After several years of writing about Big (Gov’t) Education™ here in Norway, esp. its pitfalls and cul-de-sacs (a lot about it is linked in the below piece), the globalists original news™ outlet, the Times of London, has sent veteran reported Becky Barrow to Oslo recently.

The situation may best be summed up by this snippet of insight:

Students must practice putting away their screens in order to be able to concentrate only on a text. This is needed, believes Bjørn Enge Bertelsen, who is behind the course in Bergen: ‘The students often say that it is difficult for them to immerse themselves in specialist texts. And I can feel that myself. [perhaps because you’re addicted to digital stuff, too? It might also be because primary and esp. secondary education leaves much to be desired…] We have to help each other to find that concentration.’ Bertelsen refers to research which says that it is easier to concentrate when you read texts on paper, without a screen nearby.

Problem is, if you’re in the top 10-15% of talented children, it’s not that important if you read on paper (which I’d advocate) or on screens; for the rest, though, reading on screens leads to measurably worse outcomes. For that snippet, see this piece:

So, now the chicken have come home to roost, so to speak, with even the establishmentarian Times of London noticing and spreading the word. Better late than never, I suppose (they did the same in spring 1939 after spending several years shilling for ‘appeasement’, by the way).

While there’s several Norwegian outlets recounting, so to speak, the original piece and editorialising here and there (e.g., Aftenposten), here’s Becky Barrow’s original piece.

Emphases and [snark] mine.

Free iPads Ruined Kids’ Reading in Norway. Now It’s Fighting Back

The nation’s libraries offer rollerskating, rap workshops—and, most importantly, books to reverse the decline caused by a classroom tech experiment [source; archived]

There are 1,100 chairs in the main public library in Oslo—rocking chairs, armchairs, chairs on balls which let you spin yourself around. Every one is full.

When the Deichman Bjorvika library opened in 2020, staff quickly realised they needed teenagers’ ideas about how to attract young people. ‘When we used to arrange free pizza evenings on our own, nobody came’, said Mariann Youmans, head of Deichman Young.

Their ideas? Workshops to clean your trainers and write rap lyrics, chess tournaments and parties where you rollerskate around piles of books.

The theory is that the teenagers, who are paid about 187 Norwegian krone (£14.50 [about US$ 15]) per hour to sit on the council for two hours a week, invite their friends; the library becomes a place that they know and like, and gradually they start borrowing books.

They held 1,000 events last year—and lent a record 2.2 million books across Deichman’s 23 libraries in the Norwegian capital. About 50 per cent were to children. It is books by the back door.

Welcome to the latest chapter in Norway’s attempts to reverse its catastrophic decline in reading. It might have one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds—about £1.5 trillion, and rising by the day—and the highest percentage of electric car sales—96 per cent—but Norway, temporarily, forgot about the importance of books [can’t leave out any cliché, and I’ve dealt with the EV issue often, too:

And now back to Ms. Barrow’s reporting]

Around 500,000 Norwegians, in a population of only 5.6 million, cannot read a text message or simple instructions [here’s the big methodological problem: while I would presume an outsized share of foreigners from Third World countries here, let’s not leave out the many locals who are kinda not enjoying reading]. Of the 65 countries measured for children’s enjoyment of reading by Pirls (Progress in International Reading Literacy Study), it comes bottom.

‘We are far, far too rich, so we do stupid things with our money’, said Trine Skei Grande, the former education minister, now director of the Norwegian Publishers’ Association [Ms. Skei Grande’s Wikipedia profile indicates that she was, in fact, in office as Education Minister from 2010 through 2020, yet somehow™, Ms. Barrow omits this highly relevant factoid here].

In 2016, the ‘stupid thing’ [which Ms. Skei Grande ordered] was to give an iPad to every child when they started school at the age of five. It had no parental controls on it, and the parents who complained were ignored, dismissed as ‘dinosaurs’. Books disappeared from classrooms. Children stopped reading.

Norway is below the international average, and far below Britain, in the Pisa reading scores, compiled by the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development). Before the iPads were introduced, it was significantly above both of them.

Such children were left, Skei Grande said, with what she described as ‘kitchen language’, a vocabulary for only the ordinary things in life, perhaps 17,000 words, rather than a bookworm’s 55,000-70,000 [well, as long as we don’t get a breakdown of their geographical backgrounds, this is all too little, too late plus tons of editorialising, if not outright normalising; note, by the way, that the 2015 migrant waves crashing ashore in Europe happened™ a year before these devices were introduced in schools, with the consequences being—a doubling (!!) of the foreign-born population in the past 15 years:

With municipalities paying welfare of which, in some places (linked in the above piece), 80% is going to refugees™, the omission of these facts is the tell-tale sign of a media agit-prop].

