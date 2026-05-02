Another day, more telenovela-esque drama™, although the below content clearly shows, I’d argue, that the purpose of the US-Israeli attack on Iran is (drum roll) demand destruction in the so-called advanced economies, which will bring about a recession, if not an economic depression. Background here:

Today, we’ll look a bit closer at what will happen before too long: with prices galloping but not-yet out of control (we’re almost there), Norway’s central bank is talking about raising their ‘policy rate’, which will induce a downturn as mortgage and auto loan payments will become even more expensive over night.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Record-High Oil Price Could [ sic ] Lead to Interest Rate Hikes as Early as May

The Iran conflict will affect oil prices for a long time. Now the risk of an interest rate hike in May is also increasing.

By Simon Elias Vik Bogen and Jon Dagsland, NRK, 30 April 2026 [source; archived]

First and foremost, it is bad for Norway and Norwegians that the price of oil is now sky-high.

CEO of Rogaland Sparebank, Tomas Nordbø, says that high oil prices lead to higher gasoline prices and higher interest rates for most people [plus the rest of the fall-out mentioned below].

The price of North Sea oil for delivery next month has been above $126 a barrel in the morning hours.

This is the highest oil price in over four years [still not higher than in late summer/early autumn 2008 … and while we’re on this, US Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers (CPI-U) in 2008 was 215.303 vs. the same index as of March 2026 is 330.213; with cumulative inflation being around 53%—for the inflation multiplier, 330.213 ÷ 215.303 ≈ 1.533, then US$147 × 1.533 ≈ US$ 225.35—US$ 147 in 2008 is about US$225.50 today (March 2026), and thus follows that to have roughly the same macroeconomic effects, oil prices would have to shoot past US$ 225 this year; I’m not saying it’s not bad out there, but compared to, say, 2007/08, the whining is unbelievably greater now]

Interest Rate Hike in May: ‘Far from unlikely’

Chief economist Kjersti Haugland at DNB [one of Norway’s largest, systemically-relevant™, too-big-too-fail banks™] expects interest rates to rise twice more before the end of the year. She emphasises that this need existed even before the situation in the Middle East escalated [two brief things to note: first, how do banks™ make money? Literally by conjuring 0s and 1s into existence and lending this newly-created money to customers who are charged interest; and, second, imagine a business-model where a bank™ is already usuriously making money hand over fist (the so-called ‘policy rate’ Norway’s central bank stands at 4% right now) and admit to a ‘need’ (their words, not mine) for swift rate hikes ‘even before’ the attack on Iran: how do these banks™ survive without gov’t hand-outs?].

But the interest rate hike could come as early as now. This is related to the war continuing and the fact that oil prices have risen a lot recently [as I said above, given that cumulative inflation since 2008 is around 53%, we’re nowhere near the ‘choke point’ in terms of oil prices relative to 18 years ago]. Haugland adds:

It is far from unlikely that we will get an interest rate hike now. Norges Bank probably had a plan A to raise in June and a plan B for May. The fact that the unrest has persisted may contribute to them choosing plan B.

Kjersti Haugland is the chief economist at DNB. She believes [orig. tror ] that there will be interest rate hikes this year, raising the policy rate to 4.5% [up from 4% as it currently [1 May 2026] stands].

According to Haugland, ‘in an extreme scenario, with an oil price of 200 dollars, the effect could be the opposite’ [remember: that’s (still) not as high as prices were in 2008, relatively speaking].

This could choke off activity in the world economy and lead to increased unemployment. In such a case, central banks may find themselves forced to cut interest rates to counteract a deep downturn:

There will be a situation where there is not enough oil for everyone to maintain activity, and then demand will fall. People and companies will start to save and become more cautious. Then there will be more unemployed, and price inflation will eventually level off.

‘Not very positive’

Chief economist Kyrre Knudsen at Sparebank 1 Sør-Norge says inflation will increase in line with the price of oil:

High oil prices lead to higher inflation in Norway, and some goods that we import or produce ourselves become more expensive.

Fertilisers for agriculture are a typical example, explains Knudsen:

Fertilisers are mainly natural gas, and the price of natural gas together with the price of oil has roughly doubled compared to where we were before the war started.

Approximately 50 per cent of the world’s food production depends on fertiliser, and the Strait of Hormuz, which is now closed, is a critical bottleneck for the shipping of ammonia and fertiliser [don’t forget that Russia, the second big source of artificial fertiliser, has stopped exporting for the time being:

So, if there’s too little food and exorbitant prices, you know why—and the masses of people faced with starvation elsewhere are thus due to (drum roll) the US-Israeli attack on Iran]

There is little positive to be found in the fact that the price of oil is now being traded at a price of over 126 dollars, he believes, adding:

But the consequence may be that a good many people try to use less oil. And we see that there are several countries that are now trying to make themselves more independent of oil and gas.

