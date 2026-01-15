Die Fackel 2.0

I think it is two things: total gross incompetence and willfull blindness. Same story as with Covid. If we do get a gas shortage resulting in industry shutdowns and brown outs I don´t think the German gov can survive. The ones above know that as well and that is why I don´t believe in malice.

I have also looked at the situation and read a ton about it. My reading of what will happen is the following: if gas doesn´t suffice they will first start reducing gas usage for electricity. That is brown outs. Then industry will shut down. And only then consumers.

Perhaps they are doing this because German industry has completely collapsed and consumption has fallen significantly?

