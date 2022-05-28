Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

Rikard
May 28, 2022

Nyuk nyuk nyuk, I've met his kind several times over the years. I always wonder, what did this kind of people do pre-modern society (say before 1800 or so)?

The condescending attitude along with the Besserwisser personality must have been tightly controlled in nations and cultures where it could have gotten you killed or imprisoned, I think.

As for marten proof, do you mean wolverine/pine marten proof? That's a challenge to build as they are quite strong (their jaws can snap the leg bones or vertebrae of reindeer after all). Am currently building a new chicken coop myself. As we have a 250 kilo bear living about 1 kilometer up the foothills, I've callously decided to make it rodent and vermin proof, but bear-proof? Might as well let the chicken live in the house in that case (which is a no-go, I might have a romatic view of the Iron Age but not /that/ romantic!).

Oh, have you considered hares? I believe there's a german breed specifically intended as a meat animal.

4 replies by epimetheus and others
Irena
May 28, 2022

I'm not sure what you're objecting to. What he wrote is perfectly true. And he may have written it for the benefit of people considering grad school.

1 reply by epimetheus
5 more comments...

