Happy B-Day, I guess, to those who are responsible for this abomination. Presents incl. favourable press coverage (if any) and the continued refusal of any jurisdiction to formally indict the thugs and gangsters who set this up in the first place.

If anything, ‘Western’ governments have, indeed, ‘progressed’ in these days of Covid-19-the-social-construct, for they essentially engage in comparable activities.

Instead of waging war against more or less random people from overseas, it’s their resident populations that ‘Western’ governments are improsining..

And instead of building a detention camps, ‘Western’ governments lock-up their populations in their own homes.