Today, we check out what passes for cantankerous analysis in legacy media, courtesy of the Berliner Zeitung’s Harald Neuber.

Far from being wrong, the stuff he presents is a wondrous, if rather ominous, harbinger of things to come as well as a telling example of what I have taken to call ‘PoMoJo’, short for ‘post-modernistic journalism’ where whatever is discussed™ is talked about in words that may or may not mean what they say, hence the lines between reality-as-is and wishful thinking are increasingly blurred.

Whether this is done deliberately or out of ignorance is of secondary importance, but it has, of course, real-world implications.

To understand what follows below, do note that the third rail of German politics is not Hitler™ or anything related to the proverbial lessons of history or what have you; not even the so apparent lack of connection to reality-as-is, as opposed to the media-induced, fabricated reality™, is the core issue.

The problem is that, Germany ‘hasn’t been sovereign since 8 May 1945’, as Wolfgang Schäuble, former Finance Minister and Helmut Kohl’s consigliere put it back in 2011:

Critics who believe that there must be competition between all policy areas are, in fact, assuming the regulatory monopoly of the national state. That was the old order that still underlies international law, with the concept of sovereignty, which has long since been reduced to absurdity in Europe, at long last since the two World Wars of the first half of the last century. And we in Germany have not been fully sovereign at any time since 8 May 1945…

Extensive background via my ‘Woe to the Vanquished’, which the good people over at Propaganda in Focus published in mid-October 2022 (if you can believe it).

So, as you read on, let’s not forget either that the Berliner Zeitung, back then under a different editor-in-chief, published an op-ed by SPD apparatchik-turned-‘democratic socialist’ (sic) Oskar Lafontaine of Die Linke, a former finance minister during the chancellorship of Gerhard Schröder (in office 1998-2005), noted: in the very same Berliner Zeitung, Lafontaine called Germany a ‘vassal of the United States’; see my own discussion here:

Keep these notions in mind, for even if German leaders™ since 1945 have done quite well, where there is no sovereignty, there cannot be the pursuit of sovereign interests.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Germany on the Brink of Crash? Three Crises That Will Decide Everything

Germany is mired in three crises simultaneously. Energy, raw materials, and war are hitting the economy hard. But the real catastrophe is yet to come. An analysis [sic].

By Harald Neuber, Berliner Zeitung, 7 March 2026 [source; archived]

In times of crisis, political constraints [orig. Koalitionszwänge, i.e., one actor must consider the needs of his coalition partner due to Germany’s representative voting system] are often cited. So are responsibilities. Or, when all else fails, a ‘complex mix of factors’. Germany is currently experiencing such a moment. Three crises—one self-inflicted, one imported, and one neglected—are converging.

Each one individually would pose a challenge for a functioning government. Together, they create the scenario of an economic crash, for which the federal government under Friedrich Merz (CDU) has no discernible answer [as if Mr. Merz—who is not an actor but a conduit—would be able to deal with either of these]. Worse still: this conceptual emptiness is not an accident of this coalition. It is the legacy of a political culture that has prioritised ideological self-affirmation over the material interests of its own citizens—and is now incapable of correcting the consequences of this mistake [yep, ze Germans are now living in their ideologies and make-believe, and they are so deep in there that it’s hard to see how they could turn this around (but, as per the rule of holes, it would be good to stop digging further, for starters)].

The LNG Trap: How Germany Voluntarily Plunged Itself into Energy Policy Chaos

The history of German energy policy since 2022 will one day serve as a cautionary tale of how an industrialised nation systematically increased its own vulnerability—firmly believing it was doing the right thing [you and I can wish for the moon, but we won’t get there either: life’s neither fair nor does make-believe change a thing: the German gov’t isn’t a sovereign actor, hence ‘German energy policy since 2022’ is what could be done under the constraints of moralising policies imposed by the imperial overlord(s)].

When the German government under Olaf Scholz turned away from Russian gas and oil after the Russian attack on Ukraine, it did so under the moral imperative of no longer financing an aggressor [that Berlin won’t act to pull its money out of Israel or the US is the tell-tale sign here]. This decision was politically understandable. What followed was not.

