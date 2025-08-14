It’s election season (yay), hence an update about inflation is in order, if not inevitable.

In doing so, we’ll follow up on last year’s mid-summer madness of cabinet-level officials going to the supermarket and marvel at high prices:

This year, it’s Sylvi Listhaug’s turn, and while she’s not in gov’t right now, she may well end up there after the September elections.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Listhaug wants ‘Swedish conditions’—At the Gas Pump and In Grocery Stores

Lower gasoline and food prices are tempting more and more Norwegians across the border to Sweden. Sylvi Listhaug, chairwoman of the Progress Party, wants to put an end to that.

By Kaspara Stoltze and Ragnild Tiller, NRK, 8 Aug. 2025 [source; archived]

‘If people stop shopping in Sweden, it means more jobs and more income in Norway’, says the party leader.

The sun is shining and NRK is with Sylvi Listhaug on a ‘harry tur’ [shopping trip] across the Swedish border.

Such trips are becoming increasingly common among Norwegians.

Last year, Norwegians shopped across the border for a total of 11 billion crowns [approx. US$ 1.1b]. That is just under 20 per cent more than in 2023.

This is especially true for food, groceries, wine, and spirits.

Swedish Fuel Prices

‘We will cut taxes on gasoline and diesel by around four crowns per litre. I hope we will come down to Swedish prices in Norway’, says Listhaug.

Fuel prices have been lower in Sweden in recent years. Last year they were even lower after Swedish politicians cut taxes by 1.64 Swedish crowns.

‘In Sweden, they don’t have any income from a single drop of oil. Norway, on the other hand, produces a lot and makes money from it. It’s strange that you can have low fuel prices in Sweden, but not in Norway’, she says [well, that notion depends on tax levels, eh?].

[NRK] Do you have anything to offer those who drive electric, who won’t get any bonus on the price cut on fuel taxes?

[Listhaug] No, they get a lot of bonus otherwise [that’s factually true: some US$ 60b since 2007] Now it’s actually important to ensure lower taxes for those who have diesel and gasoline cars.

Before Listhaug crossed the Swedish border (with a press corps in tow), she launched the party’s crime package. With measures that will ensure that Norway doesn’t end up in ‘Swedish conditions’ [hear, hear: that’s Norway’s biggest threat, brought about by—mass immigration:

and now back to the piece]

But the neighbouring country also offers inspiration—when it comes to pork and diesel.

Jarlsberg [cheese] Cheaper in Sweden

Listhaug turns in front of Nordby shopping center in Svinesund.

‘I typically use my time better than I do today. I usually bring a camper van when I do my grocery shopping – and preferably on Sundays, because then there are fewer people’, says Listhaug.

Norway is at the top in Europe when it comes to growth in food prices, and twice as high as the average in the EU [that’s left-of-centre politics for you].

We are second highest—in shared second place with Latvia.

Inside the grocery store, Listhaug puts packages of detergent, meat, and cheese in the shopping cart:

Some Norwegian goods, such as Jarlsberg cheese, are much cheaper here than in Norway. It is very strange that you can travel to Sweden and get Norwegian goods at lower prices than at home [once more, there’s nothing ‘strange’ or ‘magical’ about it—it’s all related to taxes, regulations, and labour costs]

Halve the VAT on Food

‘In order to get cheaper food in Norway, we want to cut food VAT. We want to halve it’, says Listhaug [I’m all for cutting taxes].

VAT, or value-added tax, is paid on the sale of most goods and services. The current VAT on food and drinks is 15 per cent.

‘Such a cut will ensure that most people are left with more of their own money’, says Listhaug.

In general, food is more expensive in Norway than in Sweden. The price difference for food is about 19 per cent, i.e., food prices are lower in Sweden than in Norway, according to Statistics Norway.

‘For a family with two adults and two children, this would mean that they would pay NOK 13,000 less for food per year’, she says.

A halving would cost about NOK 9 billion, Listhaug estimates [that’s BS, I’d add: it’s not a ‘cost’ on one side of the ledger—it’s less tax income (sic) for the gov’t in the future; here would have been a good spot for economically literae people—i.e., not these journos™—to weigh in].

7 Up and Pepsi

Listhaug is adding several trays of 7 Up and Pepsi Max to the cart. The latter is the favourite, but with sugar [leadership by example]:

After we removed the sugar tax, the prices of soft drinks are pretty much the same here [in Sweden] as they are in Norway.

