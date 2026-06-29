With this summer heat, of course being unprecedented™ since two years ago’s ‘hottest year in 125,000 years’ not relenting, time to follow-up on the fearporn.

Today’s gem, though, comes to us courtesy of a regional, or state-level, paper, the Saarbrücker Zeitung, whose ever-intrepid journos™ raise a bunch of verboten questions about (drum roll) the placement of weather stations.

Enjoy, dear readers, this trip down nonsense alley.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Reportedly Heat Record in Burbach [Germany]: Suddenly Doubts Arise

37.5 degrees Celsius—Burbach reports the hottest June day ever and is once again the warmest place in Germany. But the mayor has his doubts: is the weather station simply in the wrong location? The German Weather Service (DWD) is now taking a closer look.

By Antonia Trinkaus, Saarbrücker Zeitung, 23 June 2026 [source; archived]

Almost exactly a year after Burbach broke the nationwide heat record, the Saarbrücken district is once again making headlines: Saturday [20 June 2026] was the hottest June day ever recorded in Saarland: 37.5 degrees Celsius in Burbach. The Burbach market square—one of Burbach’s hottest spots—was deserted at that time, recalls Burbach’s mayor, Hans-Jürgen Altes (CDU) [who’s apparently never been to, say Greece, Italy, or Spain in July]. However, he doubts that Burbach is actually the hottest place in Saarland. Is the weather station perhaps simply located in the wrong place? [thus Mr. Altes shows himself to be a postmodern heretic].

Record heat in Burbach: but does that record hold up?

Heatwave Continues—Up to 39 Degrees Celsius on Thursday

In June 2019, the German Weather Service (DWD) weather station in Burbach recorded 37.3 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature ever recorded for the month of June. On 22 June 2025, nowhere else in Germany was it hotter than Burbach. And just a year later, last Saturday, Burbach was once again the warmest place in Germany. Last year, the residents of Burbach were able to recover from the heat at least a day later, when the low-pressure system ‘Ziros’ moved from Western Europe across southwestern Germany, bringing a brief period of comparatively cool temperatures [imagine it being late June and a storm brings cooler temps; Wikipedia entry on ‘Ziros’ (in German)].

Residents of the Saarland are likely waiting in vain for such relief these days. The German Weather Service (DWD) continues to warn of ‘strong to extreme heat’ on Monday and predicts a sustained and intense heatwave starting Tuesday. On Thursday, temperatures of up to 39 degrees Celsius are possible in parts of Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland [here’s from the English Wikipedia entry on Saarbrücken (Burbach is a ward of that city):

Saarbrücken’s highest recorded temperature was 41.4 °C (106.5 °F) on 27 June 2026.

So far, so interesting™, eh? That record high seems a bit like … odd, especially if you compare that quote and chart to the below paragraph I ‘found’ on Saarbrücken’s German-language Wikipedia entry:

The climate of the Saarbrücken region is largely Atlantic in character. This is primarily due to the persistent westerly winds, the relative proximity to the coast, the topography, and the rising elevations towards the northeast. However, variations exist even within a small area due to the topography. The low-lying Saar Valley and its edges are designated as the warmest climate zone. The average annual temperature exceeds 8 °C [note the choice of word ‘exceeds’ (orig. beträgt mehr’)].

Apart from the below-discussed question, a more fundamental one appears to me: are temperature records relevant? I mean, if the average annual temperature is around 46-47 degrees Fahrenheit, it would seem that a few days with greater heat are … manageable? The media’s frenzy to gaslight you into believing whatever kind of nonsense is absurd once one, for illustrative purposes only, of course, considers, e.g., the food and beverage intake, as well as the sleeping time, on one’s wedding day as representative for the remainder of one’s life …]

The Mayor of Burbach Asks: ‘Is the weather station in the wrong location?’

According to Mayor Altes, the weather station in Burbach is located ‘right in the middle of the IT park’—which has changed significantly in recent years. Many new buildings and apartment blocks have been added, Altes points out. He suspects the station would likely show lower readings at a different location in Burbach. He doesn’t see it as Burbach’s responsibility to verify this, and claims there is no contact with the German Weather Service (DWD).

[so, I went to Google Maps and looked for the location of said weather station:

The weather station (Wetterstation) is located near the water treatment facility on a grassy patch of land near the river Saar.

Funny enough, the main critique voiced below is … mind-boggling.]

He says that cooling air currents would hardly stand a chance there anymore [next to the Saar river, by the way]. This is also the case at the Burbach market square, which is already heavily paved [as if concrete etc. wouldn’t create what’s known as ‘urban heat island effect’], Altes observes. The ‘Burbach Oasis’, intended to improve the local climate with features like a new water feature and green spaces, could be derailed by planning hurdles—according to the building department, it should actually be completed by 2027 to avoid losing the subsidies for the more than 1.5 million euro project. Furthermore, the project has become more expensive, significantly increasing the city’s share of the costs [since this paragraph isn’t that relevant, I looked up what the town square looks like:

Now, that above-related project proposes to remove some of the pavement, plant some trees, and provide a shared (save?) space for people to mingle, as per the rah-portin™ accompanying the above picture; I suppose this will end up looking a bit like the boondoggle related last year:

And now back to the Burbach mystery].

