I’m in a bit of a hurry, hence the reduced posting this week: we’re fixing the cracks in the foundation of our barn, hence I’m a bit more busy doing stuff™ than writing (last night, I fixed some cracks in the mortar, today, the concrete will be delivered, with contractors laying a drain come Monday).

Hence, a mere ‘footnote’ must do for now.

A Trip to the Supermarket

A few days ago, we made pizza for dinner; of course, we’ll do the dough ourselves (just flour, yeast, salt and water, no E’s and other ‘preservatives’ or chemicals are needed). We noticed, well into the dough-making, that we didn’t have enough mozzarella cheese at home, hence I went to the supermarket.

There, a wide variety of ‘pizza cheese’ was on sale, but when I read their labels, I found that every single one of the brands and kinds of pizza ‘cheese™’ bags contained: potato flour.

I’m exemplarily reproducing one such image:

The Norwegian term for potato flour is ‘potetmel’. I’ve got nothing against the company (Jarlsberg); as mentioned, all other available brands of pre-ground pizza ‘cheese™’ contain an undisclosed amount of potato flour.

Doing so is cheaper and makes the pizza ‘cheese™’ feel more ‘filling’. It’s also fraudulent marketing, if you’d ask me.

In case you’re wondering, the same cheese-as-a-block from the same company (Jarlsberg) does not contain potato flour (that is, according to the food label):

We ended up buying ‘regular’ mozzarella cheese and grated it ourselves.

I suppose that the next project will be a milk cow so we can make our own cheese.