At record speed, Economics Minister Robert Habeck [Greens™] had three LNG terminals built—in Wilhelmshaven, Brunsbüttel, and Lubmin [the first two of these are owned and operated by Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH, a state-owned enterprise, the terminal in Lubmin is privately owned]. Marco Rubio, then the designated US Secretary of State, explicitly praised the ‘German engineering prowess’. One had to wonder why a proponent of the ‘America First’ doctrine was so enthusiastic about the German infrastructure policy of a leading Green Party politician. Did things fall into place? [well, depends on whose side you’re at: no (cheap) Russian hydrocarbons, and Germany’s post-1960s industrial might falls apart; substitute it with (much more expensive) US and Qatari LNG means ‘Europe’ is becoming more or more dependent on the goodwill (sic) of the US—so much for the analytical prowess of journo™ Neuber].

At breakneck speed, Economics Minister Robert Habeck had three LNG terminals built—in Wilhelmshaven, Brunsbüttel, and Lubmin. The assessment came from Andreas Michaelis, then the German ambassador to Washington, in an internal report to the Foreign Office, which became public in early 2025: the US was planning to fill the supply gaps created by Western sanctions with American oil and gas exports. ‘Energy dominance’—the key term on all Republican priority lists [the German gov’t knew that, too, who would’ve thought—plus let’s not fall for the ‘Mr. Trump is the bogeyman’ trope here, for it’s not as if any of these fundamentals were different when Mr. Biden (or his ghost) was in the White House].

The bitter irony is that Habeck had built the infrastructure for the ‘America First’ policy.

What the German government never ignored were the interests of the US energy industry [since that industry has enjoyed quite a stranglehold over US policies since the days of robber barons, this isn’t surprising]. Monthly US LNG exports rose from 1.7 billion cubic feet per day in January 2017 to over 12 billion cubic feet per day after three years of the war in Ukraine. Almost half of the displaced Russian natural gas on the EU market was replaced by US companies [a sizeable share of the remaining market share was picked up by Norway]. Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies, warned unequivocally in November 2025: Trump was trying to ‘replace dependence on Russia with dependence on the US’ [this is the level of ex post-analysis™ the self-styled adversarial, cantankerous Berliner Zeitung permits]

And here begins the real outrage for every citizen who has to pay their heating and fuel bills: the idea that Russian natural gas and oil were cheaper than the alternatives is treated in political circles in Berlin like a conspiracy theory [this is, in my view, the most important take-away from this piece: it confirms, for everyone who is willing to read, that the German gov’t™ has firmly departed reality-as-is in a manner that may only be described as mind-boggling; at some point in the not too-distant future, these chicken will come home to roost]. Anyone who points out that pipeline gas from Russia was simply cheaper than liquefied natural gas shipped by tanker from the US or Qatar is relegated to a corner somewhere between Xavier Naidoo [who was a relatively famous German music star twenty years ago-turned-Covid etc. critic (he didn’t take the poison/death juices and was hence ostracised, plus he spoke out vs. mass immigrant-invaders, which made him a far right-winger™)] and the Kremlin. The implication is: anyone who buys Russian oil would eat small children [readers with historical-literary knowledge understand the allusion to the phrase ‘the revolution devours its children’, found in Georg Büchner’s drama Danton’s Death].

The figures [i.e., reality-as-is] are clear: price trends at gas stations, household gas bills, and industrial energy costs—all document that the ‘diversification’ of energy sources has led to massive price increases. BSW [Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht, West Germany’s democratic socialists™] MEP Fabio De Masi summed it up perfectly:

The decision to forgo Russian gas and oil was justified by the need to reduce dependence on Putin. But we have clearly only traded it for the blackmail of Donald Trump, and we are destroying our economy through high energy prices.

Now the EU faces the next act of self-harm: a planned import ban on Russian natural gas starting in 2027, which will further drive up procurement costs. At the same time, Washington is openly threatening to use its energy weapon. US Ambassador Andrew Puzder warned in March 2026 that without the implementation of the Turnberry trade agreement [whence Ursula Von der Leyen threw the EU under the bus while sojourning on Mr. Trump’s Scottish golf course], the conditions for future business might ‘no longer be so favorable’. The EU is expected to import $750 billion worth of energy from the US by 2028.

