You see, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) blew up a few lines of an exchange initiated by an AfD backbencher in the Bundestag and Elke Bodderas penned a longish super-dooper piece of investigative journo-dom™ showing that the egregious claim of there having ever been a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’ was, in fact, a big, fat, and stinkin’ lie. To do so, Ms. Bodderas cites official statistical data deriving, of course, from Destatis press releases—I suppose the addition of ‘if you can believe’ it doesn’t apply to readers here but beyond my newsletter’s reach—while falling flat to call for either open-ended criminal prosecution of everyone involved in this shitshow or to take note that, e.g., the same outcome was admitted to earlier this summer in neighbouring Austria:

So, I present you the NZZ’s of course thorough, cantankerous, and investigative reporting™ below in my translation, with emphases and [plenty of snark] added. Plus there’s more anger and swearing in the piece than I originally intended, but I somehow cannot help myself in this case.

Vaccination Status of Most Covid-Associated Deaths Unclear: How Germany Failed with Pandemic Data

The Ministry of Health has published data on the vaccination status of Covid-associated deaths for the first time, which the NZZ has exclusively obtained. Strikingly, for more than 60 per cent of those affected, it was not recorded whether they were vaccinated or unvaccinated.

By Elke Bodderas, Neue Zürcher Zeitung, 6 Oct. 2025 [source; archived]

Five years after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the [German] Ministry of Health has released the crucial figures on the fatalities for the first time. If the statistical data are correct, they would reveal, among other things, how many people in Germany owe their lives to coronavirus vaccines. They could also clarify how many coronavirus victims died despite being vaccinated.

The letter from the Ministry of Health was sent in response to a request from AfD MP Kay-Uwe Ziegler. It is available to the NZZ [at this point I’ll note that this is the gate-keeping by legacy media: it took me less than a handful of minutes to locate these bits via the Bundestag’s website: I did a ‘search’ for ‘Kay-Uwe Ziegler Gesundheit’, limited chronologically to ‘1 Sept. 2025 through the present’, and (drum roll) here goes: in the file labelled Drucksache 21/1831 dated 26 Sept. 2026, there is one reference to Kay-Uwe Ziegler and his enquiry (no. 107) on p. 74-5, which reads as follows (translation below):

MP Kay-Uwe Ziegler (AfD): What information does the Federal Government have about how many of the approximately 183,000 deaths reported in Germany in connection with coronavirus were among people who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19? Response by Parliamentary State Secretary Dr. Georg Kippels dated 26 September 2025: For the calendar years 2020 to 2024 (data as of 1 March 2025), around 187,000 COVID-19 cases were reported to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Germany in accordance with the Infection Protection Act, which noted that they were deceased. Of these, around 39,000 cases were unvaccinated, around 33,000 cases had been vaccinated at least once, and for around 115,000 cases, the vaccination status was unknown. Data collection for 2025 is not yet complete. It should be noted that these figures do not allow any conclusions to be drawn about the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccination in preventing deaths without taking the vaccination rate into account (online at: www.rki.de/SharedDocs/FAQs/DE/Impfen/COVID-19/gesamt.html#entry_16869982).

Needless to say, these information are available to Die Fackel 2.0; shame on you, Elke Bodderas and NZZ, for that extra-cheap and totally misleading quip as literally everybody who spends a few minutes on the Bundestag’s website will find exactly the same information. And now back to the piece.]

Even a first, cursory review of the official figures is enough to recognise their worthlessness [I do agree with Ms. Bodderas, but then again, you and I know that from, among others, both our lived experience (muahahahaha) of these years and, e.g., the peer-reviewed published literature, such as Richard Aubrey White et al., ‘Aberrations in medically certified sick leave and primary healthcare consultations in Norway in 2023 compared to pre-COVID-19-pandemic trends’, Archives of Public Health 82, Article no. 187 (2024), which hold that (drum roll): ‘There is no consistent data on community spread of COVID-19 in Norway for the entire period of 2020 to 2023.’ Discussion here:

No consistent data = no conclusions may be drawn, that is, perhaps with the exception of gov’t, public health officialdom, experts™ and the Science™, as well as legacy media™ and da judiciary™, have failed then and are failing to this day]. The information demonstrates that both federal governments [that would be both the Merkel and subsequent Scholz gov’ts (in office until 2021 and from 2021-25, respectively)] were not provided with the statistical data during the pandemic that would have allowed for an effective coronavirus strategy [and this paragraph underscores the verdict of worthlessness of the NZZ’s reporting™ once more, for this is merely a statement of fact; if, at this point, you’re not raging with fury over the gov’t (doesn’t matter which one) and its utter and total failure to justify its actions, I cannot help you; plus, in case you’re wondering as to why Western gov’ts are banging the drums of world war ever louder without massive demonstrations, well, if people don’t demand accountability over the Covid shitshow, why expect different results now?].

