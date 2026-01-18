Oh, well, what can I say on this one? Don’t shoot the messenger, but read on carefully. The below passages are from the study by Caleb K. Walcott-George et al., ‘Deglaciation of the Prudhoe Dome in northwestern Greenland in response to Holocene warming’, Nature Geoscience (2026), via https://doi.org/10.1038/s41561-025-01889-9 (in case you don’t have access, reply to the email).

As this study is written in English, all I did was add emphases and [snark].

From the Abstract

Projections of future sea-level rise benefit from understanding the response of past ice sheets to warming during past Quaternary interglacials. Constraints on the extent of inland Greenland Ice Sheet retreat during the Middle Holocene (~8–4 thousand years before present) are limited because geological records of a smaller-than-modern phase largely remain beneath the modern ice sheet. We drilled through 509 metres of firn and ice at Prudhoe Dome, northwestern Greenland, to obtain sub-ice material yielding direct evidence for the response of the northwest Greenland ice sheet to Holocene warmth. Here we present infrared stimulated luminescence measurements from sub-ice sediments that indicate that the ground below the summit was exposed to sunlight 7.1 ± 1.1 thousand years ago. This proposed complete deglaciation of Prudhoe Dome, coeval to reduced extent at other ice caps across northern Greenland, is consistent with interglacial-only δ18O values from the Prudhoe Dome ice column and ice depth–age modelling. Our results point to a substantial response of the northwest Greenland ice sheet to early Holocene warming, estimated to be +3–5 °C from palaeoclimate data. This range of summer temperatures is similar to projections of warming by 2100 CE.

So, I have questions, quite a few, actually:

If the rock underneath Greenland’s ice sheet was ‘exposed to sunlight’ at some point between ‘7.1 ± 1.1 thousand years ago’, there was fewer ice. If there’s been less ice there, wouldn’t sea levels have to be higher than they are now?

Plus there’s the roughly ‘'±1.1 thousand years’ of warming, ‘estimated to be +3–5 °C’, which indicates that it’s taken quite some time for the currently 509m of ice between said bedrock and the current surface of Prudhoe Dome to melt. And if that’s the case, where’s all that H2O?

There are probably additional questions to be asked, such as, the claim that these past temperatures point, apparently™ so, towards ‘projections of warming by 2100 CE’, which means: what model™ or projection™ have Walcott-George et al. used? As a follow-up, will temperatures simply not rise further after 2100? Do we have models projecting that beyond 2100?

But let’s not get bogged down in these notions, let’s see what the paper says about the first two questions, shall we?

So, What About Sea Level Rise?

The paper is off to a good start, noting precisely this connection between the Greenland ice sheet and sea levels:

Evaluating the response of the GrIS [Greenland Ice Sheet] to past warming is necessary to predict the future response of the ice sheet and its contributions to sea-level rise2. Existing reconstructions using lake sediment records and radiocarbon dating of reworked organic materials found in Little Ice Age deposits suggest the central and southern GrIS retreated to its minimum Holocene size between ~5 and ~3 thousands of years before present (ka) before readvancing to its historical maximum (nomenclature on Greenland for the recent ice extent that often occurred during the Little Ice Age3) at ~1850 CE and provide an important framework for evaluating GrIS response to the most recent warm period4.

Note the second highlighted sentence: the ‘historical maximum’ extent of the Greenland Ice Sheet was around 1850. Isn’t it a marvellous coincidence that, as per the IPCC, until ± precisely then, there was no change in CO2 concentrations?

