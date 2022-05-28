As I find myself navigating farm renovations, building a marten-and-rodent-proof bunny cage, and many other things on our little farm, I came across the below bird dropping:

Apologies to those expecting a link, but I won’t, as a ‘store policy’, link to Guano Island and jack up their traffic; I do think the picture is 'quite enough’.

Who is Mr. Jackson?

Well, according to his faculty page over at UPenn (C.V. here), he works on many things, incl. ‘Bio-Ethics’, but there’s not that much to learn.

Hence, I strolled off the reservation to his ‘private’ (sic) website, which apparently has but one function: irrespective of the header one clicks, all one gets is his narrative bio. Still, he self-identifies as ‘existentialist’, hence it’s fair to assume that he’s been thoroughly brainwashed into ‘the church of postmodernism’ and its twin goddess of ‘virtue-signalling (pseudo-) leftism’ and ‘(pseudo-) nihilism’, by which is meant: a self-indulgent no-nothing with a big mouth.

I also found an Instagram profile (which, ‘sadly’, is ‘private), but I think the description offered by Mr. Jackson is telling enough:

Picture credit: https://www.instagram.com/mood_adrift/

So, what does this have to do with technocracy, you might ask?

Well, it’s exactly people like Mr. Jackson here whose career paths outside academia would almost naturally lead him and his ilk to ‘work in government’ and, presumably later, the contemplation of ‘public service’.

Please re-read his bird dropping and marvel at the condescension: it’s not as if graduate students don’t know what they’re are getting into, in particular in the Humanities. If that ‘nugget of wisdom’ occurred to Mr. Jackson only after his Ph.D. ceremony, well, better late than never, I suppose.

Still, I’d argue that being ruled by maniacs, liars, and evil people is bad enough.

Having people like Mr. Jackson—and I’ve come across a great number of kindred spirits over the years—serve as their willing executioners is even worse.

What renders the technocrats so insufferable is—precisely their virtue-signalling BS.

That said, I’m going to chop some wook now, go outside a lot, and continue renovating our little farm now. Have a great weekend, everyone, and thanks for reading!