The ministry’s letter, which the NZZ has obtained, states that 187,000 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded between 2020 and 2024, ‘around 39,000 of which were unvaccinated and around 33,000 of which were vaccinated at least once’ [that we know from my own super-dooper exclusive Reporting™].

What the letter [sic] fails to mention: the majority of the unvaccinated deaths, around 36,000 cases, occurred in 2020, as a comparison of the ministry’s figures with those from the Federal Statistical Office shows [one more, the utter uselessness/gatekeeping function of legacy media is apparent as no references and/or links are cited; here are official mortality data for 2001-20 and 2020-25 (as of Q2); note that the number-crunchers are using a ‘new method’ since (drum roll) 2021, and I’m sure nothing has to to do anything in this regard; take note of this article by the Fed’l Stat Office, which assesses mortality 2020-25 but there’s no such things as the numbers cited here]. The Federal Statistical Office reports [while the source remains unmentioned, I have, in all likelihood (but I’m not certain) found the underlying Press Release (sic) No. 327 dated 8 July 2021, which at least notes the same exact (!!!) number of ‘36,291 deceased persons whose cause-of-death is given preliminarily as Covid-19’] a total of 36,291 coronavirus deaths for the initial year of the pandemic [minus the reference that these associations were made by either attending physicians filling out death certificates and/or the number-crunchers in their spreadsheets]. At that time, however, no coronavirus vaccines were yet available in Germany [that’s once more factually correct; the roll-out commenced in the last handful of days of December 2020].

According to this, there would have been only 3,000 unvaccinated coronavirus victims from the start of vaccination until 2024 [this is an inescapably logical deduction], thus demonstrating the ineffectiveness of mass vaccination [that might be inferred, but since we know the so-called vaccines (which were designated ‘gene therapy products’ until summer 2020) don’t do what it was claimed (prevent transmission or infection), we may now wonder (speculate) as to what their true purpose was (is); I consider this second part of the sentence the misinformation part, for Ms. Bodderas reports, factually, the data (such as it exists) while (mis)directing the entire piece away from the criminal liability of those who manufactured the poison/death juices, administered them, and those who presided over this clusterf*** (officials, gov’t, and the judiciary), cheered on by largely useless legacy media journos™]. However, the limited significance of these figures and the inadequacy of the data used by the federal government to decide on its measures are evident from further information [sic] from the ministry: ‘Vaccination status was unknown for around 115,000 cases.’ [at this point, I’m like, it doesn’t matter as the official numbers discussed a moment earlier, such as they exist, already point to the criminal liability of those mentioned a moment ago—this is but more misdirection and obfuscation courtesy of the NZZ]

The ministry’s letter thus questions the statements made by leading politicians during the pandemic [it doesn’t ‘question’ these statements, it reveals them to be big, fat, and stinkin’ LIES]. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (SPD) made the following statement in November 2021:

We are currently seeing the extent of the suffering in many intensive care units. It is primarily the unvaccinated who are fighting for their lives there [orig. Wie gross das Leid ist, das sehen wir gerade auf vielen Intensivstationen. Es sind vor allem Ungeimpfte, die dort um ihr Leben kämpfen. All I can say is: f*** you].

[then-Minister of Health and Human Services] Karl Lauterbach [also SPD, but his predecessor Jens Spahn of the CDU was no better; he merely served™ for a shorter time period during the Covid Mania], who repeatedly claimed that the unvaccinated ‘are particularly taking up intensive care units’, spoke of a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ [orig. Pandemie der Ungeimpften] in November 2021. These statements are not based on reliable data. They can be classified as conjecture or, at best, as allegations [nope—it’s either a lie by omission (then these assholes shouldn’t be in gov’t due to their incompetence) or commission (which means these assholes did this on purpose or on orders, both of which are rendering them liable to criminal prosecution, with the latter—if said orders came from foreigners (*wink*wink*), prosecution for high treason].

‘Can be described as sketchy at best’

