After the past three days of ‘looking back’, I suppose we should also consider the most likely outcome if Western societies proceed (much, if any) further down the Climate Catastrophism highway.

And to do so, we turn to a recent piece in Die Welt whose author addresses the implications—really: consequences—of misguided public policy decisions that may appear to be sensible individually but convey massive, systemic changes in the aggregate.

A bit about the author of the below piece: Sebastian Müller-Franken is a full professor of public law at Philipps University Marburg, Germany; see his faculty profile. As per Die Welt’s editors, ‘this text is an abridged excerpt from the recently published volume Das andere Klima-Buch (trans. The Other Climate Book (published by Königshausen-Neumann), in which 25 experts explain surprising facts about global warming and its consequences’.

Drastic Restrictions on Freedom Threaten Germany From 2031

The Federal Constitutional Court’s 2021 climate ruling endangers virtually all fundamental freedoms in Germany, writes law professor Sebastian Müller-Franken in an op-ed—and warns of a ‘government of judges’ [orig. Regierung der Richter]. It could begin in 2031.

By Sebastian Müller-Franken, Die Welt, 14 Oct. 2025 [source; archived]

One of the Federal Constitutional Court’s most far-reaching decisions, its ruling of 24 March 2021, on climate protection [sic], will impart the most far-reaching for the lives of citizens—that is, unless a departure from the envisioned future proscribed therein is found in time. The court has charged the state’s objective of ‘environmental protection’ [orig. Klimaschutz] in a way that exceeds anything previously imaginable. It should not, as the court had previously stated, oblige the state solely to ‘protect the climate’. Rather, it should also aim at achieving ‘climate neutrality’, that is, net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the economy as a whole.

The state must not only pursue its ‘pronounced effort’ [orig. bekundetes Bemühen] to limit the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees and, if possible, to 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels, but also to ‘implement it’ [orig. zu realisieren]. The calculation of the resulting global residual CO2 budget is subject to uncertainty. However, once Germany has consumed its share of this budget, however calculated, it may, according to the logic of the decision, in principle no longer emit any CO after this point in time [this is way too absurd not to comment on it: we don’t know a) how much Germany may be permitted to emit but b) once this ill-to-un-defined amount has been emitted, Germans may go into hibernation, provided they stop breathing, I presume].

Since, in the current way of life, ‘almost every exercise of freedom is associated with CO2 emissions’, achieving climate neutrality requires a far-reaching ‘transformation’ that ultimately affects all aspects of citizens’ lives [you may hold the belief that your Creator endowed you with certain inalienable rights, but the German high court determined this isn’t the case; in so doing, the judges have assumed, in fact, a position above the Creator]. Because ‘global warming can only be halted if the anthropogenic CO2 concentration in the Earth’s atmosphere no longer increases’ [this is a non-falsifiable hypothesis, as Karl Popper would have it, which renders the subsequent conclusion an article of faith™—in the righteousness of the judges™], it follows that ‘the CO2-related exercise of freedom would have to be essentially stopped at some point’: freedom as a dying breed [plus there’s the entire notion of the Judiciary™ assuming the role of a deus ex machina, which is entirely in line with the gnostic-occultist belief in Humankind™ creating its own God™].

The Fundamental Significance of the Decision

In light of these assumptions [which, I’d reiterate, are matters of belief, not anything that may or may not be empirically proven], the court found that the amount of emissions permitted under the Climate Protection Act [orig. Klimaschutzgesetz] until 2030 would largely consume Germany’s emissions budget, hence from 2031 onward, increasingly drastic restrictions on freedom would have to be imposed [of course that means ‘by law™’, which is man-made, by the way], and virtually [sic] all fundamental freedoms would be endangered. The fundamental significance of the decision: The court has provided a binding interpretation of the Basic Law [and this is the crux: the Court™ merely exists on the basis of said Basic Law (which isn’t a real constitution), but by virtue of said ruling™, the Court declared itself essentially above the Basic Law: the contradiction is both fundamental as well as logical, and the only way this could be resolved is by a declarative act of the Court™ having moved outside the jurisdiction of the Basic Law] which state bodies will have to observe in the future.

The Federal Constitutional Court’s reasoning is initially plausible: Germany’s small share of global emissions, at two per cent, cannot be an argument against climate protection commitments. Because climate change is a global phenomenon, it can only be addressed if each country makes its own mitigation efforts, so Germany must not create incentives for other countries to undermine this cooperation.

However, it is questionable whether this is a constitutional argument, an argument of political wisdom in dealing with other states, or a moral argument. This question arises because other states, especially those with a high[er] share of global CO2 emissions [here’s looking at you, China, India, or the United States], are doing little to reduce their emissions or are even increasing them [I’ll include the below graph here for good measure].