More on this notion may be found in this piece:

That above introductory paragraph continues thus:

However, these studies usually provide loose constraints on the ice sheet footprint during these minima, making it difficult to assess the specific local responses of the GrIS to Holocene warmth [in other words: there’s a lot of theorising and speculation going on vs. hard evidence]. Meanwhile, cosmogenic nuclide and luminescence dating of sub-ice materials retrieved from ice core drilling campaigns can provide direct constraints [i.e., empirical evidence, as opposed to models] on when locations in Greenland’s far interior were ice free in the past, resulting in more precise depictions of ice sheet geometry1,5. These studies have spurred new drilling projects aiming to assess the magnitude of GrIS inland retreat during the Holocene and its reaction to Holocene warmth by collecting sub-ice sediments and bedrock from key locations around the margins of the GrIS that can provide constraints on past ice sheet extents6,7 [that’s precisely what the scientific method means once applied]. We present new infrared stimulated luminescence (IRSL) measurements from sub-ice sediments below the summit of Prudhoe Dome (PD), δ18O (the deviation in the ratio of oxygen-18 relative to a known standard) measurements of the overlying ice column and simple one-dimensional (1-D) ice depth–age modelling to provide robust evidence that PD deglaciated during the Holocene.

That last sentence is a brutal formulation, as far as scholars go when calling each other names. I’m all for it, for it’s necessary to call a spade a spade.

Here’s where Prudhoe Dome is:

And this is what Walcott-George et al. found upon drilling 509m down and analysed the bedrock:

At our site under the centre of PD, exposure of sediment grains to sunlight occurs when PD is absent. Therefore, the burial age of our uppermost sediments of 7.1 ± 1.1 ka unambiguously requires PD to have deglaciated from our ice dome summit drill site during the Holocene.

That only adverb—‘unambiguously’—throws a gigantic monkey wrench into the entire grift-cum-psy-op known as global warming/climate change/climate catastrophe. How to ‘splain this in light of esp. the following:

Given the high Arctic setting of our site, we suggest that during this period of Holocene ice-free conditions, sediment mixing was driven by cryoturbation of an active layer within continuous permafrost sediments—a dominant driver of soil reworking in Arctic environments19. The presence of continuous, massive diamict from the surface to ~47 cm also supports our hypothesis of in situ mixing, as we find no evidence that the uppermost sediments are sedimentologically different (Extended Data Figs. 1 and 2). Such mixing would occur until ice cap formation at the ice divide (the location of our drill site) as snow accumulated and compressed into ice, causing cryoturbation to cease as the sediments became perennially frozen. Meanwhile, the previously bleached sediments would begin to record this burial duration. Additionally, because our drill site is at the centre of PD along the ice divide (where there is zero horizontal velocity), we posit that the sediments within our core remained in situ during ice cap regrowth, rather than being transported from elsewhere.

In plain English, this means: there was no ice—in northern Greenland—7.1 ± 1.1 thousand years ago, and all evidence points to no other soil disturbances ‘during ice cap regrowth’.

We interpret our IRSL age from the upper 7.5 cm of sediment (7.1 ± 1.1 ka) as recording the cessation of sediment mixing and the initiation of PD regrowth, thus serving as a minimum age for deglaciation and a maximum age for reglaciation. Additionally, we observe no major decrease in δ18O in PD ice, similar to that seen in the Camp Century ice core record at ~1,050 m, representing Pleistocene ice (Fig. 2d). An apparent lack of Pleistocene ice in the PD ice column requires that PD fully melted following the Younger Dryas and then reformed during the Holocene. This finding is also compatible with the majority (14 of 25 model instances) of plausible 1-D ice age–depth models of the ice column that predict only Holocene ice ages there, with basal ice that dates to before ~5 ka (Extended Data Fig. 3).

Note that, as per Wikipedia, ‘the Younger Dryas (YD, Greenland Stadial GS-1)[2] was a period in Earth's geologic history that occurred circa 12,900 to 11,700 years Before Present (BP).[3] It is primarily known for the sudden or "abrupt" cooling in the Northern Hemisphere’.