The Federal Government’s figures are met with doubt and criticism in the scientific community [that would be the very same experts™ who, for the better part of the past 5 years, cheered every injection of these poison/death juices while, at the same time, steadfastly refuses to acknowledge their own mistakes and erroneous judgements]. Why, for example, should significantly more people have died after 2020 than in the early days, even though the virus variants were more aggressive at the beginning and vaccines became available later? ‘If 115,000 of 187,000 coronavirus deaths had an unknown vaccination status, in principle, any interpretation is possible’, says epidemiologist Klaus Stöhr, adding that ‘this is yet another example of what can at best be described as patchy data provision in Germany’ [and here comes my ‘any interpretation is possible’ addition: if 115K out of 187K such Covid-associated death reporting were, in fact, done without reference to the administration of these poison/death juices, I suppose we’ll have to remind the doctors who filled out these forms that they’ve failed to adhere to the stringent duties required of medical professionals (sic) and are liable, I’d argue, for both professional misconduct (i.e., we need to hold enquiries if they should, in fact, face disciplinary consequences for breach of protocol and laws) and, if said MDs would point to orders from anyone else higher up in the food chain, we’d have to talk about criminal liabilities (ranging from fraudulently filling out forms to organised crime and racketeering); the fact alone that none of these eminently reasonable, as well as totally obvious deductions are mentioned tells you everything you need to know about the corruption of medicine, journo-dom™, and the judiciary].

It became apparent early on that Germany’s unprofessional data collection practices were poor compared internationally [judging from what went on across European countries, I disagree: if it was unintentional (which is at least a disputable claim, I’d note, if only leading directly to charges of incompetence, malfeasance, and questions the value of expert training at universities and their subsequent opinions), these people shouldn’t be anywhere near sensitive things; if it was intentional and/or ordered, well, you know…I think there actually may be just enough lamp posts]. Until the last day of the pandemic, German health authorities sent the most important coronavirus statistics by fax. They refrained from doing so entirely on weekends and holidays [I’m opting for ‘incompetence’ here, though this doesn’t absolve these people from liability]. During the dreaded daily news reports on the status of the epidemic, statistics and monitors remained blank on those days. Despite a regulation from July 2021, figures on the vaccination status of coronavirus patients in German intensive care units were not communicated until months later, in early 2022 [I submit we should all do that with out tax returns, you know, until these assholes, too, act according to the law]. By then, countries like Denmark and Great Britain had already declared the pandemic over.

Germany Lacks Important Data

It was only in mid-July 2021 that the authority under Health Minister Jens Spahn decreed that hospitals were now required to record the vaccination status of all Covid victims. To better assess the success of the vaccines, Spahn amended the Infection Protection Act by decree [if this occurs in Russia or China, it is prima facie evidence of authoritarianism, but in Our Western (Fake) World, this is totally normal and nothing to be talked about; note that the infamous Austro-Covidian federal injection mandate also empowered the Health Minister to mandate injections by decree as well as permitted the minister to declare what Scientific Evidence™ is] . But hospitals apparently didn’t take this seriously [which means that there is a racketeering/organised crime element there] with rare exceptions.

Germany’s dismal data situation on vaccination rates was also addressed in a study published by the renowned scientific journal Lancet. In their investigation into whether coronavirus vaccines could prevent severe cases and deaths, the research team accessed data from all European countries. Only for Germany did they note: ‘Data was collected but was not available.’ [I suppose at this point, any further comment (save, perhaps, ‘GFY’) is superfluous when discussing the Science™] When asked by the NZZ, the Robert Koch Institute referred to the health authorities [orig. Gesundheitsämter; so, the RKI isn’t a ‘health authority’, I see—what, then, are they? (for if they’re no health authority, what’s the justification for their continued existence?)]:

Information on vaccination status must be actively collected by the authorities and is therefore less complete than other information in the reporting data.”

Germany also lacks important data on other health topics. The European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) reliably [sic] receives data [sic] on all virulent diseases from all member states. Only the German reporting remains patchy, it is criticised behind closed doors [how did Ms. Bodderas learn about this?].

The situation became serious when the first cases of thrombosis appeared in spring 2021 as a serious side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and Germany was perplexed by the question of how many of these ‘thrombotic events’ were actually normal and how many cases could be attributed to the vaccine [another tell-tale sign of obfuscation and misdirection: the one and only Covid-injectable poison/death juices ever mentioned in such investigative™ pieces are—those that were discontinued, such as the product mentioned or the J&J shots].

Foreign Countries Had to Help Out

Since no figures could be obtained from their own databases, they had to turn to other countries for assistance—the Netherlands and Denmark fared much better, where the unusually high number of cerebral vein thrombosis cases among young people as a result of vaccinations was quickly noticed. Upon inquiry, the Paul Ehrlich Institute confirmed that ‘no data on this was available in Germany in March 2021’ [even reading tabloid outlets would have sufficed, that is, before this kind of reporting™ disappeared…], so it was obvious to use data from the Netherlands because the population is genetically comparable [come again: Germans and Dutch are ‘genetically comparable’, the PEI notes, hence—there are differences to, say, more recent immigrant arrivals? I mean, consider the giraffe: ‘recently, researchers proposed dividing them into four extant species, with seven subspecies, which can be distinguished morphologically by their fur coat patterns.’ You read this correctly: there may be four different species of giraffes as visible by their ‘fur coat patterns’—humans are, of course, a different ball game in this regard, right?].

