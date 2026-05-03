Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Perry Simms's avatar
Perry Simms
1h

This is HUGE.

Sorry I can't donate. I'm german so I can't afford decent FOOD.

Reply
Share
Außengeländer's avatar
Außengeländer
4h

I have a suggestion for next article.

Something like that „for dummy’s“ stuff.

Because the normal people (including me) still do not understand how is this all working together. For example there is more energy but we need to pay more?

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 epimetheus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture