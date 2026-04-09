Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Peace2051
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Epimetheus, the NATO could review with Trump and/or his strategy team that the dream of NATO never included covering each others' discretionary wars of aggression. Keep those insights coming into the public record which gains more value with time.

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