The Underlying Idea

To the extent that national CO2 reduction successes in Germany are achieved through an inflation-induced relocation of energy-intensive industries from within the country to abroad, they contribute nothing to achieving the goal of reducing CO2 emissions into the Earth’s atmosphere. In this case, German measures have no global impact on the development of the global climate, and if foreign countries emit CO2 with less regard to climate protection, reduced German emissions may even have a negative effect.

The underlying idea of ​​the decision, that restrictions on freedom necessary for climate protection should not be increasingly imposed on future generations, but should be distributed evenly between generations, corresponds to the principle of intergenerational justice, which must be recognised.

However, the compelling necessity [orig. zwingende Notwendigkeit] postulated by the Court to distribute losses of freedom fairly over time and therefore to bring them forward in time only exists if the later restrictions on freedom must be imposed. Such an assumption is fraught with preconditions [and it’s also a prime example of circular reasoning: if we don’t restrict freedom now, stronger limitations on freedom are due in the future is simply another non-falsifiable hypothesis].

First, this requires determination of a certain amount of CO2 beyond whose emissions the Paris target can no longer be met (CO2 budget). Second, legally, there must be a duty on the state to counteract the exceedance of this budget—in a way that involves [meant is, I think, necessitates] restrictions of freedom. All three assumptions are problematic [and, esp. the notion of we must restrict your freedom now to avoid future calamity is simply impossible to ever prove: if, for the sake of the argument, doing so worked, questions appear if it would have worked w/o also (cf. the entire Sweden during Covid debate); and if it didn’t work out, ex post arguments of the kind of ‘if we only restricted your freedoms harder, it would have worked’ are essentially useless].

One-Sided Sources

The court relies primarily on reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), opinions from the German Advisory Council on the Environment (orig. Sachverständigenrat für Umweltfragen, SRU), and publications from the Federal Environment Agency (Umweltbundesamt, UBA). This selection of sources reveals an effort to use their official status to lend the actual assumptions a seal of reliability [I don’t mean to point to the Covid shitshow again, but we’ve seen prima facie evidence of comparable state institutions in the field of public health—the Paul Ehrlich-Institut and the Robert Koch-Institut—monkeying with whatever data they had to further the state-imposed agenda, and let’s not forget that it was the High Court, too, that ruled recently to absolve these institutions from any liability: it’s hardly a faith-inspiring development, to say the least…].

But it is precisely this official status that represents the problem: the Federal Environment Agency, for example, is a subordinate agency within the portfolio of the Federal Ministry for the Environment and Energy, and it is subject to the minister’s instructions. While the German Advisory Council on the Environment is not bound by instructions, its members are selected by the responsible environment ministry and thus also appointed by politicians.

A popular science publication by two researchers at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research [which is a gov’t-funded think tank], Rahmstorf and Schellnhuber, is also mentioned. [line break added]

In light of this, it is surprising that the court refrained from holding an oral hearing in these proceedings and did not question climate scientists from various institutes about the current state of research [yeah, why ask the experts™ about the state of the art? Nothing says ‘I know WTF I’m doing’ as disregarding expert opinions before ruling on whatever].

Problematic Tipping Point Theory

An oral hearing would have been important, for example, for dealing with the tipping point theory. In its reception of this theory, according to which there are certain thresholds (tipping points) for subsystems of the climate system, the exceedance of which leads to abrupt and often irreversible climatic changes, the court referred to its founders, the aforementioned researchers at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Schellnhuber and Rahmstorf [talk about witnesses of the prosecution].

However, this theory is not only the subject of controversial scientific debate. The IPCC, on which the court primarily relies, often attributes only medium or low certainty, i.e., only a low probability, to the theory.

Furthermore, in order to create the legal constraint for the legislature to drastically restrict freedom, the court gave the state objective of environmental twofold protection: the provision aims not only at climate protection but also at climate neutrality, and the establishment of the Paris target in the Climate Protection Act is constitutionally binding for any future legislature. Both are problematic [that’s putting it mildly: I doubt that there is a legal precedent where something that is ill-defined and sketchy (at-best) may delimit the freedom of action of future legislatures: I mean, the Germans should know about foreign occupation—a fact since 8/9 May 1945—delimits said freedom of action (and sovereignty), but foreign troops on one’s soil are really existing…]

The New Super-Norm

By adopting the goal of ‘climate neutrality’ [orig. Klimaneutralität], the Court has given the norm a different meaning and thus acted as a constitutionally amending legislator [i.e., the Court de facto abolished the separation of powers by arrogating the right deny future legislatures freedom of action]. Article 20a, which has enshrined the protection of natural resources since 1993, obliges the protection of the climate. Natural resources depend on a climate in which they can thrive [while that’s an obvious statement of fact, I find it almost tragicomically absurd that this is what Prof. Müller-Franken points to—for Art. 20, and perhaps not incidentally, enshrines both the sovereignty of the German people and its right to resistance if gov’t becomes abusive].

