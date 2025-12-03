Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Außengeländer's avatar
Außengeländer
5h

Can they come up with some vaccine for the cold? Wait we have it already. Let’s just give all the people the flu vaccine. Then there is no need for the heating.

Average German still does not know this. Tagesschau is informing them about the „important“ stuff.

But reality will hit hard. I see no way out, one winter with no heating, and let’s who cares about co2 anymore.

Or maybe will TV just tell us to freeze to death to save the planet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
14m

I can tell you this, but I can't name sources:

Sweden is a net exporter of electricity to Germany, as is Denmark and others.

There are now real talks at the top level to stop exporting electricity to Germany in January-February. Not only for reason to do with domestic needs and economy, but also for political reasons:

Germany is the main axis the EU turns around.

Now is the ideal moment to knock Germany down so hard it loses that position in the EU forever.

/Who/ or whom may be interested in doing that, I dare not speculate about - not just because I really don't know, but because the list is simply too long: the mastodon is teetering on the brink og exhaustion, and the wolves are circling.

May initial idea would be, Germany is far easier and safer to loot financially than trying an assault on Russia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture