And just like this, another puzzling piece of archaeological evidence pops up that contradicts many a piece of conventional wisdom, summarised here, as always, by Wikipedia:

Hominins (including the Australopithecine and Panina subtribes) parted from the Gorillini tribe between 8 and 9 mya; Australopithecine (including the extinct biped ancestors of humans) separated from the Pan genus (containing chimpanzees and bonobos) 4–7 mya.[12] The Homo genus is evidenced by the appearance of H. habilis over 2 mya,[a] while anatomically modern humans emerged in Africa approximately 300,000 years ago.

Needless to say, once one ventures over to the dedicated Wikipedia entry on Graecopithecus, this is what one reads (emphases mine):

In 2017, palaeontologists led by Madelaine Böhme of the Eberhard-Karls-University Tübingen, Germany, published a controversial analysis of the teeth and age of the specimens, and came to the conclusion that it could be the oldest hominin, meaning that it could be the oldest direct ancestors of humans after splitting from that of the chimpanzees.[5] Their simultaneous study also claimed that contrary to the generally accepted evidence of the African origin of the hominin lineage, the ancestors of humans originated from the main ape ancestry in the Mediterranean region (before migrating into Africa where they evolved into the ancestors of Homo species).[4][6] They named the origin of human theory as the “North Side Story.”[7] These claims have been dismissed by most other scientists.[8] Rick Potts and Bernard Wood argued that the evidence is too flimsy to even say it is a hominin.[7] Tim D. White suggested that the analysis was an attempt to resurrect a “tired argument” for the European origins of human beings, while Sergio Almécija stated that single characters such as teeth could not support sweeping evolutionary claims.[8]

And now Prof. Böhme and colleagues have published, in the peer-reviewed literature (whatever that means in our brave post-Covid world) further evidence of a most likely female femur.

And while I remain on the sidelines here in terms of yes/no (as the new paper merely offers a hypothesis, as opposed to evidence), the above-related issue is besides the point: it’s frankly quite irrelevant where one finds the first bone; it’s a series of facts that whatever the exact reasons, Europeans built an astounding civilisation (not that other peoples didn’t), which was also the first—and, it seems, also the last truly global civilisation. But I digress.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Did the Oldest Human Ancestor Come From the Balkans?—A New Fossil Fills a Gap

International team including the Senckenberg Society for Natural Research and the University of Tübingen discovers a 7.2-million-year-old femur of Graecopithecus in Bulgaria

Via the U of Tübingen’s website, 4 March 2026 (source)

A newly discovered fossil femur from Bulgaria could rewrite the history of human origins, as reported by an international research team from the National Museum of Natural History (Bulgaria), Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (Greece), the Senckenberg Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment at the University of Tübingen, and the University of Toronto (Canada). Bipedalism, or walking on two legs, has long been considered a fundamental milestone in human evolution and one of our most defining characteristics. Until now, researchers assumed that the first fossil humans came from Africa and that bipedalism developed there around six million years ago. The new femur from the Azmaka excavation site, near the town of Chirpan in the Thracian Plain, described this week in an article in the journal Palaeodiversity and Palaeoenvironments, exhibits unmistakable characteristics of a biped, a human ancestor who already walked on its hind legs.

Graecopithecus : Oldest Representative of the Human Lineage

‘At 7.2 million years old, this ancestor, which we classify as Graecopithecus, could be the oldest known human’ [out of Africa we all came, eh?], says Professor David Begun of the University of Toronto. The first Graecopithecus specimen, a mandible, was discovered at a site near Athens. As early as 2017, the research team examined this find and concluded that the shape of the tooth roots suggested a member of the human lineage. However, bipedalism in Graecopithecus could not be deduced from the mandible. The newly discovered femur from Azmaka now significantly alters the data.

At the Azmaka site in Bulgaria, Graecopithecus lived along a river in a savanna landscape similar to those found in present-day East Africa. The femur comes from an individual weighing approximately 24 kilograms, likely female. ‘A number of external and internal morphological features, such as the elongated and upright femoral neck, specialised attachment points for the gluteal muscles, and the thickness of the outer bone layer, show similarities to bipedal fossil human ancestors and humans’, says Professor Nikolai Spassov of the Bulgarian National Museum of Natural History. These features distinguish them from the femurs of arboreal apes. ‘However, Graecopithecus did not yet move in the same way as modern humans’, the researcher adds. The Azmaka femur combines features of African apes with those of more recent bipeds.

‘Graecopithecus represents a stage in human evolution between our tree- and ground-dwelling ancestors, such as the almost twelve-million-year-old Danuvius guggenmosi from Hammerschmiede in the Allgäu region of Germany, and more recent finds from East Africa’, says Begun. ‘One could certainly describe it as a missing link.’ Graecopithecus most likely descended from the eight- to nine-million-year-old Balkan-Anatolian apes like Ouranopithecus and Anadoluvius, which in turn evolved from ancestors in Western and Central Europe.