Accordingly, the deliberations addressed the protection of all environmental factors, including the climate. However, the term ‘climate neutrality’ did not yet exist in 1993; this demand was raised later and was not foreseeable at the time [that’s a stupid argument to make, dear colleague, because the EU has since then inserted precisely this kind of verbiage into all kinds of secondary legislation (sic), to say nothing about the right to resist the—in my view—usurpation of extra-constitutional prerogatives by the Court™].

If one now imagines what climate neutrality is supposed to mean, such a goal cannot be contained in the norm, since the norm would then no longer fit into the overall constitution, as the constitutionally amending legislator intended and expressed, but would become a super-norm to which everything else must be subordinated [somehow, Prof. Müller-Franken noticed this problem, too, but he used super-stupid verbiage; moreover, since ‘climate neutrality’ is now enshrined in EU-level law™, raising a fuss about the ‘super-powers’ arrogated by the Court™ here without mentioned the nefarious nature of EU-level law™ is—either derives from ignorance or, which would be worse, deliberate obfuscation].

The Federal Constitutional Court states that the requirement of climate neutrality does not have absolute priority over other concerns, but rather, in the event of a conflict, must be balanced with other constitutional interests and principles. However, it also states that the more climate change progresses, the greater the weight given to the requirement of climate protection [sigh].

Thresholds Crossed

If the CO2 budget to which Germany is entitled [sic] is used up, other constitutional rights would have to be subordinated to it, and fundamental freedoms would have to be ‘essentially curtailed’ [orig. im Wesentlichen unterbunden werden; note that the German formulation indicates that this is to be done via coercive measures imposed by state authorities]. To this end, the court is already turning the constitutional distribution principle underlying the Basic Law, according to which citizens’ freedom is in principle unlimited and the state is in principle limited, on its head [at long last, Prof. Müller-Franken recognises the implications].

It speaks of the ‘generosity of current climate protection law’ in ‘permitting’ CO2-emitting behaviour by the citizenry, instead of having long-since banned them. Citizens’ behaviour is thus subject to a general CO2 permit [i.e., rationing], a concept that is alien to the Basic Law [i.e., the Basic Law cannot, lawfully, proscribe it; I doubt that any legislator will have the cohones to raise this issue and make a stand]: citizens’ freedom is fundamentally independent of state authorisation, and prohibitions are the exception requiring justification [and neither the gov’t not the courts can, based on the very same Basic Law, formulate such a justification as civic rights and freedoms are ‘in principle unlimited’ while ‘the state is in principle limited’: given the experience of the Covid shitshow, it’s fair to anticipate what gives…].

The court has moreover exceeded the limits of legal development [orig. Rechtsfortbildung] with its statements on the significance of the Paris Agreement. Only the idea of ​​a global CO2 budget is agreed upon under international law. However, there was no consensus on the method by which this budget should be distributed among the states. The German Climate Protection Act has adopted the German Advisory Council on the Environment’s proposal to use equal per capita emission allowances worldwide [I admit not having read the Act, but I promise to do so in the near future; in the meantime, let’s ponder the amazing absurdity of this decision—by the cabinet-level official who basically tied civic rights and freedoms to this arbitrary, man-made thing that stands in fundamental contradiction to the inalienable rights of the citizenry].

Not Convincing

The court does say that other distributions are ‘conceivable’ [orig. denkbar]. However, the legislature must ‘take into account’ the quantification of the German Advisory Council on the Environment’s accounting [which is imposing yet another limitation on the freedom of action of the citizenry assembled in parliament, which I consider equally unlawful for the Court™, which derives its authority from said assembled citizenry]. This is not convincing. The fact that a ‘per capita’ distribution can be considered a method that satisfies the obligation to cooperate internationally does not explain why the legislature should not be allowed to choose a different standard, as long as doing so does not violate the Basic Law [which may also be amended by the same legislature].

When it comes to the question of how much CO2 a country is allowed to emit, it is much more logical, from the perspective of the CO2 content of the atmosphere, to maintain the principle of equality, if not based on gross domestic product, then at least on a country’s added value per unit of CO2 emitted (CO2 efficiency). However, this would result in a significantly larger CO2 budget for Germany, as the country with arguably the highest CO₂ efficiency in the world [I’m so glad this means that ze Germans will save the world], than is assumed using the per capita standard. Parliament is therefore likely to opt for this standard.

