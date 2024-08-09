Footnote: Food Labels
A trip to the grocery store reveals, once more, how 'real™' what we eat is
I’m in a bit of a hurry, hence the reduced posting this week: we’re fixing the cracks in the foundation of our barn, hence I’m a bit more busy doing stuff™ than writing (last night, I fixed some cracks in the mortar, today, the concrete will be delivered, with contractors laying a drain come Monday).
Hence, a mere ‘footnote’ must do for now.
A Trip to the Supermarket
A few days ago, we made pizza for dinner; of course, we’ll do the dough ourselves (just flour, yeast, salt and water, no E’s and other ‘preservatives’ or chemicals are needed). We noticed, well into the dough-making, that we didn’t have enough mozzarella cheese at home, hence I went to the supermarket.
There, a wide variety of ‘pizza cheese’ was on sale, but when I read their labels, I found that every single one of the brands and kinds of pizza ‘cheese™’ bags contained: potato flour.
I’m exemplarily reproducing one such image:
The Norwegian term for potato flour is ‘potetmel’. I’ve got nothing against the company (Jarlsberg); as mentioned, all other available brands of pre-ground pizza ‘cheese™’ contain an undisclosed amount of potato flour.
Doing so is cheaper and makes the pizza ‘cheese™’ feel more ‘filling’. It’s also fraudulent marketing, if you’d ask me.
In case you’re wondering, the same cheese-as-a-block from the same company (Jarlsberg) does not contain potato flour (that is, according to the food label):
We ended up buying ‘regular’ mozzarella cheese and grated it ourselves.
I suppose that the next project will be a milk cow so we can make our own cheese.
I think there's a norwegian equivalent to this?
https://www.livsmedelsverket.se/livsmedel-och-innehall/tillsatser-e-nummer/sok-e-nummer
Searchable list of E-additives, with link to what each substance is. F.e. E211, Natriumbesoat (swedish). Anti-mold/fungus and some bacteria, prevent food going bad. Comes from lingonberries or is synthesised (lingoberries contain so much they don't even rot during Fall and Winter; after snow-melt, one can pick and eat last year's berries - the sour/tart taste is gone, instead they are watery sweet.
Adding potatoe-flour to cheese is just pure capitalism at its finest. Like in olden days, when butchers and bakers would add saw dust to certain foods.
Some countries enforced capital punishment for that kind of stuff, long ago, when Caveat Venditor was as important as Caveat Emptor.
Something to be on the look-out for, when buying food where the date is printed directly on the plastic, is signs of smearing of the date-stamp. Reason is, you can use methanol on a que-tip to remove the old date, then stamp a new one. Learned that one working at storehouse for cheese, we sold those little clear plastic packages of cubed "sheep milk"-cheese in oil. Methanol on cotton, rub out the old date, replace with new.
But nothing beats how the eye-talians handle cheese in their factories. Yuck.
The people making already shredded cheese have a problem. The people who buy it want a bag that will keep in their fridge and which gives up cheese bits you can sprinkle by the handful over what they are preparing. They may also want it to last a week or so. Moreover, the supermarkets want to be able to stock the thing for weeks before it becomes unusable. But plain grated cheese doesn't have these properties. It cakes together if left alone. It gets all clumped together in a gluey mess. Oils leak out. This is useful to know if you work in a restaurant and are tempted to grate a whole lot of cheese in advance, say what you expect to need for a week, as part of your kitchen prep. Been there, done that, learned why it was a bad idea!
So the idea with the potato flour is to keep the cheese bits from clumping. Works fine for that, but changes the texture and taste. So, I would acquit the potato starch of being there for reasons of trying to exploit the consumer. The people who want to do the full-on capitalist explotation experience sell cheese in North America, and they flat out add 'cellulose'. https://www.thelist.com/217343/the-real-reason-you-should-never-buy-shredded-cheese/
But, yeah, grate your own! Both cheaper and tastier.