Germany has voluntarily walked into this trap [I disagree, but I do so because I’m aware of Germany’s—and hence Europe’s—vassal status since the US conquered most of the Old World since 1943; Mr. Neuber may or may not be aware of this (he may not be), but that’s besides the point]. And the Merz government? It is managing the legacy without correcting it. No strategy for price containment [wouldn’t that be something Mr. Market would do? Asking for my German friends here…], no honest debate about future energy supplies, no answer to the question of why citizens and businesses should bear the costs of an energy policy that neither secures their supply nor lowers their bills.

The Iran War: How Germany Willingly Allows Itself to Be Drawn into Chaos

If the LNG debate is the chapter of the self-inflicted crisis, then the war in Iran is the chapter of the imported catastrophe against which Germany has no answer [see the above notions about Berlin’s non-sovereignty; plus there’s the bigger picture—ever since the industrial revolution (which necessitated iron ore plus coal initially), the un-availability of relevant raw materials and energy inputs is Germany’s Achilles heel (same as Japan’s, by the way)].

Since the Strait of Hormuz was blocked [why the passive voice? Whodunnit? Germany’s BFF since 1945 (sic), the US of A, in cahoots with the State of Israel, Germany’s ‘raison d’état’ (Angela Merkel)], the situation on the global energy markets have deteriorated dramatically. The lifeline of the world economy, through which roughly one-fifth of globally traded oil flows, has been severed. The consequences are hitting Germany with full force [refusal to adequately name, let alone discuss, the implications of Berlin’s status as a non-serious country renders all the foregoing and subsequent analysis™ irrelevant].

Diesel prices have reached an all-time high. Over the Easter weekend in 2026, the average daily price of a litre of diesel was €2.44 [about US$ 9 per gallon]—more than ten cents above the previous record from 2022 [during the height of the Covid-induced madness]. Super E10 gasoline was €2.19 per litre [about US$ 8 per gallon]. And prices continue to climb. The new regulation [sic] for gas stations, intended to limit price increases to one per day, has proven [the key word here] counterproductive: oil companies are using the one-time increase option to implement maximum markups [as if regulations—in reality: massive distortions of price discovery—could make up for market-forces of supply vs. demand; yes, oil companies aren’t any customers’ friends, but to blame ‘oil companies’ for policy blunders and geopolitical consequences is…mindbogglingly stupid, esp. for a self-styled very serious analyst™].

Economic research institutes have halved their growth forecast for 2026 to 0.6 per cent. Inflation in the eurozone rose to 2.5 per cent in March, driven by a 4.9 percent increase in energy prices [now get that—your vanilla consumer price index typically excludes energy prices (for obvious reasons); plus there’s the general problem of economic growth < inflation = less output, i.e., a recession or depression (if said status persists), which is the true bombshell here that our venerable, cantankerous analyst™ misses completely]. The Central Bank of Ireland, in a more severe scenario, anticipates inflation rates exceeding four per cent [to break even, i.e., merely go into stagnation, economic growth = inflation; there’s no way with the expectation of energy prices rising further, that economic growth would be anywhere near these four per cent (per month/year?); if that ‘more severe scenario’ is anywhere near what the powers-that-be are permitting the hoi polloi to see, we’re in for a very, very rude awakening]. These forecasts are based on the assumption that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen in the second quarter—an assumption for which there is currently no reliable basis [I suspect that the current ceasefire™ will not change this: it’s too early to tell, and even if the fighting doesn’t resume in two weeks time (or sooner), massive dislocations will persist for years].

What does this mean in concrete terms? Kerosene could become scarce. Supply chains are at risk. Vacation plans that families have saved up for all year are hanging in the balance [interesting rank-ordering]. And it’s no longer just about summer holidays. Farmers, tradespeople, commuters, freight forwarders—everyone whose livelihood depends on fuel prices feels the pressure daily [analyst™ Neuber just beclowned himself: whence does the food in the Berlin grocery stores comes from?]