Climate Drivers of Dispersal

‘We know that large-scale climate changes [man-made ones?] in the eastern Mediterranean and Western Asia eight to six million years ago led to the periodic emergence of extensive semi-deserts and deserts. This development initiated several waves of dispersal of Eurasian mammals to Africa and laid the foundation for today’s mammal fauna of African savannahs’ [huhum, not ‘even’ elephants and giraffes are African?], says Professor Madelaine Böhme from the Senckenberg Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment at the University of Tübingen. The study authors therefore suspect that great apes also spread southward [ta-daaaa]. Whether the ancestors of chimpanzees, gorillas, and humans had already diverged in Europe, and whether these waves of migration were even a reason for the genetic isolation of their lineages, remains to be clarified by future discoveries [of course]. It is possible that Graecopithecus also spread from the Balkans to Africa, where, from six million years ago onward, early human ancestors such as the genus Orrorin emerged, followed later by Australopithecus afarensis, whose most famous representative is the fossil known as Lucy [now, that’s an intriguing possibility, which the authors phrase as follows:

We hypothesise that the descendants of the Azmaka hominine may have dispersed from Eurasia into Africa under the influence of climatic and environmental changes in the eastern Mediterranean. If such dispersal occurred…

All of the verbiage indicates: they don’t have evidence for it; but here’s the rub: the authors are quite open about this and the issue remains, therefore, subject to discussion (the above quote is from the abstract of the underlying publication, linked below)].

Work continues in Azmaka and at other sites in the Balkans to find more Graecopithecus specimens and learn more about the ecology and evolution of this surprisingly early biped and its possible human ancestors.

Publication

Nikolai Spassov, Dionisios Youlatos, Madelaine Böhme, Ralitsa Bogdanova, Latinka Hristova, David R. Begun: ‘An early form of terrestrial hominine bipedalism in the Late Miocene of Bulgaria’, Palaeobiodiversity and Palaeoenvironments, https://doi.org/10.1007/s12549-025-00691-0

Bottom Lines

Here’s a bit more from the Graecopithicus entry in Wikipedia

In late 2017, Julien Benoit and Francis J. Thackeray re-analysed the claims of the PLOS One papers and found key issues in the major conclusions:[35] The partial fusion of the fourth premolar (P4) roots does not define Graecopithecus as a hominin since the feature is common in hominids,[36][37] even in the chimpanzees.[38][39] Thick enamel and relatively large molar teeth are not exclusive to hominins as they are also present in other Miocene apes and gorillas.[40][41] The claim that Graecopithecus is the ancestral ape of human lineage and that humans originate in Europe is not justified. Even if Graecopithecus is the basal (root ancestor) ape, all other human ancestral species starting from Sahelanthropus were in Africa, thus, still making Africa the birthplace of humans.[35] The study concludes: [We] recognise a small signal for placing Graecopithecus at the root of the Hominini clade. This means that the phylogenetic relationship between Graecopithecus and Hominini is as yet not confirmed. Our analysis supports the view that Graecopithecus is potentially an important taxon for the origin of Hominini, but this is not certain and deserves further investigation and more material.[35] Response In 2018, Fuss, Spassov, Böhme, and Begun published a response to Benoit and Thackeray,[42] claiming that their original publication had been misrepresented and misconstrued. They explained that the conclusion of the 2017 paper had not been that Graecopithecus was certainly a hominin, but that its status as a hominin could not be ruled out, and that more research and evidence would be needed to make a conclusion[5]—a conclusion that Benoit and Thackeray make in their own paper.[35] They argued against Benoit and Thackeray write that they did not judge canine root derivation of Graecopithecus and Salehanthropus against each other, stating that the differences between them were within the range of sexual variation. Additionally, when Benoit and Thackeray claim that the characteristics mentioned in the 2017 paper are not unique to Hominini, they do not mention that the 2017 paper discusses canine root size and premolar root complexity reduction, which could be indications of Hominini.[42]

Apart from the academic shadow-boxing, the most important thing here is this: we’ll have to wait a bit to see what the critics will make of this new study by Begun et al.

In the end, though, while I love me a good debate, it’s also a kind of pointless one: yes, at some point, life everywhere was ‘solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short’, as Thomas Hobbes in his 1651 Leviathan infamously put it.

Somehow, some places, including China, Japan, India, and Europe managed to build astounding things, with Europeans eventually taking over the world, however briefly.

None of this is changed by the above paper, and even if they are eventually proven correct, the one thing that this will change is—the pride of many brain-washed (addled) postcolonialism-infested people will be hurt.

I doubt they’ll bother to look at whatever evidence is presented and continue to try to virtue-signal their way out of any argument.

By the way, lest you ask: I do think that the most plausible explanation may be co-evolution in different locales, much like happened in the wake of the scientific revolution due to preconditions being functionally comparable, which suggests—as the finches on the Galapagos archipelago—that while there was, at some more remote point in time, a common ancestor, but that’s besides the point. It’s basically like with children: they all start out ± alike, and some go this way and others different paths.

The issue assigning relative premiums to this or that path arises only out of ex post consideration; doing so is also incomprehensible to little children, by the way.