The other day, I was checking natural gas storage volumes (which is what I typically do these days…) and noted something rather…concerning.

Here’s what I found on the official website of the German Bundesnetzagentur, that is, the Federal Grid Authority in whose purview oversight of matters related to energy supply falls—and see if you can spot the teenie-weenie issue that made me write this posting (following up this one from early December of 2025):

The grey ‘range’ is the maximum/minimum normal™ band of gas supplies available in Germany; the blue line refers to last year’s heating season (April 2024 through March 2025); and the orange line covers the present season that began in April 2025 and runs through March 2026.

If you click on the above link and then on ‘Download data as *.csv file’ (Daten als CSV-Datei herunterladen), we learn that, as of 11 Jan. 2026, Germany’s gas storage stood at 46.37%, which is a tad lower than last year on the same date (72.91%).

There are quite many useful data points on that website, including the following graph showing prices from February 2022 through the present:

Looks to me that prices weren’t a constraint on filling up the gas storage facilities as natural gas looks like it’s cheaper now (per 13 Jan. 2026) than it was in early February 2022.

And this, naturally, begs the question: who’s (not) doing his or her job here?

Come on, folks, we’ll venture down another one of these rabbit holes now, with non-English content coming in my translation, emphases, and [snark] added.

Let’s Talk about SEFE

That one, of course, is an acronym behind which the limited liability company by the full name of SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH is found.

Here’s who and what they are (as per their Wikipedia entry; GmbH = Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung, the German version of a LLC):

SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH, registered in Berlin, Germany, is an international energy company, with entities operating in countries in Europe, Asia and North America. The company delivers around 200 terawatt hours (TWh) of natural gas annually to industry and other customers in Germany, the United Kingdom [so much for Brexit™, fellers] and seven other markets. As well as sales of gas and power, the company is also active in sourcing and trading, transportation and storage. The company owns significant gas pipeline networks in Europe and operates 25 per cent of Germany’s total gas storage capacity. Under the former name Gazprom Germania GmbH, it was a 100% subsidiary of the world’s largest natural gas company, Gazprom, from 1990 to 2022. In the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the company was placed under the trusteeship [sic] of Germany’s federal energy regulator – the Federal Network Agency – in April 2022. In December 2022 the company was nationalised and since then has been owned by the German Federal Government.[2]

Since it’s the German gov’t now that holds these particular strings, here’s a trick question for you to ponder: why wouldn’t they buy more natural gas at quite comparatively cheap prices? As a follow-up, if I may, we shall ponder why, exactly, if wholesale prices for natural gas have come down that much since 2022, why on God’s green earth has inflation been persistently elevated?

I know, bummer questions to ask, but I suppose someone has to ask them.

And to learn about these issues, we may need to ask a subsidiary question that requires clarification before we address it: how, exactly, did Gazprom Germania end up, in 2022, in the possession of the German gov’t?

Bye-Bye Gazprom Germania, Enter SEFE

Here’s the best account I found—on a website (source) that claims it cannot find the content I was looking for (thank God for the Internet Archive, which holds several copies, and I’m citing from the one made on 8 April 2022):

The curious case of Gazprom Germania… Via linklaters.com…, 8 April 2022 [archived] On 4 April 2022, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action announced its intervention in the indirect acquisition of the Gazprom Germania Group, a company that plays a key role in Germany’s gas supply. It did so by appointing the German Federal Network Agency (FNA [or Bundesnetzagentur]) as fiduciary for the target’s parent company and transferring all voting rights in the company to the FNA… Gazprom Germania Group, a major German energy player with a revenue of €12.7 billion in 2020, operates so-called critical infrastructure in Germany, including gas storage tanks and certain gas pipelines. It is controlled by Gazprom Germania GmbH, which is part of the wider Gazprom Group, a Russian state-owned enterprise. Between 25 March and 1 April 2022, the indirect acquisition occurred by means of the following steps: In a first step, the Gazprom Group transferred all shares and voting rights in Gazprom Germania GmbH to the Russian-based company, Gazprom Export Business Services LLC (GPEBS). According to the Ministry, it is unclear whether the latter is actually affiliated with the Gazprom Group.