The question must be asked, even if it sounds uncomfortable: will subsistence farming become a real option for a segment of the German population? For people in rural areas who have a garden, who can heat their homes without being dependent on the global gas market price? The question sounds anachronistic [that was unexpected, though the term ‘subsistence farming’ masks a very real problematic for the globalist monopoly cartelists running this shitshow: the more one squeezes the hoi polloi, the higher the risk of revolt, for sure, but the more ‘subsistence farming’ becomes ‘a real option’, the more people may opt out of the Brave New World Order envisioned by the UN, the Club of Rome, the WEF, and their camp followers]

But it’s less absurd than it seems when you consider historical parallels. During the 1973 oil crisis, European societies reacted with car-free Sundays and panic buying. In the post-war period, allotment gardens weren’t a leisure activity, but a survival strategy. The 2022 energy crisis led to municipalities shutting off hot water in public buildings and citizens hoarding firewood [I wrote about some of this back then, if you wish to check out this particularly absurd spectacle, see this:

And now back to Mr. Neuber’s analysis™]

The current situation is not yet quite so dire. But we’re moving in the same direction. And a government that responds to a price explosion in basic necessities with a commuter allowance signals: we have not understood the dimension of this crisis.

The Raw Materials Crisis: How Germany is Chasing a Future It Didn’t Plan For

While energy prices dominate the present, the future hinges on the raw materials issue. And here, too, it becomes clear: Germany has no strategy. It has paperwork.

The German government’s raw materials strategy dates back to 2010, was updated in 2020, and is criticised as inadequate by virtually all relevant stakeholders [hiho, Klaus Schwab]—the Federation of German Industries (BDI), the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), the Mining, Chemical and Energy Industrial Union (IG BCE), and the Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR) [these are, ostensibly, the people whose analytical and opinionated inputs inform™ Mr. Neuber]. Germany imports over 90 per cent of its metallic raw materials. For rare earth elements, there is almost 100 per cent import dependency—primarily on China. For tungsten, China accounts for 84 per cent of global production. For bauxite, Germany sources 64 per cent from Guinea. For cobalt, it is dependent on the Congo [what a shame that Germany is so awesome, eh?].

The EU list of critical raw materials now includes 34 materials. Lithium, cobalt, copper, rare earth elements, graphite, nickel—without them, there are no batteries, no wind turbines, no solar panels, no digitalisation, and no defence capabilities [funny that, this is virtually the same problem a certain German chancellor found himself in late 1940/early 1941: care to muse as to why the EUrotards are hell-bent on invading and dismantling Russia these days? Look no further]. The International Energy Agency predicts that global demand for critical minerals will increase almost sevenfold by 2030 [since global production of said ‘critical minerals’ cannot possibly be doubled in the next 3.5 years, let alone expanded by the factor of seven, you know what comes next, don’t you?]. The European Commission expects lithium demand to rise 21-fold by 2050 [good grief; according to the latest (2025) data available, here’s where we are in terms of production vs. reserves:

Note that the expansion of production from 2024 to 2025 was about 30%, the above brief doesn’t talk about economic inputs vs. profits, and once one factors in energy return on energy invested in producing contained lithium, things become even sketchier, esp. as hydrocarbon energy production and exports from the Middle East are impacted by the Iran aggression]

The reality, however, is this: permitting processes for domestic mining take more than a decade [bye-bye Green™ energy transition, esp. the 21-fold increase of lithium demand by 2050]. Recycling rates for rare earths range from three to eight per cent. In response to US tariff policies, China has imposed export controls on rare earths and magnets—with a direct impact on German companies, which now have to apply for permits from Chinese authorities without knowing if or when these will be granted. Unlike oil and gas, there are no national reserves of critical mineral resources [as a reminder, I’m inserting, once more, a critical quote from earlier in the piece]

The EU list of critical raw materials now includes 34 materials. . Lithium, cobalt, copper, rare earth elements, graphite, nickel—without them, there are no batteries, no wind turbines, no solar panels, no digitalisation, and no defence capabilities

