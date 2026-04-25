Today, I’ll have a veritable gem for you, dear readers, but before we get into the meaty parts, a brief reminder from the distant past of 2025:

A year ago, [German defence minister] Pistorius had already provided figures for the need for soldiers in the standing forces and the reserves. He cited a total of around 460,000 soldiers: specifically, 203,000 men and women in the standing forces, the 60,000 existing reservists, and 200,000 additional reservists who are now needed. Military planners assume that the upper limit of 460,000 will remain, but that significantly more active soldiers and possibly fewer reservists will be planned.

In doing so, Berlin announced the unilateral abrogation of the 2+4 Treaty, specifically Art. 3 (2), which provides for an ‘overall ceiling (of) no more than 345,000’ soldiers.

Fun factoid aside, that 2+4 Treaty was signed by (drum roll) the two Germanies—West and East Germany, respectively—and the four major Allied powers of WW2 (the US, Great Britain, Soviet Union/Russia, and France). Note that the post-2+4 Treaty German gov’t wasn’t a signatory to the Treaty, hence there may even be, technically speaking, a legalistic argument in there that post-1992 Germany cannot break said Treaty as they didn’t sign it.

The following non-English content comes to you in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added.

Possible Middle East Deployment! Bundeswehr Imposes Leave-of-Absence Bans

Germany is preparing for a possible mine countermeasures mission in the Strait of Hormuz. Chancellor Friedrich Merz (70, CDU) has set the course—the final deployment order is still pending. But preparations are in full swing at the Marine: mission plans, new drones, and leave bans for soldiers. Bild was on-site at the mine countermeasures squadron in Kiel. This is the unit [note the singular] tasked with defusing this bottleneck of the global economy.

By Moritz J. Müller and Stefan Hesse, Bild, 23 April 2026 [source; archived]

The sun beats down on the deck of a minesweeper at the naval base. Just a mild foretaste of the heat in the Persian Gulf. ‘Our crews are on high alert. But the environmental conditions in the Strait of Hormuz are different—​​we don’t know the area well’, says Commander Inka von Puttkamer. She commands the 3rd Minesweeping Squadron and is likely to be on board for the mission [even in this translation, you can see the giddyness with which the journos™ resort to naval-esque jargon].

Possible mission against the mullah’s mines: Fregattenkapitän Inka von Puttkamer.

The situation is still too dangerous:

We won’t go there without a ceasefire. [isn’t there such a thing in place?]

But the direction is clear. The Ministry of Defence has allocated additional funds. New technology is being procured, from drones to telephone systems, so that soldiers in the area of ​​operations can speak with their loved ones. The deployment to the Gulf alone takes five weeks, and the mission duration is still completely unclear. A leave ban has already been imposed on the potential crew. ‘Of course, it’s not easy for soldiers with families when their summer vacation is suddenly canceled’, the commander told Bild [noting, it would seem, the true tragedy here, as opposed to, say, joining the fray at the behest of both Mr. Trump and Mr. Netanyahoo, to say nothing about the entire issue revolving around Germany’s possible entry-into-war; can’t resist the snark: the German Navy has no phones?].

Hauptbootsmann Sebastian programs the underwater drone ‘Sea-Cat’.

The German military has ten minesweepers, but only a few are ready for immediate deployment. One thing is already clear: the navy, which has suffered from decades of underfunding, would have to withdraw forces from the Aegean Sea and the NATO task force [so, God forbid Germany needs to send a second of these minesweepers elsewhere at the same time]. Despite a ceasefire, the mission remains life-threatening. Attacks by Iran cannot be ruled out—German warships could become targets of the mullahs [nothing wrong with a pinch of racialist lingo]. Commander von Puttkamer:

The threat there is different than in the North and Baltic Seas—we are preparing for that separately [ahem, a question: different as in ‘how so’? I mean, if there’s a bullet, rocket, or torpedo coming at you, are you first asking about that thing’s day or what?].

Intermission: A Force for All Seven Seas

As amusingly, if rather insultingly so, funny as this was, once the ban on leave is accepted, it will be implemented for the land forces, too. Heck, a few weeks ago, there was a minor tempest in the teapot already as contingent travel restrictions were made public. From Euronews’ coverage (4 April 2026):

Men aged between 17 and 45 now need approval from the Bundeswehr for longer stays abroad. Under the new Military Service Act, this applies to trips abroad lasting more than three months, the Defence Ministry has announced. The daily Frankfurter Rundschau was the first to report on the change… Specifically, this concerns paragraph 3 of the Conscription Act, which governs the scope and duration of compulsory military service in Germany. Paragraph 1 states: ‘Compulsory military service is fulfilled by military service or…by civilian service.’ The provision applies to all men of conscription age between 18 and 45. The newly worded paragraph 2 now says: ‘Male persons [sic] who have reached the age of 17 must obtain approval from the competent Bundeswehr career centre if they intend to leave the Federal Republic of Germany for longer than three months…’

So, what else is to this? Of course, more politico™-talk about war.

