Remember, after supranational governance is before civil strife:

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

The [German] Federal Gov’t Pays More for Migrants than for Education and Research.

The federal government’s refugee cost report only covers the direct federal share. But these costs alone are consistently higher than most budget items in the federal budget.

By Ferdinand Knauss, Cicero, 28 May 2026 [source; archived]

Federal ministers should be reminded of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting the next time they block reforms with the commonplace argument that tax cuts cannot be seriously financed. This applies particularly to Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Bärbel Bas, who recently claimed that there is no immigration into the social welfare system and last year dismissed concerns about the long-term financial viability of the welfare state as ‘bullshit’. Because on Wednesday, the cabinet approved the Finance Ministry’s ‘Refugee Cost Report’ for 2025 [hard to find a direct link, but knowing it’s a cabinet-level official thing, the Flüchtlingskostenbericht is on the Bundestag’s servers: https://dserver.bundestag.de/btd/21/062/2106280.pdf (note that I’ve surveyed quite a few legacy and alt media pieces, but that report is linked nowhere)].

It deals solely with ‘federal measures to support states and municipalities in the area of ​​refugee and integration costs’ [the key term is ‘federal’]. These amounted to 24.8 billion euros last year [that would be 2025]. The press office of the Finance Ministry, which released the key figures to the media but not the entire report [because nothing says Our Democracy™ as much as a gov’t-by-presser, as opposed to open covenants, openly arrived-at] emphasises that these costs are declining compared to previous years [2025 outlays are, as shown below, lower than in 2022-2024, but they are still higher than ten years ago (plus that graph doesn’t account for inflation)]. But should this series of figures really be welcomed with relief?

This is the image accompanying the piece by Mr. Knauss, entitled, ‘financial outlays by the Federal Gov’t in the context of refugees and migration’ (numbers in billions of euros).

As state governments have repeatedly pointed out for years, and as the report itself now notes, these payments don’t even begin to cover the costs incurred by states and municipalities, which in several federal states rose significantly from 2024 to 2025, rather than decreasing. In Berlin, for example, the costs for the accommodation, care, and integration of refugees increased from €2.107 billion to €2.235 billion [an increase of +6%]. Unaccompanied minor refugees (UMF), who receive particularly comprehensive care, alone cost €279 million in Berlin. North Rhine-Westphalia spent almost twice as much on UMF last year, at €667 million, as it did in 2024.

State governments are therefore demanding a significant increase in federal transfer payments. Hamburg, for example, is also calling for a ‘dynamic increase’ in federal funding. In other words, they are certain that costs will continue to rise. In this respect, even the report’s title is a misnomer: it doesn’t address all costs ‘in the context of refugees and migration’, but only the share the federal government covers, primarily in the form of per capita payments (7,500 euros per initial asylum application) for the states and municipalities [funny that, any individual ‘asylum applicant’ receives between 309-455 euros per month: where would the ‘change’ go? (309 x 12 = 3,708; 455 x 12 =5,460)].

No-One Knows the Real Costs, Precisely

The true total costs of asylum migration, which could actually be described more accurately as poverty migration into the social welfare system, are not recorded in any official statistics. They are therefore a matter of debate. A 2024 study by Bernd Raffelhüschen for the Stiftung Marktwirtschaft [a para-libertarian think tank originating in the Lutheran Kronberger Kreis (Wikipedia, in German), an informal Cold War-era association preaching Germany’s Transatlantic gospel, staunchly pro-NATO (rearmament), and with supporters on both sides of the aisle, as their 25th anniversary publication (long scrubbed from their website, but available at the Internet Archive) shows: praise came from both Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Friedrich Merz (CDU); fun factoid: Mr. Raffelhüschen is the chair of the Stiftung, and the study™ does not discuss the seminal research by Jan Van de Beek, Hans Roodenburg, Josep Hartog, and Gerrit Kreffer, ‘Borderless Borderless Welfare State: The Consequences of Immigration for Public Finances’ (but ruminates with gov’t data from the US, Canada, Germany, etc.)] reached a disastrous conclusion regarding actual immigration, even though he made rather optimistic assumptions about qualifications and future employment histories:

The present value of the fiscal balance of future migration is negative, amounting to 149.7 percent of GDP. Although the age structure of migrants potentially offers a demographic rejuvenation dividend, this does not lead to a positive fiscal balance for migration in any of the scenarios considered.

[you see, despite ignoring the data from the Netherlands, despite ignoring Nordic experiences (which show virtually the same results), and despite being on the Right Side of History™ in terms of their centrism, they cannot make immigration pay]

However, even if one disregards such comprehensive projections and ignores the many billions of euros from state budgets and the even higher follow-up costs for legalised migrants, who, as is well known, make up about half of all recipients of citizen’s income/basic social security, these 242.5 billion euros alone represent a massive negative contribution to the imbalance of German public finances over the past ten years. To illustrate the scale: the amount is almost one and a half times as high as the debt package for the German Armed Forces during the transition period and roughly half the size of the huge debt package that the federal government took on as the ‘Special Fund for Infrastructure and Climate Neutrality’ with a constitutional amendment to relax the debt ceiling [orig. Schuldenbremse].

