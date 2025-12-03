The other day, I was checking natural gas storage volumes (which is what I typically do these days…) and noted something rather…well, here’s what I found on the official website of the German Bundesnetzagentur, that is, the Federal Grid Authority in whose purview oversight of matters related to energy supply falls—and see if you can spot the teenie-weenie issue that made me write this posting:

The grey ‘range’ is the maximum/minimum normal™ band of gas supplies available in Germany; the blue line refers to last year’s heating season (April 2024 through March 2025); and the orange line covers the present season that began in April 2025 and runs through March 2026.

I trust your Mk. 1 eyeballs to spot the same, well, shall we say issue™ with the amount of gas supplies available in Germany right now: if my own eyeballs aren’t too mistaken, gas storage facilities in Germany are around 67% capacity, which is very low compared to last year’s 80-90% capacity or the ‘historical’ (sic) average for the period 2017-21.

In case you haven’t extrapolated gas consumption into the coming 2-3 months—and remember that January and February are typically colder than November and December—please allow me to point out the following:

Storage tanks are already as empty as they usually are at the end of January.

As to why that may be, well, after the hottest year in 125,000 years (that would be 2024, of course *eyeroll*), this year’s winter is shaping up to be significantly colder than ‘normal’ (whatever that might mean), hence demand for gas for heating is exploding.

Should the cold temperatures persist—which is a reasonable assumption in early December—we’re looking at the following parametres (as per the gas trade outlet INES, which stands for Initiative Energie Speicher)—and note that the below-translated paragraphs were published (archived) in mid-July 2025:

Germany started the new storage year on 1 April 2025, with a comparatively low gas storage level of 29%. Since then, the injection process has progressed only slowly. By the end of June, the level had risen to 51%, but this is still significantly below the long-term average of almost 70% for this time of year. Completely filling the gas storage facilities by 1 November 2025, is already technically impossible. Based on the currently marketed capacities, the gas storage facilities can still be filled to 70%. However, the Federal Government has instruments at its disposal under the Gas Storage Act to increase the fill level beyond this. Insufficiently Filled Gas Storage Capacities Pose a Risk to Supply Security [orig. Versorgungssicherheit ] Assuming a maximum gas storage fill level of 70%, the following scenarios for gas supply in the winter of 2025/2026 emerge: With moderate to warm temperatures in the winter of 2025/26 , the gas storage facilities will be moderately to extensively emptied. In both scenarios, the legally mandated 30% fill level requirement can be met by 1 February 2026.

In the event of an extremely cold winter, the storage facilities will be completely depleted by the end of January 2026. A full supply will then no longer be possible with current consumption patterns. Sebastian Heinermann, Managing Director of INES, commented on the results of the July update as follows: ‘Based on the current booking status, the gas storage facilities will be filled to a maximum of 70% according to purely market forces. However, the July update on the INES gas scenarios shows that a storage level of 70% is insufficient to guarantee gas supply in a very cold winter, even if the gas storage facilities in our neighbouring countries are completely filled. All LNG terminals in Germany were included in this calculation. Against this backdrop, the question arises as to how the German government will fully guarantee security of gas supply in the coming winter.’

Needless to say, this is a shitty to catastrophic outlook.

It’s also an indictment of the insane policies with respect to energy supply and production pursued in the past 15 years, to say the least.

I mean, Germans are reduced to praying for less-than-cold weather to make it through the next couple of months.

Let that sink in for a moment.

And now, with that pause behind us, let’s ponder the consequences.

What Happens in Germany, Doesn’t Stay Confined to It

Here’s from the above-linked gas supply website of the Federal Gov’t:

According to Section 1 of the Gas Storage Level Ordinance in conjunction with Sections 35a et seq. of the German Energy Industry Act (EnWG), the following target levels apply to gas storage levels: As of 1 November: 80 per cent for all storage facilities (standard case) [note that the gov’t broke its own laws, and in case you’re wondering what’s that noise you’re hearing, well, that’s crickets chirping]

45 per cent for the facilities in Bad Lauchstädt, Frankenthal, Hähnlein, Rehden, Stockstadt, and Uelsen As of 1 February: 30 per cent for all storage facilities (standard case)

40 per cent for the four Bavarian storage facilities Bierwang, Breitbrunn, Inzenham-West, and Wolfersberg Data source: The Federal Network Agency obtains the data from the operators of the natural gas storage facilities via the European transparency platform AGSI+.

If weather conditions stay persistently cold, INES anticipates storage levels around 50% by the end of December 2025, with whatever the storage level by late January 2026 may be—I’ve seen estimates ranging somewhere between 20-30%—that indicate the following:

Provided there’s no marked economic downturn that relieves some of the ‘pressure’ (by shuttering manufacturing), at those storage levels the gov’t will intervene and mandate furloughs to avoid running out of natural gas supplies completely before the end of the heating season (31 March 2026).