The Federation of German Industries (BDI) warns of a ‘metal crisis’ by the end of the decade. The remaining reserves for antimony are 18 years, for fluorite 39 years, for tungsten 47 years, and for cobalt 54 years—with demand increasing [basically, the BDI is reading from the Club of Rome’s Limits to Growth, it would appear]. All the while Germany is not developing its own lithium reserves because permitting processes are too lengthy, public acceptance is too low, and political will is too weak, China is further expanding its market dominance—also through deliberate overcapacities that stifle any attempt to establish alternative production facilities [this is the logical outcome of Neoliberal Economic thinking™ (sic): outsource everything to far-away places, benefit from lower labour costs, rake in massive windfalls, and at some point in time notice that doing so in an era of free trade™ arrangements is destroying one’s economy: shall we go through the roster of the Nobel prize-winning economists™ together now?].

The German government is responding to this existential [their words, not mine] challenge with the promise to ‘strategically align the instruments of foreign trade promotion’. This is the language of an administration, not a government in crisis [the main issue here—is the EU will curtail any such German attempts, real or perceived, as they go against the EU Treaties™; no non-sovereign country can do anything about this—and if push comes to shove, the originators of European Union—which was cobbled together in the late 1940s as an OSS/CIA front—will simply attack any infrastructure required, such as the Nord Stream pipelines].

Conclusion: Three Crises, One Collapse

To grasp the full extent of this failure, one must consider the three strands together [plus, perhaps more importantly, the missing pieces I’ve highlighted].

First, through an ideologically driven energy policy, Germany has voluntarily placed itself in a position of dependence on US gas supplies, a dependence that is more expensive, less secure, and more susceptible to political blackmail than its previous dependence on Russia. The LNG terminals that Habeck commissioned are the infrastructure of American energy dominance on European soil. The Merz government manages this legacy without questioning it [yep, because Mr. Merz understands his role as cosplay satrap of Anglo-American financial behemoths who are in the C Suite in the White House, too; it’s also ironic, as an aside, that Mr. Neuber, the cantankerous analyst™, criticises Mr. Merz for doing so (rightly so) without mentioning the underlying problems that all hark back at least to the 1940s, if not to the unification of Germany].

Second, Germany is willingly [sic] allowing itself to be drawn into a crisis that is not its own. The war with Iran is driving energy and fuel prices to all-time highs, jeopardising supply chains and kerosene, and disrupting vacation plans and family budgets. The German government’s response is a commuter allowance and a regulation at gas stations that is driving prices up instead of down.

Third, Germany lacks a strategy for acquiring the raw materials without which neither the energy transition, digitalisation, nor defence capabilities are possible. Those in charge are scrambling to catch up with a development they should have anticipated fifteen years ago [they couldn’t have, for doing would have implied listening to Mr. Schäuble concisely outlining the problem (German’s vassal status since May 1945) and doing something about it; Ms. Merkel, by contrast, threw open the borders in 2015 and was the key driver between the early phase of the Covid op].

Each of these crises could be managed on its own—with political will, strategic thinking, and a willingness to speak uncomfortable truths [lol, but you, Mr. Neuber, just spent God knows how many words on telling everybody that none of the above is available]. Together, they are converging on something that can only be described as a major crash: a point at which energy costs erode the industrial base, raw material scarcity blocks technological transformation, and citizens’ purchasing power falls so low that social cohesion is jeopardised [are you excited about the future yet?].

The German government under Friedrich Merz has no plan for any of these three crises [they may have some, but even if, they are not permitted to implement any of them as doing anything means they are a) losing their face domestically, b) going all-in against the EU, and c) signalling to the US that Berlin is ready to throw of the yoke of foreign occupation; none of this is plausible under the current conditions—but if Iran continues to weaken and effectively disarm the US, there might be an opening in the near future to perform one or two of the three jumps]. It doesn’t even have the language to name the problem. And that is perhaps the most disturbing aspect: not the crisis itself, but the fact that those in charge apparently don’t even understand what’s coming [neither has our venerable analyst™ here].

