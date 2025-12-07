Today we’ll talk more about the degeneracy of the self-styled EU leadership caste (brought to you by the US Deep State, the usual suspects in the City of London and on Wall Street, and the Transatlantic juste milieux).

In today’s long-form posting, renegade EU MEP Martin Sonneborn spills the beans on the incurable ailments of the European Union, and in so doing, we’re following up on the below-linked piece:

As to the below content, translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Sonneborn: Von der Leyen Made the EU Increasingly Like Ukraine

Martin Sonneborn and Claudia Latour on corruption in Brussels and Kyiv and why things are sometimes very different than they seem.

By Michael Maier, Berliner Zeitung, 4 Dec. 2025 [source; archived]

Former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini [Wikipedia; Grokipedia] was arrested on Monday. She resigned from her position at the College of Europe on Thursday. As in the case of Zelenskyy’s advisor Yermak—who resigned and disappeared at the front lines [if he’s ever been there, I for one don’t believe it]—one wonders: is this just the tip of the iceberg? Or are the corruption investigators simply doing good and fearless work? Or is the whole thing just a big show—designed to address people’s unease and present solutions [my money is on the latter]? We spoke with the head of the satirical party Die Partei, MEP Martin Sonneborn, and his advisor Claudia Latour [Mr. Sonneborn is among the very few independent MPs, and the reason he’s in the EU Parliament is because he ran a campaign w/o media coverage and the like and upset at least his district…Wikipedia; Grokipedia].

[Michael Meier] Were you surprised by Ms. Mogherini’s arrest?

[Martin Sonneborn] Yes. Ironically, Mogherini was on the honorary board of ‘Fight Impunity’, the NGO founded by former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri at the heart of the ‘Qatargate’ scandal [see the footnote for excerpts from a hilarious Politico piece (of all places) penned in 2022], through which funds and gifts from Qatar and Morocco flowed to members and assistants of the European Parliament. One could therefore suspect Mogherini of having close ties to networks that don’t take ‘European values’ quite as seriously as she does—and Ms. von der Leyen (winking smiley).

[Meier] Were you surprised by the timing?

[Sonneborn]Yes. The EU has just entered the corruption-prone arms trade on a massive scale [we’re talking Airbus and the like, according to Reuters], after years of pouring hundreds of billions of euros into a country that is demonstrably one of the most corrupt in the world. So, for the EU, this corruption scandal within its own ranks comes at a rather inconvenient time [can make an omelette (arms sales) w/o breaking a few eggs (bribes)].

[Meier] The initiative came from the EPPO [that would be the ‘independent public prosecution office of the EU’]. What’s going on there? Were you surprised by the timing?

[Sonneborn] The EPPO’s task was to investigate the alleged corruption surrounding vaccine procurement and the related SMS scandal involving von der Leyen. However, apart from a terse press release (no. 10/2022 [link added: it’s wild enough to warrant its own footnoted excerpts]), the EPPO has presented nothing of substance. EPPO Director Laura Kövesi’s term expires next year, and behind the scenes, the jockeying for her successor is already in full swing. Kövesi’s record this year is rather mediocre: a mayor each from Romania and Italy, a Czech hospital director, and customs officials from Malta. A somewhat more spectacular acquisition wouldn’t be unwelcome.

[Meier] What role do the Belgians play—who don’t want to steal the Russians’ money? [this refers to the so-called ‘Russian Assets’, held in escrow (or the like) by Belgium-based financial-services firm Euroclear—and which is the nuclear bomb underneath the Western-led financial system; particulars may be found here; oh, lest I forget, why don’t ‘the Belgians’ want to steal these assets? Because it’ll blow up the financial sector world-wide, the Russian gov’t has the better cards, and Euroclear may be sued world-wide]

[Sonneborn] Belgium is a small country with a manageable number of decision-makers: everyone knows everyone else. The Belgian judiciary is notorious for its rigor and employs some outstanding investigating judges, but interference between politics and the judiciary can never be entirely ruled out in Brussels. Long-serving minister and former EU Justice [ain’t that a cosmic joke?] Commissioner Didier Reynders, who reportedly was involved in the disappearance of Libyan state assets—then held by Euroclear—as well as in the shady dealings of his now-convicted close friend Nicolas Sarkozy, whom he assisted in finalising a monumental arms deal with the Kazakh potentate Nursultan Nazarbayev, not to mention fraud in the construction of the Belgian embassy in the Congo and money laundering through art dealing. Belgian authorities are currently investigating ‘Teflon Didier’ on suspicion of money laundering.

[Meier] Who benefits from the raid and the arrest?

[Sonneborn] Certainly not the EU.