In a second step, 0.1% of the shares in GPEBS and 100% of its voting rights were acquired by the Russian Joint Stock Company Palmary (JSC Palmary). Again, the Ministry has stated that it is unclear whether JSC Palmary is affiliated with the Gazprom group. Further, public sources seem to indicate that JSC Palmary’s CEO, who took control over Gazprom Germania Group, is a Russian DJ with no previous experience in the energy sector.

Immediately after these transactions, GPEBS issued a shareholder resolution announcing the voluntary liquidation of the entire Gazprom Germania Group.

You see, to fight ze Rooskies and their state-owned Gazprom conglomerate energy weapon masquerading as a oil & gas company, Germany’s gov’t did something ingenious: it nationalised the Russia’s state-owned oil & gas company’s Germany-based subsidiary.

Talk about throwing out the baby with the bathwater, or fighting the devil with beelzebub, or whatever.

You see, we™ in the West are all for free markets™ and limited gov’t, except when we™ wish to go to war, then it’s essentially our™ war communism (© Lenin) fighting the other’s war communism (which, incidentally, is based on Germany’s WW1 war economy). But I digress.

That piece also ‘splains some of the legalese involved in the Berlin gov’t taking over fiduciary (sic) ownership, but here’s the true kicker in my view:

The Ministry saw the need to implement additional measures – which had not been previously used in the context of a transaction – with immediate effect due to the imminent danger to the public order and security of Germany: All voting rights in Gazprom Germania GmbH are transferred to the FNA with immediate effect for fiduciary management. In particular, the FNA now has the power to remove or appoint board members and is authorised to issue instructions to the management.

Consequently, no shareholder of Gazprom Germania GmbH is allowed to exercise its voting rights in the company.

The right to manage and dispose of any of the Gazprom Germania GmbH assets is restricted and is subject to the explicit approval of the FNA. These measures are a result of the special circumstances that have arisen both in view of the Ukraine crisis, but also regarding Germany’s gas supply issues and its dependency on Russia.

And this particularly crucial role of Gazprom-turned-SEFE bring us to how Germany has resolved this particularly un-appealing turd cake.

Exit Gazprom, Enter US LNG, Norway’s Equinor

We’re back at Wikipedia ‘splainin’ what followed thereafter:

Since the nationalisation of the company and its re-establishment as SEFE, the company has focused on developing alternative sources of supply to ensure security of supply in Germany and Europe. Previously in June 2023, SEFE signed a 20-year contract for 2.25 million tonnes of LNG per year from US company Venture Global.[7] In December 2023 SEFE and Equinor reached a deal for gas deliveries from Norway to Germany covering one third of total German industrial gas needs. The deal, reportedly worth around 50 billion euros, covers around 10 billion cubic metres of gas supply a year from 2024 to 2034.[16]

Given the supply constraints on the Norwegian side—see the below-linked pieces—we may need to note that it looks like, based on (provisional 2025 production data that has been disclosed, i.e., excl. December) that gas production is down by about 25% compared to 2024. Even if these data change a bit here or there, I think it’s fair to assume that this 25% shortfall won’t be compensated in full in the remaining month of the year).

Back to Wikipedia’s ‘what happened since’ account, which is indicative of the insufficient resources from both Venture Global and Equinor:

In 2024, SEFE has signed several deals for additional gas deliveries. In March, SEFE and Oman LNG agreed upon the delivery of 0.4 million tonnes of LNG annually between 2026 and 2029.[17] Following a memorandum of understanding with ADNOC in March, SEFE signed a deal with the Emirati supplier in November. Starting in 2028, ADNOC will send an annual amount of one million tonnes of LNG over a period of 15 years to Germany.[13] In addition, there have been contracts with US company ConocoPhillips for up to nine billion cubic meters of natural gas and with Angola LNG for half a million tons of LNG.[18][14] “We would like to play a part in facilitating the transition to net zero and will prepare an offer to politics to play a role in developing the hydrogen economy,” Laege said.[15]