In other words, the current moment is totally unprecedented since the mass importation of (mostly Soviet, later Russian pipeline) gas began in the mid-1960s.

The end of the runway is in sight, though I suppose the more apt metaphor would be the deer (Germany/the EU) staring at onrushing headlights, unable and/or unwilling to move, with impact in a few moments.

Trippin’ Down Memory Lane

From, e.g., the Financial Times (archived) to Irina Slav’s recent pieces over at OilPrice.com (here and here), the temperature in government offices and media outlets is rising fast.

Thus spoke the FT:

‘The US has vowed to support European countries hit by an energy supply crunch blamed by some officials and traders on Russia, and said it would “stand up” to suppliers accused of manipulating prices.’ ‘Surging gas costs due to tight supply and low reserves have forced European governments to draw up plans to provide emergency aid to households and utilities. Energy market participants said moves by Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom to restrict supply have contributed to fears of a crippling energy crisis this winter.’

Note that the FT piece was published on 21 Sept. 2021, i.e., before the advent of Russia’s special military operation and the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines.

I. Slav’s commented on this, back in autumn 2021, which comically ascribes almost ‘natural’ qualities to the upsurge of energy prices, in particular natural gas:

It was only a matter of time, really. In a globalized world, energy crunches can hardly remain regionally contained for very long, especially in a context of damaged supply chains and a rush to cut investment in fossil fuels. The energy crunch that began in Europe earlier this month may now be on its way to America.

While I personally doubt that America or China will be massively affected directly, the gas situation in Europe is so dire that spiking energy costs will curtail consumption, which in turn will result in the economy contracting.

And that’s in addition to the looming shuttering of manufacturing. Here’s a bit more from I. Slav’s piece, which went live on 23 Sept. 2021:

The European energy crunch is spilling over into other regions. The blame game has begun with culprits ranging from years of underinvestment in local gas production to a Gazprom scheme to get Nord Stream 2 approved by Germany [a moot point since the destruction of the pipeline in Sept. 2022]. For now, it is still unclear how much of the price surge is due to a gap between demand and supply and how much of it is due to market nervousness [doesn’t matter, I’d opine, for wherever prices will go to, it’ll be both too high and irrelevant as there are looming supply shortages], at least according to RBC commodity strategist Christopher Louney, as quoted by the WSJ’s Lee. This question is less important than another, however, and it is a scary one: Just how bad could things get this winter?

And on that latter, less-than-cheerful not, I’ll invite you to let your thoughts wander widely (and report back in the comments, if you’d be so kind).

The utter insanity of the current situation is—I wrote about these issues in late September 2021, and if you’d like to see these receipts, well, here goes:

Bottom Lines (for now)

There are no spare capacities at this point: whatever gas may be available in global markets right now, it’ll be either too expensive to acquire and/or arriving too late to meaning fully change the current trajectory.

Historically, German gas supplies have never been below the mid-80s in terms of percentage of storage filled on 1 December. In other words: we are completely outside any known range since at least the 1960s (which is also the experiential horizon of all policy-makers).

Norway and its LNG terminals are operating at full capacity, but with prolonged freezing temperatures, it won’t be enough. Every cold day costs .8–1.2% of gas storage capacity.

In a rather truly cold winter, the gas emergency will arrive in mid-January 2026.

I suppose it’ll take a genius to notice that we’re probably looking at consequences for manufacturing well before that moment arrives, i.e., it’s rather impossible to exclude furloughs (akin to the Covid emergency™) to extend the Christmas holidays.

At the current moment, with gas storage capacities in Germany at around 67%, there are no buffers left, and winter has only just begun.

If it stays this cold, January 2026 will be the month in which Germany—and the EU—will learn an eternal truth: there is no substitute for reality-as-it-is, which comes to us via the Bundesnetzagentur’s own website:

The gas supply in Germany is stable. The security of supply is safeguarded. The Bundesnetzagentur currently considers the risk of a tight gas supply to be low. Nevertheless, the need to save gas is still important… There are three levels used to prepare for possible disruptions or interruptions to gas supply in line with the German Energy Security of Supply Act (EnSiG), the EU SoS Regulation (SoS) and the Emergency Plan for Gas: Early warning level Alert level Emergency level The initiation of the individual crisis levels depends on the severity of the disruption, the expected economic and technical impact and the urgency of resolving the disruption at the national level. In the event that the emergency level is declared, the Bundesnetzagentur becomes the national supply coordinator and takes on the statutory duty of distributing and allocating the scarce gas resources during the crisis. It does so in close coordination with gas network operators.

Buckle up, fellers, this will be a helluva ride. Tick, tick, tick…