[Meier] Is this an unfortunate isolated incident? [lol, that question alone…]

[Sonneborn] Hardly. In some levels of the Brussels institutions, especially at the higher levels, one can now assume the existence of almost fraternity-like networks that have formed around political or national families. And there, despite all the meticulously codified regulations as ‘codes of conduct for EU officials’, the principle ultimately applies: one hand washes the other. Friends are placed in well-paid cushy jobs, which are even created anew at taxpayers’ expense if necessary: ​​for example, the (superfluous) post of ‘Special Envoy for the Gulf Region’ created for the Greek ex-Commissioner Avramopoulos (EPP), who was involved in Qatargate, which, after the corruption scandal became public, went to former MEP Di Maio. Or the (superfluous) post of ‘Director for Science, Research and Foresight’, to which EPP leader Manfred Weber intends to appoint his friend, strategic advisor, and former spokesperson Udo Zolleis (monthly salary: at least €18,000). This post for Weber’s friend was, incidentally, created by EP Secretary-General Alessandro Chiocchetti, whose appointment itself involved the creation of other positions: EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola created two high-ranking parliamentary posts (for the left and liberals) to secure their votes for the ‘election’ of her chief of staff and preferred candidate, Chiocchetti. Or finally, Ursula von der Leyen herself, who simply created a position for her long-time PR advisor Jens Flosdorff, whom she couldn’t hire through regular channels because he lacked the qualifications required for EU officials—with the highest possible level of service and salary, of course. Mogherini herself obtained her rectorship in Bruges in no other way: she neither met the official qualification profile nor adhered to applicable regulations [her highest formal qualification is a master’s degree in political science (sic), which means she was elevated to run a university™ without even (sic) a Ph.D.]. Her ‘application’, although required in writing, was submitted verbally—months after the application deadline. That she nevertheless received the position so easily is ultimately due to the intercession and support of von der Leyen and the approval of Herman Van Rompuy, the president of the College’s governing board. When, in a public [!!!] tender by the European External Action Service, the decision-maker there (and Italian) Sannino magically awards EU funding to an Italian woman who also happens to head a third-party institution (the College of Europe) that is (politically) desirable from the perspective of the EU institutions, it really doesn’t surprise me anymore.

[Meier] How can the EU impart values ​​to Ukraine when things aren’t going well at its own house?

[Sonneborn] A good question, one that the EU itself would, of course, never ask. A closer look at the EU gradually leads one to wonder whether the threshold for using the term ‘endemic corruption’—the level of irregularities, abuse of power, and corruption incidents—hasn’t already been reached, if not exceeded. Emmanuel Todd makes a noteworthy observation in this context. The prevailing theory and self-understanding in Brussels is based on the assumption that with each EU expansion, its own standards are transferred to the candidate countries—through years of ‘monitoring’ and review procedures by the Commission, as well as through mere (ideological) contact. But osmosis is not a one-way street. In reality, Todd argues, with each round of enlargement, it is primarily the EU itself that has changed [Nietzsche once wrote about this in Beyond Good and Evil—and used the metaphor of ‘gazing into the abyss’, which, if done long enough, ‘also gazes back’]. In the course of its expansion, the EU has not only exported its own standards but has also imported the historical influences and political cultures of the acceding states into Brussels. With regard to Ukraine’s accession process, one could cynically say: The original intention was for Ukraine to align itself with the standards applicable in the EU. Under von der Leyen, unfortunately, the opposite has happened: Ukraine has not adapted to the EU, but rather the EU has adapted to Ukraine [it’s a proverbial race to the bottom, and the EU is playing to win™].

[Meier] How do you view Ms. von der Leyen’s moral integrity with regard to corruption? [or, say, her cronyism and corruption with respect to all other things she’s ever touched? (just look up her husband, Heiko Von der Leyen—and you’ll be amazed that he waited several years after his spouse’s appointment as EU Commission chieftain before resigning in 2022 from the board of an Italian biotech company that had earlier—since 2019—received EU funding…Wikipedia; Grokipedia; see the footnote]

[Sonneborn] Abuse of power, cronyism, and favouritism have significantly worsened since Von der Leyen took office. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office’s handling of the Pfizer affair, in particular, has contributed significantly to creating a sense of impunity among senior officials and decision-makers. The fact that the EPPO seized control of the Pfizer affair with all its might, only to sweep it under the rug forever, has fostered a climate of impunity and, consequently, a license to act with impunity, the consequences of which are now clearly visible. This is about the entire structure, which is naturally shaped by the Commission President herself. Every scandal in Brussels—she herself is the prime example of this—ends with a promotion; every violation of European values ​​is reinterpreted as a ‘European value’; every breach of regulations is downplayed and ignored. No one in the EU would ever resign voluntarily, and no one in the Commission is afraid—not of the anger of the citizens, not of Parliament, and certainly not of a press that is no longer a fourth estate. The political culture in the EU is not founded on democracy, but on impunity.

[Meier] For what achievements should Ms. Mogherini be remembered?