But the fightback has truly begun. The prime minister, Jonas Gahr Store, vowed to make Norway into the best country in the world for reading. ‘Norwegian children used to be among the best readers in the world. But today, 15,000 pupils finish primary school without being able to read properly. That is serious’, he said, at the launch of a national reading initiative last August.

A reading commission was set up by the government in January. There are 13 experts on it, including two authors, who will report later this year. Skei Grande said there is political consensus across Norway’s parliament to resolve the problem. ‘We have no representative of Donald Trump saying: “I love the uneducated”. I’m happy with that’, she said. [setting aside the unnecessary quip—evidence of Trump Derangement Syndrome—let’s not forget that Ms. Skei Grande was the competent (sic) cabinet-level minister who introduced these shit tablets into schools when the centre-right™ ran the country; Norway introduced what in US lingo is called ‘common core’—one school for everybody (fellesskole)—in 1997/98 when the centre-left™ was running the country: education policy is a bipartisan/all-inclusive shitshow:

Much like these domestic discussions, Ms. Barrow’s piece, quite predictably so, misses the point—for she either knowingly omits them or she has no idea about these underlying issues (I think it’s both).]

Money is being poured into new strategies to get children reading again—and adults, constantly staring at their phones, are being targeted too.

An initiative, from Foundation Read, will encourage workplaces to set up book clubs for their staff, or at least to have a shelf of books that staff can exchange with each other. Nearly 30 companies have signed up [that’s classic Old Labour/Soviet-style agit-prop: it’s all voluntary, sure, but if you don’t, you’ll forego your brownie points].

Silje Brathen, from Foundation Read [orig. Stiftelsen LESE, chaired by former cultural affairs minister Anette Trettebergstuen (Wikipedia), an openly lesbian ‘inclusionary feminist’, who served in PM Støre’s first cabinet from 2021-23, and who was forced to resign due to corruption and favouritism, which was too much even (sic) for the otherwise very generous Norwegian juste milieu (see the footnote for particulars)], said: ‘We need children to see their parents reading because why should they be forced to read if their parents are never doing that?’ iPads have been removed for the first three years of school, and mobile phones banned for all ages [fun factoid: that’s a gov’t resolution, which will enter into force in summer 2026].

There are summer reading competitions during the eight to nine-week holiday which begins in the middle of June, just as the sun barely sets in Norway [yes, and they may be done on (drum roll) tablets].

Every child is encouraged to log their reading—cartoons and newspapers, as well as novels—and then to go to the library to pick up a prize to reward a milestone, such as getting to page 50. The shark tooth that children were given proved particularly popular one summer.

Helene Voldner, from the Norwegian Library Association, said: ‘Last summer, a library in Haugesund [a remote coastal village in the southwest of Norway] completely ran out of children’s books because so many wanted to take part.’

In Lillehammer, about two hours by train north of Oslo, an initiative, called Boklek, which translates as ‘book play’, was born, the brainchild of Marit Borkenhagen, festival director of the Norwegian Festival of Literature.

In the months before they start school in August at the age of five or six, every kindergarten class is invited to visit the local library.

Each year, one book is chosen, and the author, or a storyteller, comes to the library to read the story to the children, but also to play games linked to it. This year’s book is Det Runde Problemet by Vegard Markhus about a boy called Robert who loses his head.

At 10 a.m. in the library on Wednesday, there were 47 children listening to the story, with their 12 teachers, all sitting in socks, not shoes, in the children’s section. At midday, there were another 59 children from other kindergartens.

They do not listen silently. They were encouraged, by the storyteller, Kristine Haugland, to get involved—patting their head to check it is still there, and counting the number of socks on Robert’s messy bathroom floor.

It is reading, but not the quiet, dull type that puts off so many children. The aim is to show the children, and their teachers, how reading can be fun.

The same book is read to all children that year, and a copy given both to their kindergarten and their new class at primary school. It is designed to make them feel comfortable when they make the move to big school.

Mia Granum, a Boklek co-ordinator, said:

When I was a child, we all watched the same TV. We had a lot more in common with each other. It’s important to have something comfortable that is familiar to everyone. The Boklek book gives them this.

For Sarah Willand, director of one of Norway’s oldest and biggest publishers, Cappelen Damm, the decline in reading—but the newfound determination to reverse the problem—means she describes herself as a ‘concerned optimist’.

