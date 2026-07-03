The other day, I was checking natural gas storage volumes (which is what I typically do these days…) and noted something rather…well, here’s what I found on the official website of the German Bundesnetzagentur, that is, the Federal Grid Authority in whose purview oversight of matters related to energy supply falls—and see if you can spot the teenie-weenie issue that made me write this posting:

That’s a 41.51 per cent filling status, which is just at the lower bound of historical minimum storage between 2018-21.

Thankfully, I had written about this before, hence I’m able to furnish you with a screen shot from 1 Dec. 2025, which permits us to consider the moment in time a year ago (1 July 2025), too:

Storage stood at around 50 per cent at the same time last year; see this:

Here’s a bit general information to put this into context (Wikipedia; emphases mine):

All things considered, you can believe the ‘renewable, green champion’ story, or, alternatively, consider what even (!) Wikipedia spells out: 77.6% of all energy used in Germany in 2023 is from fossil fuels; with nuclear power being replaced by coal, shall we ask whence that comes from?

Due to its rich coal deposits, Germany has a long tradition of using coal. It was the fourth-largest consumer of coal in the world as of 2016.[18] Domestic hard coal mining has been completely phased out in 2018, as it could not compete with cheaper sources elsewhere and had survived only through subsidies. As of 2022, only lignite is still mined in Germany. After ending domestic production in 2018, Germany imported all 31.8 million tonnes of the hard coal it consumed in 2020. The biggest suppliers were Russia (45.4%), the United States (18.3%) and Australia (12.3%).[16] [because … labour costs are cheaper in the US and Australia, I presume?]

This brings us back to both natural gas imports:

In 2023, Germany’s natural gas imports declined by 32.6%, to 968 terawatt hours (TWh).[19] This was attributed to greater energy saving and a decrease in gas exports.[19] The top sources for the import natural gas were Norway (43%), the Netherlands (26%), and Belgium (22%).[19]

Let’s not get into the weeds of whence the Netherlands and Belgium get their natural gas from; let’s focus on Germany once more: natural gas consumption was around 82-83 billion cubic meters in 2020 (which corresponds to 986.28 cubic meters per capita; for comparison, the average US citizen uses about three times that amount). Some 75 billion cubic meters of these were imported.

But I digress. Here’s another snippet of insight from the ancient past of July 2025, specifically, from the gas trade outlet INES, which stands for Initiative Energie Speicher)—and note that the below-translated paragraphs were published (archived) in on 17 July 2025:

Germany started the new storage year on 1 April 2025, with a comparatively low gas storage level of 29%. Since then, the injection process has progressed only slowly. By the end of June, the level had risen to 51%, but this is still significantly below the long-term average of almost 70% for this time of year.

It was 21.81% on 1 April 2026, i.e., a good deal lower (7-8%) than a year ago, and at the end of June of this year, it stood at 41.51%. What does this mean? Well, the above paragraph is followed by this one:

Completely filling the gas storage facilities by 1 November 2025, is already technically impossible. Based on the currently marketed capacities, the gas storage facilities can still be filled to 70%. However, the Federal Government has instruments at its disposal under the Gas Storage Act to increase the fill level beyond this.

That was last year when filling began from 29%; on 1 April 2026, storage capacity was 21.81%, and if we dare to presume the same availability of natural gas this year, storage capacities in autumn will likely come in around 60% capacity. That is, if the same amounts are stored.

So, what happens if Germany, finally, gets into an energy crunch in winter?

LÜKEX 18, a Gas Supply Crunch Exercise

Here is the original file, and below you’ll find excerpts from the English language summary on pp. 75-83, but I’ll encourage everyone to read ‘more’ to understand the utter depravity and gross (treasonous) negligence of the German gov’ts, past and present.

the eighth interstate and interministerial crisis management exercise LÜKEX 18 titled ‘Gas Supply Shortage in southern Germany’ took place 28th and 29th November 2018 … As stipulated by the National Emergency Plan for Gas, three crisis levels of a gas supply shortage are defined, based on the intensity of the gas supply shortage (early warning level, alert level and emergency level) [ze Germans were so well-prepared that the last scenarios available on the competent [sic] authority’s website hail from 2023/24]. As all three crisis levels and the underlying processes and responsibilities levels were supposed to be addressed in the exercise, the gas supply shortage had to progressively worsen over the course of the exercise. The scenario comprised an extreme and long cold spell as well as low levels in gas storages [ah, that would never-ever happen, right? Right]. During the course of the exercise the storage levels sunk continuously and several supply deficits were simulated. The causes of these supply deficits, the link between the gas supply shortage and blackouts and the international gas transit were not addressed in the exercise [can’t have that one, I suppose, as these things are totally un-related to politicking™ à la Berlinoise…].

And then there were these gems:

Next up, ‘crisis communication’, which may be shortened to ‘flood the zone’ (Avril Haynes during the ‘Event 201’ pandemic™ exercise in 2019):

Thirdly, gas storage-related stuff (and remember that, back in 2022, Berlin nationalised gas storage operations):

And if this isn’t bad already, here’s the main kicker in terms of ‘what happens if things turn from bad to worse’:

Here are the receipts:

So, here’s the quick’n’dirty part of this EU Regulation 2017/1938:

EU Regulation 2017/1938, a joint undertaking ‘of the European Parliament and of the Council of 25 October 2017 concerning measures to safeguard the security of gas supply’, as EUR-Lex informs the reader.

