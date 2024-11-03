Source link: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/01/05/covid-vaccine-safe-pregnant-women-babies/

At the very beginning of the vaccine roll-out, the initial guidance to pregnant women was not to be vaccinated until more information was available. But the science [sic] is now crystal clear—the vaccine is safe for pregnant women…Not a single legitimate concern has been raised about their safety [note the absence of anything related to ‘efficacy’: is this intentional?]… Why the lingering vaccine hesitancy? Much of the blame lies at the door of private messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. Group chats have proven popular breeding grounds for fake news [if you harboured any doubts about conservatives’ traditional stance on opposition to gov’t interference and respect for privacy]… The Government is doing its bit to tackle these harmful narratives. The combined firepower of a Rapid Response Unit in the Cabinet Office and a Counter Disinformation Unit at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is being brought to bear on hundreds of false or misleading stories every month. But we recognise that vaccine hesitancy covers a spectrum of people [so, if you’re an ‘anti-vaxxer™’, welcome to the club of pathological things measured on a ‘spectrum’]. As the minister for faith as well as equalities, I’m proud to champion our work with faith leaders to help overcome vaccine hesitancy in mothers from religious and ethnic groups.

I am proud to live in a country with one of the best healthcare systems in the world. I trust the NHS and I know Telegraph readers do too. My message to them and to expectant mothers everywhere is that Covid-19 is deadly but the vaccine is life-saving. Getting vaccinated provides that vital double protection for you and your baby.

Is it too early to mention the forced administration of Midazolam in UK ‘care homes’ [sic]? I mean, in the below posting by friend-of-these-pages Joel Smalley, none other than John Campbell, PhD, is talking about this:

Dear readers on the British isles: don’t be fooled.

I do think that those of you who ended up here know. Why don’t you read these statements by the now-new Tory leader to anyone who still thinks that they are anything but (add disgust mixed with cynicism) ‘His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition’.

And then ask the follow-up question: ‘who are they loyal to?’