[Sonneborn] For her academic work. She spent six months as an Erasmus exchange student in Aix-en-Provence [at this point, I suppose that she’s not a properly-certified™ academic must count in her favour in terms of prejudices one acquires in college; it doesn’t absolve her more-than-questionable morals and character, though].

[Meier] What exactly does the Collège d’Europe do? [oh, I could take you all down some rabbit-holes here, but that would quite likely bore you to death (which is also why this is that way); in case you’re wondering, there’s a bunch of such institutions of higher learning™, all of them connected to one or the other globalist venue: the Johns Hopkins University’s Paul Nitze School of Advanced Int’l Studies serves as the premier recruiting grounds for the World Bank and the IMF, the Graduate Institute in Geneva, Switzerland, fulfils the same function for the UN and its subsidiary/ancillary organisations; click the footnote for learning how and why I know]

[Sonneborn] It is the EU’s certified training ground for future leaders, where the next generation of personnel for its administrative bulge is cultivated. Nominally ‘independent’, but devoted to every one of the prevailing EU narratives [pick and choose, dear readers, what they talk about isn’t the issue]. And it has an openly transatlantic bias that is downright absurd and profoundly un-European. As a ‘European College’, the institution should be aligned with the Humboldtian ideal of autonomous scholarship and critical research [I concur, but this isn’t what’s going on, and that is by design], as well as the mediation of EU perspectives and interests—not with the US concept of science and geopolitical viewpoints. Mogherini, however, is very strongly oriented toward the US: she is not only a trustee of the ‘International Crisis Group’ and a Fellow of the ‘German Marshall Fund’, but in her tenure in Bruges, she has only attracted attention once, when she named the 2023 academic year not (as required) after an ‘outstanding European’—previously, it had been figures like Leibniz, Da Vinci, Aristotle, and Voltaire [let’s note, in passing, that in this context, Ms. Mogherini (who lacks even a Ph.D.) has had more academic training™ than any of these gentlemen]—but after US Secretary of State, geopolitical string-puller, and war criminal Madeleine Albright, whose portrait, incidentally, hangs in an oversized format in Mogherini’s office as rector [in the olden, pre-WW1 days, Europe’s imperial monarchs hanged oversized portraits of themselves in the offices of ambassadors, ministers, and the like to intimate oversight].

[Meier] You already denounced the whole operation as a welfare state back in 2023. Did anyone care then?

[Sonneborn] No, only you. Smiley.

[Meier] Could it be that the EU bigwigs are suddenly facing headwinds because of the oligarchic shift in Washington?

[Sonneborn] I (unfortunately) consider that unlikely. It’s more likely that Mogherini is a diversionary tactic generated internally: similar to what’s happening in Ukraine right now, the spotlight is being shone on a minor, corrupt detail to dispel any suspicion of more widespread corruption. This addresses, caters to, and simultaneously defuses the widespread suspicion among citizens that something might not be quite right with the outflow of tens of billions of euros (first to the pharmaceutical industry, now to the arms industry) and hundreds of billions of euros to a highly corrupt neighbouring country. Because the EU can and will always say: look here, dear citizens: the EU is indeed an upright institution that possesses effective self-regulatory mechanisms and takes the strongest possible action against offenders. Everything’s fine! To create this effect of self-righteousness, an unsuspecting pawn is sometimes sacrificed. Or, to be more politically correct: an unsuspecting female pawn [I concur with Mr. Sonneborn’s assessment here; also, let’s move on folks, there’s nothing to see here].

[Meier] Will we see more scandals?

[Sonneborn] You bet.

Bottom Lines

Full disclosure—I’m a huge fan of Martin Sonneborn’s, for he’s proven to be consistent on all the issues he’s criticising, ranging from Von der Leyen’s corruption to the Pfizer contracts and her Covid 19 management™ to whatever TF is happening in regards to the warmongering.

Two of the more egregious revelations of yesteryear we discussed earlier:

So, here we are—at yet another psy-op designed to bamboozle the European peoples into not demanding a fundamental policy shift as regards energy, industry, and foreign policy, as well as an end to mass immigration.

I suppose that at this point, we may all sense what will inevitably come sooner or later: a reckoning.

If the winter turns out to be harsh and cold, Germany will run out of natural gas before too long; and if Germany catches a cold, the rest of the EU will come down with a severe case (pun intended) of disease.

With a leadership caste as detached from reality and any consequences of their actions, what transpires in the Brussels Bubble may be taken as something akin to the proverbial quip attributed to Marie Antoinette on the eve of the French Revolution:

Let them eat cake.

True to the mostly fake and disgusting EU style, we note that this is perhaps the most fitting thing to conclude upon here as the quip is both fake and it was originally coined by none other than grandiose European Jean-Jacques Rousseau when Marie Antoinette was five years old (in 1760).

Some things never change.