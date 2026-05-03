As we enter the beautiful month of May 2026, it’s high time we looked, once again, at the state of Europe’s energy grid, which we last considered in some detail back in the depths of February; back then, we learned a thing or two:

The Grid Survives Only With Emergency Repairs The electricity grid is the silent crisis point of this energy transition. Since 2020, the number of so-called redispatch measures to stabilise the power grid has almost tripled. Without these interventions, power outages would occur.

And the biggest admission™, that is, in legacy media, was this gem:

Twenty-five years ago, there were three to six interventions per year [that’s the baseline]; in 2020, there were nearly 6,798 interventions [i.e., a massive increase by a factor between 1,000-2,000%]; in 2022, this number had already risen to 12,633; and in 2024, to around 17,297. Finally, in 2025, 19,318 emergency interventions were recorded. That’s an average of 53 interventions per day to prevent a blackout [now that’s an impressive amount of short-term fixing of shit, but given the complexity of the system, it’s a matter of time before something goes wrong and cannot be fixed quicklly]. The costs for this grid congestion management increased from €608 million in the third quarter of 2024 to around €667 million in the third quarter of 2025. The mechanism of these interventions [‘redispatch’ measures] is absurd. In the north, wind power is curtailed because transmission capacities are limited. In the south, fossil fuel-based, fast-response gas-fired power plants are ramped up, or electricity is imported. Germany is shutting down renewable energy plants and paying compensation while simultaneously buying expensive electricity from abroad. The grid has reached its physical limit. Without daily interventions, it would be unstable, resulting in power outages.

Read the rest of this piece by clicking on the link below:

For we have bigger fish to fry today.

As always, translation, emphases, and [snark] mine. Oh, and lest I forget, enjoy the sunshine.

Minus €499.99,— This Solar Record is Bad News for All Faxpayers

The flood of worthless solar power is pushing the price of a megawatt-hour down to the permitted minimum of minus €499.99 on 1 May. Therefore, the electricity exchanges are now considering lowering the limit. This could soon make things even more expensive for taxpayers.

By Daniel Wetzel, via Die Welt, 1 May 2026 [source; archived]

The flood of solar power continues to rise: the kilowatt-hours from almost six million German photovoltaic systems are causing taxpayers estimated costs in the hundreds of millions of euros on 1 May [check the above-related costs once again]. The electricity exchange’s permissible limit of minus €500 is only being met by a hair’s breadth.

The grid operators, obligated [by the EU’s Merit Order principle (as explained in the top-linked piece)] to market solar power, will only be able to get rid of the unsolicited green electricity on Friday by paying a record-high surcharge. Normally, households pay an average of 37 cents per kilowatt-hour. On 1 May, those consumers who buy directly from wholesalers will pay zero cents. If they agree to use extra electricity for something, they even receive 49.9 cents per kilowatt-hour as a kind of waste disposal fee. The additional costs are covered largely by the federal budget, i.e., at the taxpayers’ expense, as network fees [orig. Netzentgelte].

Last weekend [25-26 April], the often uncontrollable solar power systems already disrupted the energy market [sic]. The value of a megawatt-hour of solar power then plummeted to minus 480 euros. A week later, on the long May Day weekend, even more electricity supply with even less demand is expected on the market.

‘Okay, tomorrow will be even more exciting.’

Energy market expert and head of the consulting firm Consentec, Christoph Maurer, anticipates an exceptional situation in the electricity market for the May Day holiday. ‘Okay, tomorrow will be even more exciting than last week’, Maurer posted on Friday regarding the activity on the so-called day-ahead market of the EPEX Spot power exchange, where supply contracts are traded every 15 minutes: ‘We’ve now been at minus €499.99 per megawatt-hour for five 15-minute intervals.’

Expensive solar energy disposal: prices per mWh on 1 May 2026 for delivery at 1:15 p.m.; prices in euros.

Things are getting exciting because the EPEX Spot power exchange has so far limited the permitted bids in the day-ahead segment to minus €500 per megawatt-hour. If, despite subsidies of this amount, no buyers can be found for green electricity, grid operators must ensure that the surplus, which can no longer be accommodated anywhere, does not jeopardise grid stability. Exceeding the minus €500 limit then triggers a cascade of grid interventions, depending on the level of risk [what Mr. Wetzel tells you here is that—money power has its limits (physics), and once the former breaches the latter, brown-outs are totally in the cards].

Grid operators can then only rely on a limited safety buffer to ‘balance capacity’. Last weekend, this was still sufficient. Should the available 2.5 gigawatts be fully utilised this time, power plants will have to reduce their output or be taken completely offline. The affected power plant operators will be compensated by the public for this emergency intervention in their business [now it’s ‘the public’ that’s paying and no longer ‘the federal gov’t’].