Detour: ‘The glacial history of northern Greenland’

The deglaciation of PD during the Holocene is compatible with other records of ice cap recession across northern Greenland (Fig. 4). A proglacial lake sediment record from Deltasø reveals that the North Ice Cap, ~180 km south of Prudhoe Dome, was smaller than present or absent from ~10.1 ka to 1850 CE (ref. 20). An age–depth model based on evidence of known-age volcanic eruptions recorded in a 345-m-long ice core from Hans Tausen Ice Cap in northern Greenland (Fig. 1) suggest it completely deglaciated sometime during the Holocene and later regrew between 4.0 and 3.5 ka (ref. 21). Proglacial threshold lake records show that Flade Isblink ice cap (Fig. 1) was smaller than present from ~9.4 to 0.2 ka and that at least parts of the ice cap may have persisted throughout the Holocene22. Ice-flow modelling and stable isotope measurements from an ice core suggest the main portion of Flade Isblink ice cap formed after 4.0 ka (ref. 23). Across much of the Arctic, ice caps began to regrow by ~4 ka following their Holocene minima (Fig. 4)24,25.

We note, in passing, that the findings from beneath Prudhoe Dome, fit in nicely with evidence of ‘ice cap recession across northern Greenland’.

So, what drove deglaciation in the area in the earlier parts of the Holocene?

The deglaciation of PD broadly aligns with higher-than-modern Holocene temperatures reconstructed across other parts of Greenland between 10 and 4 ka, with large spatial variability4,28. Much of PD is land terminating today and was probably completely land terminating during Holocene deglaciation, as it retreated within its modern footprint and out of the fjords on its southern flanks. Thus retreat and ultimately complete deglaciation would not have been influenced by ice–ocean interactions such as calving and submarine melting but mostly governed by summer melt (surface mass balance). Summer temperatures reached their maximum in northwestern Greenland between ~10 and ~7 ka, as recorded by chironomid assemblages in lake sediment cores indicating July temperatures ~3 to 7 °C warmer than modern20,25,29. Similarly, a melt-layer-derived summer temperature record from nearby Agassiz Ice Cap on Ellesmere Island reveal temperatures ~3 °C higher than modern between ~11 and 9 ka (ref. 30). Meanwhile a coeval δ18O-based record of mean annual temperatures from Agassiz Ice Cap shows ~3–6 °C of warming in the Early/Middle Holocene30. It appears that substantial Early and Middle Holocene atmospheric warming drove increased surface melting to the point of completely melting PD… While a recent ice core synthesis indicates a near-uniform Holocene Thermal Maximum (HTM) onset by the mid-Holocene, our record from PD suggests an earlier summer HTM, with Holocene summer temperatures high enough to melt PD before 7.1 ± 1.1 ka (ref. 32). Summer temperatures then had to decrease sufficiently to subsequently regrow PD within a few millennia [how long does it take to completely melt Prudhoe Dome?] The Agassiz Ice Cap melt-layer-derived summer temperature record shows cooling in the early Holocene, but this proxy does not quantify temperatures below −8 °C and thus does not record any potential cooling below this threshold30. Proxy data from nearby lakes suggest elevated summer temperature was declining by ~8 ka (ref. 29).

So, upon read this carefully, I don’t see that either of my two main questions outlined above are answered. What a bummer.

I’d also like to learn what might ‘splain these warming/cooling phases, but, alas, at this point in the paper, Walcott-George et al. depart from science and venture into Scientism™, specifically, the Cult of Climatology™:

The magnitude of increased summer temperatures at the time of PD deglaciation are within the range of simulated 2100 CE summer warming at PD of between 1.8 and 4.7 °C (CMIP5 (Coupled Model Intercomparison Project)) and 2.4 and 5.7 °C (CMIP6)35. Given the likelihood that CMIP projections underestimate the magnitude and rate of Arctic amplification (and therefore warming), summer temperatures at PD will probably reach levels that led to its Holocene deglaciation by 210036. However, the duration required to deglaciate PD under these elevated temperatures remain unconstrained, suggesting that mitigation of future warming might ameliorate future melting of PD.

