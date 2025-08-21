Die Fackel 2.0

Der Durchwanderer
Der Durchwanderer
2h

For your international audience, who may not be as steeped in recent German history as you, it is worth underlining the importance of the 2+4 Treaty: this document provides the very legal foundation upon which the modern German nation-state in its current form was allowed to come into being. The 2 were the two Germanies, and the 4 are the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and the Russian Federation (as a stand-in and successor for the Soviet Union, which was not yet defunct at time of signing, but already clearly moribund).

To violate the treaty is thus not (merely) to raise the spectre of Germany reasserting territorial claims in Eastern Europe, which I agree is incredibly unlikely in its own right (though baiting Poland into levying a claim on Kaliningrad is a tactic I hadn't considered); it is to set the legitimacy of the modern German state into question, as a matter of international law.

You are of course correct that Putin and his friends and underlings would make great hay of such a development, and take it both as provocation and license for further adventures of their own. But in a sense they have already done this; Sergei Lavrov, speaking in Berlin directly to the German elite, called the treaty's negotiations and results a "betrayal by the West" of Russian/Soviet interests, and speculated that the treaty had been violated to the point of no longer applying once the united Germany was accepted into NATO. His implication was that there was not really a legitimate legal basis for the very existence of the Federal Republic and that the Russian Federation could, at its leisure, decide that such existence was itself an offence (if not an existential threat).

Sergei Lavrov is not some random Russian oligarch mugging for a camera, nor a Dugin-esque useful-idiot mystic seeding pseudo-philosophical gobbledygook into the aether; he is the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, and his heart beats only so long as the sound and cadence please Vladimir Putin. Therefore it can be presumed that Putin is, at the very least, not offended by his Foreign Minister going to a foreign capitol and asserting that the sovereignty over which that capitol professes to command does not legally exist.

Very well. If Russia already thinks the treaty is only so much toilet paper, and the Americans don't care to enforce it, and the Brits and the French are too weak and distracted besides to reassert their roles as subordinate masters of Germany's fate...where do we go from here? The Russians could certainly try to come and wrest East Germany out of the Federal Republic, and would likely make cry-bully excuses at every step about how they're just "restoring the pre-Treaty status quo" or some such nonsense, but the question remains: is Germany a country in its own right, finally, or isn't it? Is it rather, through the treaty, a colonial project of the ever-more-distant victorious powers of the last great war?

Putin took the Maidan as an excuse to tear up the treaty whereby Russia guaranteed Ukrainian territorial integrity (in exchange for the Ukraine surrendering 2000+ nuclear warheads it had inherited after the Soviet Union's collapse). This is fair enough; he judged that conditions on the ground had changed sufficiently in the generation since that treaty's enforcement that it was no longer in Russia's interests to uphold it -- specifically, he saw a vassal state breaking away and coming under a rival's influence, just as happened to East Germany and the Baltics during those long dark years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and he saw this as existentially unacceptable to Russian interests. He has asserted his right to suzerainty over the Ukraine by force of arms, and failing that total victory has asserted his right to annex Ukrainian territory directly. The fact that these assertions have not come without challenge, namely from the Ukrainians themselves and from NATO, is just a part of the game of geopolitics; he can whine all he likes about how injust it is that he doesn't simply get to assert his will over a foreign state, and that his more-powerful-rivals don't actually actively collaborate with him in bringing that will about in reality, but the sheer brute fact remains that if he wants the Ukraine, or any part of the Ukraine, he's going to have to fight for them.

By the same token, if he wants East Germany, he's going to have to fight for it, too. Because a state's sovereignty does not ultimately rest on quasi-colonial legal instruments; it rests on the active recognition of one's peers, and also on one's own force of arms, without which said peers tend to not have very convincing reasons to offer such recognition. Germany has been intentionally disarming itself under the auspices of the 2 + 4 Treaty and the broader American imperial incentive structure for more than a generation now, but thanks in no small part to Putin's adventurism, Germany has slowly begun to wake up to the reality that unilateral disarmament is not actually a viable plan for asserting one's sovereignty. Conditions on the ground are rendering fidelity to a generation-old treaty an existential threat, and so it is an open question how long that treaty will be paid lip service to, and what the consequences of allowing it to die shall be.

Germany could of course attempt to follow the niceties, to parliamentarily revoke the treaty and to assert its sovereignty on other principles...but it is highly unlikely that Russia would deign to recognise such a process, and would only take it as yet another escalation. But it is hard to see what the Russians wouldn't take as provocation and escalation at this point, short of Germany voluntarily suborning itself to Russia and the United States actively collaborating in pursuing Russian interests in the Ukraine. The latter appears to be happening, to a certain extent, after many years and many lives sacrificed; the former will never happen.

This is both longer and more disorganised than I wanted it to be; a lingering cold has muddled my thoughts. I don't have any clear vision of how to get out of this mess that isn't just NATO giving Putin everything he wants, forever, which is simply never going to happen.