If even this intervention in commercial power plant operations, known as ‘re-dispatch’, proves insufficient, the only remaining option is to send entire regions into a controlled, time-limited blackout (‘brownout’). A paradoxical effect of too much electricity: in some regions, the lights would literally go out for hours [what’s ‘paradoxical’ about this is beyond me: sunshine on a warm spring day = lots of solar power; throw in a long weekend = drastically reduced industrial demand—and there’s your paradox ‘splained (note that most blackouts = too little electricity occur under such conditions in the late afternoon when all three core consumers—residential, commercial, industrial—are using electricity at the same time].

While in Southeast Europe the price limit had apparently already been breached and grid operators were sweating bullets, in Northern Europe the electricity price remained just one cent below the permissible level [if you want to believe that the ‘one cent below the permissible level’ story is factually accurate, you might want to consider playing poker in Rick’s Café Américain in ‘Casablanca’ (1942)]. A ‘market clearing’ through price adjustments thus just barely took place. There were still consumers willing to pay a subsidy of €499.99 for slightly more electricity [fun factoid: that surcharge is paid for by the ‘federal budget’, i.e., ‘the public’: who’s willing™ to pay such extortionate rates?] The fact that it didn’t become a €500 loss is due to the strategic bidding behaviour of the mostly professional energy traders and electricity consumers [sure thing, that’s what happened here…].

The players on the electricity exchange were possibly the operators of cold storage facilities, who used the free electricity to lower temperatures by another ten degrees. Metal smelters were able to heat their boilers even more intensely and for longer periods, simply because they received electricity credits. Wasteful, yes, but why not, if the government is paying for it? Large electricity traders were also likely able to renegotiate supply contracts and now fulfil their contractual obligations in the short term with free electricity paid for by taxpayers. Even electric car owners with dynamic electricity tariffs were able to quickly deplete their batteries with a short drive on Friday, so they could not only recharge for free on the holiday but also receive a cash payment [it’s a grift, plain and simple, coupled with a massive heist as regards public coffers].

They all had an interest in not demanding more than €499.99 in subsidies for electricity consumption [sure thing, eh?]. Their bids on the exchange consistently remained just below this amount, because from a minus €500, the EPEX Spot electricity exchange algorithm would distribute the maximum bid amount proportionally, pro rata, among the participating electricity consumers: everyone would then receive a lower disposal fee [and if the foregoing didn’t strain your credulity, I trust this paragraph ‘splains clearly what happened: a conspiracy to keep the bids to just shy of -500 euros as that would benefit the conspirators most].

It Could Get Even More Expensive for Taxpayers at the End of May

But the windfall for electricity consumers with flexible tariffs could soon increase even further—as could the costs for taxpayers. According to the rules of the electricity exchanges, they can ‘adjust’ the permissible maximum bid value if it approaches the limit by 70 percent twice in a row. This is the case after last Sunday and 1 May.

This weekend marks the start of a process that begins with a 30-day observation period. After this monitoring, electricity exchanges like EPEX Spot in Paris could decide to adjust the bid price in €100 increments. This means the tradable value of a megawatt-hour of solar power could then fall even further into negative territory, to minus €599 or minus €699. By the end of May, German taxpayers will know whether they will have to pay even more for the disposal of worthless solar power.

The Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur, or BNetzA) provided Die Welt with information on the current solar power surplus. According to the agency, domestic electricity generation on Sunday of last week between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. was approximately 401 gigawatt-hours (GWh), of which about 306 GWh came from photovoltaic systems. Domestic consumption was around 393 GWh, as the Federal Network Agency explained:

This resulted in a difference of approximately 8 GWh, which were exported to the European internal market.

During periods when negative prices occurred on the electricity trading markets for several hours, it can be assumed that virtually all controllable, directly marketed plants ceased production, as they would otherwise have had to pay high fees for feeding electricity into the grid [this is, by the way, how the EU’s internal energy market™ works: by penalising one participant while handing out taxpayer funds to others, this is how winners are made in the EU]. Non-controllable small-scale plants do not react to strong electricity price signals. This applies in particular to the numerous private rooftop solar installations.

According to the agency, the numerous battery storage systems in Germany were insufficient to absorb the surge in solar power:

Under the simplifying assumption of completely empty storage facilities, these systems could theoretically store 28 gigawatt-hours, but would be fully charged after approximately 1.6 hours.

Non-controllable small-scale plants do not react to strong electricity price signals. The vast majority of these storage facilities already serve ‘purposes other than the electricity market: either they are used to provide balancing power, which largely precludes participation in the market, or they are used to optimise self-consumption, i.e., outside the electricity market.’ For these reasons, the Federal Network Agency stated, ‘the storage facilities installed today play hardly any relevant role in the market, even with the sharply negative prices of the weekend.’ [in case you wondered about the merits, let alone wisdom, of having all these batteries in your backyard: they will provide some electricity during a power-down, but the batteries are too little to matter in the grander scheme of things].

