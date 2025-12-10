While we were discussing, with more or less fun, certain things in recent days—among them, of course, more EU-derived inanities—we shouldn’t let whatever TF official Germany is doing out of our sight. If only because the level of stupidity and insanity is soon set to surpass whatever TF happened about a century ago.

For background to today’s piece, please refer to the below-reproduced posting from the good ol’ summer of 2025 (sigh):

We’re apparently set for a further, EU/German-driven escalation of the Ukrainian quagmire, as German legacy media outlets are reporting™.

Enjoy your cup of morning coffee or tea as if it’s the last one, I suppose.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine, as are the bottom lines.

Increased burden for Germany in Ukraine: “Certainly also soldiers”

More money for Ukraine and now also German soldiers: SPD parliamentary group vice-chair Möller sees Germany as having a responsibility—both financially and militarily.

By Alexander Dergay, Berliner Zeitung, 8 Dec. 2025 [source; archived]

Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the meeting of the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ in Kyiv [this is the original picture; the Berliner Zeitung has since changed the accompanying image].

Germany faces a double test in the Ukraine war: SPD parliamentary group vice-chair Siemtje Möller [Wikipedia; do see the bottom lines for ‘more’ about her (who’s a teacher by training and, due to her sex (muahahahaha) hasn’t served in the Bundeswehr; I’m unsure about her husband, but the couple has two children whose future this absurd schoolmarm (

) is about to ruin]

for peacekeeping [

] for the first time. ‘Certainly soldiers at some point, yes’, she told the Berlin Playbook Podcast. At the same time, according to a document obtained by

,

[I’m calling this one: what

could

will go wrong? I mean, that’s the third time in little over a century that Berlin aspires to do so].

sicPolitico

‘If we want to issue security guarantees together, then we have to play a role’, Möller said in the podcast ahead of the meeting between Friedrich Merz, Keir Starmer, and Emmanuel Macron with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday [8 Dec. 2025] in London. When asked directly about German troops, the SPD politician replied: ‘Certainly soldiers at some point, yes.’ The final decision on such a deployment rests with the Bundestag (German Parliament) [no pressure, homies].

Berlin Must Shoulder the Lion’s Share of Europe

Last week, the European Commission presented a massive aid package: a €165 billion reparations loan for Ukraine [the EU Parliament™ says this], financed by frozen Russian assets. The total volume of required guarantees could rise to as much as €210 billion [which is about the nominal GDP per year of Ukraine, according to data by the IMF (US$209b) and Worldbank (US$ 195b; via Wikipedia); to consider the proportions, keep in mind that this is tantamount to the (surely doctored) amount of economic activity in one year, i.e., these 210b euros are tantamount to a one-off loan that will permanently render Kyiv in debt to the EU (there’s a very clear reason, e.g., that mafia loansharks offer terms no creditor may ever repay)—and then there’s the simple, if inescapable math issue: at 210b euros, that’s half the nominal GDP of Romania (just sayin’), for instance].

According to a document obtained by Politico, the distribution is to be proportional to the economic strength of the EU member states—with Germany having to shoulder the lion’s share at 25 per cent [soon way less due to deindustrialisation]. The German guarantees, which would amount to approximately €52 billion, would thus significantly exceed the contributions of all other EU countries [also, they are essentially pointless as these numbers are fictitious, to say the least: German local and regional papers are filled with horror stories about the shuttering of manufacturing—e.g., Stuttgart, home to many firms tied to high value-added manufacturing (in the car industry) is reportedly facing the very real prospect of bankruptcy (think: Detroit around 1980)].

These sums could increase even further should countries like Hungary block the initiative. Hungary already prevented the issuance of new EU debt to cover Ukraine’s budget shortfall on Friday [the incoming Czech gov’t is siding with Hungary, and the odds are that other East-Central European EU member-states are signing on, too].

At a dinner with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever in Brussels, Merz attempted to overcome De Wever’s resistance to the use of Russian assets. De Wever fears that Belgium could end up having to bear the burden of repaying Moscow alone—around 185 billion euros of the frozen Russian funds are held by the Brussels-based financial custodian Euroclear [I’ve written a bit about the Euroclear disaster-in-the-making a few weeks ago: basically, Euroclear is one of the core pillars of Western capital, may be sued world-wide (the main joke would be the Russians filing suit in the Southern District of NY), and there’s not a chance in hell Moscow would lose as confiscation of these ‘Russian assets’ will destroy the financialised world economy].

Belgium’s particular concern about how the frozen Russian assets can be used is undeniable and must be addressed in any conceivable solution in such a way that all European states bear the same risk [see what I mean? Mr. Merz knows that monkeying with these funds held in escrow (or the like) by Euroclear will trigger an acute meltdown].

Thus Friedrich Merz after the meeting—even though Germany is already assuming by far the largest financial share [but the main point is—other EU partners™ will be affected disproportionally; also, WTF should, say, Slovenia or Hungary ‘bear the same risk’ as the moronic warmongers in Berlin?].

