Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
7h

Love your enemy.

"Islam is the Iron Broom of Israel. Instead of us doing the work, we send Islam to solve the problem."

— Rabbi David Touitou - https://youtube.com/watch?v=aDNhyrTjZ7M&t=22836s

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
14h

the dutch situation is not described correctly.

even within the bounds of existing international obligations the number of accepted immigrants could be 90 % lower.

if only there were the political will to do so.

but there is an entire asylum industry making billions and having very much political influence..and behind it all there is the plan to destroy western, white, society.

men with tiny silly hats....

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