Virologist Alexander Kekulé criticises [he’s quite a turncoat in this entire mess: at first, he was pro-injections only to shift in 2023 or thereabouts; these days, he’s among the more outspoken critics™ who nonetheless stops short of calling for a criminal prosecution; if you read German, I recommend this piece on Dr. Kekulé by fake alt-news outlet Correctiv (yes, the ones of ‘Stupid Watergate’ infamy) from December 2022 in which the diehard vaccine-pushers go to great lengths to absolve Dr. Kekulé from the grave heresy of uttering mildly critical™ comments about the poison/death juices]:

Without usable statistical health data, environmentally-related illnesses and side effects of drugs and vaccines, in particular, are not recognised or are recognised too late.

FDP Vice Chairman Wolfgang Kubicki sees the missing coronavirus data as ‘politically explosive because the Federal Constitutional Court had to make its rulings on coronavirus measures based on incomplete or distorted information—believing that there was no better data’. He is calling for a committee of inquiry [he’s onto something here…]

Bottom Lines

With reporting™ like this, it’s hardly surprising that we’ll continue to suffer the consequences of the Covid Mania: shitty politicos™, relying on at best incompetently arrived-at misleading information, made decisions to the detriment of the body politic. I note, for completeness’ sake, that none of what the NZZ breathlessly peddles here is unknown since spring 2024:

There are so many gaping holes in Ms. Bodderas’ piece, it boggles the mind while serving as an indictment of legacy media at-large: the ‘non-pharmaceutical measures’ (masking, social distancing) are never mentioned, and neither does the term ‘judicial review’ come up, with the partial exception of the politically irrelevant FDP politico™ Kubicki who must, surely, know ‘more’ about these shenanigans and what an open enquiry will reveal merely (re)confirm:

I submit the following for your consideration:

Gov’ts everywhere peddled nonsense to a degree unheard beyond an officially declared state of war;

They were aided and abetted by largely state-funded acolytes of the Science™ whose constant misinformation was amplified by legacy media;

Gov’ts marshalled all means at their disposal to deprive the people of their rights and liberties and cracked down hard on dissent;

Thus we note the following deductive conclusions:

Gov’ts, aided and abetted by the proverbial powers-that-be in academia, legacy media, and the judiciary to this day steadfastly refuse to adhere to the law while demanding that the people do so.

This could work for the textbook definition of tyranny (via Wikipedia):

“The word ‘tyranny’ is used with many meanings, not only by the Greeks but throughout the tradition of the great books.”[12] The Oxford English Dictionary offers alternative definitions: a ruler, an illegitimate ruler, an absolute ruler, or an oppressive, unjust, or cruel ruler.[13][14] The term is usually applied to vicious autocrats who rule their subjects by brutal methods.[14] Scholar Paul Rahe has asserted that tyrannical rule “in one form or another” has “been the norm throughout human history”, and added that “it is not apt to disappear.”[15]

So, there you have it.

And let’s shift gears here for a moment to consider the implications of a tyrannical, oppressive, and unjust gov’t in the context of the seemingly inexorable slide towards open hostilities against Russia! Russia! Russia!

Is it any wonder that, having gotten away scot-free (for now) with the Covid shitshow, that especially European chicken-hawks remain unopposed in their desire to wage yet another round of war vs. ‘Muscowy’ (pun intended, it’s the way the Ukrainian junta talks about it).

Yes, the disgusting cadre of career politicos™ and military officers pushing for escalation is, once more, cheered on by the same academics™, experts™, and journos™ whose voices are drowning out more reasonable voices advocating for détente and cooperation.

I’ll close on a hugely unpopular note (and I don’t care if this makes me persona non grata): Western citizens (sic) so far failed to hold accountable the gov’ts ruling ostensibly in their name—as well as turn away in disgust from experts™ and journos™ alike—in the context of the Covid shitshow.

Unless We, the People, restore a modicum of accountability, the beatings will continue.

This isn’t an opinion of mine; this is a documented fact across human history wherever and whenever democratic-esque government has existed, which is the true essence of the West, espoused most poetically (if perverted ever since) in the US Declaration of Independence, of which the following passage holds much explanatory potential as regards the present moment:

All experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.

Talk about the slowly-boiling pot with a bunch of frogs inside.

I submit to you that the subsequent sentence is of related, if subsidiary, relevance for the present moment:

But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.

If history is any guide, such a future is inevitable.

And when that day cometh, it won’t be pretty, nor will it be without excesses.

Given the sad and sorry state across government, academia, and legacy media, however, this day of reckoning will come sooner or later.

Mene mene tekel, as the Book of Daniel holds; the Writing on the Wall is clearly perceptible to those who wish to see.