Art. 9 (3): The preventive action plan shall be based primarily on market-based measures and shall not put an undue burden on natural gas undertakings, or negatively impact on the functioning of the internal market in gas.

Translation: no changes to our policies, but if push comes to shove, ‘no undue burden on natural gas undertakings’ means: bail-outs by either the EU and/or national governments.

Art. 9 (7) c further explains that any ‘potential impact’ must take into account ‘the security of gas supply of neighbouring Member States, in particular for those measures that could reduce the liquidity in regional markets or restrict flows to neighbouring Member States’.

Translation: there is the need for an non-member-state arbiter to ensure ‘transparecny’ and ‘fairness’ in any kind of emergency response, or: another stab in the back of national sovereignty.

The most inane absurdities, however, are contained in Art. 11, which establishes ‘three crisis levels’: early warning (we’re at that right now), alert level, and emergency level.

As regards the early warning level, here’s how the EU ‘thinks’ (sic) about this:

Art. 11 (1) a: where there is concrete, serious and reliable information that an event which is likely to result in significant deterioration of the gas supply situation may occur and is likely to lead to the alert or the emergency level being triggered

We’re coming, again, full circle: EU leadership, in its apparent infinite wisdom, has declared an embargo on Russian hydrocarbons, hence it allows the same EU leaders to determine that there’s a ‘likely…significant deterioration of the gas supply’.

This isn’t rocket science, EU Commission—it’s like you’re shooting yourself in the foot and claim that ‘Putin did this’.

You cannot make this up.

A Banquet of Consequences, c . 2026/27

Since 2022, Germany’s reliance on imported fuels has only increased. As per the above-related Wikipedia piece, we know by about how much:

In 2021, Germany imported 63.7% of its energy.[16] About 98% of oil consumed in Germany is imported.[16] In 2021, Russia supplied 34.1% of crude oil imports, the US 12.5%, Kazakhstan 9.8% and Norway 9.6%.[16] In 2021, Germany was the world’s largest importer of natural gas, which covered more than a quarter of primary energy consumption in Germany.[16] Around 95% of Germany’s natural gas was imported, of which around half is re-exported.[16] 55% of gas imports came from Russia, 30% from Norway and 13% from the Netherlands.[16] As of 2022, Germany does not have LNG terminals, so all gas imports use pipelines.[16] After the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany announced that it wanted to build an LNG terminal at the North Sea port of Brunsbüttel to improve energy security.[17]

In the energy policy section, there is this gem:

Prior to the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany was highly dependent on Russian energy, which accounted for half of its natural gas, a third of heating oil, and half of its coal imports.[58][59] Due to this reliance, Germany blocked, delayed or watered down EU proposals to cut Russian energy imports amid the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.[60][61][62] Subsequently, Germany made a radical shift in energy policy, with the goal of independence from Russian energy imports by mid-2024.[63]

As Die Zeit spelled out back in February of 2026, however,

Relying solely on the USA as an LNG supplier (more than 90 per cent of German imports now come from there) doesn’t really seem wise given the fragile political situation. Especially since gas plants in Texas froze because of the winter storm in January and prices immediately shot up because there were fears that delivery volumes would decline. ‘The LNG deliveries that the ministry constantly refers to come almost entirely from the USA. Europe is slipping into a dangerous dependency’, says Green Party politician Michael Kellner [well, you warmongers didn’t like the Russian gas].

See the rest of this head-scratcher of a piece here:

So, this brings us back to the likely crisis™, to be both real in terms of a supply crunch and manufactured by the politicos™, experts™, and journos™ in accordance with the planning documents surveyed above.

Plus there’s the entire increase of dependency on Norwegian gas production, which is declining now—looks like the peak occurred in 2025—and will cause ripple effects across Europe:

Hence, Europeans are in for a double, if not triple-whammy next winter:

a supply crisis due to failure on part of politicos™ and relevant private sector leaders to store enough natural gas for even a normal winter,

augmented by a mad dash to buy whatever is left on the spot market sometime later this summer/autumn, which will further drive up prices,

and the spectacle of watching the very same politicos™, experts™, and journos™ to declare, possibly multiple times per weak, that one baaaaaaadie (Mr. Putin, of course) or the other (Mr. Trump, needless to say), is responsible for this situation.

What is this all done for? To curtail CO2 emissions, of course, yet even this is a questionable consideration in terms of dreams vs. reality:

You saw this correctly: Germany’s CO2 emissions, as per OWID, are now lower than at its previous peak in 1943.

Make it make sense, would you?

Bottom Lines

The below lines are from the ‘EU Bans Russian Gas…’ piece written on 31 Jan. 2026, and I honstly see no reason to change my views:

At the very least, we’re looking at a severe economic shock whose effects will ripple throughout the EU-UK economy in 2026/27.

Most gov’ts are deeply unpopular already, and public sentiment isn’t too kind to politicos™, experts™, and journos™ pretending that everything is due to evil Russia! Russia! Russia!, to say nothing about the EU’s leadership caste.

Will we see the storming of the Tuileries or Winter Palace—I mean the EU Commission’s HQ in Brussels—by angry mobs of enraged citizens?

I dunno, but I’m certain that 2026 is, in the Chinese proverbial way, going to be a very, very interesting year, least of all for the EUroklatura.

May the rot in hell.

Ceterum censeo Confoederationem Europaeam delenda est.