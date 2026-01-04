A few days ago, I happened across the below-reproduced comment on LinkedIn, which brought up some rather interesting connections (as always, all non-English content comes to you in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added):

Ben Hodges, former commander of the US armed forces in Europe, recently told the industry service RailFreight.com (behind paywall) that DB Cargo does not even offer a quarter of the capacity required in an emergency. His mantra: ‘The Russians need to see that we can move tanks and howitzers faster than they can.’

Gen. Hodges became known a tad wider back in 2022 when he criticised Germany’s apparent lack of willpower and enthusiasm of a possible hot conflict with Russia (via Eberhard Zorn’s German Wikipedia entry):

Passages of a Focus interview in September 2022 on the war between Russia and Ukraine sparked international criticism, including from Ben Hodges, former supreme commander of US forces in Europe. Zorn had expressed caution about the prospects of success of the Ukrainian counterattack, saying he saw at most ‘counterattacks that could recapture towns or individual sectors of the front, but not push Russia back on a broad front’. He also warned that Russia could unleash another war in Europe and spoke out against further German arms deliveries to Ukraine. Hodges described [in a Spiegel piece] Zorn’s remarks on Twitter as ‘a breathtakingly poor analysis’ of Russian capabilities, which were representative of the thinking of the German elite’.

Yet, the most important aspect of Gen. Hodges’ remarks are—something else.

‘Operation Pike’ (1940), WW2’s True Turning Point

Ever heard of that one, ‘Operation Pike’? If not, here’s a funny™ thing to note (via it’s de facto official accounting, i.e., Wikipedia):

Please take a moment to re-read at least the two bolded phrases.

Care for some more particulars?

Planners identified the dependence by Germany on oil imports from the Soviets as a vulnerability that could be exploited. Despite initial opposition by some politicians, the French government ordered General Maurice Gamelin to commence a “plan of possible intervention with the view of destroying Russian oil exploitation” and the US Ambassador, Bullit, informed the US President Franklin Roosevelt that the French considered that air attacks by the French Air Forces in Syria against Baku to be “the most efficient way to weaken the Soviet Union”.[4] According to the report by General Gamelin that was submitted to the French prime minister on 22 February 1940, an oil shortage would cripple the Red Army, the Soviet Air Force and Soviet collective farm machinery, which would make possible widespread famine [as an aside, do we need to mention that Allied planners had no qualms, moral or otherwise, about inducing mass death in the USSR] and even the collapse of the Soviet government, Dependence on oil supplies from the Caucasus is the fundamental weakness of Russian economy. The Armed Forces were totally dependent on this source also for their motorized agriculture. More than 90 percent of oil extraction and 80 percent of refinement was located in the Caucasus (primarily Baku). Therefore, interruption of oil supplies on any large scale would have far-reaching consequences and could even result in the collapse of all the military, industrial and agricultural systems of Russia. — Gamelin[4] An important source of raw materials would also be denied to Germany by the destruction of the oil fields [that seems like almost a kind of an afterthought here]. Serious preparation by the British began after the end of the Winter War in March 1940. By April, plans to attack oil production facilities in the Caucasian towns of Baku, Batum and Grozny were complete. Bombers were to be flown from bases in Iran, Turkey and Syria in “Western Air Plan 106”, with the code name Operation Pike.[7] The French proposed accelerating the planning but the British were more cautious for fear of a possible German-Soviet alliance if the allies attacked the Soviets.[8]

If you wish, do re-read the above summary by Wikipedia, in particular the timing of what was code-named ‘Operation Pike’: ‘By April [1940], plans…were complete’.

Care to marvel what stopped London and Paris from implementing ‘Operation Pike’?

It wasn’t Operation Weserübung, that is, Germany’s move into Northern Europe (which commenced on 9 April 1940 and resulted in the occupation of both Denmark and Norway).

‘Operation Pike’ was shelved only on 10 May 1940, which coincides with Germany’s offensive in the West that eventually led to the British evacuating (fleeing) Dunkirk, the surrender of France in June, and the German occupation of Western Europe until 1944:

The German invasion of Western Europe from 10 May 1940 and the swift Fall of France derailed the plans. The Germans captured a train stalled at the village of La Charité-sur-Loire that contained boxes of secret documents evacuated from Paris. Among them were documents dealing with Operation Pike. On 4 July, the Deutsches Nachrichtenbüro (German News Bureau) released excerpts of the captured documents relating to Operation Pike and asserted that Germany must be credited with saving these other states [including the Soviet Union] from being drawn into this chaos by Allied schemings... because she took timely counter-measures and also crushed France quickly. — DNB[15] The strategic bombing campaign against Soviet targets was postponed and eventually abandoned.[16]

Allied planning™ was eventually revived with the express aim of—Germany.

If you wish to read up on ‘Operation Pike’, Patrick Osborn’s Operation Pike: Britain versus the Soviet Union, 1939–1941 (Santa Barbara, Calif.: Greenwood Publishing, 2000) is the way to go.