One possibility would be the use of nuclear energy. Not only is it CO2-neutral [lol, sure, as in: it depends on cradle-to-grave imputations of emissions associated (deriving) from mining of uranium, shipping, and subsequent enrichment, but, sure, make my day using this double-standard] and capable of providing base load [a worthwhile benefit relative to so-called renewables™], its use would also eliminate any interference with citizens’ freedom, since the exercise of freedom in its use would be irrelevant for the climate [call me cynic, but if I’d have to support nuclear power plants to keep both the benefits of modernity plus respect for my inalienable rights, I’m 112% for it].

Meanwhile, the court assumes that the reduction of CO2 emissions can only be achieved by restricting freedom. This decision is based on a belief in state omnipotence, coupled with distrust in democracy [and herein lies the fundamental problem as I see it: the elites’ willing executioners *hate* democracy].

Losing Freedom

The court openly expresses its distrust of parliamentary democracy on the issue of climate protection when it states that the binding nature of the political process sought by the environmental protection article ‘is in danger of being lost if the substantive content of Article 20a of the Basic Law were to be decided entirely in the day-to-day political process, which tends to be short-term and oriented towards directly articulated interests’. [I think that this ruling fully justifies the Germans’ right to resistance pursuant to Art. 20 (4) as the Court™ declares that the citizenry assembled isn’t to be trusted].

Based on this understanding of the functioning of the democratic process, the court saw itself as having to assume ‘guardianship’ over climate protection policy and, in a ‘government of judges’ [orig. gouvernement des juges], decree the rules applicable in Germany for saving the world: the climate is not negotiable.

By shifting political decisions to the constitutional level, the court gives politicians the opportunity to invoke its authority in the case of unpopular measures and to accuse their critics not only of ‘climate’ or ‘science denialism’ [orig. ‘Klima-’ respektive ‘Wissenschaftsleugnung’], but also of a lack of respect for the Federal Constitutional Court and thus for the constitution itself [it’s Groundhog Day for those who care to remember the Covid shitshow].

The Basic Law, however, does not oblige the Federal Constitutional Court to impose the loss of freedom on Germans ‘to save the world by court order’. Rather, it must only establish a constitutional framework for climate protection that protects citizens’ freedom wherever possible. While the climate cannot be negotiated, the ways in which Germany can make its contribution to climate protection while preserving the freedom of its citizens can be negotiated.

Bottom Lines

Well said, and I support all of the above-voiced concerns.

But.

The emphases on Germans’ freedoms and liberties, as welcome as it is, misses the proverbial forest for the trees. And this is to be understood in the most literal sense of these terms, for even if the German gov’t finds a way out of this mess—a big ‘if’, no doubts there—the EU Commission is 112% on track to f*** this one up for everyone:

Consider Directive (EU) 2023/2413, specifically Art. 16 (3), which is already on the books and reads as follows:

Overriding public interest By 21 February 2024, until climate neutrality is achieved, Member States shall ensure that, in the permit-granting procedure, the planning, construction and operation of renewable energy plants, the connection of such plants to the grid, the related grid itself, and storage assets are presumed as being in the overriding public interest and serving public health and safety when balancing legal interests in individual cases for the purposes of Article 6(4) and Article 16(1), point (c), of Directive 92/43/EEC, Article 4(7) of Directive 2000/60/EC and Article 9(1), point (a), of Directive 2009/147/EC. Member States may, in duly justified and specific circumstances, restrict the application of this Article to certain parts of their territory, to certain types of technology or to projects with certain technical characteristics in accordance with the priorities set out in their integrated national energy and climate plans submitted pursuant to Articles 3 and 14 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1999. Member States shall inform the Commission of such restrictions, together with the reasons therefor.’

Please allow me to translate what this means from the Eurocratese:

Until the EU Commission ascertains you’re ‘climate neutral’ (whatever that means), the gov’t, incl. its betters at the EU level, get veto powers over what public-interest projects are prioritised, approved, subsidised, etc.

In other words: Brussels™ is picking winners and losers, with the blame for everything falling squarely on state-level or even national gov’ts.

Art. 3 of said Regulation (EU) 2018/1999, by the way, clearly establish the EU’s pre-eminence in determining policy across five core areas (pursuant to Art. 4): ‘decarbonisation’, ‘renewable energy’, ‘energy security’, the ‘internal energy market’, and ‘research, innovation and competitiveness’.

Art. 14 of said regulation, then, holds the following:

each Member State shall modify its national objective, target or contribution with regard to any of the quantified Union objectives, targets or contributions.

For the full story, check out the below-linked posting:

There is no way out of this mess—unless and until we bid farewell to the notion of such policy being determined at the level of the near-totally hollowed-out level of any EU member-state.

There’s no chance to change anything as long as the EU exists.

Ceterum censeo Confoederationem Europaeam delenda est.