She said: ‘We are concerned that both people—children and adults—are reading less…It is not enough that books exist. They must be read or heard.’ [have you ever wondered if the aversion to reading may be due to, say, the crap that’s out there sold as books™, most of the children’s books on sale in Norway are totally rainbow/trans™-themed gay and unsuitable for kids:

And that’s well before we note that textbook sales at the university level have been declining for 5+ years, partially because students are abusing AI™ that much, but I digress]

Next month, Norway will be the guest of honour at the annual Children’s Book Fair in Bologna, Italy, with dozens of events organised by Norla (Norwegian Literature Abroad).

Back in Oslo, Deichman Bjorvika—all 19,600 square metres of it—has five 3D printers, six sewing machines, and a scheme to hand out seeds to visitors. The architect designed the five-storey building—or ten if you include the five mezzanines—to look like a forest. If you look up, you see light coming in through the glass roof.

To open the library, streets were closed, royalty invited, and little children [in the post-Epstein Files era, this must be something of a very sick and disturbing joke]—with rucksacks of books on their backs—walked from the old library to the new building. ‘We wanted the first inhabitants of the new library to be children. We wanted to show them the way’, said Youmans.

Bottom Lines

Here’s what the normies in Norway do:

Suddenly, there are small children moving through the world with their eyes fixed on a screen, as if it were almost glued to their foreheads. They walk through the neighbourhood without looking up. Without looking around.

I see the results daily at my university: it’s even worse than you’d imagine in terms of attention span, unwillingness-inability to read (after 13 years of schooling, mind you, and countless millions of dollars spent per student).

Many go straight home from school, without the spontaneous stops that used to be a completely natural part of childhood.

My 6th-grader tells me that her male classmates all play an online ego-shooter game, ‘Fortnite’, since grade one, all enabled, if not supported, by their insane parents who set this up; paedophiles are very active on these platforms, incl. ‘Roblox’ and ‘Minecraft’ (the Norwegian gov’t pays for both of these in terms of making these ‘educational’ games available)

Without someone suddenly suggesting they come home with them. Without a small group deciding to play soccer, jump on the trampoline or just make up something together

And that’s typically after-hour childcare/storage: if ‘school’ would be considered akin to ‘work’, children in Norway have longer such days than most adults: go figure.

Children go home with the screen. To be with the screen a little more. Until those children who are lucky enough to have parents who can take the fight are pulled away again [it’s a daily struggle]. And then there are all the others. Think about them for a moment. Think about all the children who don’t have anyone to take that fight. Tell me that doesn’t make you a little sick to your stomach.

Let’s face it, most adults who are now in the parent age bracket whose children go to school are—wrecked by that experiment™, equally addicted to screens, and guess what they’ll do when the kids are handed these digital pacifiers…

Here’s the rest of these comments:

Here are a few more experiences with the Norwegian school system:

tablets are everywhere, as are S.M.A.R.T. phones and watches

in parent meetings, some stupidoos always bring up the notion that the kids should have their own social media group without parental supervision; so far, this was always voted down by narrow majorities (last autumn, it was extra-absurd as one fellow parent desired school-wide tablet-access policies as the teachers in her kids’ classes had different tablet rules, which renders it difficult™ for her to argue this to her 1st and 2nd-graders)

in the same vein, there should be a distinction between the privacy of one’s home vs. whatever part of the public sphere we’re talking, but the most insidious feature of these school-issued devices is just that: the blurring between what’s the state’s and what is yours

let’s mention privacy and data vacuuming issues, too, which are entirely absent from the above discussion™

I could go on and on and on, but here’s the line in the sand: we’re at a point where many, if not most, parents have long refused to exercise self-restraint (in terms of their own usage of digital devices), and now that the consequences have grown too big to ignore any longer, the gov’t—which is the institution responsible for having created this mess—is promising yet another fix.

Here’s a thoroughly radical proposition: remove the state as far as possible from the education system, which would permit good schools to thrive while shitty ones would go under.

Yes, that would be disruptive, but don’t forget: virtually all education is either state-run or heavily subsidised (the notionally private™ schools, because of high taxes/low wages, no such private™ school can charge true rates), which tells you who’s to blame for this mess: the gov’t.

It strikes me as utterly insane to place one’s trust in yet another gov’t reform™ project to remedy the issues caused by the same-such gov’t reform some time ago.

Is there a silver lining?

Well, I submit that at some not-too-distant point in time in the future, the gov’t will whither away (that pun is intended) as more and more brain-addled people will see through the agit-prop and all the lies, outwardly perform obedience while going their own way.