mary-lou
2h

Fackel, you're on fire today. 'for more than 60 per cent of those affected....' (NZZ article intro) - affected by....what? by death? OK, so affected by death. well now, that's a new one ;-))

thank you also for the additional information on giraffes, surprisingy interesting. and to mention that between Germans and Dutch the population is "genetically comparable".... WHUAHAHAHA...

or (ht Greta Thunberg): how dare you?!

Joshua Jericho Ramos Levine
3h

The real data would be quite telling if they had been keeping track…

Since I am Portuguese-American I was very interested in ~100% injected Portugal. Death rates slightly worse than Spain. Shoulda been a big red flag to everyone back in 2021 but then Portugal simply stopped publicly promoting the numbers.

Here in Austria I remember some cartoony infographic showing how most people who died didn’t get the shot, but then those graphics disappeared too in late 2021 (probably when all of the pre-shot deaths from 2020 and first-half 2021 were simply overwhelmed by the people dropping dead sometime after their injections).

If it were just some abstract statistics I could understand people ignoring it, but the number of people I know personally who have died, had those heart problems, strokes, or blood clots not to mention other major conditions is astounding. I know of two events for “vaxxed only” people where like half the attendees got sick afterwards, but somehow they didn’t figure out it was all a scam. I only know one person who changed her mind on this issue and only after life-threatening medical conditions that even thw doctors had to admit came from the shots.