‘Becoming Europe’s Strongest Army’ Germany’s first military strategy aims to counter threats from Russia

Russia, hybrid attacks, data warfare: Defence Minister Pistorius (SPD) presents, for the first time, a military response to the changing threat landscape in Germany. The focus is on deterrence, weapons production, and reserve strength.

Via NTV, 22 April 2026 [source; archived]

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has presented a military strategy for the first time in the history of the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr). In it, the minister maintains the target of 260,000 active-duty soldiers, even though high-ranking military officials had called for a significantly larger increase in light of the growing threat from Russia. Together with the reserves, the armed forces should grow to at least 460,000 men and women, Pistorius said. The goal is to become the strongest conventional army in Europe. The current threat landscape requires strategic clarity:

The world has become more unpredictable and, yes, one must also say, more dangerous.

The strategy is accompanied by a further document that translates the political objectives into military capabilities.

The main focus of the military strategy is to counter threats from Russia. The country fundamentally views the West as hostile and sees the accession of democratic states to NATO as encirclement. Reversing this trend is a central goal for Moscow. To this end, Russia intends to weaken cohesion within the alliance and achieve a decoupling of the US from Europe. Russia’s aim is the failure of NATO and the expansion of the Russian sphere of influence in Europe.

Key Points of the Strategy

Information superiority, the stability (‘survivability’) of its own systems, and networking will determine victory or defeat, according to the German military.

Bundeswehr : personnel strength, 1959-2025 [note the drastic reduction in troop strength upon ‘Reunification’, or Wiedervereinigung , which is partially due to the upper limits proscribed in the 2+4 Treaty].

The blurring of boundaries in war: the state, the economy, and the population are targets. German society as a whole is threatened. The enemy will deliberately undermine the separation of homeland and battlefield, civilian and military, internal and external security. In response, the Bundeswehr must cooperate with all instruments of state power, but concentrate on tasks that absolutely require military action… [here follow a few advertorials about what kind of new systems the Bundeswehr shall acquire, which I’m skipping].

The US Remains Essential

The US remains politically and militarily essential to NATO [no shit analysis, Sherlock]. However, the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) are to assume an increased burden within the alliance. This is declared a key military-strategic priority. Furthermore, Germany will contribute to NATO’s nuclear deterrence through nuclear sharing [that’s an odd formulation—for it’s the other way ‘round: the US is sharing its nukes with select NATO allies].

Reserves are considered an integral part of the armed forces and are intended to contribute to increasing the Bundeswehr’s operational readiness. Even inactive units will be fully equipped for this purpose, according to the document [this appears the main change here: once these supplies are in storage, it’s easy to field big units relatively quickly, which also indicates that these strategic™ documents provide for mobilisation tables, etc.]. Personnel of the so-called field replacement force [orig. Feldersatz]—these reservists are intended to replace combat units—will receive a minimum level of equipment. This includes personal equipment and the soldier’s sidearm.

Bottom Lines

What do we make of these wet dreams of these military armchair planners?

As to the Euroturds, or Euretards, and their plans, I doubt that they are that stupid to not see the issues at play: the US sends its European allies™ into the meat grinder next because the former knows that Russia could (will) wipe them out, perhaps with or without nukes.

This is all, of course, idiotic beyond belief, and while the Euroturds, or Euretards, might just be that dumb, I doubt that they can’t see that they’re also in a bind, and to a certain degree, I sense that their actions can be understood rationally (which doesn’t necessarily mean they act in that fashion):

The EU is getting crushed between a hostile-extortionate US (which midwifed the EU in the first place) and the Russophobia, which the same US played masterfully. Setting aside the fascist/Nazi legacies of WW2, which no European country overcame, the Euroturds, or Euretards, have but one option to perhaps eke out a survival: defeat Russia to stare the US into a stalemate. (Sure, the Euroturds, or Euretards, could also try to come to terms with Moscow, but not only is there now a lot of blood and bad sentiment spilled between them, but there’s also the clear reaction of any US leader to such undertakings: colour revolutions, blowing up energy infrastructure, and, of course, massive pressure via the financial system. In short: even if someone in Europe would try—such as, say, Jacques Chirac and Gerhard Schröder in their opposition to the US invasion of Iraq in 2003—the US won’t permit this again.)

The historically aware reader will note, inevitably so, that this is the geopolitical issue before European nations since before WW1.

Personally, I could imagine this being the main impetus here; I still consider it a massive gamble, if not an outright folly, but I doubt the the Euroturds, or Euretards, don’t see their dilemma: if they succeed in taking over Russia’s resources, the US deep state will ensure that they are getting their due; if they don’t, the Euroturds, or Euretards, may well receive a traitor’s farewell.

Unlike WW2, by the way, when Harry Truman infamously called for both Hitler and Stalin to slug it out and the US supplying whoever seems to lose (while the US gov’t went all-in and then some for Stalin), the US has no such sentiments these days.

This, too, is known by the Euroturds, or Euretards.