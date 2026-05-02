Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Martin Bassani's avatar
Martin Bassani
9h

"All is going to plan." Unfortunately it is extremely difficult for too many people to discern the outlines of the demonic plan. The Oligarchs have already been reducing the supplies of fertilizer, long before this latest manufactured crisis. Airlines, travel, and tourism are likely to see major dislocations sooner than other sectors as price inflation erodes the "disposable" incomes. We aren’t prepared for what is likely to follow.

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
6h

Or:

Increasingly, governments in Europe and among its former colonies are realising that using mass-migration of foreigners from Africa and MENA as voter cattle and a break on inflation was stupid and long-term dangerous.

However, it is politically impossible to be truthful (even to themselves) about this. Thus, a political pivot is impossible and would also risk conflict with the parts of global banking oligarchy pushing towards a global feudal corporate state.

But raising interest-rates which will in turn slow consumtion, and serve to (hopefully) push inflation down will open an opportunity to curb migration, perhaps even get re-migration on the table, enabling national politicians to sell this to the local capitalist oligarchs of the nation in question.

Something along those lines I think is what is happening.

The oil price is simply a good excuse to do things ylou need and want to do anyway, but without the infected and rabid screeching in the media associated with such things normally.

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