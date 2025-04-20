Prelim: I posted this three years ago, and I’m re-upping it as an Eastern posting to indicate—plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose (trans. the more it changes, the more it’s the same thing).

As you may remember, back in January, President Trump did the following (source):

In January 2025, Trump signed a memorandum to begin expansion of the Guantanamo Migrant Operations Center to house up to 30,000 migrants under detention, separate from the military prison. The migrant facility will be run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).[29] He signed a memorandum for an unnumbered "additional detention space".[30] In March, the U.S. government transferred an undisclosed number of immigrants from the Guantanamo detention facility to Louisiana.[31] The transfer came as a court reviews the legality of their detention and relocation. The move follows increased scrutiny of U.S. immigration policies and use of Guantanamo for detaining non-citizens outside of traditional immigration processes.

(For the source of the picture, click here.)

Happy B-Day, I guess, to those who are responsible for this abomination. Presents incl. favourable press coverage (if any) and the continued refusal of any jurisdiction to formally indict the thugs and gangsters who set this up in the first place.

If anything, ‘Western’ governments have, indeed, ‘progressed’ in these days of Covid-19-the-social-construct, for they essentially engage in comparable activities.

Instead of waging war against more or less random people from overseas, it’s their resident populations that ‘Western’ governments are improsining..

And instead of building a detention camps, ‘Western’ governments lock-up their populations in their own homes.

Bottom Lines

Some things never change, such as re-using existing physical and legal structures.

Remember when Barack Obama promised to close ‘Gitmo’?

It’s different now—and if these camps for migrants exist there, they will eventually expand elsewhere.

Happy B-Day / Easter, I suppose.