in agriculture : It requires around 70 per cent of the world’s extracted freshwater. In some places, this is unsustainable. Farmers must manage resources more efficiently in the future, choose suitable crops, and acknowledge the limits of nature; for example, not growing cotton in Central Asia [which, funny enough, is exactly the locations mentioned as being in crisis over shrinking lakes cited above].

Diversify the economy and decouple it from water consumption : growth and prosperity should no longer depend on increasing water consumption [but…if the economic pie is going to be smaller, why talk about growth here (drum roll)]. Binding extraction limits and governments that enforce them are needed [this is why].

Rethink cities and industry: urban growth must be designed from the outset for the efficient use of water. Madani says: ‘Dams, pumps, and desalination plants buy time, but are not a permanent solution.’ [Keynes quipped that ‘in the long run, we’re all dead’, plus there’s the secret™ sauce in Sustainability™—that which isn’t sustainable, isn’t going to last, such as, e.g., cities in the desert (here’s looking at you, Las Vegas)]. Without clear extraction limits, such technologies usually only lead to increased consumption or even waste.

All of this must be done ‘fairly’. This means that targeted financial support is needed for those directly affected, as well as retraining for less water-dependent professions and compensation, for example, when farmers can no longer use machinery they have already purchased due to new regulations. The funds for this should come from governments, international organizations, and global funds.

Bottom Lines: Globocommies of all Stripes, Unite

With legacy media hailing these shifts, it may be auspicious to note the following fundamentals underlying these above-related ‘radical transformations’ pushed by the UN. This is straight from the UN’s Water Commission, specifically, its report ‘The Economics of Water: Valuing the Hydrological Cycle as a Global Common Good’ (2025, archived).

We note, first, that this isn’t so much about protecting earthly water resources but to put a price tag on every unit of water the hoi polloi is permitted to use™.

Secondly, the UN’s Water Commission is even more outspoken than the rather hedgy academese discussed above; this is from the section ‘A Vision for the Future’:

The Global Commission on the Economics of Water presents a framework to drive radical change in how water is valued [it’s obvious now, isn’t it?], governed and used. At its centre is the recognition that the hydrological cycle is a global common good, which we can safeguard through concerted action and collaboration across sectors and scales, from local to global. The new economic framing should shift from fixing negative externalities after the fact to shaping economies so that water is allocated and used efficiently, equitably, and sustainably from the start. Indeed, markets across our economies—from agriculture and mining to pharmaceuticals, energy and semiconductors—must be reshaped to achieve this. We must begin with what we are trying to achieve—the outcome—and work backwards through what this means for the economy and its components [as one always places the cart before the horse, isn’t it?]. Radical transformation of the economics of water will require a mission-oriented approach placing water-related challenges at the core of sustainable and just transitions. We can and must succeed in tackling five missions that address the most important and interconnected challenges of the global water crisis. Launch a new revolution in food systems [eat ze bugs, and everything else must be planned] Conserve and restore natural habitats critical to protect green water [this is the regulatory framing, i.e., ‘green water’ is ground-water etc., which is polluted™ by esp. family farmers] Establish a circular water economy [circular reasoning requires this] Enable a clean-energy and AI-rich era with much lower water intensity [lol, good luck as, e.g. offshore wind parts are polluting and ‘large data centers can consume up to 5 million gallons per day, equivalent to the water use of a town populated by 10,000 to 50,000 people’, but remember: if it’s for Globocommie use, your concerns are invalid] Ensure that no child dies from unsafe water by 2030 [well, why not push less poison/death juices and build more sewers and sanitation plants? Simple—that would benefit the locals, as opposed to Western pharmaceutical corporations]

I’ll briefly interrupt the flow to re-iterate the Water Commission’s actual aims:

To successfully tackle these five missions, the Global Commission has identified key enablers—partnerships, finance, data and global water governance—to catalyse action.



This paradigm shift requires the participation of all stakeholders [hiho, Klaus Schwab], from local to global, with new commitments from actors across the economy, and new roles for government. It also requires a combination of policies that will help reflect the benefits water brings, improve climate resilience and increase equity [woke-fied nonsense ed.].

And then there’s the very explicit method as described by these radicals:

The Global Commission’s findings recognise that economic instruments such as pricing, subsidies and other incentives…must ensure that water is used and managed more equitably, sustainably, and efficiently… …consider absolute limits on the global consumption of water…to forge a new social contract among all stakeholders, with justice and equity at the centre.

See how smoothly we went from ‘with liberty and justice for all’ to ‘with justice and equity at the centre’, although the latter comes with ‘absolute limits’ and a ‘new social contract’.

Their words, not mine.