Federal Economics Minister Katherina Reiche (CDU) is currently attempting to reconcile the expansion of renewable energy with battery and grid capacity through legislative initiatives. However, she is encountering strong resistance from the SPD in the federal government and large segments of the green energy sector [good luck going against both your coalition partner™ and the monstrous set of Green™ grifters the previous CDU/CSU/SPD/Green/FDP = Uniparty™ gov’ts permitted to the public trough].

This article was written for the economic competence center of Die Welt and Business Insider Germany.

Daniel Wetzel is a business editor in Berlin. He reports on energy economics and climate policy. He was awarded the Robert Mayer Prize by the Association of German Engineers (VDI) in 2007 and the Theodor Wessels Prize by the Energy Economics Institute at the University of Cologne in 2009.

Bottom Lines

If your head hurts, too, well, you at least read this piece courtesy of the grid not going down. That must count for, well, something, I suppose.

Here’s the kicker in this stupid shitshow, once more from the top-linked piece from February:

Electricity prices have long been politically controlled. For 2026, the federal government plans subsidies of around €31 billion for the EEG account [that would be the earmarked funds for the Erneuerbare-Energien-Gesetz, Germany’s Renewable Energy Sources Act (Wikipedia)], grid fees, electricity tax, electricity compensation, and industrial electricity prices. This corresponds to about six per cent of the total federal budget [re-read this: six per cent of Germany’s federal budget are earmarked for electricity subsidies, which is a only about half the share of US gov’t expenditures on defence™ (which, in the current fiscal year, stands around 12% of GDP, provided one included atomic energy outlays that are accounted via the DOE)]. Without these subsidies, electricity prices for industry and households would be virtually unaffordable. At the same time, fossil fuels are subsidised with around €15 billion, a declining amount. The real price driver is not the fossil fuel component, but rather the system costs of a poorly integrated expansion of renewable energies. Germany is therefore paying twice: once for the expansion and a second time for repairing the side effects… Until 2023, Germany was a regular electricity exporter. In 2017, the export surplus was around 60 terawatt-hours. Since the shutdown of its nuclear power plants, Germany has become a net importer. In 2024, around 28 terawatt-hours were imported, and in 2025, still 22 terawatt-hours. Cost: more than two billion euros annually.

And now we’re in the middle of a man-made, politico™-induced economic crisis, which means that industries are shutting down left and right and there’s not as much demand in Germany as there was, say, five years ago.

The problems here are neither technological nor otherwise insurmountable, and neither is the energy transition failing due to a lack of wind or sunshine.

The energy transition failing because of morons having done the system™ design, ideology trumping (no pun intended) reality (physics, mostly), and incompetence at the highest levels of political power.

And the latter are the same assholes who are hell-bent on war vs. Russia because… well, why?

I’m glad we bring this up—here are my two cents: bit by bit, the US is consolidating near-worldwide control over energy resources, which hurts everybody who aspires to become a US peer competitor.

The only country that can break that spell is—Russia, mainly because it can deliver hydrocarbon energy (and other hardware) overland to both China and Iran.

So, for the Euroturds, or Euretards, it makes strategic sense to try to conquer Russia (once again), if only doing so might make the US consider trodding along; the the Euroturds, or Euretards, can never take on the US openly, if only because the former are totally infiltrated by the latter.

Mr. Putin knew this when he spoke in the Bundestag in 2001; Germany rejected the Russian offer, perhaps because Berlin isn’t sovereign, perhaps because of anti-Russian sentiments among the German elites. Or both.

Still, when Mr. Schröder sided with France and Russia in 2003 to oppose the US aggression vs. Iraq, I think it’s obvious that plans were put in motion in Washington (and London) to ‘do something’ about the potential German-Russian rapprochement.

Germany isn’t the innocent victim or bystander here; for over a century, Berlin’s strategic objectives were pursued despite both world wars and the Cold War division.

German policies have remained remarkably constant across the entire 20th century, and that by the early 21st century, Berlin looks poised to realise its long-held aims. This time, previous opponents in London, Paris, and Washington are more or less on Germany’s side, too.

The EU’s leadership cadre is more and more openly German: apart from Von der Leyen, there’s Martin Selmayr, the chief-of-staff of the EU Commission, and then there’s also the desired increased military footprint of the Bundeswehr abroad.

I doubt it’ll work out this time, for it’s clear that the lessons of both world wars is actually this: Germany may be strong enough to knock out, albeit ‘only’ temporarily, major powers that are half-heartedly supported by at least another Great Power (think: Russia in WW1 and France in WW2), but if two or more of the world’s other Great Powers combine (both world wars), Berlin’s not strong enough.

I’ll close this one out on a silver lining: these warmongers are the same people who brought us the energy transition and the above-related dislocations.

How do you think any shooting war with these clowns in charge will go?

At least there’s that, eh?