There is also a short write-up by Patrick Osborn from 2015, which might be more easily digestible (and impinges, as it happens, on the current mess):

Today, NATO is forced to consider the possibility of war with a revanchist Russia over the Baltic states. And of course, during the Cold War the prospect of military action against the Soviet Union seemed all too real. Not many people recall, however, that in the early days of World War II Britain and France seriously contemplated bombing the Soviet Union in Operations PIKE and RASPBERRY. Declassified documents housed at the U.S. National Archives at College Park, Maryland and Kew, London allow us to remember this remarkable period, which could have had radical implications for 20th-century history. Seventy-five years ago, on July 19, 1940, Adolf Hitler spoke before the Reichstag in Berlin, crowing about the German victories in Poland, Denmark, Norway, France, and elsewhere. Many around the world thought that Britain’s surrender was just a question of time. The speech is best known for Hitler’s anti-Semitic justification for war and insults toward Allied leaders, especially Prime Minister Winston Churchill. What is less remembered today is that Hitler also mentioned that a month earlier German soldiers had captured a cache of documents from the Anglo-French Supreme War Council. These documents provided embarrassing evidence that Britain and France had hostile intent toward the Soviet Union, which in August 1939 had signed a non-aggression pact with Nazi Germany. Specifically, the captured documents provided details of by-then-defunct Anglo-French plans to help Finland counter the December 1939 invasion by the Soviet Red Army. While the French Government had been particularly eager to avoid fighting Hitler and proposed engaging Stalin instead, the British argued that Soviet economic support for Nazi Germany effectively made the two regimes military allies. Then, Field Marshal Gustav Mannerheim, Finland’s commander-in-chief, requested Allied assistance in the form of air attacks on the vital oilfields in the Soviet Caucasus.

As a (momentary) aside, care to guess what else the Anglo-French mission to Helsinki envisioned according, once again, to the official™ accounts (Wikipedia)?

The plans involved the transit of British and French troops and equipment through neutral Norway and Sweden. The initial plans were abandoned because Norway and Sweden declined transit through their land for fear that their countries would be drawn into the war… On 20 March, a more aggressive Paul Reynaud became prime minister of France and demanded an immediate invasion; Chamberlain and the British cabinet finally agreed and orders were given of Operation Wilfred to provoke a justification.[10] However, Germany invaded first and quickly conquered Denmark and southern Norway in Operation Weserübung, repelling Allied counter-efforts in Scandinavia.[11] With the British failure in Norway, Britain decided it immediately needed to set up naval and air bases in Iceland. Despite Iceland's plea for neutrality, Britain considered its occupation as a military necessity.

Remember, this is the de facto official history of these events.

For Ron Unz’ more revisionist™ take, consider this piece, with the money paragraphs being, in my opinion, the following two:

Allied plans to attack the USSR continued, now shifting to Operation Pike, the idea of using their bomber squadrons based in Syria and Iraq to destroy the Baku oilfields in the Soviet Caucasus, while also trying to enlist Turkey and Iran into their planned offensive against Stalin. By this date, Soviet agriculture had become heavily mechanized and dependent upon oil, and Allied strategists believed that the successful destruction of the Soviet oilfields would eliminate much of that country’s fuel supply, thereby possibly producing a famine that might bring down the despised Communist regime, while also cutting Germany off from that vital resource. Yet virtually all of these Allied assumptions were completely mistaken. Only a small fraction of Germany’s oil came from the Soviets, so its elimination would have little impact upon the German war effort, and as subsequent events soon proved, the USSR was enormously strong in military terms rather than weak. The Allies also incorrectly believed that just a few weeks of aerial attacks by dozens of their bombers would totally devastate the oil fields, but later in the war far larger air campaigns elsewhere had only a limited impact upon oil production.

Bottom Lines

So, my brief retort to Gen. Hodges would be: same old, same old.

Plus there is nothing in the annals of history that would indicate Gen. Hodges—who’s speaking, I’d argue, on behalf of the currently U.S.-led Empire™—knows a thing or two about that particularly sordid history.

I shall wrap this up by noting that it’s a fair bet to assume that Moscow knows about ‘Operation Pike’, Western—in particular, Anglo-French-American—duplicity (with Germany functioning akin to the bumbling retard trying desperately to be accepted into that Anglo-French-American club).

Believe it or not, my LinkedIn feed is quite spammed with nonsense comparable to the stuff posted above.

It’s absurd to a degree unimaginable—that is, to me—a few years ago.

Will the currently U.S.-led (?) Empire™ eventually abandon its anti-Russian stance? If so, the shenanigans of both London and Paris will become way less dangerous while, at the same time, serious questions about the future of what is still known as European countries rise to the fore:

Any change to the status quo of NATO impinges on the European Union (which is NATO’s equally mean Siamese twin), and there are higher-than-average odds, I think, that London (City of London), if pushed to pick and chose between Washington (Wall Street) will, once again, side with the U.S.

It is reasonable to assume that none of the clowns running™ the EU—or the gov’ts in Berlin, Paris, and Rome, as well as in London and D.C, for that matter.—have an inkling of the above history.

Hence, I submit to you that what we’re observing is a race of headless chicken running around aimlessly, with the U.S., and increasingly desperately so, trying to salvage this situation.

I suppose it’s quite questionable if the U.S. is even capable of upholding the ‘Monroe Doctrine 2.0’ in the light of current events.

Needless to say, I don’t know the future, but I could very well imagine the collapse, Afghanistan style, c. 2021/22, to be closer than anyone thinks.

And if when that happens, we’ll be able, once again, to observe what is alleged to have been quipped by none other than Lenin (how fitting, if untrue):

There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.

And remember: history doesn’t move in cycles or on teleological trajectories; it rhymes.