DWD Monitors Weather Station—and Recommends Review

In response to an inquiry from the Saarbrücker Zeitung as to whether a second weather station in a more suitable location could verify Burbach’s heat record, a spokesperson for the German Weather Service (DWD) stated that the Burbach weather station is currently being closely monitored.

The selection of the DWD’s weather station locations is not random and is carefully reviewed, as a multi-page set of guidelines from the DWD demonstrates. The spokesperson noted, for example, an increasing growth of dense bushes around the Burbach weather station. ‘We recommend an investigation’, she said.

Bottom Lines

If your head hurts, blame the record heat.

The Burbach Mystery (muahahaha) deepened since the above rah-portin™ made headlines, with this piece, also penned by Ms. Trinkaus a few days later (archived), quoting a bit more from the DWD experts™:

The data that the Burbach weather station sends is correct: Burbach was actually the hottest place in Saarland last Saturday and the hottest June day in this place ever [sic; since measurements began], the spokeswoman assures. But just barely, she says. It’s not just Burbach that’s experiencing a heat wave: ‘Data from numerous other stations in the area were also in this temperature range.’ The proximity to the Upper Rhine Graben favours the high temperatures in the area. DWD: Measurement Correct, Station Meets all Requirements Regarding the location of the measuring station, it was said on Tuesday: The DWD weather station in Burbach is not in the IT park, but on the site of a sewage treatment plant. The environment of a weather station can change, but the DWD keeps a close eye on that. ‘The weather station in Burbach meets our requirements’, says the spokeswoman. Adequate ventilation is ensured through regular checks [is there a DWD worker blowing into the station?]. The ‘dense vegetation’ that was previously mentioned is ‘shrubs that are outside the facility’—the measurements are therefore not in danger. The spokeswoman emphasises: The DWD is ‘fully aware’ of the great responsibility and the need for citizens’ trust in its work. They want to provide everyone with their data ‘well, quickly, and safely’, from the disaster control office to the residents.

Here’s a zoomed-in screen shot of where said weather station is located:

And to obtain commentary about that placement, I present you with a few lines from another piece in the Saarbrücker Zeitung from 3 July 2025 (archived), which must not be overlooked here:

Why is it so hot in Burbach? But why is it so hot in Burbach of all places? The DWD (German Weather Service) expert doesn’t have a simple answer. She explains the background as follows: generally, all measurement data collected by the DWD depends on the characteristics of the surroundings of the measuring stations, which vary considerably depending on the location. While the sensors are all located in so-called ‘radiation shelters’ [this is unfortunate, but the orig. term is ‘Strahlungs-Hütten’, but meant is solar radiation], which are shaded and ventilated, and the station’s position is a significant factor. Measuring stations near cities will therefore presumably [sic] record higher temperatures than stations near water. For this reason, the DWD always publishes temperature data with the disclaimer ‘subject to quality review’. The DWD has a dedicated review department for this review process. Are the temperature data even comparable? For all these reasons, the DWD’s meteorology expert considers the data collected nationwide to be only partially comparable. This would require ‘ideal measuring fields’ across the entire country: large, flat, open lawns with no slopes whatsoever. Hills in the wider region also influence wind direction and thus temperatures. Of course, according to von Hollen, the German Weather Service (DWD) regularly checks all these factors through its technical department to ensure data quality. Therefore, temperature readings are always issued with the disclaimer ‘subject to quality review’ [so, we’re talking data splice on top of a so great variety of data quality that measurements are hardly comparable to begin with]. Where is the measuring station in Burbach located? As we now know, the measuring station in Burbach is located on the grounds of the wastewater treatment plant operated by the Saarland Waste Management Association (EVS). According to DWD expert von Hollen, this location is ‘not entirely ideal’ for representative data, as it is close to the Saar River and surrounded by greenery. Both of these factors tend to lower temperatures, but there are also buildings and access roads that, in turn, retain heat.

So, how exceptional is 2026? Here’s Grok’s ‘answer’ in a nutshell:

The 2023–2025 period (peaking in 2024) set the recent benchmarks and supported the ‘hottest in 125k years’ narrative. 2026 temperatures remain very high historically but have not surpassed those levels so far and are unlikely to set a new annual record. Data will be finalized later in 2026/early 2027. For the latest, check sources like Berkeley Earth, NASA GISS, or Copernicus.

So, let’s forget about these journos™ and experts™ for the moment and enjoy the summer.