Long-Term Effects

According to Head of Analysis Per Magnus Nysveen at Rystad Energy, oil prices will be affected for a long time to come [no shit, Sherlock].

This will also happen if the Strait of Hormuz opens and there is an agreement between the US and Iran:

There will be a lasting effect well into 2027 [these people are telling you about at least 2 more years of economic troubles]

Nysveen points to two main points:

The transport of oil through the Strait of Hormuz has practically stopped, and there has been a sharp reduction in oil production in the Middle East. Even if transport starts again, it will take longer before oil production returns to a normal level [but it’s not ‘just’ oil that flows through the Strait of Hormuz; there’s the natural gas issue on top of other products, such as artificial fertiliser, helium (a by-product of nat-gas production, which is essential for microchips), and the like will render everything much more expensive].

Oil inventories are at a low level. This will lead to high oil prices until inventories are at a normal level again. The conflict in recent months has shown how vulnerable oil access is for many countries. This may lead to more countries increasing the level of what is considered normal oil reserves [which shall exert additional, if temporary, upward pressures on oil prices well beyond the immediate crisis].

Food Prices Will Rise the Most Around Us [Norway]

Ståle Hustoft is the leader of the Rogaland Farmers’ Union. He is concerned, first and foremost, for the world.

He says that high oil prices and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz will have major consequences for global food production:

It will drive prices so high that many people cannot afford them. In Norway, this is not so worrying, but we will notice it too.

We will especially see that imported goods become more expensive, according to Hustoft, adding:

We are lucky in Norway to have a system of agricultural settlements [orig. jordbruksoppgjør, which means that farming™ in Norway is a planned economy and the jordbruksoppgjør is the equivalent of collectively bargained-for gov’t payments for famers™] and a public state [orig. en offentlig stat, and while I have no clue what Hustoft means, I think it means he’s happy that the gov’t controls food production] that focuses on Norwegian food production.

Hustoft still believes that food will become more expensive in stores:

High oil prices and the lack of mineral fertilisers will be a major driver of price developments in the future. Both for Norwegian goods, but primarily for imported goods.

Norway is largely self-sufficient in milk, meat, eggs, and grain. However, a lot of fruit and vegetables are imported, especially in the winter.

Bottom Lines: Old News and Monetary Admissions

Reading the above, Norway’s PM Støre’s assertion that ‘People just have to plan their vacation as usual’, reads like an insane proposition. Background:

Now, I do understand the need to take a break from everyday worries, but given the above, I don’t see how the average household—with both a mortgage and an auto loan—will scrape together enough money to venture abroad, esp. as the-powers-that-be are ‘already’ telling everybody that rate hikes are, well, imminent; in addition, food prices will go up, too.

The one thing that will counteract these problems to certain degrees is—wage growth, yet this, too, is, of course, problematic™ as DNB’s CEO Kjerstin Braathen noted during the Q1 2026 reporting™ (via E24.no, 23 April 2026; source; archived):

Market Expects Interest Rate Hikes In its quarterly report, DNB points out that the interest rate outlook has changed significantly recently. An interest rate cut from Norges Bank was previously expected this year, but now the market expects two interest rate hikes instead. Wage growth was higher than many had expected, with a wage settlement of 4.4 per cent [in 2025]. DNB Carnegie sees a risk [sic] that overall wage growth could end up between 4.6 and 4.8 per cent this year: ‘This will likely contribute to inflation remaining high this year and next.’

Yeah, you see, because inflation consists of external factors (e.g., oil and gas prices) and internal factors (domestic money supply), and since the Norwegian gov’t has been spending like drunken sailors on shore leave in recent years, it’s entirely coincidental that Statistics Norway has changed their entire CPI presentation in (drum roll) January 2026.

Billed as a regular update—some of it justifiably so (e.g., computers are not longer classified as ‘spare time’ stuff but in the new category of ‘media and communication’)—the main change is this:

The recalculation uses the same elementary indices and weights that were used in the current CPI calculation for previous periods. All elementary indices have been reclassified according to the new COICOP standard, before being aggregated using the same weights as before.

Statistics Norway is now re-calculating historical data using today’s categories, thus projecting the present status onto the past.

Interestingly, Norges Bank still has an inflation calculator, and it shows, e.g., 67% inflation since 2005. So much for the drunken sailor-on-shore leave metaphor: it’s a reality, if one takes inflation as a proxy for gov’t spending.

In all of this, there’s but one thing to remember:

When prices go up, it’s what happens.

If people get dispossessed via rising interest rates, it’s done to counter-act inflation.

All is going to plan. The hoi polloi is but the roadkill.