The sugar tax was removed in 2021, after over 100 years in Norway.

The justification was to reduce cross-border trade. Two years later, however, it became clear that the move had not had any clear effect on reducing cross-border trade [because if everything else in supermarkets is still cheaper in Sweden, guess what people are still doing…].

At the same time, ‘there is no doubt that the range of products here [in Sweden] is better than in Norway’, adds Listhaug:

At home, we don't have Pepsi in cans on such large trays that I like.

Cuts in Green Projects and Aid

To implement the two promises, the Progress Party will reprioritise spending. Cuts in waste, as Listhaug says:

Whether it is in green [sic] industrial projects, welfare, bureaucracy, or immigration.

Instead, the money will be spent on the most important areas, which are schools, children, the elderly, the sick, the police, and defence, says Listhaug, adding:

And then there is cutting taxes and fees and building infrastructure.

Bottom Lines

I decided to spare you the PR pictures for Ms. Listhaug.

The main issue, of course, is that taxes are way higher in Norway, hence higher costs for John & Jane Q. Public. Doing something™ about high tax levels is welcome.

Cutting wasteful spending is also high on my priorities list, esp. if we’re talking Green™ boondoggles and the like.

But let’s not lose sight of the overarching importance here: most Norwegians who live near the Swedish border will go there to shop. All others don’t, and such trips only make sense if you buy comparatively large amounts of cheaper goods to offset money and time lost commuting.

The most mind-bogglingly stupid aspect here, though, is the lack of context. The NRK journos™ actually link to the Statistics Norway news item, yet what’s arguably the most important part remains unmentioned. Here it is:

In Denmark, the relative price level last year was 43 per cent higher than in the EU (and 14 per cent higher than in Norway), which is slightly lower than in 2023. In contrast to Norway and Sweden, this is more similar to the level it has been at historically. ‘When the Norwegian price level changed much less compared to the rest of Europe in 2024 than it did the year before, it is because the exchange rate stabilised and that price growth both at home and abroad came down from the high levels we saw in 2022 and 2023’, says Kristiansen.

Yep, this is the third consecutive year of massive inflationary pressures for everyday goods.

In preparing the price level figures, annual average exchange rates against the euro are used for countries that have a different currency. From 2023 to 2024, the Norwegian krone weakened by around 2 per cent, while from 2022 to 2023 it weakened by a full 12 per cent [both exchange values relative to the euro]. At the same time, price growth in Norway was around 6 percent for both 2022 and 2023, while it fell to around 3 per cent in 2024. A similar picture applies to the EU countries, but there price growth was almost halved for all three years, and fell from a somewhat higher level than the Norwegian one.

Adjusted for purchasing power parity, these are the results:

Of all the countries with an overall price level above average (i.e. an index number above 100), Norway was the only one where food prices were higher, and not lower, than the overall price level. While prices for all goods and services in Norway, as we saw, were 24 per cent above the EU in 2024, food was 31 per cent more expensive here at home than on average. In comparison, prices in Denmark and Sweden were ‘only’ 20 per cent and 6 per cent higher than in the EU, respectively. This means that food in Denmark was about 8 per cent cheaper than in Norway, while prices in our closest neighbouring country were just over 19 percent below ours in 2024.

In case you’re wondering how to define massive policy failures at the macro-economic level, there you go.

Any silver lining here may be found in the below-noted aspects:

For almost all groups of goods and services, the price level in Norway is well above the average in the EU. But there are a few goods and services that were actually cheaper here at home than in the EU. Electricity prices are talked about a lot, and many people think that it is not particularly cheap in Norway, but in 2024 we paid 46 per cent less for energy than the average EU citizen did [wait for next winter]. Another group where we had a lower price level than the average in the EU is the group called personal means of transport, which are mainly cars. Our prices were almost 10 per cent lower than the average in 2024 [given high fuel prices, that’s probably not true].

In any way, the obligatory ‘thank you, dear gov’t’ stanza may not be missed:

For both of these groups, the government’s support schemes, which are not as widespread in other countries, obviously have a lot to say about the low level.

Here’s a heretical thought: if ‘gov’t support schemes’ are the reason why stuff is comparatively cheaper, why would food prices do down if the gov’t didn’t tax them so high?