So, let’s do a brief tally:

Germany gets 10bcm (billion cubic metres) per year from Norway

there are 2.25m tonnes of LNG from Venture Global, which corresponds to approx. 3.1bmc from the US

furthermore, Germany is to receive .4m tonnes of LNG from Oman, which is approx. .544bcm

another 1m tons of LNG is sourced from ADNOC, which adds another 1.379bcm

plus ConocoPhilips will send ‘up to 9bcm’ and another .5m tonnes of LNG from Angola (or about .69bcm)

In total, we’re talking about 24bcm, if all of the above supply comes through.

How much natural gas does Germany consume? Here’s what the Bundesnetzagentur says:

Germany consumed a total of 864 TWh of gas in 2025, nearly 2.2% more than in 2024 (845 TWh). Household and commercial customers accounted for 40% of Germany’s total consumption and industrial customers for 60%. Total gas consumption was nearly 13.5% below the average for the years 2018 to 2021…

Check out this website (Hellenic Shipping News) for changes from 2024 to 2025, which come down to the following (red emphases mine):

Apart from these notions, we note that German gas consumption per day is (drum roll, please):

In terms of volume, Germany’s total consumption was 864 TWh of natural gas in 2025, which equates to roughly 80-82 billion cubic meters (bcm), based on standard energy conversion factors for natural gas as found in the above-related website.

If we place the above-detailed supplies (in their best possible amounts) = 24bcm next to its 2025 consumption of 80-82bcm, I have but one two questions:

How does the German gov’t think to make up the difference between what has been announced in terms of supplies (24bcm natural gas, or 29-30% of) vs. Germany’s 2025 consumption? We know that since the nationalisation of Gazprom Germania by the preceding German gov’t led™ by Olaf Scholz that is the Berlin gov’t, via the Bundesneztagentur, that’s in charge of natural gas supplies: why—on whose orders—would the German gov’t a) buy so little gas despite prices being lower than before Feb. 2022, and b) what kind of grade will they get once people find out about this instance of gross mismanagement?

I’ll spare us both the second large and important, equally gov’t-owned player Uniper SE (99.12% stake as of early 2026), because it’s is a major gas trader and LNG importer in Northwestern Europe.

Sure, they also produce a bit of natural gas, but their website shows how puny it is in terms of supplies:

Uniper Global Commodities SE and Vermilion Energy Germany GmbH & Co. KG have entered into a two-year contract for the supply of Vermilion’s natural gas production in Germany to Uniper. Under the agreement, Vermilion will sell all low and high calorific natural gas from its German upstream activities to Uniper. Uniper, one of the largest energy utilities in Germany, will reliably supply its customers with locally produced natural gas… In 2025, Vermilion’s production of approximately 2.4 billion kWh of natural gas provides enough energy to cover the full annual demand of about 220,000 households, underscoring the vital role of local production in strengthening security of supply.

And this is why I’m like, well, I suggest the main story is the one related in more detail above involving SEFE.

Speaking of SEFE, here’s their record:

Nuff said here.

Bottom Lines

I think it’s time for Occam’s Razor, which holds that ‘of two competing theories, the simpler explanation of an entity is to be preferred’.

As to my above-formulated questions, here’s the Occam-esque take-down:

The German gov’t is totally on the side of the German people, and all the former does revolves, naturally, on getting the best possible deal for Germany. The German gov’t is captured by an outside force that doesn’t give a shit about Germans or Germany going down the drain.

I submit that the first formulation is suggestive of gross incompetence and a refusal to face reality (of about 30% gas supply being not nearly good enough) while the latter reeks of malice and ulterior motives.

If history is any guide, my 2 cents are on the latter.

Change my mind.

Also: since sooner or later everybody sits down at a banquet of consequences, that’s what we’ll talk next. Stay tuned.