If there were a separate budget item ‘refugee costs’ in the federal budget, it would already be in sixth place in 2025 after the Bärbel-Bas Ministry of Social Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Transportation, the federal debt, and the financial administration. For comparison: the Federal Ministry of Research, Technology, and Space only received 22.4 billion euros from German taxpayers in 2025, the Federal Ministry of Health received 19.3 billion euros. ‘Education, family, seniors, women, and youth’ are also worth significantly less to the federal government (namely 14.2 billion) than the care of asylum migrants [good luck selling™ these appropriations to the voters—isn’t it awesome that, in Our Democracy™, responsibility is no longer due to the citizen/taxpayer? It’s actually an essential prerequisite to avoid being tarred and feathered by an angry citizenry]

It doesn’t take much imagination to imagine how much easier it would be to stabilice public budgets and simultaneously invest in infrastructure, education and research, which are necessary to secure the future competitiveness of Germany as a business location, if the fiscal burden caused by the ‘context of flight and migration’ were not there [this also applies to other countries; and since the NATO summit is currently ongoing, how easy would it be to meet these spending targets absent these massive boondoggles? (I’m not a fan of NATO, but the same logic applies)]. If one realistically assumes that most immigrants who apply for asylum in the German social system are attracted by precisely this prospect of social transfers, the key to reducing the number of immigrants and thus the enormous fiscal burden can only lie in reducing these transfers.

Human Dignity in Euros and Cents

Reforming social security systems and migration has actually long been the same problem, because the German welfare state is constantly attracting new recipients through its absurd generosity and is thus inflating itself. If poor immigrants had to expect lower transfers, fewer would probably come to Germany, as the low numbers in the countries of Eastern Central Europe suggest [that’s perhaps the most incendiary sentence in this piece: I’m personally surprised it is there].

This actually obvious double solution to stabilise public budgets and pacify the host society, which has long been completely overburdened, faces high hurdles, both legal and mental. Since 2012, the Federal Constitutional Court has linked the care of every immigrant, no matter how small a reason for asylum, directly to Article 1 of the Basic Law, i.e., to the ‘dignity of the human being’, which they translate directly into euros and cents for the taxpayer [that’s a totally absurd, if entirely reasonable approach (within the utterly deranged, entirely materialistic mindset of our time)]. Accordingly, without Germany’s hyper-moral redistribution machinery, most other countries in the world continually violate human dignity. In addition to this high-level hubris on the part of German constitutional judges, there is an at least equally high hurdle of ideological distortion [mental illness] on the part of German politicians whose purview are social and immigration policies. Social Minister Bärbel Bas found very clear words for this last week. It is now known that the 24.8 billion euros also serve the purpose of diluting the German into ‘uniform mass of brown [people; orig. einheitsbraun, which I read as the Kalergi plan]’.

Bottom Lines

There you have it—even (sic) the most line-toeing experts™ associated with the democratic-centrist extremists, looking at a very limited set of data, are finding the same as the Dutch researchers:

The current immigration policy can hardly be made selective without a fundamental policy change. The reason is that the Netherlands is not sovereign when it comes to immigration. Immigration policy has been extensively internationalized and juridified. International treaties such as the UN Refugee Convention and European regulations and treaties largely determine who is or is not admitted to Dutch territory [same elsewhere in the EU]. This is probably an important explanation for the taboo on calculating the costs and benefits of immigration referred to above. Policymakers know that change is very difficult and involves major political risks, and so they view the topic as what public administration expert Ringeling calls a ‘prohibited policy alternative’. Setting taboos is simply one of the tools of the exercise of power.

Do read the rest here:

The stories about the costs from all over Europe are staggering:

And if that wasn’t too bad already, there’s now further evidence by both Statistics Austria and Statistics Norway that the mass importation of foreigners doesn’t solve the fertility crisis (as foreigners’ birth rates are collapsing even faster than the host societies’):

What, then, is to be done? Take a good look at this image courtesy of the Bundeszentrale für Politische Bildung, the German gov’t’s very own agit-prop office (serving politically correct™ content; click-able source link):

light pink is ‘refugee-related transfers to federal states and municipalities

the next category (dark pink), Sozialtransferleistung (welfare transfer payments), as exploded since 2016 and is now the single-biggest item of the 24.2 billion euros

next up (light red), ‘integration costs’ relate to things such as language courses etc.

the medium-red sliver is for ‘registration’ of arrivals

and the dark red is to ‘combat the reasons for migration’

As always, the rule of holes applies.

What, though, will happen if, God forbid, any Western gov’t stops these billions of euros going to the teeming masses of refugees™ who are already here? I hope I’m wrong (but I think I’m not):