Acute Funding Gap of Over 70 Billion Euros

Ukraine is under enormous time pressure: a budget shortfall of almost 72 billion euros looms for the coming year. Without fresh funds, Kyiv would have to drastically cut public spending as early as spring [that assumes Ukraine muddles through the winter; with Russian forces reportedly about 20km outside the city of Zaporozhe—which isn’t fortified and features several bridges across the Dnepr—who knows where Russian troops will be come spring]. The planned reparations loan provides 115 billion euros for the Ukrainian defence industry over five years [totally unrealistic as most of Ukraines arms industry used to be in the Donbas, and who knows what shape the country is in (if it exists) in five years?]; 50 billion would cover the budget shortfall [which isn’t covered as Kyiv would still be some 22b euros short]. The remaining 45 billion euros from the overall package would be used to repay a G7 loan from last year [so, this is what this is about: stealing Russian funds to funnel towards the Masters of Mankind (banks™ in the City of London and on Wall Street)].

For the Americans, It’s About Money: Germany Must be Prepared to Do More

Möller calls for an independent European position that goes beyond financial commitments:

When it comes to security guarantees, territorial borders, and future prospects for Ukraine, then it’s also about our security and that of our continent.

‘For the Americans, it’s currently about money and resolving problems as quickly as possible’, Möller analyses [sic] the transatlantic perspective. The SPD politician makes it clear that Germany must be prepared to assume military responsibility in addition to the enormous financial guarantees.

Bottom Lines

Very soon™, victory will come.

Thus the creed in among the delusional Transatlanticist lickspittles and sycophants in the satrapy formerly known as Germany.

Personally, I’m torn as to what I find more disgusting: the self-abasement beyond whatever boundaries may once existed in terms of shame, honour, and reality—or the insistence, by the EU’s leading luminaries that all is well and if we™ just upped the ante a teeny-weeny bit, it will bring about the most glorious victory of all times.

In particularly dark moments, I ponder what a Western-style victory parade across the Red Square would look: can you imagine the bitch fighting over who gets to stand on the podium next to Mr. Zelenskyy in that case? (please don’t prompt AI™ to conjure up such a video)

In the real world, however, things are looking bleak: most individual EU member-states are bankrupt; the EU Commission, which has arrogated many prerogatives since Ms. Von der Leyen assumed office, has neither any ideas nor any funds left; and the US is quietly pretending to walk away™ from the Ukrainian quagmire while not really doing so (if you read the new™ and improved™ US Nat’l Security Strategy and contrast it with the plan™ for world domination authored by Paul Wolfowitz in the early 1990s at the behest of then-Secretary of Defense Richard ‘Dick’ Cheney, you’ll find out that it’s probably a cheap AI-inspired rewriting hatched job).

Oh, lest I forget, who TF is Siemtje Möller? I already linked to her English Wikipedia profile above, and here’s a few pertinent lines from her German Wikipedia profile:

In 2019, she was appointed to the first investigative committee of the Defense Committee of the 19th legislative period of the German Bundestag.[8] Together with budget policy expert Dennis Rohde, she conducted investigative work for her parliamentary group.[9] During her work on the investigative committee, she revealed that the administrative investigations at the Federal Ministry of Defense regarding the consultant affair were not carried out with sufficient rigour, but rather were intended to exonerate the political leadership.[10] As a consequence, she called for a revision of the investigative committee law and clearer regulations for the storage of SMS communications.[11]

I’ll merely splain to those who don’t know—that ‘consultant affair’, orig. Berateraffäre—relates to the misappropriation of defence funds by the then-minister of defence (Ursula Von der Leyen) to otherwise ‘friendly’ consulting firms (some of which then employed one of her children).

Note, in particular, Ms. Von der Leyen’s then-problematic employ of text messages, which provided the current EU Commission chieftain with ample experience™ for dealing with whatever TF she was doing in regards to the acquisition of the Covid poison/death juices.

Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose ('the more things changes, the more they stay the same).

Ms. Möller, let’s add this, as early as 2021 called for the acquisition of armed drones and is a member of the Gesellschaft für Sicherheitspolitik e.V., one of Germany’s best-connected national security think tanks.

These absurdities (depravities) aside, let’s not forget that the current German Ministry of Defence is led by one Oskar Pistorius, a notorious Russophobe and warmonger. As we discussed earlier this year, here’s the line-up in the MoD:

The diplomat Plötner was one of the architects of foreign policy and Russia policy under former Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (SPD). He is now expected to lead the two important departments, Armaments (Rü [or Rüstung]) and Innovation and Cyber (IC), without any prior experience. Long-time State Secretary for Armaments Benedikt Zimmer is being forced into early retirement. Plötner is expected to make up for his lack of expertise and experience with new dynamism [that’s apparently written w/o any irony]. The aforementioned Inspector General Carsten Breuer [he’s the military’s point-man for the German Covid response 2021/22, by the way] is not left empty-handed in the reorganisation. After Pistorius’s pet project, the ‘Planning Staff’ [Planungsstab], failed to fully prove its worth, Breuer will now be in charge of the ‘Situation and Command Center’, as well as responsibility for the overall conception of military defence [looks like a general staff to me, an institution that (West) Germany didn’t (officially) have since May 1945].

And now, once again, we have a more or less unified, totally NATO-affine and Russophobic German military chain-of-command under SPD leadership™.

With their freakish female (sic) fans over in the Bundestag cheering on the deployment of German troops—fashioned, no less, as ‘peacekeepers’—to Ukraine.

Hence, don’t ask WTF can (rather: will) go wrong; consider when.

And once you ponder this issue, here’s another question to consider in combination: will individual EU member-states and/or the EU itself go bankrupt (financially speaking) before or after these loonies openly attacked Russia?