If, at this point, you’re wondering how much ice is there in the Prudhoe Dome glacier and how long might it take under such elevated (summer) temperatures to melt, well, that’s a good one—and it remains beyond the scope of Walcott-George et al.

For what it’s worth, I asked Grok and here is the answer:

The Prudhoe Dome is an ice cap in northwestern Greenland with an approximate area of 2,500 km² and an average thickness of 500 m, giving it a volume of around 1,250 km³ (equivalent to roughly 1,146 Gt of ice mass). To estimate the time required to melt this volume under the specified summer temperature range (3 to 7°C warmer than modern), we can use a simple glaciological model based on net ablation rates. Modern net ablation in northwestern Greenland’s marginal areas is typically 1–3 m of ice per year. With the warmer summers, melt rates would increase significantly due to higher positive degree days and extended melt seasons, leading to net ablation rates of approximately 1–7 m of ice per year (lower for +3°C, higher for +7°C, assuming constant accumulation of ~0.2 m water equivalent per year and no major refreezing). Dividing the thickness by these rates gives an estimated melting time of 70 to 500 years. This is a rough approximation, as actual times could vary due to factors like changing dome elevation (leading to further warming as it lowers), area shrinkage, and dynamic ice flow. Historically, the warm period lasted ~3,000 years, but the complete deglaciation likely occurred over a subset of that time on the order of centuries.

For more on summer melting of glaciers back then, please see this:

And since we never talk enough about what goes on in the Antarctic, consider this study positing that the South Polar ice mass grew in the past decade:

Bottom Lines

What do (can) we make of this?

Since this isn’t an outlier in terms of unique findings, our world was warmer 7-10K years ago. I suppose that, if one applies the logick™ (pun intended) of the IPCC, Prudhoe Dome and other northern glaciers would have melted due to…belching and farting ruminants plus the massive CO2 emissions caused by our cave-dwelling ancestors, right? Right.

It’s not really relevant to ask this question, though, because I fail to see how the IPCC narrative can be upheld much longer given these findings, as well as the others we’ve discussed in these pages earlier this month (e.g., the ice-free Alps some 3,350 years ago or the evidence of intensive land-use in high altitudes in Norway until ± 500 years ago).

It’s a weird planet we inhabit, for it’s hard to reconcile the quite drastic warming in the high Arctic (due to higher temperatures than now) with mass gains in the Antarctic in the 2010s.

We’re no wiser as to what may have caused the former, though it’s highly likely that Milankovitch cycles, the Earth’s precession (colloquially called ‘wobble’), axial tilt (obliquity), and eccentricity are good enough to ‘splain the melting of Prudhoe Dome 7.1±1.1ka ago.

So, does anthropogenic CO2 drive warming events?

I for one don’t know, but I’ll point you to two postings on the subject matter:

The former discusses a peer-reviewed paper looking at some 90,000 chemical CO2 measurements before the advent of the ‘modern’ era of measurements in the 1950s; the posting below raises questions as to the validity of the temperature measurements and whatever comes out of the models used:

I’m all for erring on the upside for future generations, by the way, lest you wonder.

Also, given the current amount of emissions, the Science™ posits that CO2 and temperature levels have decoupled from that which has been established in Earth’s remote past.

We have no way of knowing what consequences this will have eventually; one thing we know, by the way, is that the ‘greenhouse effect’ is greening our planet (in modern, industrial greenhouses, CO2 levels are artificially increased to 800-1000 ppm to spur plant growth):

Read more here on NASA’s website.

And here’s some more food-for-thought from Yale University from July 2024, in case you’ve missed that one:

With CO2 Levels Rising, World’s Drylands Are Turning Green Despite warnings that climate change would create widespread desertification, many drylands are getting greener because of increased CO2 in the air — a trend that recent studies indicate will continue. But scientists warn this added vegetation may soak up scarce water supplies.

Do remember: without fearporn, The Science™ is seriously running into funding troubles before too long.