[this is a small note at the bottom of the analysis™ in a long text that otherwise lacks any references or sources] The sources cited in this analysis include internal diplomatic correspondence, reports from the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW Berlin), statements from the German Automobile Club (ADAC), forecasts from economic research institutes, publications from the Federation of German Industries (BDI) and the Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR), and reports from international news agencies.

Bottom Lines

Here we are—in early April 2026: Europe’s most or second-most important country (after, arguably, Russia) is so deep up its own read-end, it’s hard to see the forest for the trees.

But fear not, we’ve outlined the main issues in the above [snark] and commentary, and for your courtesy, I shall summarise them here in bullet-point form:

at least since its unification in 1867/71, Germany’s main problem were resource constraints: lots of coal (in the Ruhr), but the iron ore was mainly in Lorraine (hence the Franco-Prussian/German conflict); when the economy switched to oil around the time of WW1, these problems merely shape-shifted as Germany as very few domestic oil resources (hence the massive investments into the Baghdad Railway and the unending enmity of Great Britain)

the higher the prices and the more blockaded Germany was in WW2, the more it came up with ersatz products, such as synthetic rubber, synthetic fuels, etc.; these things were discontinued after May 1945, incidentally, as cheaper US petroleum products (plus the very real, hard power of US-led occupation) made any domestic ersatz production impossible; over time, the rather hard power was substituted by bureaucratic rules and regulations, but the results remain the same

nuclear energy was developed after WW2, too, but it became highly politicised (perhaps in part intentionally) from around 1980 onwards and remains the proverbial third rail of German economic policy to this day; cheap energy plus plenty to raw materials being the key to manufacturing expansion, the fundamental problems of Germany have not changed since the advent of the industrial revolution; at best, they have been papered over by trade arrangements and good industrial policies, but these things are firmly in the past

Whence will Germany go?

Any day the US-Israeli aggression against Iran is not resolved makes the economic doldrums of Germany—and hence Europe—greater; it’s hard to shake off the feeling that this isn’t kinda the point, as I’ve related back in 2022 (and re-posted, for these reasons, in November of last year):

In light of the afore-mentioned analysis™, however, I’d like to add that, all things Ukraine aside (which are directed more vs. Europe than against Russia, it would seem), America’s geopolitical moves under Trump 2.0 are highly logical and intelligible:

the aggression vs. Venezuela blocks China’s access to their hydrocarbon energy while

the aggression vs. Iran reduces significantly China’s (and India’s) access to Middle Eastern hydrocarbons

as an added Easter egg, the US now also holds virtually the rest of the industrialised world (or what remains of it, anyways) hostage as no hydrocarbons will flow to Europe, South Korea and Japan, or Australia and New Zealand, for that matter, without approval by the US

the only major power that benefits, apart from the US, is, of course, Russia! Russia! Russia!, which holds the only non-US-controlled hydrocarbons (and tons of other relevant raw materials)

While the world economy wasn’t exactly a free-for-all before 2026, it’s now a de facto energy duopoly (USA, Russia), which makes the advent of an understanding between Washington and Moscow rather more likely.

Too bad that all others are going to be crushed in-between these behemoths (as both Hitler and De Gaulle had correctly pointed out when musing about Europe’s future).

So, what about the US satrapies in Europe, East Asia, and Oceania?

Our (sic) politicos™ will continue to do the bidding of the empire, of course, because these spineless critters have been groomed with fellowships, research grants, etc. since they left high school. These are expert liars, charlatans, and cranks.

Yet we all know what happens if one of them breaks ranks: they get replaced.

So, here we are: these politicos™ aren’t merely blind and oblivious out of ignorance and foolishness (they are); they are also acting against the interests of the people they ostensibly govern because they have to.

The same goes for the rest of their camp followers, experts™, journos™, and the like, because (drum roll):

It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.

Upton Sinclair ‘splained this in 1934, and since the advent of that peculiar system of governance in the West—call if fascism, if you like (Herbert Hoover called FDR’s ‘New Deal’ thus in his memoirs), but whatever you wish to label it, you won’t be making any new friends.

That is, other than those who are with you in reality-as-is.