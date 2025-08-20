Die Fackel 2.0

Sorry, but a lot of what you write is a very one sided reading of history. I will just mention three instances:

1. The supposed hate of Russia of the German elites in the 19th century. How come the leading families of the Reich happily intermarried with the Russian aristocracy? How come no German state took part in the Crimean war?

2. Kosovo. As a journalist in Washington I have personal recollections but it is also a matter of the historical record that Washington was only able to impose the war on an unwilling Germany after Kohl had been deposed. The unexperienced Schröder was hectored into the war and Fischer cynically delivered the supposed reason.

3. Germany is most definately not a souvereign country. I am quite amazed that you don´t realize the attack on Nordstream for what it was: an attack on Germany to make it very clear that Germany was not to renew friendly relations with Russia.

Our comprador elites swallowed that attack and are now cheerleaders of Germany's deindustrialisation. That is why the Green ideology is more powerful in Germany than anywhere else in the world. They make a virtue out of necessity.

Does Germany have a choice? I don´t know. She is still to big to be dominated within Europe but to small to dominate. But that problem will soon disappear. After 1990 it was only based on industrial prowess and nothing else. That is also now coming to an end. Finis Germania!

